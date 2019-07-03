Carroll and Ffrench Davis eyeing glory as weights unveiled for Goodwood’s Unibet Stewards’ Cup and Unibet Golden Mile

Posted by on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 · Leave a Comment 

Weights are revealed today for the two most valuable handicaps staged during the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Saturday, August 3) over six furlongs and the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile (Friday, August 2).
The 111-rated Mr Lupton, one of 15 entries for North Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey, heads the weights on 9st 11lb for the Unibet Stewards’ Cup. Successful in the G2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh, Ireland, in May, Mr Lupton is a 20/1 shot with race sponsor Unibet.
Progressive four-year-old Flavius Titus (8st 13lb, Roger Varian) is the 12/1 market leader with Unibet after defeating Louie de Palma (8st 10lb, Clive Cox, 20/1) in a six-furlong Newmarket handicap on June 8, his second success from three starts in 2019.
Newbury Listed victor Khaadem (9st 3lb, Charlie Hills), lightly-raced three-year-old Victory Day (8st 6lb, William Haggas), recent Newcastle scorer Staxton (9st, Tim Easterby) and 2018 Great St Wilfrid Handicap winner Gunmetal (9st 3lb, David Barron) also figure prominently in the betting at 14/1.
Other classy performers near the top of the weights include Major Jumbo (9st 9lb, Kevin Ryan, 20/1), runner-up in the G2 Duke of York Stakes on his penultimate start, and 2018 G1 Commonwealth Cup third Emblazoned (9st 7lb, John Gosden, 16/1).
Last year’s Unibet Stewards’ Cup runner-up Justanotherbottle (8st 11lb, Declan Carroll, 25/1) is aiming to go one better after his agonising short-head defeat at the hands of Gifted Master. The five-year-old has had a light campaign so far in 2019, finishing down the field in two handicaps at York in May (5f) and on June 29 (6f), though beaten less than six lengths and eight lengths respectively.
North Yorkshire-based Declan Carroll revealed: “Justanotherbottle is in good form.
“I did not think he ran too bad a race recently at York – we were happy enough with him anyway and he has come out of it fine.
“The Unibet Stewards’ Cup has been on the agenda for a while, given how well he ran there last year, and hopefully we can get him there in similar form.
“There has been no decision made on who will ride him. We will cross that bridge nearer the time.”
The Dean Ivory-trained Lancelot Du Lac (8st 13lb, 66/1), winner of the Unibet Stewards’ Cup in 2017, could bid to become the first dual winner of the race since Sky Diver in 1967 and 1968.
Unibet Stewards’ Cup – Unibet prices:
12/1 Flavius Titus
14/1 Gunmetal, Khaadem, Staxton, Victory Day
16/1 Emblazoned, Hey Jonesy, Shimmering Dawn, Spanish City, Vanbrugh
20/1 Baron Bolt, Cosmic Law, George Bowen, Growl, Gulliver, Laugh A Minute, Louie De Palma, Major Jumbo, Mr Lupton, Soldier’s Minute, Stone Of Destiny, Yattwee
25/1 Blown By Wind, Cold Stare, Ice Age, Justanotherbottle, Margub, Open Wide, Richenza, Savalas, Summerghand
33/1 Air Raid, Buridan, Dubai Legacy, Duke Of Firenze, Embour, Great Prospector, Kimfive, Lake Volta, Lord Riddiford, Magical Wish, Moon Trouble, Ornate, Puds, Rathbone, Raucous, Reputation, Saaheq, Stake Acclaim, True Mason, Vintage Brut, Wise Counsel, Yousini
40/1 bar
Each-way ¼ odds 1-2-3-4
Oh This Is Us (Richard Hannon, 20/1) and Cardsharp (Mark Johnston, 50/1), both rated 110, top the weights on 9st 10lb for the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.
Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Afaak (Charlie Hills) has been allotted 9st 8lb following his nail-biting nose victory over the mare Clon Coulis (9st 3lb, David Barron, 14/1) in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.
Afaak is one of five 12/1 co-favourites with race sponsor Unibet. The other market leaders include recent Listed runner-up New Graduate (9st 5lb, James Tate) and History Writer(David Menuisier), who was the decisive winner of a mile handicap at Sandown Park on June 15.
