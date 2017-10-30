Coneygree & Cue Card among 13 chasing bet365 Charlie Hall Chase glory Posted by racenews on Monday, October 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Cue Card (Colin Tizzard, 9/4 Fav with bet365) and Coneygree (Mark Bradstock, 5/2) feature among 13 entries for the best race of Wetherby’s season, the £100,000 G2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (3.15pm) which takes place over three miles on Saturday, November 4, day two of the bet365 Meeting.

The 11-year-old Cue Card, who has won nine G1 races during his illustrious career, is set to start in his third bet365 Charlie Hall Chase.

The popular Jean Bishop-owned chaser took the honours in impressive fashion two years ago prior to capturing the G1 Betfair Chase at Haydock and the G1 King George VI Chase at Kempton, while last year he came home third to Irish Cavalier before winning another Betfair Chase. He was last seen out when finishing the neck runner-up in the G1 Aintree Bowl in April.

Cue Card’s trainer Colin Tizzard has also made an entry for Sizing Codelco(20/1), who landed valuable handicaps at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring.

The Mark Bradstock-trained Coneygree enjoyed his finest hour when winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup as a novice in 2015. The 10-year-old has been restricted to just three subsequent outings and was last seen out when a close third in the G1 Punchestown Gold Cup in April.

North Yorkshire handler Brian Ellison is upbeat ahead of Definitly Red‘s return to action. The eight-year-old, 8/1 with bet365, improved 18 pounds over fences last season, thanks to convincing victories in the G3 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase, run over Saturday’s course and distance, and Doncaster’s Grimthorpe Handicap Chase, scoring by seven and 14 lengths respectively.

Phil Martin’s 159-rated chaser was a leading fancy for the Grand National at Aintree following his Doncaster success, but was pulled up on the first circuit due to a slipped saddle.

Ellison said today: “Definitly Red is in good form and we are very happy with him.

“But looking at the race, he will need to be in good form as it looks like a mini Gold Cup!

“Touch wood, he normally runs well fresh and has won first time out three out of the last four seasons I think. He has been away and galloped, and looks a million dollars at the moment.

“I think he is going to be up to it [the rise in class]. He showed last season that he likes Wetherby and he was impressive again when winning by a long way at Doncaster.

“He is doing everything right and it looks like the ground is going to be ideal.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies is the joint most successful trainer ever in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase with four victories. The Gloucestershire-based handler has two entries this year - Bristol De Mai (10/1) and Blaklion (7/1).

Successful in the G2 Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January, Bristol De Mai was beaten 20 lengths when seventh in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, while Blaklion, winner of the 2016 G1 RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, was last seen when fourth in the Grand National.

David Pipe saddled Our Vic to victory in the 2006 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase and has made an entry for Vieux Lion Rouge (16/1). The eight-year-old enjoyed a good campaign last season, taking the G3 Becher Chase over the Grand National fences and the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He was also last seen in the Grand National at Aintree, where he finished sixth.

Other contenders include More Of That (Jonjo O’Neill, 12/1), winner of the 2014 Stayers’ Hurdle and sixth in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, and the useful mare Indian Stream (Neil Mulholland, 25/1), who won the Listed bet365 Handicap Chase at this meeting 12 months’ ago.

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase – bet365 prices:

9/4 Cue Card; 5/2 Coneygree; 7/1 Blaklion; 8/1 Definitly Red; 10/1 Bristol De Mai; 12/1 More Of That; 16/1 Vieux Lion Rouge, Vigilio; 20/1 Sizing Codelco, Shantou Flyer, Village Vic; 25/1 Double Shuffle, Indian Stream

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

A cracking seven-race programme on day two of the bet365 Meeting also includes the £40,000 G2 bet365 Hurdle (2.40pm, 12 entries) over three miles. Among the entries for this contest are last year’s winner Silsol, who is one of two entries for Paul Nicholls along with Ptit Zig, successful in the G1 Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil in 2016.

Lil Rockerfeller (Neil King) finished third to Ptit Zig in 2016 and went on to run with great credit in G1 company, taking the runner-up spot in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Listed action on Saturday comes courtesy of the £22,000 OLBG.com Mares’ Hurdle (2.05pm, 14 entries) over two miles. Saturday’s programme get underway at 12.20pm and runs through to 5.20pm.

