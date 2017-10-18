British Champions Day sure to play pivotal role in race for honours at Cartier Racing Awards
There is now less than a month until the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards are presented and leading contenders for honours are set to be in action at Ascot this Saturday, October 21, which is QIPCO British Champions Day.
The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.
The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.
European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%). Public voting, with a Cartier watch to be won, opens on Wednesday, October 25 and closes on Tuesday, November 7.
In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.
Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine Enable (208) holds a clear lead in the Cartier Horse of the Year category, ahead of Winter (164), Ulysses (152) and Ribchester (142). Enable will not run again this year, but Ribchester and Ulysses, who occupy the top two positions for the Cartier Older Horse Award, are both likely starters at Ascot on Saturday, with Ulysses set to contest the 10-furlong G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes and Ribchester the mile G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO).
The four horses leading the way in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt category are also engaged at Ascot. Barney Roy (116) is set to contest the QIPCO Champion Stakes, while dual Guineas’ hero Churchill (104) and Thunder Snow (90) both hold entries in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO). Harry Angel (100), who heads the latest standings for Cartier Sprinter Award, is set to run in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint as he bids for a third G1 success over six furlongs in 2017.
Enable and Winter are clear in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly division. Third-paced Roly Poly (128)is engaged at Ascot in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO) as she bids for a fourth G1 win of the year.
The stayers’ highlight on Saturday at Ascot is the two-mile G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup in which four of the current top five horses in the Cartier Stayer division could all go to post - Big Orange (72), Order Of St George (68), Stradivarius(56) and Desert Skyline (36).
Newmarket staged the Dubai Future Champions Festival on October 13 and 14, which prompted significant changes in the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly divisions.
U S Navy Flag (80) led home a remarkable 1-2-3-4 for Coolmore and Aidan O’Brien in the G1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes. This was a second G1 victory at Newmarket for the son of War Front, who previously landed the G1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on September 30.
The Coolmore/O’Brien partnership are also out in front in the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly Award with Happily (80), twice triumphant at G1 level, leading the way from stablemateClemmie (56). Laurens (52) moved into third following her nose success over September(24) in the G1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.
Harry Herbert, Cartier’s racing consultant, commented: “We are all set for enthralling racing at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day, which is highly likely to have a major impact on the standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards.
“The European season is entering its final weeks, but there is still the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, California and Melbourne Cup Carnival in Australia to look forward to.”
Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, October 15, 2017
Cartier Horse Of The Year
Enable 208
Winter 164
Ulysses 152
Ribchester 142
Decorated Knight 128
Roly Poly 128
Barney Roy 116
Churchill 104
Harry Angel 100
Thunder Snow 90
Cartier Older Horse
Ulysses 152
Ribchester 142
Decorated Knight 128
Cloth Of Stars 88
Highland Reel 80
Aclaim 64
Bateel 60
Zarak 54
Suedois 50
Here Comes When 48
Taareef 48
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Barney Roy 116
Churchill 104
Harry Angel 100
Thunder Snow 90
Al Wukair 72
Brametot 72
Capri 66
Cracksman 60
Wings Of Eagles 60
Caravaggio 56
Stradivarius 56
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Enable 208
Winter 164
Roly Poly 128
Rhododendron 80
Hydrangea 72
Sobetsu 56
Lady Aurelia 48
Senga 48
Rain Goddess 44
Coronet 40
Cartier Sprinter
Harry Angel 100
Marsha 76
Battaash 56
Caravaggio 56
Brando 48
Lady Aurelia 48
Tasleet 48
The Tin Man 40
Profitable 36
Limato 24
The Right Man 24
Cartier Stayer
Big Orange 72
Vazirabad 71
Order Of St George 68
Stradivarius 56
Desert Skyline 36
Capri 32
Marmelo 32
Dartmouth 24
Polarisation 24
Torcedor 24
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
U S Navy Flag 80
Beckford 48
Sioux Nation 48
Unfortunately 48
Verbal Dexterity 40
Cardsharp 36
Havana Grey 32
Invincible Army 28
Nebo 28
Rostropovich 24
Seahenge 24
Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
Happily 80
Clemmie 56
Laurens 52
Heartache 36
Wild Illusion 34
Different League 32
Magical 32
Nyaleti 28
Polydream 24
September 24