Busy few weeks for the Cartier Racing Awards

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival was staged at the Curragh from Friday, June 30 through to Sunday, July 2, with the feature G1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby taking centre stage.

It was Capri (34), owned by a Coolmore syndicate and trained by Aidan O’Brien, who came out on top in the Irish Classic by a neck and a short-head respectively, seeing off Cracksman (28) and his stablemate Wings Of Eagles (60), who had captured the G1 Investec Derby at Epsom Downs for the same connections when a 40/1 chance on June 3.

The three-year-old Pour Moi colt Wings Of Eagles has now been retired to stud following an injury sustained at the Curragh and, though he stops earning points in Pattern races, he could still win a Cartier Racing Award, thanks to the unique way the awards are decided.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

The Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt division remains wide open, with dual Guineas’ victor Churchill (80) and St James’s Palace Stakes scorer Barney Roy (80) jointly-heading the standings.

Barney Roy, owned by Godolphin and trained by Richard Hannon, is a possible starter in Saturday’s 10-furlong G1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park, where he would take on older opposition for the first time. Investec Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher (24) and dual G2 winner Permian (32) are also among the entries for the Sandown Park highlight.

The Coral-Eclipse may see the Roger Charlton-trained Decorated Knight (80) line up following his fine second to Highland Reel (80) in the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes over the same trip at Royal Ascot last month. The two horses currently share second place behind Godolphin’s star miler Ribchester (86) in the Cartier Older Horse category.

Four-year-old Dubawi colt Zarak (54) moves into the reckoning for the Cartier Older Horse Award , with the Aga Khan-owned runner recording a first G1 success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on July 2 after good efforts at the grade previously.

Star Galileo filly Winter (116), who has captured three G1 races this year (the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes), continues to hold a clear advantage in the race for the Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly Awards.

The Coolmore-owned, Aidan O’Brien-trained filly could make her next appearance in the G1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket’s Moët & Chandon July Festival on July 14 and is also entered in the 10-furong G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at next month’s Qatar Goodwood Festival.

There is likely to be some change to Pattern race points’ standings in the Cartier Sprinter category at Newmarket next week, with the G1 Darley July Cup staged on July 15. The six-furlong contest could see the unbeaten G1 Commonwealth Cup scorer Caravaggio (60) take on older opposition for the first time, with G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes hero The Tin Man (32) a possible opponent.

Big Orange (56), winner of the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, heads the Cartier Stayer division ahead of Vazirabad (31) and Order Of St George (28), with a meeting between all three on the cards in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on August 1.

Harry Herbert, Cartier’s Racing Consultant, commented: “The European season is now in full stride with high-class action in the coming days and weeks at Sandown Park, Newmarket, the Curragh, Ascot, Goodwood and Deauville.

“We are looking forward to plenty of thrilling high summer races and it will be fascinating to see if the leaders on Pattern race points for each of the Cartier Racing Awards can maintain their advantages.”

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, July 2, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter 116

Ribchester 86

Barney Roy 80

Churchill 80

Decorated Knight 80

Highland Reel 80

Brametot 72

Wings Of Eagles 60

Big Orange 56

Cloth Of Stars 56

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester 86

Decorated Knight 80

Highland Reel 80

Cloth Of Stars 56

Zarak 54

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Churchill 80

Barney Roy 80

Brametot 72

Wings Of Eagles 60

Thunder Snow 46

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter 116

Rhododendron 48

Enable 48

Senga 44

Precieuse 36

Cartier Sprinter

Caravaggio 40

Harry Angel 36

Tasleet 32

Lady Aurelia 32

The Tin Man 32

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange 56

Vazirabad 31

Order Of St George 28

Polarisation 24

Dartmouth 16

Stradivarius 16

Rekindling 16