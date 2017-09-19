Caspian Prince ready to take on the World at Newbury on Saturday Posted by racenews on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Caspian Prince is set to contest the £60,000 Group Three Dubai International Airport World Trophy (4pm) over five furlongs at Newbury on Saturday, September 23, ahead of a potential tilt at the $1-million G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar, USA, in November.

Caspian Prince joined North Yorkshire trainer Tony Coyle earlier this year and, at the age of eight, is in the form of his life with a career-best rating of 115, the highest among the 24 entries for Saturday’s race.

The five-furlong specialist landed his third Investec Dash Handicap at Epsom Downs in June and defeated G1 Nunthorpe Stakes heroine Marsha by a short-head in the G2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on July 15.

His only start since saw him finish fourth to Caravaggio on testing ground in the G2 Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 10.

Coyle said today: “Caspian Prince definitely runs at Newbury on Saturday. He is in good order following his run at the Curragh and has not done a lot since.

“He does not take a lot to keep him ready. He has been out in the field and will have a couple of canters this week.

“It was just a shame the ground went against him at the Curragh, but he still ran a blinder in the circumstances.

“We will get Saturday out the way first, but the Breeders’ Cup could be on his agenda as the owner [Stephen Louch] is keen to give it a go. This would be his last run before then because he would have to go into quarantine.

“He is eight years old and in the form of his life. He has had a brilliant year. He is a bit of a freak as people forget that he is by Dylan Thomas and yet is so quick over five furlongs. He is an incredible horse.”

The $1-million G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar, California, USA, takes place over five furlongs on Saturday, November 4.

Caspian Prince’s opponents on Saturday could include G1 King’s Stand Stakes fourth Muthmir (William Haggas), G2 Flying Five Stakes second Alphabet (Aidan O’Brien) and Cotai Glory (Charlie Hills), who was a place behind Caspian Prince at the Curragh and had previously finished third in the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes.

Take Cover (David Griffiths), a two-time winner of the G2 King George Stakes at Goodwood, is also engaged, along with G2 Temple Stakes heroine Priceless (Clive Cox).

Popular 10-year-old Take Cover, who likes to make the running, comes into Saturday’s race on the back of a decisive success in the Listed Beverley Bullet on September 2, when he defeated Final Venture in characteristic fashion by a length.

Trainer David Griffiths said today: “Take Cover has come out of the Beverley Bullet well and it is all systems go for Newbury.

“I was bit worried going to Beverley because of the stiff finish but he pulled out plenty and Tom [Queally] gave him a great ride. I was delighted because, although he should really be winning Listed races given that he is a dual G2 winner, you have still got to get there right and well on the day.

“He can have a real go at these Listed and G3 races and he should be really competitive without the penalty. Hopefully, he can do the job on Saturday.”

Saturday’s fixture at Newbury, the second day of the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend, also includes the G3 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup (2.15pm, 15 entries) over a mile and three furlongs and worth £60,000.

The entries are headed by G1 Coral-Eclipse third Desert Encounter (David Simcock), recent G3 scorer Fabricate (Michael Bell), who is owned by Her Majesty The Queen, and G1 victor Second Step (Luca Cumani).

Other interesting contenders include Architecture (Hugo Palmer), runner-up in the English and Irish Oaks last season, recent G2 winner Secret Number (Saeed bin Suroor) and last season’s G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes scorer My Dream Boat (Clive Cox).

The highlight of the seven-race card, the £75,000 G2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (2.50pm, 17 confirmations) for two-year-olds, could see a rematch between Cardsharp (Mark Johnston) and U S Navy Flag (Aidan O’Brien IRE), who were first and second in the G2 July Stakes at Newmarket.

Further spice is added by recent G3 scorer Invincible Army (James Tate), runner-up in the G2 Gimcrack Stakes on his penultimate start, and G3 Acomb Stakes second James Garfield (George Scott).

The Dubai Duty Free International Weekend starts with a seven-race card on Friday, September 22, when the highlight is the Listed Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Cup (4.00pm, 21 entries) over seven furlongs.

The action also includes the historic £16,000 Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes (3.30pm, 17 entries) for two-year-olds over a mile, which has been won by class acts such as Shergar, Rainbow Quest, King’s Theatre and Nayef.

The going at Newbury Racecourse this morning was described as Good, Good to Firm in places and dry weather is expected until Thursday when rain is forecast. Both Friday and Saturday are predicted to be dry and bright.