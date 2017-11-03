Coneygree and Cue Card head superb 10 in tomorrow’s thrilling bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby Posted by racenews on Friday, November 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The £100,000 G2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (3.15pm, 10 runners), which takes place at Wetherby tomorrow, Saturday, November 4, day two of the bet365 Meeting, promises to be one of the best-ever renewals of the prestigious three-mile chase.

Between them, the 10 declared runners have earned over £3.3 million in prize money and won a total of 14 G1 races. The field of 10 is a joint-record number of runners since the contest became an open in affair in 1983 (from 1969 to 1982 it was restricted to novices).

Just edging favouritism at 9/4 with bet365 is Coneygree (Mark Bradstock/Nico de Boinville), who enjoyed his finest hour when making all to win the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup as a novice chaser.

The 10-year-old has been lightly-raced since that victory, with his latest effort coming when a close third in Ireland’s G1 Punchestown Gold Cup in April.

Second favourite with bet365 is nine-time G1 winner Cue Card (Colin Tizzard/Paddy Brennan, 5/2). The popular 11-year-old is set to start in his third bet365 Charlie Hall Chase, having taken the honours in 2015 and finished a close third last year.

Two other contenders with winning form at Wetherby are Definitly Red (Brian Ellison/Danny Cook, 7/1), who took the G3 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase on Boxing Day in 2016, and Blaklion (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Gavin Sheehan, 8/1), successful in the G2 Towton Novices’ Chase in 2016 before going on to victory in the G1 RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Blaklion’s trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies is the joint most successful trainer ever in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase with four victories. He also saddles Bristol De Mai (Daryl Jacob, 8/1) in tomorrow’s contest, with the six-year-old enjoying his biggest success last season in the G2 Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to Bristol De Mai’s owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said today: “It is a red-hot renewal of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase, which is obviously fantastic for the race and the course.

“Bristol De Mai carries a 6lb penalty for his Peter Marsh win, which isn’t ideal. We were hoping run him in two weeks ago at Stratford in a handicap and, had the ground been better for him that day, it would have been an ideal starting point.

“Tomorrow, we have got to give weight away to G1 horses. It is a tough ask, but the horse has been ready to run for a couple of weeks and Nigel’s horses are in good form.

“We are hoping for a nice run that will put him spot on for the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.”

Tom George was successful with Nacarat in the 2010 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase and is represented tomorrow by Double Shuffle (Adrian Heskin, 18/1). The seven-year-old put up his best performance last season when the half-length second under 11st 7lb in a valuable G3 handicap chase at Kempton in February.

Double Shuffle made his seasonal reappearance at Chepstow on October 15, taking the runner-up spot to the very useful Romain De Senam in a handicap chase over just short of two and a half miles.

George said today: “It was a nice run over an inadequate trip from Double Shuffle at Chepstow. That will have brought him on a lot and I am glad he has got a run under his belt as it looks a very strong renewal of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase.

“He has a similar profile to Nacarat who we won the race with a few years’ ago, as they both finished second in a Racing Post Chase with a big weight. We hope Double Shuffle is still improving – he needs to in a race as strong as this.”

David Pipe saddled Our Vic to victory in the 2006 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase and is represented tomorrow by Vieux Lion Rouge (Tom Scudamore, 20/1). The eight-year-old enjoyed a good campaign last season, taking the G3 Becher Chase over the Grand National fences and the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He was last seen in the Grand National at Aintree, where he finished sixth.

Another trainer to have enjoyed previous success in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase is Philip Hobbs, who sent out Menorah to victory in 2014. The Somerset handler saddlesVillage Vic (Richard Johnson, 20/1), a dual G3 scorer at Cheltenham.

Completing the line-up are Virgilio (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton, 20/1), an impressive winner of a handicap chase at Aintree in May, and Shantou Flyer (Richard Hobson/Adam Wedge, 25/1), runner-up to Cue Card in the G1 Ascot Chase last season and set to make his first start for his current trainer.

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase – bet365 prices: 9/4 Coneygree; 5/2 Cue Card; 7/1 Definitly Red; 8/1 Blaklion, Bristol De Mai; 18/1 Double Shuffle; 20/1 Vieux Lion Rouge, Village Vic, Virgilio; 25/1 Shantou Flyer

A fabulous seven-race card on day two of the bet365 Meeting also includes the £40,000 G2 bet365 Hurdle (2.40pm, seven runners) over three miles. The field includes last year’s third Lil Rockerfeller (Neil King/Trevor Whelan, 5/4 Fav), who went to finish second in the G1 Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Paul Nicholls, seeking his fourth success in the race, relies on French G1 scorer Ptit Zig(Harry Cobden, 5/2), while another leading contender is Wholestone (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Daryl Jacob, 9/2), who won a pair of G2 novices’ events at Cheltenham last season.

Wholestone, also owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, was fourth on his seasonal return under in the 11st 7lb in the G3 Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle over an extended two miles and three furlongs at Chepstow on October 14.

