Couetil's Tiberian is no tease in the Vase, Peslier aims at Mosse's record

By Scott Burton

For connections of Tiberian, the joys of an international campaign which has already taken in the G1 Emirates Melbourne Cup (3200m) and will continue in Sunday’s (10 December) G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (2400m), come as another bonus chapter to an already unlikely story.

The five-year-old was bred by Haras du Logis supremo Julian Ince and his long-time friends and partners, Heiko Volz and Stefan Falk, using the services of Logis teaser stallion Tiberius Caesar.

For those not immersed in the minutiae of the breeding game, a teaser is essentially used to check that a mare is ready to be covered by the stallion before honourably stepping aside.

For a top-class stallion that is visited by 100-plus mares in a season a return of one or two champions is considered a success.

Tiberius Caesar has been allowed the very occasional chance to go through with the cover and had precisely four racing age products at the start of 2017, all of which means the statistical chances of breeding a winner, let alone an international Group 1-calibre campaigner, were bordering on astronomical.

The fact that he is also responsible for Yellow Storm – who like Tiberian is trained by Alain Couetil and who was deemed worthy of lining up in the G1 Prix de Diane LONGINES last June – would appear to defy not only the laws of probability but many of the fundamentals which underpin the stallion-making business.

After a near-flawless season in France which yielded four victories – including a pair of verdicts back in the spring over Vase rival and G1 LONGINES Breeders’ Cup Turf (2400m) winner Talismanic – Tiberian was sent to Melbourne to race on behalf of his intrepid band of owner/breeders in partnership with Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock, who took a 50 per cent stake in the horse.

Seventh place in the Cup was arguably poor reward after Olivier Peslier made an eye-catching move down Flemington’s long back straight in an effort to combat an unkind draw in 22 of 23.

Watching Tiberian pound down the Sha Tin all-weather track on Monday morning, Couetil was philosophical about that experience, a first for the handler and his storied jockey.

“Of course there are some regrets but he didn’t run all that badly in the Melbourne Cup,” says Couetil. “He didn’t get the ideal trip and had to use up quite a bit of energy in the back straight. He ran well to the turn and then stayed on.”

Couetil is a relative newcomer to the international racing circuit but has built a reputation as a shrewd operator in France from his base at Senonnes, three hours west of Paris.

Having been assistant trainer to none other than Andre Fabre, Couetil is certainly a man you want in your corner when it comes to having a horse peak for one big day. And the trainer is pleased with what Tiberian showed him on his first visit to the Sha Tin track on Monday.

“He has settled in very well here and seems very well in himself,” said Couetil, who hadn’t seen Tiberian in the flesh since departing Melbourne several days after the Cup. “We won’t do a great deal with him this week but he will work on the turf tomorrow (Tuesday). He got a feel of the grass on Saturday and he was very easy and relaxed like he always is.”

If recent history is any guide, then a French-trained horse stepping back down in trip from the Melbourne Cup to the LONGINES Hong Kong Vase should command plenty of respect. 2010 Flemington hero Americain ran third to Mastery at Sha Tin, while 12 months later Dunaden completed the double.

“I expect there will be more pace on here [than in Australia] and he can make the running or drop in, he is flexible like that,” says Couetil. “The 3,200 metres might just be le bout du monde (the limit of his stamina) and 2,400 metres suits him well. He is in great form and may well have progressed because he hadn’t run for nine weeks before the Melbourne Cup, whereas we’re coming in off a month here which is a much more suitable period between races.”

While Couetil is spreading his international wings for the first time with Tiberian, it was something of a shock to discover that the vastly experienced Olivier Peslier had never ridden in Australia until the Saturday before the Melbourne Cup.

But the man the French press routinely refer to as “Magic Peslier” has almost nothing but good memories of the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races and boasts a record of seven wins from just 33 starts across the four contests.

Victory aboard Tiberian would bridge a gap of eight years back to Peslier’s most recent success, his win in the Cup aboard Vision D’Etat for another western-based trainer in Eric Libaud.

Perhaps more importantly, it would put the 44-year-old in a tie with compatriot Gerald Mosse for the all-time most LONGINES HKIR wins.

For Couetil and his adventurous owner/breeders, this Group 1 mission could hardly be in safer hands.

OLIVIER PESLIER’S HKIR WINS

YEAR RACE HORSE TRAINER OWNER

1995 Vase Partipral Elie Lellouche Enrique Sarasola

1999 Vase Borgia Andre Fabre Gestut Ammerland

Mile Docksider John Hills Gary Tanaka

2005 Mile Hat Trick Katsuhiko Sumii Carrot Farm

2007 Vase Doctor Dino Richard Gibson Javier Martinez Salmean

2008 Vase Doctor Dino Richard Gibson Javier Martinez Salmean

2009 Cup Vision D’Etat Eric Libaud Jacques Detre & Victoria Libaud

Is Yip’s Cup charge Hong Kong’s Secret Weapon this year?

