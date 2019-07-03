Carroll and Ffrench Davis eyeing glory as weights unveiled for Goodwood’s Unibet Stewards’ Cup and Unibet Golden Mile
Weights are revealed today for the two most valuable handicaps staged during the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Saturday, August 3) over six furlongs and the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile (Friday, August 2).
The 111-rated Mr Lupton, one of 15 entries for North Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey, heads the weights on 9st 11lb for the Unibet Stewards’ Cup. Successful in the G2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh, Ireland, in May, Mr Lupton is a 20/1 shot with race sponsor Unibet.
Progressive four-year-old Flavius Titus (8st 13lb, Roger Varian) is the 12/1 market leader with Unibet after defeating Louie de Palma (8st 10lb, Clive Cox, 20/1) in a six-furlong Newmarket handicap on June 8, his second success from three starts in 2019.
Newbury Listed victor Khaadem (9st 3lb, Charlie Hills), lightly-raced three-year-old Victory Day (8st 6lb, William Haggas), recent Newcastle scorer Staxton (9st, Tim Easterby) and 2018 Great St Wilfrid Handicap winner Gunmetal (9st 3lb, David Barron) also figure prominently in the betting at 14/1.
Other classy performers near the top of the weights include Major Jumbo (9st 9lb, Kevin Ryan, 20/1), runner-up in the G2 Duke of York Stakes on his penultimate start, and 2018 G1 Commonwealth Cup third Emblazoned (9st 7lb, John Gosden, 16/1).
Last year’s Unibet Stewards’ Cup runner-up Justanotherbottle (8st 11lb, Declan Carroll, 25/1) is aiming to go one better after his agonising short-head defeat at the hands of Gifted Master. The five-year-old has had a light campaign so far in 2019, finishing down the field in two handicaps at York in May (5f) and on June 29 (6f), though beaten less than six lengths and eight lengths respectively.
North Yorkshire-based Declan Carroll revealed: “Justanotherbottle is in good form.
“I did not think he ran too bad a race recently at York – we were happy enough with him anyway and he has come out of it fine.
“The Unibet Stewards’ Cup has been on the agenda for a while, given how well he ran there last year, and hopefully we can get him there in similar form.
“There has been no decision made on who will ride him. We will cross that bridge nearer the time.”
The Dean Ivory-trained Lancelot Du Lac (8st 13lb, 66/1), winner of the Unibet Stewards’ Cup in 2017, could bid to become the first dual winner of the race since Sky Diver in 1967 and 1968.
Unibet Stewards’ Cup – Unibet prices:
12/1 Flavius Titus
14/1 Gunmetal, Khaadem, Staxton, Victory Day
16/1 Emblazoned, Hey Jonesy, Shimmering Dawn, Spanish City, Vanbrugh
20/1 Baron Bolt, Cosmic Law, George Bowen, Growl, Gulliver, Laugh A Minute, Louie De Palma, Major Jumbo, Mr Lupton, Soldier’s Minute, Stone Of Destiny, Yattwee
25/1 Blown By Wind, Cold Stare, Ice Age, Justanotherbottle, Margub, Open Wide, Richenza, Savalas, Summerghand
33/1 Air Raid, Buridan, Dubai Legacy, Duke Of Firenze, Embour, Great Prospector, Kimfive, Lake Volta, Lord Riddiford, Magical Wish, Moon Trouble, Ornate, Puds, Rathbone, Raucous, Reputation, Saaheq, Stake Acclaim, True Mason, Vintage Brut, Wise Counsel, Yousini
40/1 bar
Each-way ¼ odds 1-2-3-4
Oh This Is Us (Richard Hannon, 20/1) and Cardsharp (Mark Johnston, 50/1), both rated 110, top the weights on 9st 10lb for the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.
Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Afaak (Charlie Hills) has been allotted 9st 8lb following his nail-biting nose victory over the mare Clon Coulis (9st 3lb, David Barron, 14/1) in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.
