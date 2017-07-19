Classic generation lay down strong markers for top honours at the Cartier Racing Awards

Impressive Group One victories by Enable and Harry Angel, plus a tremendous run in defeat from Barney Roy, have seen the three-year-old generation strengthen their claims for Cartier Horse Of The Year honours at this year’s Cartier Racing Awards in November.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

Having captured the G1 Investec Oaks impressively by five lengths on June 3, Enable (80) became the 14th filly to follow up victory at Epsom Downs with more Classic success in the G1 Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh on July 15, when she quickened clear for an authoritative five and a half-length verdict.

Owned by Khalid Abdullah and trained by John Gosden in Newmarket, the daughter of Nathaniel now looks set to take on the colts in some of Europe’s premier middle-distance contests, with the G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO) and G1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe among the races under consideration.

Winter (116)continues to head both the Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly standings on Pattern race points following an outstanding first half of the season. The Galileo filly, trained by Aidan O’Brien for a Coolmore partnership, has gained decisive G1 victories in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes, all at a mile, and is on target for the 10-furong G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Thursday, August 3.

Roly Poly (64), also trained by O’Brien for Coolmore, was runner-up in both the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas, and the War Front filly advertised the form of those races when winning the G1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at last week’s Newmarket July Festival on July 14.

Three-year-old colt Harry Angel (68), owned by Godolphin and trained by Clive Cox, leapt to the top of the standings for the Cartier Sprinter Award with a scintillating victory in the G1 Darley July Cup on the final day of that festival, July 15.

The son of Dark Angel readily beat a top-quality field that included top older sprintersTasleet (32), The Tin Man (32) and Limato (24) as well as fellow three-year-oldCaravaggio (40), who lost his unbeaten record after having defeated Harry Angel in the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

It was a second Darley July Cup victory for Cox, whose previous winner Lethal Force went on to be crowned Cartier Sprinter at the 2013 Cartier Racing Awards.

The G1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on July 8 provided the first opportunity for the top middle distance three-year-olds to take on older opposition and this year’s race produced a thrilling battle of the generations, with four-year-old Ulysses (68) beating his younger rival Barney Roy (104) by a nose.

Barney Roy, successful in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, currently leads the race for the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt Award and the Richard Hannon-trained son of Excelebration, owned by Godolphin, could face a rematch with his Sandown Park conqueror in the G1 Juddmonte Stakes at York in August.

Several further mouth-watering clashes between the generations may take place over the coming weeks, with G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO) at Ascot on July 29 followed by the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which runs between August 1 and 5.

The G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, run over a mile at Goodwood on August 2, is the aim of both the leading Cartier Older Horse, Godolphin’s Ribchester (86), and this year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Irish 2,000 Guineas victor, Coolmore’s Churchill (80). The £1-million race is developing into another “Duel on the Downs”.

Everyone’s favourite, the gutsy Big Orange (56), currently top of the Cartier Stayer standings, is out to try and become the second horse ever to win three runnings of the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on August 1.

Harry Herbert, Cartier’s Racing Consultant, commented: “Winter and Enable are two seriously talented three-year-old fillies and it will be fascinating to see how they get on in the second half of the 2017 Flat season.

“Following the recent retirement of last year’s Cartier Horse Of The Year, Minding, through injury, the way is clear for either Winter or Enable to step up and take over her mantle.”

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, July 16, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter 116

Barney Roy 104

Ribchester 86

Churchill 80

Decorated Knight 80

Enable 80

Highland Reel 80

Thunder Snow 78

Brametot 72

Harry Angel 68

Ulysses 68

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester 86

Decorated Knight 80

Highland Reel 80

Ulysses 68

Cloth Of Stars 56

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 104

Churchill 80

Thunder Snow 78

Brametot 72

Harry Angel 68

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter 116

Enable 80

Roly Poly 64

Rhododendron 48

Senga 44

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel 68

Caravaggio 40

Tasleet 32

Lady Aurelia 32

The Tin Man 32

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange 56

Vazirabad 31

Order Of St George 28

Polarisation 24

Dartmouth 16

Stradivarius 16

Rekindling 16

Marmelo 16

Talismanic 16