The bet365 Meeting gets underway on Friday, November 3 with a six-race card running from 12.50pm through to 3.45pm. Friday’s highlights are two Listed contests – the £20,000 Arkle Finance Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle Race (2.00pm, 12 entries) over two miles and the £27,500 bet365 Handicap Chase (2.35pm, 25 entries).

Wetherby’s new season started on October 18, when the new £3.5 million Millennium West Grandstand was officially opened to a positive reception. The Millennium West Grandstand completes a whole series of initiatives which have delivered better facilities for Wetherby’s racegoers.

The going at Wetherby is currently: Soft, Good to Soft in places.

There has been approximately 40 millimetres of rain since the last meeting on October 18.

The outlook is for generally settled weather for the remainder of the week except for tomorrow Tuesday morning, when rain showers are forecast. These are predicted to yield up to four millimetres of rain.

For more information, please contact, Jonjo Sanderson, Chief Executive & Clerk of the Course, Wetherby Racecourse & Conference Centre, on 01937 543344 or 07831 437453

The bet365 Charlie Hall Chase – Roll of Honour

YEAR HORSE AGE/WT OWNER TRAINER JOCKEY SP RAN

2016 Irish Cavalier 7-11-06 Andrew McIver Rebecca Curtis Jonathan Moore 16/1 7

2015 Cue Card 9-11-00 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard Paddy Brennan 11/4F 7

2014 Menorah 9-11-10 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs Richard Johnson 8/1 7

2013 Harry Topper 6-11-06 D J Keyte Kim Bailey Jason Maguire 5/1 7

2012 Silviniaco Conti 6-11-05 Chris Giles & Potensis Ltd Paul Nicholls Ruby Walsh 11/10F 6

2011 Weird Al 8-11-06 Brannon Dennis Dick Holden Donald McCain Timmy Murphy 7/1 7

2010 Nacarat 9-11-00 Simon Clarke Tom George Sam Thomas 6/1 8

2009 Deep Purple 8-11-05 Paul Green Evan Williams Paul Moloney 9/2 5

2008 State Of Play 8-11-00 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams Paul Moloney 5/2F 6

2007 Ollie Magern 9-11-00 Roger Nicholls Nigel Twiston-Davies Paddy Brennan 11/4 7

2006 Our Vic 8-11-10 David Johnson David Pipe Timmy Murphy 6/1 10

2005 Ollie Magern 7-11-05 Roger Nicholls Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn 11/4F 8

2004 Grey Abbey 10-11-06 Ken & Elinor Roper, Norman Furness Howard Johnson Graham Lee 5/1 6

2003 Ballybough Rasher 8-11-00 Comtake-Welding Engineering Specialists Howard Johnson Graham Lee 40/1 6

2002 Marlborough 10-11-00 Sir Robert Ogden Nicky Henderson Mick Fitzgerald 7/2 8

2001 Sackville 8-11-05 Seamus O’Farrell Frances Crowley IRE David Casey 5/1 9

2000 See More Business 10-11-12 Paul Barber Paul Nicholls Mick Fitzgerald 1/3F 4

1999 See More Business 9-11-12 John Keighley & Paul Barber Paul Nicholls Mick Fitzgerald 11/4JF 6

1998 Strath Royal 12-11-03 Lady Anne Bentinck Owen Brennan Martin Brennan 14/1 5

1997 One Man 9-11-10 John Hales Gordon Richards Richard Dunwoody 4/7F 4

1996 One Man 8-11-10 John Hales Gordon Richards Richard Dunwoody 8/11F 4

1995 Barton Bank 9-11-02 Jenny Mould David Nicholson Adrian Maguire 8/15F 3

1994 Young Hustler 7-11-10 Gavin Macechern Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn 8/1 7

1993 Barton Bank 7-11-02 Jenny Mould David Nicholson Adrian Maguire 12/1 7

1992 Tipping Tim 7-11-02 Jenny Mould Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn 11/4 7

1991 Celtic Shot 9-11-10 D E H Horton Charlie Brooks Graham Bradley 4/5F 6

1990 Celtic Shot 8-11-02 D E H Horton Charlie Brooks Peter Scudamore 7/4F 7

1989 Durham Edition 11-11-02 Robert Oxley Arthur Stephenson Alan Merrigan 33/1 7