One of the least exposed entries is the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained Indeed (9st, 33/1). A dual winner from four starts in France for Henri-Francois Devin, Indeed was just touched off on his debut for current connections in the Spring Cup Handicap at Newbury in April.
On his only subsequent outing, the Juddmonte Farms-bred four-year-old went one better in a 10-furlong class two handicap on Polytrack at Chelmsford City on June 19, defeating Desert Fire by just under a length.
Ffrench Davis, who is based in Lambourn, declared: “Indeed is in good order and the plan is Unibet Golden Mile, provided the ground is suitable.
“We were not really sure what to expect when he joined us, though we felt his form in France was OK and he is a nice looking horse by Showcasing, who has done so well.
“When we first worked Indeed, he did not actually show us a huge amount, but within a few weeks, he started to show us a lot, and we felt from quite an early stage that he was probably a Group horse.
“I think he is quite versatile when it comes to trip. He showed plenty of pace over the mile at Newbury and you could have argued from the way he ran that day that we were better off going back to seven furlongs, but he stayed the mile and a quarter no problem at Chelmsford.
“The only thing with him is that he would not want the ground too fast.”
Unibet Golden Mile – Unibet prices:
12/1 Afaak, Flaming Spear, History Writer, New Graduate, Power Of Darkness
14/1 Awe, Beat Le Bon, Clon Coulis, Kynren, Turgenev
16/1 Fanaar, King Ademar, Marie’s Diamond, Mutaraffa
20/1 Battered, Bowerman, Game Player, Gossiping, Key Victory, Lush Life, Mawakib, Mojito, Mordin, Motafaawit, Mubhij, Oh This Is Us, Seniority, Victory Command, Willie John
25/1 Beringer, Bless Him, Dark Vision, Ibraz, Rise Hall, Salute The Soldier, Silver Line, Vale Of Kent, Watan, What’s The Story
33/1 Apex King, Baltic Baron, Bedouin’s Story, Breden, Commander Cole, Escobar, Global Gift, Indeed, Masham Star, Nicklaus, Raising Sand, Raydiance, Shady McCoy, Ventura Knight, Waarif, Yattwee, Zhui Feng, Zwayyan
40/1 bar
Each-way ¼ odds 1-2-3-4
Ed Nicholson, Head of Kindred Racing Communications and Sponsorship, said: “The Qatar Goodwood Festival is one of the highlights of the racing calendar and I am delighted that Unibet has extended its association from sponsoring three races last year to becoming the exclusive Official Betting Partner, and in addition to sponsoring no less than nine races during the five days, including the £250,000 Unibet Stewards Cup and the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.
“This year is the first of a new three-year agreement with Goodwood. We have been impressed by their passion for excellence and attention to detail. It matches our passion for racing and drive for innovation within our sector, highlighted by our considerable investment in eight ambassadors including Flat trainer Richard Hannon and jockeys Jamie Spencer, Luke Morris and Josephine Gordon, as well as our regular, engaging and free content delivered to maximise these racing assets.
“Unibet boasts some wonderful racing partnerships; we sponsor the prestigious Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, have been Official Betting Partner of the Investec Derby Festival for the last three years as well as backing the G1 Unibet Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival and the G1 Christmas Hurdle at the32Red Winter Festival at Kempton.
“The Qatar Goodwood Festival partnership reaffirms our position as one of the sport’s leading supporters.”
The scratchings stage for both the Unibet Stewards’ Cup and Unibet Golden Mile is at noon on Tuesday, July 9, details of which will be released 24 hours later.
About the Qatar Goodwood Festival
Once described by King Edward VII as ‘a garden party with racing,’ this world-famous five-day festival – affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ – is one of the highlights of the flat racing season. Over 100,000 people flock to the world’s most beautiful racecourse to enjoy top class racing and entertainment, including the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, the cavalry charge that is the Qatar Steward’s Cup and the marathon Qatar Goodwood Cup.
The 2019 event takes place from Tuesday 30 July to Saturday 3 August and Qatar continues its generous support of the week, with prize money totalling over £5.5 million.