By Andrew Hawkins

Twelve months ago, Secret Weapon led home a futile chasing brigade behind the all-conquering Maurice in the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (2000m), finishing three lengths adrift of the Japanese champion.

This year, with Maurice now well-engaged in his second career as a stallion, trainer Dennis Yip and jockey Nash Rawiller are hopeful that Secret Weapon can go one better in Sunday’s (10 December) HK$25 million feature.

“He came through his last start very well,” Yip said at Sha Tin on Monday morning (4 December). “I think his form is perfect and I couldn’t be happier with him. It took a top horse to beat him last year and if the same Secret Weapon turns up in 2017, I think they’ll know he is there.

“Early in the season, everything pointed towards this race. I knew I could take my time with him this year and just bring him along at his own pace. So he’s needed a couple of runs but I think now, he’s coming along really well. I’d be disappointed if he didn’t do something this weekend.”

Rawiller, who steered Secret Weapon to his last victory in the G2 Jockey Club Cup (2000m) in November 2016, has ridden the Choisir gelding in four of his five starts since last year’s placing. He believes that the seven-year-old enters as something of a forgotten horse.

“Everyone has been made pretty aware that the horse was a bit behind the eight-ball early but that he had been set for this weekend,” he said. “He’s been a little forgotten, it seems. He has just continued to improve day to day, from whatever he does. I’m as happy with him as I’ve ever been, he’s better than he was when I won on him last year so that’s exciting.”

Secret Weapon finished fifth last start, four and a half lengths behind Werther in this year’s Jockey Club Cup. For Rawiller, that race was just the test he needed to be “cherry ripe” for the big dance.

“Last start was a pretty solid race, they ran it hard,” he said. “It was a race that was either going to make or break him and I think he has come through it with flying colours. I think it has him spot on for next Sunday’s big race.

“His best form puts him in good stead. What he’s done in the last few weeks is really not important now, it’s how he feels this week and he’s right on track. He feels amazing.”

Secret Weapon is one of three rides for Rawiller as the Australian jockey seeks his first HKIR victory. He is also set to partner Hong Kong’s highest-rated galloper Mr Stunning in the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) and Sichuan Dar in the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (1600m).

A big Blizzard run in Sunday’s LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint could put sushi back on Yiu’s menu

By David Morgan

Blizzard could book a return ticket to Japan if he can post a smart effort in Sunday’s (10 December) G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) at Sha Tin Racecourse, and trainer Ricky Yiu expects the six-year-old to do just that.

The talented chestnut hit his straps close home when fifth in the G1 Sprinters Stakes (1200m) at Nakayama on 1 October and Yiu believes that assignment in Japan has benefited his charge.

“He’s returned really well,” Yiu said. “I think he enjoyed the trip to Japan, he’s a more relaxed horse since he’s come back. I think the change of scenery really made a difference with him.”

Blizzard has not raced since finishing a length and a quarter behind Red Falx on the outskirts of Tokyo, and heads into this weekend’s test off just one barrier trial. That was a 1200m all-weather heat a week ago, in which the Starcraft gelding passed the post a neck second of 11 behind Dundonnell.

“He was ridden out by Umberto (Rispoli) in the trial but he was fresh, he hadn’t trialled since Japan so he needed it,” Yiu said.

Gerald Mosse is expected to take the reins in the HK$18.5 million sprint. Blizzard was a winner on Hong Kong’s big day last year, but that was in the Class 1 handicap over 1400m. This time, he gets a chance in one of the majors.

The Hong Kong Sprint has been a happy hunting ground for Yiu, accounting for all three of his previous wins at the fixture thanks to Fairy King Prawn (1999) and the great Sacred Kingdom (2007 and 2009). Blizzard, for all his ability and courage, does not rank in that lofty company, but his handler still anticipates a good run.

“He’ll be close again on Sunday,” he said, “it depends on where he draws and how he jumps – sometimes his head is up to the sky when the gates open. But I think he will run well. I think he will be settled midfield somewhere and should be given his chance.”

And, after such a fine effort across the sea this autumn, connections are keen to try again this spring.

“The owner really wants to go to Japan again, (to the Takamatsunomiya Kinen) in March, that’s the plan. I think we will most likely go back,” Yiu said, adding with a smile, “We had nice sushi last time, so we have to have it again!”