1988 High Edge Grey 7-11-02 J B Stone Ken Oliver Tim Reed 13/2 10

1987 Cybrandian 9-11-02 Ian Bray Peter Easterby Chris Grant 7/4 4

1986 Forgive’n Forget 9-11-10 T Kilroe & Sons Ltd Jimmy FitzGerald Mark Dwyer 5/2 6

1985 Wayward Lad 10-11-06 Mrs S N Thewlis Monica Dickinson Graham Bradley EvensF 4

1984 Burrough Hill Lad 8-11-09 Stan Riley Jenny Pitman Phil Tuck 10/11JF 4

1983 Wayward Lad 8-11-10 Mrs S N Thewlis Michael Dickinson Robert Earnshaw 1/3F 3

1982 Righthand Man 5-11-07 Mrs M Haggas Michael Dickinson Graham Bradley 11/10F 10

1981 Gay Return 6-11-10 Mrs R Quinn Edward O’Grady IRE Tommy Ryan 12/1 11

1980 Manton Castle 6-11-09 Mrs M Pett Maurice Camacho Gordon Holmes 16/1 9

1979 Sparkie’s Choice 6-11-09 Mrs P Brewitt Neville Crump Colin Hawkins 9/2 8

1978 Fighting Fit 6-11-09 Mrs L Carr Ken Oliver Ridley Lamb 6/5F 5

1977 Goolagong 7-11-09 H Orde-Powlett Neville Crump Mr Harry Orde-Powlett 8/1 8

1976 DH Current Gold 5-11-07 A Picken Gordon Richards David Goulding 4/1 9

Set Point 8-11-09 Lavinia, Duchess Of Norfolk Lady Herries Tommy Stack 20/1

1975 Davy Lad 5-11-07 Mrs J McGowan Mick O’Toole IRE Dessie Hughes 2/5F 5

1974 Tamalin 7-11-09 T Metcalfe Gordon Richards Jonjo O’Neill 9/4 7

1973 Dunrobin 6-11-05 Wing-Commander R Stevenson Bill Crawford S P Taylor 4/5F 6

1972 Coxswain 7-11-10 Major E Cliff-McCulloch Arthur Stephenson Mr Graham Macmillan 4/5F 8

1971 Abandoned – snow and frost

1970 Kildrummy 5-11-07 Mrs M Milne Green Bill Crawford Ron Barry 100/30 8

1969 Arcturus 8-11-10 Lady Hay Neville Crump Pat Buckley 11/4 3

*The Charlie Hall Chase was first staged in 1969. It was originally known as the Wetherby Pattern Chase and was restricted to novices up until 1983. bet365 has sponsored the Grade Two race since 2003.

*It was named in honour of William “Charlie” Hall in 1978. Hall, who died 1977, was a Tadcaster-based trainer and the elder brother of leading Flat trainer Sam Hall. He was champion Jump trainer in 1955/56, when he won the Champion Hurdle with Doorknocker. On his retirement in 1975, Charlie Hall was succeeded by his stepson Maurice Camacho who in turn handed over the reins to his daughter Julie in 1998.

*There have been six dual winners – Wayward Lad (1983 & 1985), Celtic Shot (1990 & 1991), Barton Bank (1993 & 1995), One Man (1996 & 1997), See More Business (1999 & 2000) and Ollie Magern (2005 & 2007).

*The late Gordon Richards and Nigel Twiston-Davies are the most successful trainers with four wins each.

*The most successful jockeys have been Graham Bradley, Mick Fitzgerald and Carl Llewellyn, who all rode three winners. Among current riders, Timmy Murphy, Paddy Brennan and Graham Lee are the winning-most with two victories apiece.

*The biggest field was 11 in 1981, the smallest was three in 1969, 1983 and 1995.

*Ballybough Rasher provided the biggest shock when scoring at 40/1 in 2003.

*The shortest-priced winners were Wayward Lad (1983) and See More Business (2000), both 1/3 shots.

*In the 47 runnings, 19 favourite or joint favourites have prevailed (40 per cent).

*Four winners have also won the Cheltenham Gold Cup – Davy Lad (1975), Burrough Hill Lad (1984), Forgive’n Forget (1986) and See More Business (1999 & 2000).

*One Man (1996 & 1997) also won the Queen Mother Champion Chase, while Cue Card (2015) captured the Ryanair Chase.

*Seven winners have subsequently won Kempton’s King George VI Chase in the same season – Wayward Lad (1983 & 1985), Burrough Hill Lad (1984), Barton Bank (1995) One Man (1996 success), See More Business (1999 success) and Cue Card (2015).

*Irish raiders have scored three times – Davy Lad (1975), Gay Return (1981) and Sackville (2001).