Tickets and hospitality packages for all of Goodwood’s 2019 fixtures can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.
The Unibet Stewards’ Cup
Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 3, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (113 entries), scratchings deadline July 9, five-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
MR LUPTON (IRE)
6
9-11
N D Kershaw & Partner
Richard Fahey
MAJOR JUMBO
5
9-09
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE)
7
9-07
M J Yarrow
Dean Ivory
VANBRUGH (USA)
4
9-07
Khalid Abdullah
Charles Hills
EMBLAZONED (IRE)
4
9-07
Godolphin
John Gosden
LAUGH A MINUTE
4
9-05
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
HEY JONESY (IRE)
4
9-05
Pallister Racing
Kevin Ryan
GUNMETAL (IRE)
6
9-03
Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane
David Barron
ORNATE
6
9-03
Kings Road Racing Partnership
David Griffiths
KHAADEM (IRE)
3
9-03
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE)
7
9-02
M A Scaife
Richard Fahey
BARON BOLT
6
9-02
Asprey Wright Evans PJL Wilcock & Snook
Paul Cole
VINTAGE BRUT
3
9-01
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Tim Easterby
STONE OF DESTINY
4
9-00
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
SUMMERGHAND (IRE)
5
9-00
Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer
David O’Meara
RAUCOUS
6
9-00
T W Morley
Robert Cowell
LAKE VOLTA (IRE)
4
9-00
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
STAXTON
4
9-00
Ontoawinner 10 & Partner
Tim Easterby
GULLIVER
5
9-00
Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited
David O’Meara
YATTWEE (USA)
6
9-00
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
9
8-13
Michael & Heather Yarrow
Dean Ivory
FLAVIUS TITUS
4
8-13
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
COLD STARE (IRE)
4
8-12
Middleham Park Racing XC
David O’Meara
SOLDIER’S MINUTE
4
8-12
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
BLOWN BY WIND
3
8-12
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
RICHENZA (FR)
4
8-12
Mrs Lynn Turner & Guy Brook
Ralph Beckett
WATCHABLE
9
8-12
Hambleton XXXIX P Bamford Roses Partners
David O’Meara
ICE AGE (IRE)
6
8-11
Eden Racing III
Eve Johnson Houghton
MYTHMAKER
7
8-11
Crossfields Racing
Bryan Smart
CORINTHIA KNIGHT (IRE)
4
8-11
Ontoawinner & Partner
Archie Watson
JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE)
5
8-11
Steve Ryan & M J Tedham
Declan Carroll
VIBRANT CHORDS
6
8-11
Paul G Jacobs
Henry Candy
REPUTATION (IRE)
6
8-11
Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd
Ruth Carr
SPANISH CITY
6
8-10
Merry Fox Stud Limited
Roger Varian
TRUE MASON
3
8-10
Khalifa Dasmal
Karl Burke
LOUIE DE PALMA
7
8-10
Peter Ridgers
Clive Cox
THE BROGHIE MAN
4
8-10
Eamon Cleary
Adrian Keatley IRE
OPEN WIDE (USA)
5
8-09
George Materna & John McInerney
Amanda Perrett
AIR RAID
4
8-09
Caron & Paul Chapman
Jedd O’Keeffe
POLYBIUS
8
8-09
Amo Racing Ltd & Partners
David Simcock
MARGUB
4
8-09
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Marcus Tregoning
DANZAN (IRE)
4
8-08
B Greenwood/R Homburg & Partner
Andrew Balding
COSMIC LAW (IRE)
3
8-08
John Dance
Richard Fahey
SIR MAXIMILIAN (IRE)
10
8-08
Paul Wildes
Ian Williams
DUBAI LEGACY (USA)
3
8-08
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
GREAT PROSPECTOR (IRE)
4
8-08
and Mrs J D Cotton
Richard Fahey
ALJADY (FR)
4
8-08
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Fahey
LORD RIDDIFORD (IRE)
4