Afaak is one of five 12/1 co-favourites with race sponsor Unibet. The other market leaders include recent Listed runner-up New Graduate (9st 5lb, James Tate) and History Writer(David Menuisier), who was the decisive winner of a mile handicap at Sandown Park on June 15.
One of the least exposed entries is the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained Indeed (9st, 33/1). A dual winner from four starts in France for Henri-Francois Devin, Indeed was just touched off on his debut for current connections in the Spring Cup Handicap at Newbury in April.
On his only subsequent outing, the Juddmonte Farms-bred four-year-old went one better in a 10-furlong class two handicap on Polytrack at Chelmsford City on June 19, defeating Desert Fire by just under a length.
Ffrench Davis, who is based in Lambourn, declared: “Indeed is in good order and the plan is Unibet Golden Mile, provided the ground is suitable.
“We were not really sure what to expect when he joined us, though we felt his form in France was OK and he is a nice looking horse by Showcasing, who has done so well.
“When we first worked Indeed, he did not actually show us a huge amount, but within a few weeks, he started to show us a lot, and we felt from quite an early stage that he was probably a Group horse.
“I think he is quite versatile when it comes to trip. He showed plenty of pace over the mile at Newbury and you could have argued from the way he ran that day that we were better off going back to seven furlongs, but he stayed the mile and a quarter no problem at Chelmsford.
“The only thing with him is that he would not want the ground too fast.”
Unibet Golden Mile – Unibet prices:
12/1 Afaak, Flaming Spear, History Writer, New Graduate, Power Of Darkness
14/1 Awe, Beat Le Bon, Clon Coulis, Kynren, Turgenev
16/1 Fanaar, King Ademar, Marie’s Diamond, Mutaraffa
20/1 Battered, Bowerman, Game Player, Gossiping, Key Victory, Lush Life, Mawakib, Mojito, Mordin, Motafaawit, Mubhij, Oh This Is Us, Seniority, Victory Command, Willie John
25/1 Beringer, Bless Him, Dark Vision, Ibraz, Rise Hall, Salute The Soldier, Silver Line, Vale Of Kent, Watan, What’s The Story
33/1 Apex King, Baltic Baron, Bedouin’s Story, Breden, Commander Cole, Escobar, Global Gift, Indeed, Masham Star, Nicklaus, Raising Sand, Raydiance, Shady McCoy, Ventura Knight, Waarif, Yattwee, Zhui Feng, Zwayyan
40/1 bar
Each-way ¼ odds 1-2-3-4
Ed Nicholson, Head of Kindred Racing Communications and Sponsorship, said: “The Qatar Goodwood Festival is one of the highlights of the racing calendar and I am delighted that Unibet has extended its association from sponsoring three races last year to becoming the exclusive Official Betting Partner, and in addition to sponsoring no less than nine races during the five days, including the £250,000 Unibet Stewards Cup and the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.
“This year is the first of a new three-year agreement with Goodwood. We have been impressed by their passion for excellence and attention to detail. It matches our passion for racing and drive for innovation within our sector, highlighted by our considerable investment in eight ambassadors including Flat trainer Richard Hannon and jockeys Jamie Spencer, Luke Morris and Josephine Gordon, as well as our regular, engaging and free content delivered to maximise these racing assets.
“Unibet boasts some wonderful racing partnerships; we sponsor the prestigious Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, have been Official Betting Partner of the Investec Derby Festival for the last three years as well as backing the G1 Unibet Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival and the G1 Christmas Hurdle at the32Red Winter Festival at Kempton.
“The Qatar Goodwood Festival partnership reaffirms our position as one of the sport’s leading supporters.”
The scratchings stage for both the Unibet Stewards’ Cup and Unibet Golden Mile is at noon on Tuesday, July 9, details of which will be released 24 hours later.
About the Qatar Goodwood Festival
Once described by King Edward VII as ‘a garden party with racing,’ this world-famous five-day festival – affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ – is one of the highlights of the flat racing season. Over 100,000 people flock to the world’s most beautiful racecourse to enjoy top class racing and entertainment, including the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, the cavalry charge that is the Qatar Steward’s Cup and the marathon Qatar Goodwood Cup.
