Classy fields assembled for Fast-Track Qualifiers at Chelmsford City and Dundalk Posted by racenews on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 · Leave a Comment

An informative week of All-Weather Championships action continues with two Fast-Track Qualifiers at Chelmsford City on Thursday, March 7, and a rescheduled Fast-Track Qualifier at Dundalk, Ireland, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 6.

Grey Britain (Adam Kirby) and Aircraft Carrier (Tom Queally) in the £20,000 Bet totequadpot At Newmarket trainer John Ryan is doubly-represented by(Adam Kirby) and(Tom Queally) in the £20,000 Bet totequadpot At totesport.com Conditions Race (6.25pm, six runners) on Polytrack at Chelmsford City.

Grey Britain

The winner of the two-mile contest is a guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship over the same distance and surface at Lingfield Park on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 19.

Grey Britain has a 50 per cent win rate from four starts on the All-Weather this winter and sets the standard with a rating of 105. The five-year-old finished third on his latest start behind shock winner Stamford Raffles in a Fast-Track Qualifier on Polytrack at Kempton Park on February 16, in which Higher Power (James Fanshawe/George Wood) was fourth.

Aircraft Carrier is chasing a four-timer after getting the better of Festival Of Ages in a two-mile Fast-Track Qualifier at Wolverhampton on January 14. That followed handicap successes at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford City in December.

Elegiac (Franny Norton) was a model of consistency in 2018 and gained a deserved success in a lucrative 14-furlong turf handicap at York in October. He has not raced since going down by a neck in the Bet totetrifecta At Mark Johnston’s runner(Franny Norton) was a model of consistency in 2018 and gained a deserved success in a lucrative 14-furlong turf handicap at York in October. He has not raced since going down by a neck in the Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Galleywood Handicap at Chelmsford City on November 10.

French-trained challenger Amade (Alessandro & Giuseppe Botti/Andrea Atzeni) is no stranger to success on these shores, having impressed when taking a two-mile handicap in good style at Kempton Park on January 5. He has won his last four races and is ridden for the first time by Andrea Atzeni.

To Be Wild (Hugo Palmer/Tom Marquand) has been lightly-raced since bolting up in a 12-furlong handicap at Doncaster in October, 2016. He ran twice on turf in 2018, coming home 14th in the November Handicap at Doncaster and ninth when last seen out in a Listed contest at Toulouse, France, in December.

The six-year-old’s sole All-Weather appearance saw him finish eighth in a valuable handicap over an extended mile and a half on Tapeta at Newcastle on Good Friday in 2017.

The son of Big Bad Bob has yet to race over further than an extended mile and a half.

Palmer said: “To Be Wild had an injury last summer and was a long time off the track.

“He ran OK in the November Handicap and then was a bit disappointing in France on very, very soft ground.

“He is a little wrong at the weights on Thursday and has yet to prove that he goes on the All-Weather, but I can’t see why he shouldn’t.

“I am hoping the step-up in trip and first-time blinkers can bring out improvement.”

Clon Coulis is the headline act in the rearranged £20,000 Bet totetrifecta At Later on the card, the 101-ratedis the headline act in the rearranged £20,000 Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Fillies’ Conditions Race (6.55pm, five runners) over a mile, a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 Ladbrokes Fillies & Mares’ Championship over seven furlongs on Good Friday. This race was originally set for February 7, but could not be run then because of the equine flu outbreak.

Clon Coulis (David Barron/Jamie Spencer) struck twice at Listed level in 2018, notably in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot in July, and was not disgraced on her latest outing when fifth in the G3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park on September 1.

The opposition is led by Pattie (Mick Channon/Callum Shepherd), whose efforts this winter include a good third behind Flaming Spear in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton Park in November.

Course scorer Emily Goldfinch (Phil McEntee/Rossa Ryan), the hat-trick seeking First Link (Jean-Rene Auvray/Hollie Doyle) and Lady Alavesa (Gay Kelleway/Josephine Gordon) also run.

Thursday’s Chelmsford City card takes place between 5.25pm and 8.25pm.

Dundalk stages a rearranged card tomorrow, Wednesday, March 6, after its fixture last Friday was abandoned following the second race.

Group One performer I Can Fly (Aidan O’Brien/Ryan Moore) returns to racing in the €26,000 Get A Run For Your Money With BetVictor Fillies Race (6.45pm, four runners), also a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 Ladbrokes Fillies & Mares’ Championship.

I Can Fly, trained Aidan O’Brien and owned by a Coolmore Partnership, posted some top-class efforts on turf last year, most notably over a mile when easily capturing the G2 Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown in September and only being beaten a neck by Roaring Lion, the 2018 Cartier Horse of the Year, in the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot the following month.

The four-year-old Fastnet Rock filly, who won impressively on her only previous All-Weather start on debut over tomorrow’s course and distance in 2017, finished 12th last time out in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Mile, though beaten less than five lengths, at Churchill Downs, USA, on November 4.

I Can Fly is ridden by Ryan Moore and her main rival appears to be Surrounding(Ronan Whelan). The Mick Halford-trained six-year-old mare has been successful on her two most recent starts, both at Dundalk, the latest of which saw her beat G1 Irish 1,000 Guineas runner-up Could It Be Love, trained by O’Brien, in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cooley Fillies & Mares Stakes on October 26.

The four runners are completed by Waitaki (Dermot McLoughlin/Conor Maxwell (3)) and Annie Fior (Brendan Murphy/Seamie Heffernan), who are both also winners on the All-Weather.

O’Brien is strongly represented in the other highlight on the card, the €75,000 Listed BetVictor Patton Stakes (7.45pm – eight runners) for three-year-olds over a mile, which forms part of the European Road to the Kentucky Derby.

O’Brien, who landed the spoils with subsequent high-class dirt runner Mendelssohn in 2018, saddles three runners led by G1 Vertem Futurity Trophy third Western Australia (Ryan Moore), who ran to a career-best in the Doncaster feature on October 27 last year and has not raced since.

Van Beethoven (Donnacha O’Brien), winner of the G2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh in June, and promising Gowran Park maiden victor Albuquerque (Seamie Heffernan) complete the Ballydoyle trio.

The Halford runner Playa Del Puente (Ronan Whelan) is bidding to maintain his 100 per cent record at Dundalk. After an eye-catching turf third on debut at the Curragh, the Elzaam colt captured a seven-furlong maiden at Dundalk on October 12 before following up in a mile conditions race on December 19.

There is a British challenger courtesy of the Archie Watson-trained Barys (Edward Greatrex), who began his 2019 campaign with a Listed success on Polytrack at Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, on February 10.

The powerful eight-strong field also includes the Joseph O’Brien-trained pair of Colfer Me (Shane Foley) and Numerian (Wayne Lordan), both successful at Dundalk over the winter, and Leopardstown maiden scorer Manjeer (John Oxx/Ross Coakley).

The seven-race Dundalk programme tomorrow runs between 5.10pm and 8.15pm.

The European Road to the Kentucky Derby also includes tomorrow’s £70,000 “Road To The Kentucky Derby” Conditions Race (7.00pm, nine runners) at Kempton Park.

Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Jahbath (William Haggas/Jim Crowley) is three from three on All-Weather surfaces and scored by seven lengths on his latest start in a mile Fibresand handicap at Southwell on January 24.

G2 Vintage Stakes fourth Getchagetchagetcha (Clive Cox/Adam Kirby) and Chelmsford City maiden victor Spanish Mission (David Simcock/Jamie Spencer) also run.

Tomorrow’s eight-race card at Kempton Park starts at 4.55pm, with the last due off at 8.30pm.