8-07
The JAM Partnership
John Quinn
KICK ON KICK ON
4
8-07
Paul & Clare Rooney
Clive Cox
EL HOMBRE
5
8-06
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
VICTORY DAY (IRE)
3
8-06
Clipper Logistics
William Haggas
EMBOUR (IRE)
4
8-06
Sullivan B’Stock, Ruxley Holdings, Mrs Doyle
Richard Hannon
KIMIFIVE (IRE)
4
8-06
Richard J Gurr
Joseph Tuite
GROWL
7
8-06
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
FLYING PURSUIT
6
8-06
Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner
Tim Easterby
SAAHEQ
5
8-05
The Horse Watchers
Michael Appleby
ARECIBO (FR)
4
8-05
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
David O’Meara
MOON TROUBLE (IRE)
6
8-05
Rob Oliver & The Horse Watchers
Michael Appleby
BURIDAN (FR)
4
8-05
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
GOLDEN APOLLO
5
8-05
David Scott & Partner
Tim Easterby
HYPERFOCUS (IRE)
5
8-05
Ryedale Partners No 14
Tim Easterby
GABRIAL THE SAINT (IRE)
4
8-05
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE)
5
8-04
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
VICTORY ANGEL (IRE)
5
8-04
Ziad A Galadari
Robert Cowell
SPOOF
4
8-04
Gary and Linnet Woodward
Charles Hills
BLUE DE VEGA (GER)
6
8-04
Mrs J Morley
Robert Cowell
PUDS
4
8-04
N Martin
Richard Hughes
RATHBONE
3
8-04
Mrs Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
LETHAL LUNCH
4
8-04
The Rat Pack Partnership 2017
Clive Cox
DUKE OF FIRENZE
10
8-04
Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths
David C. Griffiths
SAVALAS (IRE)
4
8-03
Mrs Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
WOVEN
3
8-03
Never Say Die Partnership
David Simcock
YOUSINI
3
8-03
Middleham Park Racing XXI
Kevin Ryan
ALAADEL
6
8-03
T W Morley
Stuart Williams
DARK SHOT
6
8-02
Chappell Rose & Radford
Scott Dixon
WISE COUNSEL
3
8-01
Clipper Logistics
Clive Cox
TAWNY PORT
5
8-01
Mrs J Morley
Stuart Williams
LOMU (IRE)
5
8-01
Steve Macdonald
Keith Dalgleish
MAGICAL WISH (IRE)
3
8-01
Middleham Park Racing XXXV
Richard Hannon
ROYAL RESIDENCE
4
8-01
Saeed Manana
James Tate
SQUATS (IRE)
7
8-01
David Ian and Michael Watt
Ian Williams
SHIMMERING DAWN (IRE)
3
8-00
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
James Tate
POYLE VINNIE
9
8-00
Formulated Polymer Products Ltd
Ruth Carr
VENTURA OCEAN (IRE)
3
8-00
Middleham Park Racing XIX & Partner
Richard Fahey
VENTUROUS (IRE)
6
8-00
MrLaurenceO’Kane/HarrowgateBloodstockLtd
David Barron
MOKAATIL
4
8-00
Midtech
Ian Williams
COUNT OTTO (IRE)
4
7-12
Count Otto Partnership
Amanda Perrett
CAPTAIN JAMESON (IRE)
4
7-11
The JAM Partnership
John Quinn
BOY IN THE BAR
8
7-11
Allwins Stables
Ian Williams
VEGAS BOY (IRE)
4
7-11
N Bashir, N Dearman & R Ridout
Jamie Osborne
BALLYQUIN (IRE)
4
7-10
J Palmer-Brown
Andrew Balding
PADDY POWER (IRE)
6
7-10
M Scaife & R A Fahey
Richard Fahey
GABRIAL THE DEVIL (IRE)
4
7-10
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
CONFESSIONAL
12
7-10
J Ball & Prtnr
Tim Easterby
LOOK OUT LOUIS
3
7-09
Habton Farms
Tim Easterby
POWERALLIED (IRE)
6
7-09
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
DARK SHADOW (IRE)
3
7-08
J Goddard
Clive Cox
GET THE RHYTHM
3
7-06
P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage
Richard Fahey
MARK’S CHOICE (IRE)
3
7-06
Cragg Wood Racing
Ruth Carr
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
7
7-06
Lightning Charlie Partnership
Amanda Perrett
TOMMY G
6
7-06
Johnnie Delta Racing
Jim Goldie
BUSBY (IRE)
4
7-06
John C Davies