The 2019 event takes place from Tuesday 30 July to Saturday 3 August and Qatar continues its generous support of the week, with prize money totalling over £5.5 million.
Tickets and hospitality packages for all of Goodwood’s 2019 fixtures can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.
The Unibet Stewards’ Cup
Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 3, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (113 entries), scratchings deadline July 9, five-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
MR LUPTON (IRE)
|
6
|
9-11
|
N D Kershaw & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
MAJOR JUMBO
|
5
|
9-09
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE)
|
7
|
9-07
|
M J Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
VANBRUGH (USA)
|
4
|
9-07
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Charles Hills
|
EMBLAZONED (IRE)
|
4
|
9-07
|
Godolphin
|
John Gosden
|
LAUGH A MINUTE
|
4
|
9-05
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
HEY JONESY (IRE)
|
4
|
9-05
|
Pallister Racing
|
Kevin Ryan
|
GUNMETAL (IRE)
|
6
|
9-03
|
Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane
|
David Barron
|
ORNATE
|
6
|
9-03
|
Kings Road Racing Partnership
|
David Griffiths
|
KHAADEM (IRE)
|
3
|
9-03
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE)
|
7
|
9-02
|
M A Scaife
|
Richard Fahey
|
BARON BOLT
|
6
|
9-02
|
Asprey Wright Evans PJL Wilcock & Snook
|
Paul Cole
|
VINTAGE BRUT
|
3
|
9-01
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Tim Easterby
|
STONE OF DESTINY
|
4
|
9-00
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
SUMMERGHAND (IRE)
|
5
|
9-00
|
Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer
|
David O’Meara
|
RAUCOUS
|
6
|
9-00
|
T W Morley
|
Robert Cowell
|
LAKE VOLTA (IRE)
|
4
|
9-00
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
STAXTON
|
4
|
9-00
|
Ontoawinner 10 & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
GULLIVER
|
5
|
9-00
|
Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited
|
David O’Meara
|
YATTWEE (USA)
|
6
|
9-00
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
|
9
|
8-13
|
Michael & Heather Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
FLAVIUS TITUS
|
4
|
8-13
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
COLD STARE (IRE)
|
4
|
8-12
|
Middleham Park Racing XC
|
David O’Meara
|
SOLDIER’S MINUTE
|
4
|
8-12
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
BLOWN BY WIND
|
3
|
8-12
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
RICHENZA (FR)
|
4
|
8-12
|
Mrs Lynn Turner & Guy Brook
|
Ralph Beckett
|
WATCHABLE
|
9
|
8-12
|
Hambleton XXXIX P Bamford Roses Partners
|
David O’Meara
|
ICE AGE (IRE)
|
6
|
8-11
|
Eden Racing III
|
Eve Johnson Houghton
|
MYTHMAKER
|
7
|
8-11
|
Crossfields Racing
|
Bryan Smart
|
CORINTHIA KNIGHT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
Ontoawinner & Partner
|
Archie Watson
|
JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE)
|
5
|
8-11
|
Steve Ryan & M J Tedham
|
Declan Carroll
|
VIBRANT CHORDS
|
6
|
8-11
|
Paul G Jacobs
|
Henry Candy
|
REPUTATION (IRE)
|
6
|
8-11
|
Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd
|
Ruth Carr
|
SPANISH CITY
