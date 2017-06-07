Classic winners lay down early 2017 Cartier Racing Awards challenge Posted by racenews on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Top three-year-old filly Winter has a slight advantage over fellow Classic winnersChurchill and Brametot in the Cartier Horse Of The Year standings as the first points are released for the 27th annual Cartier Racing Awards.

The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

Winter (84 points) provided Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien with a fourth success in the G1 QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket before doubling up emphatically in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh on May 28.

Winter’s stable companion Churchill, last season’s Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt, is on 80 points after completing the 2000 Guineas double (English & Irish) in excellent style.

Brametot (72 points), trained by Jean-Claude Rouget in France for Al Shaqab Racing and Gerard Augustin-Normand, is also an unbeaten dual Classic winner this season, having backed up his success in last month’s G1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains with a cheeky triumph in the G1 Prix du Jockey Club, the French Derby, at Chantilly on June 4.

O’Brien’s Wings Of Eagles (52 points) is clear third behind Churchill and Brametot in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt standings following his surprise 40/1 victory in the premier Classic, the Investec Derby, at Epsom Downs on June 3. Godolphin colts Thunder Snow(34 points) and Barney Roy (32 points) are also in the mix at this early stage of the season.

Three-year-old fillies Enable, owned by Khalid Abdullah and trained by John Gosden, andRhododendron, another from the powerful O’Brien stable, are both on 48 points after finishing first and second respectively in the Investec Oaks on June 2. Rhododendron filled the same position behind Winter at Newmarket.

Cloth Of Stars and Decorated Knight top the Cartier Older Horse category with 56 points apiece. Godolphin’s Cloth Of Stars, trained by Andre Fabre, is unbeaten in three starts so far this season, culminating in the G1 Prix Ganay on May 1, while Decorated Knight, handled by Roger Charlton for owners Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar, captured the G1 Jebel Hatta at Meydan in March and G1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 28.

Dubai scorer The Right Man (24 points), trained in France by Didier Guillemin, tops the Cartier Sprint division, with exciting three-year-old Harry Angel (20 points), from Clive Cox’s Lambourn yard, hot on his heels after a dominant display in the G2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park.

Another French-trained runner in the Aga Khan-owned Vazirabad (31 points), from the stables of Alain de Royer-Dupre, heads the Cartier Stayer category after G2 successes on Dubai World Cup night and at Chantilly on May 28.

Harry Herbert, Cartier’s racing consultant, commented: “Dual Classic winners Brametot, Churchill and Winter have shown exceptional form already in 2017.

“Royal Ascot is now on everyone’s horizon and the five-day spectacular often has a significant impact on the Cartier Racing Awards.”