Bromley continued: “Daryl was very happy with Wholestone’s comeback at Chepstow. It was a little bit shorter than ideal, but he did travel strongly through the race.

“Again on the ratings tomorrow, he is not particularly well-in with Lil Rockerfeller and he will have to run above his mark to win it.

“But he has had an outing and it is a nice engagement to see where we go for the rest of the season, whether that be conditions hurdles or novice chasing.”

bet365 Hurdle – bet365 prices: 5/4 Lil Rockerfeller; 5/2 Ptit Zig; 9/2 Wholestone; 14/1 Fountains Windfall; 16/1 Colin’s Sister; 20/1 Gayebury; 25/1 Missed Approach

Mares get their chance to shine in the £22,000 Listed OLBG.com Mares’ Hurdle (2.05pm, eight runners) over two miles. Hot favourite with bet365 for this contest is La Bague Au Roi (Warren Greatrex/Richard Johnson, 11/8), who landed four of her six outings last season, including a course and distance success in November.

OLBG.com Mares’ Hurdle – bet365 prices: 11/8 La Bague Au Roi; 11/2 Giveaway Glance, Lady Buttons, Miss Night Owl; 12/1 Graceful Legend; 14/1 Hello Sweetie; 14/1 Late Night Lily; 20/1 Intense Tango

Wetherby’s seven-race programme tomorrow has a first-race time of 12.20pm and runs through to 3.45pm.

The bet365 Meeting gets underway at Wetherby today, Friday, November 3, with a six-race card running from 12.50pm to 3.45pm.

The going at Wetherby is currently: Good to Soft, Soft in places.

Conditions are forecast to be dry and overcast with minimal wind.

For more information, please contact, Jonjo Sanderson, Chief Executive & Clerk of the Course, Wetherby Racecourse & Conference Centre, on 01937 543344 or 07831 437453