|
6
|
8-10
|
Merry Fox Stud Limited
|
Roger Varian
|
TRUE MASON
|
3
|
8-10
|
Khalifa Dasmal
|
Karl Burke
|
LOUIE DE PALMA
|
7
|
8-10
|
Peter Ridgers
|
Clive Cox
|
THE BROGHIE MAN
|
4
|
8-10
|
Eamon Cleary
|
Adrian Keatley IRE
|
OPEN WIDE (USA)
|
5
|
8-09
|
George Materna & John McInerney
|
Amanda Perrett
|
AIR RAID
|
4
|
8-09
|
Caron & Paul Chapman
|
Jedd O’Keeffe
|
POLYBIUS
|
8
|
8-09
|
Amo Racing Ltd & Partners
|
David Simcock
|
MARGUB
|
4
|
8-09
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Marcus Tregoning
|
DANZAN (IRE)
|
4
|
8-08
|
B Greenwood/R Homburg & Partner
|
Andrew Balding
|
COSMIC LAW (IRE)
|
3
|
8-08
|
John Dance
|
Richard Fahey
|
SIR MAXIMILIAN (IRE)
|
10
|
8-08
|
Paul Wildes
|
Ian Williams
|
DUBAI LEGACY (USA)
|
3
|
8-08
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
GREAT PROSPECTOR (IRE)
|
4
|
8-08
|
and Mrs J D Cotton
|
Richard Fahey
|
ALJADY (FR)
|
4
|
8-08
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Fahey
|
LORD RIDDIFORD (IRE)
|
4
|
8-07
|
The JAM Partnership
|
John Quinn
|
KICK ON KICK ON
|
4
|
8-07
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Clive Cox
|
EL HOMBRE
|
5
|
8-06
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
VICTORY DAY (IRE)
|
3
|
8-06
|
Clipper Logistics
|
William Haggas
|
EMBOUR (IRE)
|
4
|
8-06
|
Sullivan B’Stock, Ruxley Holdings, Mrs Doyle
|
Richard Hannon
|
KIMIFIVE (IRE)
|
4
|
8-06
|
Richard J Gurr
|
Joseph Tuite
|
GROWL
|
7
|
8-06
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
FLYING PURSUIT
|
6
|
8-06
|
Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
SAAHEQ
|
5
|
8-05
|
The Horse Watchers
|
Michael Appleby
|
ARECIBO (FR)
|
4
|
8-05
|
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
|
David O’Meara
|
MOON TROUBLE (IRE)
|
6
|
8-05
|
Rob Oliver & The Horse Watchers
|
Michael Appleby
|
BURIDAN (FR)
|
4
|
8-05
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
GOLDEN APOLLO
|
5
|
8-05
|
David Scott & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
HYPERFOCUS (IRE)
|
5
|
8-05
|
Ryedale Partners No 14
|
Tim Easterby
|
GABRIAL THE SAINT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-05
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE)
|
5
|
8-04
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
VICTORY ANGEL (IRE)
|
5
|
8-04
|
Ziad A Galadari
|
Robert Cowell
|
SPOOF
|
4
|
8-04
|
Gary and Linnet Woodward
|
Charles Hills
|
BLUE DE VEGA (GER)
|
6
|
8-04
|
Mrs J Morley
|
Robert Cowell
|
PUDS
|
4
|
8-04
|
N Martin
|
Richard Hughes
|
RATHBONE
|
3
|
8-04
|
Mrs Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
LETHAL LUNCH
|
4
|
8-04
|
The Rat Pack Partnership 2017
|
Clive Cox
|
DUKE OF FIRENZE
|
10
|
8-04
|
Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths
|
David C. Griffiths
|
SAVALAS (IRE)
|
4
|
8-03
|
Mrs Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
WOVEN
|
3
|
8-03
|
Never Say Die Partnership
|
David Simcock
|
YOUSINI
|
3
|
8-03
|
Middleham Park Racing XXI
|
Kevin Ryan
|
ALAADEL
|
6
|
8-03
|
T W Morley
|
Stuart Williams
|
DARK SHOT
|
6
|
8-02
|
Chappell Rose & Radford
|
Scott Dixon
|
WISE COUNSEL
|
3
|
8-01
|
Clipper Logistics
|
Clive Cox
|
TAWNY PORT
|
5
|
8-01
|
Mrs J Morley
|
Stuart Williams
|
LOMU (IRE)