Conrad Allen
KING ROBERT
6
7-05
Dab Hand Racing
Charlie Wallis
TINTO
3
7-05
D James, S Jenkins & M Quigley
Amanda Perrett
MUSIC SOCIETY (IRE)
4
7-05
Richard Taylor & Philip Hebdon
Tim Easterby
WASNTEXPECTINGTHAT
3
7-04
The Good Bad Ugly and Deaf
Richard Fahey
CHITRA
3
7-04
Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook
Daniel Kubler
MILITIA
4
7-03
Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner
Richard Fahey
PRIMO’S COMET
4
7-03
The Reluctant Suitor’s
Jim Goldie
SECRETINTHEPARK
9
7-01
Mia Racing
Michael Mullineaux
ZAC BROWN (IRE)
8
6-13
Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard
Charlie Wallis
SHEPHERD’S PURSE
7
6-08
The Chancers and Mrs R Carr
Ruth Carr
SOMEWHERE SECRET
5
6-06
Mia Racing
Michael Mullineaux
113 entries
1 Irish-trained
The Unibet Golden Mile
Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 2, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (86 entries), scratchings deadline July 9, six-day confirmations July 27, final declarations 10am July 31. Safety limit – 20 runners.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
6
9-10
Team Wallop
Richard Hannon
CARDSHARP
4
9-10
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
7
9-09
Anthony Bloom
Dean Ivory
AFAAK
5
9-08
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
WILLIE JOHN
4
9-06
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
MORDIN (IRE)
5
9-05
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
Simon Crisford
MITCHUM SWAGGER
7
9-05
The Anagram Partnership
Ralph Beckett
NEW GRADUATE (IRE)
4
9-05
Saeed Manana
James Tate
FAJJAJ (IRE)
4
9-05
Al Shaqab Racing
Hugo Palmer
SO BELOVED
9
9-04
Thoroughbred British Racing
David O’Meara
LEARN BY HEART
4
9-03
Lone Kaj-Nielsen
Bent Olsen DEN
BOWERMAN
5
9-03
Paul Smith
Roger Varian
KEY VICTORY (IRE)
4
9-03
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE)
8
9-03
K Quinn/C Benham
David Elsworth
RAISING SAND
7
9-03
Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner
Jamie Osborne
CLON COULIS (IRE)
5
9-03
Colette Twomey
David Barron
ZHUI FENG (IRE)
6
9-01
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
Amanda Perrett
KYNREN (IRE)
5
9-01
Elliott Brothers & Peacock & Partner
David Barron
SENIORITY
5
9-01
The Queen
William Haggas
TURGENEV
3
9-01
Godolphin
John Gosden
MOJITO (IRE)
5
9-01
Mrs Fiona Carmichael
William Haggas
BREDEN (IRE)
9
9-00
The Breden Racing Partnership
Linda Jewell
INDEED
4
9-00
Marchwood Aggregates
Dominic Ffrench Davis
WHAT’S THE STORY
5
9-00
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
YATTWEE (USA)
6
9-00
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE)
5
8-13
A A Goodman
Nick Littmoden
COMMANDER COLE
5
8-13
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
CHILEAN
4
8-12
Manton Estate Racing
Martyn Meade
WAARIF (IRE)
6
8-12
Middleham Park Racing XLIX
David O’Meara
WAR GLORY (IRE)
6
8-12
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
Richard Hannon
ESCOBAR (IRE)
5
8-12
Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited
David O’Meara
VALE OF KENT (IRE)
4
8-12
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
MUBHIJ (IRE)
4
8-12
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
BERINGER
4
8-12
L Field, B Cognet, N Farrell, J Spack
Alan King
ZWAYYAN
6
8-12
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
GABRIAL (IRE)
10
8-11
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
GOSSIPING
7
8-11
The Buckwell Partnership
Gary Moore
