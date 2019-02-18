Classy Barbill faces six rivals in Wednesday’s Fast-Track Qualifier at Newcastle Posted by racenews on Monday, February 18, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Listed scorer Barbill headlines seven runners chasing Fast-Track Qualifier success in the £30,000 Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Conditions Race (3.45pm) at Newcastle this Wednesday, February 20.

The winner of the six-furlong Tapeta contest is guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 Ladbrokes Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championship over the same distance at Lingfield Park on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 19.

The 103-rated Barbill (Mick Channon/John Egan) enjoyed a fruitful end to 2018, landing the valuable Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Race at the Curragh in September and the Listed Prix Yacowlef at Chantilly last time out on November 13. In between, he was placed at Pattern level when third behind Sergei Prokoviev in the G3 Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket on October 12.

Trainer Archie Watson and the Ontoawinner syndicate, who captured last year’s Ladbrokes Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championship with Corinthia Knight, are represented by Quiet Endeavour (Hollie Doyle).

Quiet Endeavour has won three of his five starts on the All-Weather, though ran below expectations on his latest start when last of seven in a Fast-Track Qualifier at Wolverhampton on December 8, after which he was gelded.

Deep Intrigue (Mark Johnston/Daniel Tudhope) made it two wins from three starts on the All-Weather this winter with victory in the six-furlong Ladrokes Handicap at Lingfield Park on January 16. His only All-Weather defeat came in a Fast-Track Qualifier at Kempton Park on January 4, finishing sixth, beaten two and a half lengths.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father Mark, said: “Deep Intrigue is fit and well. He was kept on the go this winter purely with the final in mind and we are working towards that target.

“He won nicely at Lingfield last time, bouncing back from a slightly disappointing performance at Kempton the time before.

“He will have to improve a bit strictly on the figures – he is rated 94 whereas Barbill has a rating of 103.

“The six furlongs at Newcastle might not play to our strengths as much as other All-Weather tracks. He has dominated from the front in his two wins this winter at Chelmsford and Lingfield, which is quite a bit easier to do at those tracks than it is at Newcastle.

“It can be quite tough to make all at Newcastle, but Danny rides the track very well and he will not be tied down to any instructions.”

The seven runners also include Glorious Goodwood scorer Don Armado (Stuart Williams/Callum Rodriguez) and You Never Can Tell (Richard Spencer/Graham Lee), who both have a rating of 92. They met last time out when fourth and seventh respectively in a Fast-Track Qualifier at Kempton Park on January 4.

Salisbury maiden winner Walkman (Mick Appleby/Raul Da Silva) and the once-raced Call Me Ginger (Jim Goldie/Jamie Gormley), who ran with promise to be fifth on debut over course and distance last month, also line up.

Newcastle’s six-race programme, starting at 2.00pm, also features £45,000 sunracing.co.uk Handicap (3.10pm) over seven furlongs. A competitive field of nine includes in-form course and distance victor Pinnata (Stuart Williams/Sean Levey, 9st 4lb), who is chasing a four-timer, and progressive top-weight Keyser Soze (Richard Spencer/Adam Kirby, 9st 10lb).