|
5
|
8-01
|
Steve Macdonald
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
MAGICAL WISH (IRE)
|
3
|
8-01
|
Middleham Park Racing XXXV
|
Richard Hannon
|
ROYAL RESIDENCE
|
4
|
8-01
|
Saeed Manana
|
James Tate
|
SQUATS (IRE)
|
7
|
8-01
|
David Ian and Michael Watt
|
Ian Williams
|
SHIMMERING DAWN (IRE)
|
3
|
8-00
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
James Tate
|
POYLE VINNIE
|
9
|
8-00
|
Formulated Polymer Products Ltd
|
Ruth Carr
|
VENTURA OCEAN (IRE)
|
3
|
8-00
|
Middleham Park Racing XIX & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
VENTUROUS (IRE)
|
6
|
8-00
|
MrLaurenceO’Kane/HarrowgateBloodstockLtd
|
David Barron
|
MOKAATIL
|
4
|
8-00
|
Midtech
|
Ian Williams
|
COUNT OTTO (IRE)
|
4
|
7-12
|
Count Otto Partnership
|
Amanda Perrett
|
CAPTAIN JAMESON (IRE)
|
4
|
7-11
|
The JAM Partnership
|
John Quinn
|
BOY IN THE BAR
|
8
|
7-11
|
Allwins Stables
|
Ian Williams
|
VEGAS BOY (IRE)
|
4
|
7-11
|
N Bashir, N Dearman & R Ridout
|
Jamie Osborne
|
BALLYQUIN (IRE)
|
4
|
7-10
|
J Palmer-Brown
|
Andrew Balding
|
PADDY POWER (IRE)
|
6
|
7-10
|
M Scaife & R A Fahey
|
Richard Fahey
|
GABRIAL THE DEVIL (IRE)
|
4
|
7-10
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
CONFESSIONAL
|
12
|
7-10
|
J Ball & Prtnr
|
Tim Easterby
|
LOOK OUT LOUIS
|
3
|
7-09
|
Habton Farms
|
Tim Easterby
|
POWERALLIED (IRE)
|
6
|
7-09
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
DARK SHADOW (IRE)
|
3
|
7-08
|
J Goddard
|
Clive Cox
|
GET THE RHYTHM
|
3
|
7-06
|
P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage
|
Richard Fahey
|
MARK’S CHOICE (IRE)
|
3
|
7-06
|
Cragg Wood Racing
|
Ruth Carr
|
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
|
7
|
7-06
|
Lightning Charlie Partnership
|
Amanda Perrett
|
TOMMY G
|
6
|
7-06
|
Johnnie Delta Racing
|
Jim Goldie
|
BUSBY (IRE)
|
4
|
7-06
|
John C Davies
|
Conrad Allen
|
KING ROBERT
|
6
|
7-05
|
Dab Hand Racing
|
Charlie Wallis
|
TINTO
|
3
|
7-05
|
D James, S Jenkins & M Quigley
|
Amanda Perrett
|
MUSIC SOCIETY (IRE)
|
4
|
7-05
|
Richard Taylor & Philip Hebdon
|
Tim Easterby
|
WASNTEXPECTINGTHAT
|
3
|
7-04
|
The Good Bad Ugly and Deaf
|
Richard Fahey
|
CHITRA
|
3
|
7-04
|
Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook
|
Daniel Kubler
|
MILITIA
|
4
|
7-03
|
Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
PRIMO’S COMET
|
4
|
7-03
|
The Reluctant Suitor’s
|
Jim Goldie
|
SECRETINTHEPARK
|
9
|
7-01
|
Mia Racing
|
Michael Mullineaux
|
ZAC BROWN (IRE)
|
8
|
6-13
|
Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard
|
Charlie Wallis
|
SHEPHERD’S PURSE
|
7
|
6-08
|
The Chancers and Mrs R Carr
|
Ruth Carr
|
SOMEWHERE SECRET
|
5
|
6-06
|
Mia Racing
|
Michael Mullineaux
113 entries
1 Irish-trained
The Unibet Golden Mile
Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 2, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (86 entries), scratchings deadline July 9, six-day confirmations July 27, final declarations 10am July 31. Safety limit – 20 runners.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
|
6
|
9-10
|
Team Wallop
|
Richard Hannon
|
CARDSHARP
|
4
|
9-10
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
|
7
|
9-09
|
Anthony Bloom
|
