British Champions Day sure to play pivotal role in race for honours at Cartier Racing Awards

There is now less than a month until the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards are presented and leading contenders for honours are set to be in action at Ascot this Saturday, October 21, which is QIPCO British Champions Day.

The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%). Public voting, with a Cartier watch to be won, opens on Wednesday, October 25 and closes on Tuesday, November 7.

In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine Enable (208) holds a clear lead in the Cartier Horse of the Year category, ahead of Winter (164), Ulysses (152) and Ribchester (142). Enable will not run again this year, but Ribchester and Ulysses, who occupy the top two positions for the Cartier Older Horse Award, are both likely starters at Ascot on Saturday, with Ulysses set to contest the 10-furlong G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes and Ribchester the mile G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO).

The four horses leading the way in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt category are also engaged at Ascot. Barney Roy (116) is set to contest the QIPCO Champion Stakes, while dual Guineas’ hero Churchill (104) and Thunder Snow (90) both hold entries in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO). Harry Angel (100), who heads the latest standings for Cartier Sprinter Award, is set to run in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint as he bids for a third G1 success over six furlongs in 2017.

Enable and Winter are clear in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly division. Third-paced Roly Poly (128)is engaged at Ascot in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO) as she bids for a fourth G1 win of the year.

The stayers’ highlight on Saturday at Ascot is the two-mile G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup in which four of the current top five horses in the Cartier Stayer division could all go to post - Big Orange (72), Order Of St George (68), Stradivarius(56) and Desert Skyline (36).

Newmarket staged the Dubai Future Champions Festival on October 13 and 14, which prompted significant changes in the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly divisions.

U S Navy Flag (80) led home a remarkable 1-2-3-4 for Coolmore and Aidan O’Brien in the G1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes. This was a second G1 victory at Newmarket for the son of War Front, who previously landed the G1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on September 30.

The Coolmore/O’Brien partnership are also out in front in the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly Award with Happily (80), twice triumphant at G1 level, leading the way from stablemateClemmie (56). Laurens (52) moved into third following her nose success over September(24) in the G1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

Harry Herbert, Cartier’s racing consultant, commented: “We are all set for enthralling racing at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day, which is highly likely to have a major impact on the standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards.

“The European season is entering its final weeks, but there is still the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, California and Melbourne Cup Carnival in Australia to look forward to.”

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, October 15, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Enable 208

Winter 164

Ulysses 152

Ribchester 142

Decorated Knight 128

Roly Poly 128

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 104

Harry Angel 100

Thunder Snow 90

Cartier Older Horse

Ulysses 152

Ribchester 142

Decorated Knight 128

Cloth Of Stars 88

Highland Reel 80

Aclaim 64

Bateel 60

Zarak 54

Suedois 50

Here Comes When 48

Taareef 48

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 104

Harry Angel 100

Thunder Snow 90

Al Wukair 72

Brametot 72

Capri 66

Cracksman 60

Wings Of Eagles 60

Caravaggio 56

Stradivarius 56

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Enable 208

Winter 164

Roly Poly 128

Rhododendron 80

Hydrangea 72

Sobetsu 56

Lady Aurelia 48

Senga 48

Rain Goddess 44

Coronet 40

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel 100

Marsha 76

Battaash 56

Caravaggio 56

Brando 48

Lady Aurelia 48

Tasleet 48

The Tin Man 40

Profitable 36

Limato 24

The Right Man 24

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange 72

Vazirabad 71

Order Of St George 68

Stradivarius 56

Desert Skyline 36

Capri 32

Marmelo 32

Dartmouth 24

Polarisation 24

Torcedor 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

U S Navy Flag 80

Beckford 48

Sioux Nation 48

Unfortunately 48

Verbal Dexterity 40

Cardsharp 36

Havana Grey 32

Invincible Army 28

Nebo 28

Rostropovich 24

Seahenge 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Happily 80

Clemmie 56

Laurens 52

Heartache 36

Wild Illusion 34

Different League 32

Magical 32

Nyaleti 28

Polydream 24

September 24