Club 18-24 becomes 18-28 at Cheltenham to encourage more people to visit the Home of Jump Racing regularly Posted by racenews on Monday, June 10, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Cheltenham Racecourse is pleased to announce that its Annual Membership package for 18 to 24-year-olds is being extended to those aged up to 28 for the 2019/20 season.

The Club 18-28 Annual Membership costs £215 before September 1 (£230 afterwards), compared to the regular adult membership rate of £410, and gives admission to the Club Enclosure for all 16 racedays at Cheltenham Racecourse, including The Festival™ presented by Magners over four days in March.

Cheltenham Racecourse recognises the financial constraints faced by potential racegoers in this age group, as they are often still undertaking or finishing their education, starting out in the world of work or moving into their first home.

The longstanding 18-24 Annual Membership has proved very popular and it is hoped that extending the upper age limit to 28 will mean that more people are encouraged to go racing regularly at Cheltenham.

Ian Renton, Cheltenham and South West Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, commented: “Our current 18-24 Annual Membership is hugely popular and offers great value at just £215 for the 16 days of the season.

“Like many racecourses, we look to attract the younger generation to Cheltenham to develop their interest in the sport.

“I hope that, by extending our Junior Membership discount to the age of 28, this will encourage more people to continue or take up membership at Cheltenham.”

Jockey Club Racecourses also offers a South West Junior Membership, also now for those between the ages of 18 and 28, for only £125, which excludes The Festival 2020, but includes the rest of Cheltenham’s racing (12 racedays) and the full season at Exeter, Warwick and Wincanton Racecourses.

In order to qualify for Club 18-28 Annual Membership, applicants must be aged under 29 on October 1, 2019.