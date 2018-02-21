Corinthia Knight lands second Fast-Track Qualifier with all the way success at Newcastle Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Corinthia Knight (Archie Watson/Edward Greatrex, 11/10 Fav) gained his second Fast-Track Qualifier of the 2017/18 All-Weather Championships when making all for an impressive success in the five-furlong £30,000 32Red Casino Conditions Race at Newcastle today, Wednesday, February 21.

The Society Rock colt had previously won a Fast-Track Qualifier at Kempton Park on January 16 and now heads to the £150,000 32Red 3-Year-Old All-Weather Championships over six furlongs on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, March 30.

Breaking from stall seven, Corinthia Knight was sent straight into the lead in today’s Tapeta contest. He extended his advantage over his six rivals entering the final furlong and lengthened well to defeat the staying-on Stone Of Destiny (David Simcock/Jamie Spencer, 15/2) by a length and three-quarters with Nearest Green (Kevin Ryan/Kevin Stott, 5/1) another two and a quarter lengths back in third.

The winning time was 59.36s.

Winning jockey Edward Greatrex said: “Corinthia Knight is just amazing, he comes out of his races so well. We probably could have gone straight to Lingfield, but he was so well at home that Archie wanted to run him here. He is a very talented young horse.

“This horse is such a star. He jumps, travels and really quickens when you ask him. He is a jockey’s dream to ride.

“We didn’t really have any anxious moments today. I just didn’t want him to do too much too early. We didn’t go a mad gallop, although we went fast enough. He still managed to quicken and is obviously a lovely horse.

“It probably sounds a bit silly, but five furlongs at Newcastle is like six furlongs anywhere else. It takes a bit of getting and there is quite a stiff climb to the finish.

“Corinthia Knight is a lovely horse and hopefully I can stay on him.”

Corinthia Knight winning at Newcastle today