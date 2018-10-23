Concierge impresses in opening Fast-Track Qualifier at Newcastle Posted by racenews on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Concierge (George Scott/Oisin Murphy) secured his place for All-Weather Championships Finals Day with a decisive victory in the £25,000 Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Conditions Race at Newcastle this afternoon, Tuesday, October 23.

The six-furlong Tapeta contest was a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 Ladbrokes Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships over the same distance at Lingfield Park on £1-million Finals Day next year, Good Friday, April 19.

Sent off an 8/1 chance, Concierge could be seen travelling nicely behind horses at the two furlong marker and, once the gaps opened, he burst through to lead entering the final furlong.

The son of Society Rock quickly put clear daylight between himself and his seven rivals, with the runner-up Princes Des Sables (Kevin Ryan/Shane Gray, 5/1) two and three-quarter lengths behind at the line. The debutant Brandy Spirit (Mick Easterby/Nathan Evans, 33/1) was a neck further back in third.

The 11/4 favourite Cosmic Law (Richard Fahey/P J McDonald) finished fifth.

Winning trainer George Scott said: “I was delighted with Concierge’s performance today.

“I feel like he has been an unlucky horse throughout much of the year – if you watch his replays carefully, he was nearly brought down in a couple of races.

“I ran him specifically because I thought he would really handle the track coming from off the pace. It was nice to see him put it all together.

“I guess the obvious thing now would be to give him a break and bring him back for Finals Day.

“We will see how we are going but I would not be afraid of taking him straight there. This will be his first winter off, so we will keep that door open and see how he is training closer to the time.”

Oisin Murphy said: “Concierge finished and really hit the line strong.

“It is nice to ride a winner for George – he is a young and a very promising up and coming trainer.

“It was good placing to find this race and they should have a lot of fun with the horse.”

The winning time was 1m 14.76s.

Talented four-year-old Glenamoy Lad (Michael Wigham/Joe Fanning, 9st 3lb) was the convincing winner of the £30,000 Betway Optional Claiming Handicap (3.10pm) over six furlongs.

The 4/1 joint-favourite cruised into contention along the stands’ rail before seeing off fellow joint-favourite Warsaw Road (Luca Cumani/Tony Hamilton) inside the final furlong to score by a short-head.

Glenamoy Lad, who was having his third outing of the year after two runs on turf, is now unbeaten in two starts on the Tapeta at Newcastle.