HISTORY WRITER (IRE)
4
8-11
Clive Washbourn & Partner
David Menuisier
VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE)
4
8-11
Middleham Park Racing XXXVII
Mark Johnston
MARIE’S DIAMOND (IRE)
3
8-11
Middleham Park Racing LXXXVI
Mark Johnston
BATTERED
5
8-11
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Ralph Beckett
BALTIC BARON (IRE)
4
8-11
Geoff & Sandra Turnbull
David O’Meara
SALUTE THE SOLDIER (GER)
4
8-10
Mr & Mrs P Hargreaves & A D Spence
Clive Cox
PLUTONIAN (IRE)
5
8-10
Mrs Fitri Hay
Charles Hills
MOTAFAAWIT (IRE)
3
8-10
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
CLIFFS OF CAPRI
5
8-10
Melbourne 10 Racing
Jamie Osborne
DARK VISION (IRE)
3
8-10
Godolphin
Mark Johnston
WATAN
3
8-10
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
GOOD EFFORT (IRE)
4
8-09
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Ismail Mohammed
MEDAHIM (IRE)
5
8-09
John Fretwell
Ivan Furtado
SILVER LINE (IRE)
5
8-09
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
GAME PLAYER (IRE)
4
8-09
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
ANOTHER TOUCH
6
8-09
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
Richard Fahey
LUSH LIFE (IRE)
4
8-08
Michael Buckley and Mrs Paul Shanahan
Jamie Osborne
CROWNTHORPE
4
8-08
Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd
Richard Fahey
POWER OF DARKNESS
4
8-08
R C C Villers
Marcus Tregoning
BEDOUIN’S STORY
4
8-08
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
RISE HALL
4
8-08
R C Bond
Martyn Meade
BEAT LE BON (FR)
3
8-08
Sullivan B’stock/ Merriebelle Irish Farm
Richard Hannon
ALEMARATALYOUM (IRE)
5
8-08
Mrs J Morley
Stuart Williams
POGO (IRE)
3
8-07
Gary and Linnet Woodward
Charles Hills
NICKLAUS
4
8-07
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Nicklaus
William Haggas
MASHAM STAR (IRE)
5
8-07
3 Batterhams and a Reay
Mark Johnston
RAYDIANCE
4
8-07
Ontoawinner 14 & Elaine Burke
Karl Burke
FANAAR (IRE)
3
8-07
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
BLESS HIM (IRE)
5
8-07
Tony Perkins & Partners
David Simcock
MUTAFANI
4
8-06
Saeed H Altayer
Simon Crisford
SHADY MCCOY (USA)
9
8-06
Ian Williams
Ian Williams
ZAP
4
8-05
Peter Timmins
Richard Fahey
IBRAZ
4
8-04
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
WAHASH (IRE)
5
8-04
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
APEX KING (IRE)
5
8-04
G B & G H Firmager
David Loughnane
MASARU
3
8-04
Michael Daniels & Jonathan Palmer-Brown
Richard Hannon
KING’S SLIPPER
4
8-04
D B Clark & A R Bentall
Clive Cox
ALTERNATIVE FACT
4
8-04
The Alternative Lot
Ed Dunlop
KING ADEMAR (USA)
3
8-02
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
Martyn Meade
MARKAZI (FR)
5
8-01
Thoroughbred British Racing
David O’Meara
AWE
3
8-01
China Horse Club International Limited
William Haggas
MUTARAFFA (IRE)
3
8-00
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
JACKPOT ROYALE
4
7-13
Wayne Brackstone, Steve Whitear
Michael Appleby
VICTORY COMMAND (IRE)
3
7-12
KINGSLEY PARK 10
Mark Johnston
GLOBAL GIFT (FR)
3
7-11
Dr Johnny Hon
Ed Dunlop
LA MAQUINA
4
7-10
George Baker and Partners – Super Six
George Baker
MAWAKIB
3
7-09
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
REEVES
3
7-07
Mrs Fitri Hay
Robert Cowell
ABSOLUTIO (FR)
3
7-04
S P C Woods
Karl Burke
86 entries
1 Danish-trained
Did you like this? Share it:

Filed under Goodwood, Racenews Live · Tagged with

Leave A Comment

© 2019 Racenews · One Bird Design · RSS Feed · Log in