Dean Ivory
|
AFAAK
|
5
|
9-08
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
WILLIE JOHN
|
4
|
9-06
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
MORDIN (IRE)
|
5
|
9-05
|
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
|
Simon Crisford
|
MITCHUM SWAGGER
|
7
|
9-05
|
The Anagram Partnership
|
Ralph Beckett
|
NEW GRADUATE (IRE)
|
4
|
9-05
|
Saeed Manana
|
James Tate
|
FAJJAJ (IRE)
|
4
|
9-05
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Hugo Palmer
|
SO BELOVED
|
9
|
9-04
|
Thoroughbred British Racing
|
David O’Meara
|
LEARN BY HEART
|
4
|
9-03
|
Lone Kaj-Nielsen
|
Bent Olsen DEN
|
BOWERMAN
|
5
|
9-03
|
Paul Smith
|
Roger Varian
|
KEY VICTORY (IRE)
|
4
|
9-03
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE)
|
8
|
9-03
|
K Quinn/C Benham
|
David Elsworth
|
RAISING SAND
|
7
|
9-03
|
Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner
|
Jamie Osborne
|
CLON COULIS (IRE)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Colette Twomey
|
David Barron
|
ZHUI FENG (IRE)
|
6
|
9-01
|
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
|
Amanda Perrett
|
KYNREN (IRE)
|
5
|
9-01
|
Elliott Brothers & Peacock & Partner
|
David Barron
|
SENIORITY
|
5
|
9-01
|
The Queen
|
William Haggas
|
TURGENEV
|
3
|
9-01
|
Godolphin
|
John Gosden
|
MOJITO (IRE)
|
5
|
9-01
|
Mrs Fiona Carmichael
|
William Haggas
|
BREDEN (IRE)
|
9
|
9-00
|
The Breden Racing Partnership
|
Linda Jewell
|
INDEED
|
4
|
9-00
|
Marchwood Aggregates
|
Dominic Ffrench Davis
|
WHAT’S THE STORY
|
5
|
9-00
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
YATTWEE (USA)
|
6
|
9-00
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE)
|
5
|
8-13
|
A A Goodman
|
Nick Littmoden
|
COMMANDER COLE
|
5
|
8-13
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
CHILEAN
|
4
|
8-12
|
Manton Estate Racing
|
Martyn Meade
|
WAARIF (IRE)
|
6
|
8-12
|
Middleham Park Racing XLIX
|
David O’Meara
|
WAR GLORY (IRE)
|
6
|
8-12
|
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
|
Richard Hannon
|
ESCOBAR (IRE)
|
5
|
8-12
|
Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited
|
David O’Meara
|
VALE OF KENT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-12
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
MUBHIJ (IRE)
|
4
|
8-12
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
BERINGER
|
4
|
8-12
|
L Field, B Cognet, N Farrell, J Spack
|
Alan King
|
ZWAYYAN
|
6
|
8-12
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
GABRIAL (IRE)
|
10
|
8-11
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
GOSSIPING
|
7
|
8-11
|
The Buckwell Partnership
|
Gary Moore
|
HISTORY WRITER (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
Clive Washbourn & Partner
|
David Menuisier
|
VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
Middleham Park Racing XXXVII
|
Mark Johnston
|
MARIE’S DIAMOND (IRE)
|
3
|
8-11
|
Middleham Park Racing LXXXVI
|
Mark Johnston
|
BATTERED
|
5
|
8-11
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Ralph Beckett
|
BALTIC BARON (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
Geoff & Sandra Turnbull
|
David O’Meara
|
SALUTE THE SOLDIER (GER)
|
4
|
8-10
|
Mr & Mrs P Hargreaves & A D Spence
|
Clive Cox
|
PLUTONIAN (IRE)
