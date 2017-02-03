Course record holders in Chelmsford City Fast-Track Qualifier on Wednesday Posted by racenews on Friday, February 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Volunteer Point and Golden Amber, who hold the course records for seven and six furlongs respectively at Chelmsford City, feature among 10 entries for the £20,000 Winner.co.uk Mobile Loyalty Free Bets Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (3.30pm) at the Essex course on Wednesday, February 8.

The seven-furlong Polytrack contest is a Fast-Track Qualifier for All-Weather Finals Day, with the winner receiving a free and guaranteed place in the £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes over the same distance on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on Good Friday, April 14.

Volunteer Point (Mick Channon) broke the Chelmsford City seven-furlong record (her time was 1m 23.23s) when taking the equivalent fillies and mares Fast-Track Qualifier in January, 2016, before going on to win the Good Friday highlight two months later.

The five-year-old mare has already booked her Finals Day return this year with a comfortable victory in a Wolverhampton Fast-Track Qualifier in November.

Golden Amber (Dean Ivory) lowered the previous best for six furlongs at Chelmsford City with a decisive handicap success in August, 2015, when clocking 1m 10.16s and could step back up in distance after finishing fourth behind top sprinter Pretend over six furlongs on Polytrack at Kempton Park on January 11.

Ashadihan (Kevin Ryan) scored on her only All-Weather appearance, winning the seven-furlong G3 Betfred Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield Park in May, and was fifth on turf in the G1 Falmouth Stakes over a furlong further at Newmarket in July.

Four-year-old Mise En Rose readily won a mile handicap at Chelmsford City for Charlie Appleby in May and also ran some excellent races on turf last year, finishing second in G3 races over seven furlongs at Goodwood and Doncaster, when she went down by a neck to Spangled.

The Godolphin filly is set to return from a break after coming home ninth in the Listed 32Red EBF Stallions Fleur de Lys Fillies’ Stakes over a mile at Lingfield Park on October 27.

Newmarket-based Appleby commented today: “Mise En Rose is in good form and hopefully we can get her qualified next week for Good Friday.

“It all went a bit wrong for her in the Fleur de Lys Fillies’ Stakes. She got trapped out wide and just flattened out in the straight. Maybe her season had caught up with her.

“She will have cheekpieces on again as they help her travel in her races and she has won at the course before, which is another plus.

“She is joint top-rated with a couple of other entries on a mark of 105 and I think that seven furlongs is her ideal trip, so she should be very competitive.”

Buying Trouble (David Evans), a five-length debut winner at Kempton Park 12 months ago, has been runner-up in turf Listed races on her two most recent appearances, while Bahaarah (Richard Hannon) may make her All-Weather debut following several good handicap efforts on turf.

Make Music (Andrew Balding) was successful in a Lingfield Park handicap on her latest appearance, with dual Deauville winner Ibazz (Archie Watson), Bint Daddy (Chris Dwyer) and Maggie Pink (Michael Appleby) completing the entries.

A seven-race card at Chelmsford City on Wednesday gets underway at 2.00pm and runs through until 5.10pm.