The bet365 Charlie Hall Chase – Roll of Honour

YEAR HORSE AGE/WT OWNER TRAINER JOCKEY SP RAN

2016 Irish Cavalier 7-11-06 Andrew McIver Rebecca Curtis Jonathan Moore 16/1 7

2015 Cue Card 9-11-00 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard Paddy Brennan 11/4F 7

2014 Menorah 9-11-10 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs Richard Johnson 8/1 7

2013 Harry Topper 6-11-06 D J Keyte Kim Bailey Jason Maguire 5/1 7

2012 Silviniaco Conti 6-11-05 Chris Giles & Potensis Ltd Paul Nicholls Ruby Walsh 11/10F 6

2011 Weird Al 8-11-06 Brannon Dennis Dick Holden Donald McCain Timmy Murphy 7/1 7

2010 Nacarat 9-11-00 Simon Clarke Tom George Sam Thomas 6/1 8

2009 Deep Purple 8-11-05 Paul Green Evan Williams Paul Moloney 9/2 5

2008 State Of Play 8-11-00 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams Paul Moloney 5/2F 6

2007 Ollie Magern 9-11-00 Roger Nicholls Nigel Twiston-Davies Paddy Brennan 11/4 7

2006 Our Vic 8-11-10 David Johnson David Pipe Timmy Murphy 6/1 10

2005 Ollie Magern 7-11-05 Roger Nicholls Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn 11/4F 8

2004 Grey Abbey 10-11-06 Ken & Elinor Roper, Norman Furness Howard Johnson Graham Lee 5/1 6

2003 Ballybough Rasher 8-11-00 Comtake-Welding Engineering Specialists Howard Johnson Graham Lee 40/1 6

2002 Marlborough 10-11-00 Sir Robert Ogden Nicky Henderson Mick Fitzgerald 7/2 8

2001 Sackville 8-11-05 Seamus O’Farrell Frances Crowley IRE David Casey 5/1 9

2000 See More Business 10-11-12 Paul Barber Paul Nicholls Mick Fitzgerald 1/3F 4

1999 See More Business 9-11-12 John Keighley & Paul Barber Paul Nicholls Mick Fitzgerald 11/4JF 6

1998 Strath Royal 12-11-03 Lady Anne Bentinck Owen Brennan Martin Brennan 14/1 5

1997 One Man 9-11-10 John Hales Gordon Richards Richard Dunwoody 4/7F 4

1996 One Man 8-11-10 John Hales Gordon Richards Richard Dunwoody 8/11F 4

1995 Barton Bank 9-11-02 Jenny Mould David Nicholson Adrian Maguire 8/15F 3

1994 Young Hustler 7-11-10 Gavin Macechern Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn 8/1 7

1993 Barton Bank 7-11-02 Jenny Mould David Nicholson Adrian Maguire 12/1 7

1992 Tipping Tim 7-11-02 Jenny Mould Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn 11/4 7

1991 Celtic Shot 9-11-10 D E H Horton Charlie Brooks Graham Bradley 4/5F 6

1990 Celtic Shot 8-11-02 D E H Horton Charlie Brooks Peter Scudamore 7/4F 7

1989 Durham Edition 11-11-02 Robert Oxley Arthur Stephenson Alan Merrigan 33/1 7

1988 High Edge Grey 7-11-02 J B Stone Ken Oliver Tim Reed 13/2 10

1987 Cybrandian 9-11-02 Ian Bray Peter Easterby Chris Grant 7/4 4

1986 Forgive’n Forget 9-11-10 T Kilroe & Sons Ltd Jimmy FitzGerald Mark Dwyer 5/2 6

1985 Wayward Lad 10-11-06 Mrs S N Thewlis Monica Dickinson Graham Bradley EvensF 4

1984 Burrough Hill Lad 8-11-09 Stan Riley Jenny Pitman Phil Tuck 10/11JF 4

1983 Wayward Lad 8-11-10 Mrs S N Thewlis Michael Dickinson Robert Earnshaw 1/3F 3

1982 Righthand Man 5-11-07 Mrs M Haggas Michael Dickinson Graham Bradley 11/10F 10

1981 Gay Return 6-11-10 Mrs R Quinn Edward O’Grady IRE Tommy Ryan 12/1 11

1980 Manton Castle 6-11-09 Mrs M Pett Maurice Camacho Gordon Holmes 16/1 9

1979 Sparkie’s Choice 6-11-09 Mrs P Brewitt Neville Crump Colin Hawkins 9/2 8

1978 Fighting Fit 6-11-09 Mrs L Carr Ken Oliver Ridley Lamb 6/5F 5

1977 Goolagong 7-11-09 H Orde-Powlett Neville Crump Mr Harry Orde-Powlett 8/1 8

1976 DH Current Gold 5-11-07 A Picken Gordon Richards David Goulding 4/1 9

Set Point 8-11-09 Lavinia, Duchess Of Norfolk Lady Herries Tommy Stack 20/1

1975 Davy Lad 5-11-07 Mrs J McGowan Mick O’Toole IRE Dessie Hughes 2/5F 5

1974 Tamalin 7-11-09 T Metcalfe Gordon Richards Jonjo O’Neill 9/4 7

1973 Dunrobin 6-11-05 Wing-Commander R Stevenson Bill Crawford S P Taylor 4/5F 6

1972 Coxswain 7-11-10 Major E Cliff-McCulloch Arthur Stephenson Mr Graham Macmillan 4/5F 8

1971 Abandoned – snow and frost

1970 Kildrummy 5-11-07 Mrs M Milne Green Bill Crawford Ron Barry 100/30 8

1969 Arcturus 8-11-10 Lady Hay Neville Crump Pat Buckley 11/4 3

*The Charlie Hall Chase was first staged in 1969. It was originally known as the Wetherby Pattern Chase and was restricted to novices up until 1983. bet365 has sponsored the Grade Two race since 2003.

*It was named in honour of William “Charlie” Hall in 1978. Hall, who died 1977, was a Tadcaster-based trainer and the elder brother of leading Flat trainer Sam Hall. He was champion Jump trainer in 1955/56, when he won the Champion Hurdle with Doorknocker. On his retirement in 1975, Charlie Hall was succeeded by his stepson Maurice Camacho who in turn handed over the reins to his daughter Julie in 1998.

*There have been six dual winners – Wayward Lad (1983 & 1985), Celtic Shot (1990 & 1991), Barton Bank (1993 & 1995), One Man (1996 & 1997), See More Business (1999 & 2000) and Ollie Magern (2005 & 2007).

*The late Gordon Richards and Nigel Twiston-Davies are the most successful trainers with four wins each.

*The most successful jockeys have been Graham Bradley, Mick Fitzgerald and Carl Llewellyn, who all rode three winners. Among current riders, Timmy Murphy, Paddy Brennan and Graham Lee are the winning-most with two victories apiece.

*The biggest field was 11 in 1981 when the contest was restricted to novices, the smallest was three in 1969, 1983 and 1995. A field of 10 has been declared for the 2017 renewal, which is the joint highest-ever since the race became an open contest in 1983.

*Ballybough Rasher provided the biggest shock when scoring at 40/1 in 2003.

*The shortest-priced winners were Wayward Lad (1983) and See More Business (2000), both 1/3 shots.

*In the 47 runnings, 19 favourite or joint favourites have prevailed (40 per cent).

*Four winners have also won the Cheltenham Gold Cup – Davy Lad (1975), Burrough Hill Lad (1984), Forgive’n Forget (1986) and See More Business (1999 & 2000).

*One Man (1996 & 1997) also won the Queen Mother Champion Chase, while Cue Card (2015) captured the Ryanair Chase.

*Seven winners have subsequently won Kempton’s King George VI Chase in the same season – Wayward Lad (1983 & 1985), Burrough Hill Lad (1984), Barton Bank (1995) One Man (1996 success), See More Business (1999 success) and Cue Card (2015).

*Irish raiders have scored three times – Davy Lad (1975), Gay Return (1981) and Sackville (2001).