Carroll and Ffrench Davis eyeing glory as weights unveiled for Goodwood’s Unibet Stewards’ Cup and Unibet Golden Mile

Weights are revealed today for the two most valuable handicaps staged during the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Saturday, August 3) over six furlongs and the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile (Friday, August 2).

The 111-rated Mr Lupton, one of 15 entries for North Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey, heads the weights on 9st 11lb for the Unibet Stewards’ Cup. Successful in the G2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh, Ireland, in May, Mr Lupton is a 20/1 shot with race sponsor Unibet.

Progressive four-year-old Flavius Titus (8st 13lb, Roger Varian) is the 12/1 market leader with Unibet after defeating Louie de Palma (8st 10lb, Clive Cox, 20/1) in a six-furlong Newmarket handicap on June 8, his second success from three starts in 2019.

Newbury Listed victor Khaadem (9st 3lb, Charlie Hills), lightly-raced three-year-old Victory Day (8st 6lb, William Haggas), recent Newcastle scorer Staxton (9st, Tim Easterby) and 2018 Great St Wilfrid Handicap winner Gunmetal (9st 3lb, David Barron) also figure prominently in the betting at 14/1.

Other classy performers near the top of the weights include Major Jumbo (9st 9lb, Kevin Ryan, 20/1), runner-up in the G2 Duke of York Stakes on his penultimate start, and 2018 G1 Commonwealth Cup third Emblazoned (9st 7lb, John Gosden, 16/1).

Last year’s Unibet Stewards’ Cup runner-up Justanotherbottle (8st 11lb, Declan Carroll, 25/1) is aiming to go one better after his agonising short-head defeat at the hands of Gifted Master. The five-year-old has had a light campaign so far in 2019, finishing down the field in two handicaps at York in May (5f) and on June 29 (6f), though beaten less than six lengths and eight lengths respectively.

North Yorkshire-based Declan Carroll revealed: “Justanotherbottle is in good form.

“I did not think he ran too bad a race recently at York – we were happy enough with him anyway and he has come out of it fine.

“The Unibet Stewards’ Cup has been on the agenda for a while, given how well he ran there last year, and hopefully we can get him there in similar form.

“There has been no decision made on who will ride him. We will cross that bridge nearer the time.”

The Dean Ivory-trained Lancelot Du Lac (8st 13lb, 66/1), winner of the Unibet Stewards’ Cup in 2017, could bid to become the first dual winner of the race since Sky Diver in 1967 and 1968.

Oh This Is Us (Richard Hannon, 20/1) and Cardsharp (Mark Johnston, 50/1), both rated 110, top the weights on 9st 10lb for the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.

Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Afaak (Charlie Hills) has been allotted 9st 8lb following his nail-biting nose victory over the mare Clon Coulis (9st 3lb, David Barron, 14/1) in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.

Afaak is one of five 12/1 co-favourites with race sponsor Unibet. The other market leaders include recent Listed runner-up New Graduate (9st 5lb, James Tate) and History Writer(David Menuisier), who was the decisive winner of a mile handicap at Sandown Park on June 15.

One of the least exposed entries is the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained Indeed (9st, 33/1). A dual winner from four starts in France for Henri-Francois Devin, Indeed was just touched off on his debut for current connections in the Spring Cup Handicap at Newbury in April.

On his only subsequent outing, the Juddmonte Farms-bred four-year-old went one better in a 10-furlong class two handicap on Polytrack at Chelmsford City on June 19, defeating Desert Fire by just under a length.

Ffrench Davis, who is based in Lambourn, declared: “Indeed is in good order and the plan is Unibet Golden Mile, provided the ground is suitable.

“We were not really sure what to expect when he joined us, though we felt his form in France was OK and he is a nice looking horse by Showcasing, who has done so well.

“When we first worked Indeed, he did not actually show us a huge amount, but within a few weeks, he started to show us a lot, and we felt from quite an early stage that he was probably a Group horse.

“I think he is quite versatile when it comes to trip. He showed plenty of pace over the mile at Newbury and you could have argued from the way he ran that day that we were better off going back to seven furlongs, but he stayed the mile and a quarter no problem at Chelmsford.

“The only thing with him is that he would not want the ground too fast.”

Ed Nicholson, Head of Kindred Racing Communications and Sponsorship, said: “The Qatar Goodwood Festival is one of the highlights of the racing calendar and I am delighted that Unibet has extended its association from sponsoring three races last year to becoming the exclusive Official Betting Partner, and in addition to sponsoring no less than nine races during the five days, including the £250,000 Unibet Stewards Cup and the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.

“This year is the first of a new three-year agreement with Goodwood. We have been impressed by their passion for excellence and attention to detail. It matches our passion for racing and drive for innovation within our sector, highlighted by our considerable investment in eight ambassadors including Flat trainer Richard Hannon and jockeys Jamie Spencer, Luke Morris and Josephine Gordon, as well as our regular, engaging and free content delivered to maximise these racing assets.

“Unibet boasts some wonderful racing partnerships; we sponsor the prestigious Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, have been Official Betting Partner of the Investec Derby Festival for the last three years as well as backing the G1 Unibet Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival and the G1 Christmas Hurdle at the32Red Winter Festival at Kempton.

“The Qatar Goodwood Festival partnership reaffirms our position as one of the sport’s leading supporters.”

The scratchings stage for both the Unibet Stewards’ Cup and Unibet Golden Mile is at noon on Tuesday, July 9, details of which will be released 24 hours later.

