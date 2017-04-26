Cracksman the new Investec Derby hope for Dettori, Gosden and Oppenheimer Posted by racenews on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Jockey Frankie Dettori, trainer John Gosden and owner/breeder Anthony Oppenheimer teamed up for Investec Derby glory with Golden Horn in 2015 and they are dreaming of success again in the premier British Classic with the unbeaten Cracksman.

The three-year-old Frankel colt, having just his second start, got up in the last stride to win the £50,000 Investec Derby Trial over 10 furlongs and 18 yards at Epsom Downs today.

In beating the much more experienced Permian by a short-head, Cracksman became the third consecutive winner for Gosden and Dettori in the Investec Derby Trial, which offers the winner an entry in the £1.5-million Investec Derby over 12 furlongs on June 3 if not entered previously.

Looking at the credentials of the winning connections, it was no surprise that Cracksman already has an entry in the Investec Derby and he will now be considered for another Derby trial, probably at Chester or York. He is a 10/1 chance for the Investec Derby with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival.

Cracksman was slightly slow into stride but soon recovered and moved up gradually to take third on the inside as Godolphin’s Youmkin took the eight-strong field along at a steady pace.

There was no room to switch out with three furlongs remaining but Dettori managed the manoeuvre after another furlong, losing ground in the process, but then he brought Cracksman with a strong run which paid off eventually. The winning time was a slow 2m 10.73s.

Newmarket-based Gosden said: “They went no pace and Cracksman got well and truly shut in and could not get out. I am delighted how he picked up and I did say to the owner beforehand that the horse is pretty laidback and very inexperienced to be running at this track.

“He was taking on horses like the second who is tough and experienced. I warned the owner that we might get done for experience and it nearly happened.

“I think with more pace, Cracksman would have won more easily. I liked the fact that he finished strongly. People talk about Frankels being over exuberant – this guy is very laidback so I am very pleased with him. I took him to Chelmsford before this race for a racecourse gallop.

“He will come on a bundle for this experience and we will go for another trial. Whether it is Chester or York, we will see how he is out of the race. He needs another run for experience rather than fitness.

“He will come on mentally so much for this race – he got himself out of trouble and ran on well. He will have learned a lot.

“Cracksman is a nice horse to be pointing towards the Investec Derby. He was leading on his correct leg coming down the hill, which was pleasing. Frankie had trouble pulling him up after the race which is always a good sign.

“He goes on anything from today’s good to firm ground through to good to soft, but would not want extremes of going. He has only had two runs in his life so full marks in coming here and beating a very experienced and well-trained horse.”

Frankie Dettori, who did a flying dismount in the winner’s enclosure, added: “Cracksman has been very green and lazy at home – we brought him here to educate him.

“He jumped OK, got a nice position and in the end it was a three-furlong sprint which did not suit this horse, after they slowed it right up.

“But at least he learned how to quicken down the hill, get out of trouble and go past other horses so it was a very good educational run.

“He ran exactly like I thought he would and he managed to get out of trouble. He wants every yard of a mile and a quarter now.”

Cracksman, who made an eye-catching debut when scoring in a mile maiden at Newmarket in October last year, was added into the Investec Derby at the second-entry stage in early April.

Gosden and Dettori combined also to win the Investec Derby Trial with Christophermarlowe in 2015 and So Mi Dar last season.

Trainer Ron Harris is hoping that five-year-old Majestic Hero, the comfortable winner of the opening race of the 2017 season at Epsom Downs Racecourse, the five-furlong Investec Asset Finance Handicap, can go on to triumph in the £100,000 Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap over the same course and distance on Investec Derby Day, June 3.

The sprinter, ridden with great confidence by Jamie Spencer, was restrained coming out of the stalls but showed tremendous early speed to chase the leaders.

The son of Majestic Missile came through to challenge below the distance and led well inside the final furlong under a hands and heels ride.

Harris, who trains near Chepstow, said: “I thought that was a nice performance. I was just a bit concerned if he would handle the downhill track, but Jamie said he coped with it very well.

“He said the horse goes fast downhill. This a big scopey horse who has strengthened up nicely for this season. He had a wind operation over the winter.

“Majestic Hero has such a high cruising speed and you don’t want to get to the front too soon. So Jamie did just take a pull and the gap split nicely for him.

“The Dash has always been the plan, provided he ran well today. The horse definitely handles the track and he will go for the Dash in which I have had horses run well before.

“I have had the Dash fourth in Judge ‘N Jury (2010). I have always though that Majestic Hero had more ability than he has shown so if he keeps progressing we could consider a Listed race. He will go on a bit of cut in the ground as well as quicker going.”