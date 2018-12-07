Course walks with Brian Harding available for jockeys riding over the Grand National fences at Aintree tomorrow, Becher Chase Day Posted by racenews on Friday, December 7, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Tomorrow, Saturday, December 8 is Becher Chase Day at Aintree with the G3 Becher Handicap Chase (1.30pm) and Betway Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (3.15pm) both taking place over the famous Grand National fences.

As with the Randox Health Grand National Festival, Aintree Racecourse in association with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has arranged for jockey coach Brian Harding to be available tomorrow morning to walk the Grand National course with any jockey who would like to do so.

Brian will be available from first thing in the morning and is happy to walk it as many times as necessary.

Whilst the course walk is not yet mandatory, Aintree Racecourse strongly encourages those jockeys riding over the Grand National Fences for the first or second time to take up this opportunity. The course walk is open to any jockey who wishes to utilise it.

A text will be sent to jockeys with rides in the Becher Handicap Chase and Betway Grand Sefton Handicap Chase with Brian’s contact details.