|
5
|
8-10
|
Mrs Fitri Hay
|
Charles Hills
|
MOTAFAAWIT (IRE)
|
3
|
8-10
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Richard Hannon
|
CLIFFS OF CAPRI
|
5
|
8-10
|
Melbourne 10 Racing
|
Jamie Osborne
|
DARK VISION (IRE)
|
3
|
8-10
|
Godolphin
|
Mark Johnston
|
WATAN
|
3
|
8-10
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
GOOD EFFORT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-09
|
Abdulla Al Mansoori
|
Ismail Mohammed
|
MEDAHIM (IRE)
|
5
|
8-09
|
John Fretwell
|
Ivan Furtado
|
SILVER LINE (IRE)
|
5
|
8-09
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
GAME PLAYER (IRE)
|
4
|
8-09
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
ANOTHER TOUCH
|
6
|
8-09
|
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
|
Richard Fahey
|
LUSH LIFE (IRE)
|
4
|
8-08
|
Michael Buckley and Mrs Paul Shanahan
|
Jamie Osborne
|
CROWNTHORPE
|
4
|
8-08
|
Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd
|
Richard Fahey
|
POWER OF DARKNESS
|
4
|
8-08
|
R C C Villers
|
Marcus Tregoning
|
BEDOUIN’S STORY
|
4
|
8-08
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
RISE HALL
|
4
|
8-08
|
R C Bond
|
Martyn Meade
|
BEAT LE BON (FR)
|
3
|
8-08
|
Sullivan B’stock/ Merriebelle Irish Farm
|
Richard Hannon
|
ALEMARATALYOUM (IRE)
|
5
|
8-08
|
Mrs J Morley
|
Stuart Williams
|
POGO (IRE)
|
3
|
8-07
|
Gary and Linnet Woodward
|
Charles Hills
|
NICKLAUS
|
4
|
8-07
|
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Nicklaus
|
William Haggas
|
MASHAM STAR (IRE)
|
5
|
8-07
|
3 Batterhams and a Reay
|
Mark Johnston
|
RAYDIANCE
|
4
|
8-07
|
Ontoawinner 14 & Elaine Burke
|
Karl Burke
|
FANAAR (IRE)
|
3
|
8-07
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
BLESS HIM (IRE)
|
5
|
8-07
|
Tony Perkins & Partners
|
David Simcock
|
MUTAFANI
|
4
|
8-06
|
Saeed H Altayer
|
Simon Crisford
|
SHADY MCCOY (USA)
|
9
|
8-06
|
Ian Williams
|
Ian Williams
|
ZAP
|
4
|
8-05
|
Peter Timmins
|
Richard Fahey
|
IBRAZ
|
4
|
8-04
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
WAHASH (IRE)
|
5
|
8-04
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
APEX KING (IRE)
|
5
|
8-04
|
G B & G H Firmager
|
David Loughnane
|
MASARU
|
3
|
8-04
|
Michael Daniels & Jonathan Palmer-Brown
|
Richard Hannon
|
KING’S SLIPPER
|
4
|
8-04
|
D B Clark & A R Bentall
|
Clive Cox
|
ALTERNATIVE FACT
|
4
|
8-04
|
The Alternative Lot
|
Ed Dunlop
|
KING ADEMAR (USA)
|
3
|
8-02
|
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
|
Martyn Meade
|
MARKAZI (FR)
|
5
|
8-01
|
Thoroughbred British Racing
|
David O’Meara
|
AWE
|
3
|
8-01
|
China Horse Club International Limited
|
William Haggas
|
MUTARAFFA (IRE)
|
3
|
8-00
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
JACKPOT ROYALE
|
4
|
7-13
|
Wayne Brackstone, Steve Whitear
|
Michael Appleby
|
VICTORY COMMAND (IRE)
|
3
|
7-12
|
KINGSLEY PARK 10
|
Mark Johnston
|
GLOBAL GIFT (FR)
|
3
|
7-11
|
Dr Johnny Hon
|
Ed Dunlop
|
LA MAQUINA
|
4
|
7-10
|
George Baker and Partners – Super Six
|
George Baker
|
MAWAKIB
|
3
|
7-09
|
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
REEVES
|
3
|
7-07
|
Mrs Fitri Hay
|
Robert Cowell
|
ABSOLUTIO (FR)
|
3
|
7-04
|
S P C Woods
|
Karl Burke
86 entries
1 Danish-trained