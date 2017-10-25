Brilliant Cracksman enters reckoning for Cartier Awards honours Posted by racenews on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment

QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, October 21, provided a fitting main climax to the Flat season in Britain, highlighted by a stunning first G1 success forCracksman.

The Anthony Oppenheimer-owned colt emulated his sire Frankel by storming to a seven-length victory in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes over 10 furlongs, a display that saw him enter calculations for the awards of Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt.

Cracksman (108 points), trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori on five of his six starts this year, has enjoyed a spectacular second half to the season, with excellent G2 victories in both the Betway Great Voltigeur Stakes and the Qatar Prix Niel prior to his impressive Ascot success.

A wonderful QIPCO British Champions Day for the trainer and jockey also saw the pair team up with Cartier Older Horse contender Persuasive (72), who revelled in the testing conditions to take the mile G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO).

The four-year-old filly, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, stayed on strongly for a length victory on her final racecourse appearance, with Cartier Older Horse division leaderRibchester (166) taking second ahead of Churchill (116), who is joint top of the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt category.

Gosden and Dettori have also been responsible for the outstanding Enable (208), who currently leads both the Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly standings following five consecutive G1 victories this season, including an imperious display in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly, France, on October 1.

The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

Public voting, with a Cartier watch to be won, opens today Wednesday, October 25 at noon UK time) through www.cartierracingawards.co.uk and closes at noon on Tuesday, November 7, following the running of the G1 Emirates Melbourne Cup.

In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

Elsewhere on QIPCO British Champions Day card, Librisa Breeze (32), owned by Tony Bloom and trained by Dean Ivory, gained a breakthrough first G1 victory in the six-furlong QIPCO British Champions Sprint, a race in which Cartier Sprint Award leader Harry Angel (100) finished fourth.

Britain and Ireland’s champion trainer Aidan O’Brien, who won the 2016 Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit, equalled Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 G1 wins in a year when three-year-old Galileo filly Hydrangea (104)captured the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies And Mares Stakes from five-year-old Bateel (76) to consolidate her fourth position behind Enable in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly division.

Order Of St George (84), also trained by O’Brien for a Coolmore partnership, gamely reeled in Torcedor (32) to take the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup. The consistent and talented five-year-old is a close second on points in the race for Cartier Stayer honours behind Vazirabad (87), who was runner-up to Ice Breeze (48) in the G1 Prix Royal-Oak at Saint-Cloud, France, on October 22.

While the European season is moving to an end, there are international highlights over the coming weeks, including the Breeders’ Cup championships at Del Mar, USA, on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4.

The two-day meeting could play a pivotal part in the destination of the award for Cartier Older Horse as the top four in the standings - Ribchester (166), Ulysses (152), Decorated Knight (128) and Highland Reel (92) – may all head out to California.

U S Navy Flag (80), successful in the G1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes and G1 Juddmonte Middle Park, continues to lead the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt division ahead of G1 Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday, October 28, while Happily (80), a dual G1 winner herself this season, holds a healthy advantage in the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly category.

Harry Herbert, Cartier’s racing consultant, commented: “QIPCO British Champions Day has firmly established itself as one of the great fixtures in the calendar and this year’s renewal produced truly memorable races.

“While the European season is starting to wind down, there are still opportunities for horses to mount a late challenge for honours at the Cartier Racing Awards, with the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, California and Melbourne Cup Carnival in Australia on the horizon.”

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, October 22, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Enable 208

Ribchester 166

Winter 164

Ulysses 152

Decorated Knight 128

Roly Poly 128

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 116

Cracksman 108

Hydrangea 104

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester 166

Ulysses 152

Decorated Knight 128

Highland Reel 92

Cloth Of Stars 88

Bateel 76

Persuasive 72

Aclaim 64

Poet’s Word 60

Zarak 54

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 116

Cracksman 108

Harry Angel 100

Thunder Snow 90

Al Wukair 72

Brametot 72

Ice Breeze 68

Capri 66

Caravaggio 64

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Enable 208

Winter 164

Roly Poly 128

Hydrangea 104

Rhododendron 80

Sobetsu 56

Coronet 48

Lady Aurelia 48

Senga 48

Rain Goddess 44

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel 100

Marsha 76

Caravaggio 64

Tasleet 64

Battaash 56

Brando 48

Lady Aurelia 48

The Tin Man 40

Profitable 36

Librisa Breeze 32

Cartier Stayer

Vazirabad 87

Order Of St George 84

Big Orange 72

Stradivarius 60

Ice Breeze 48

Desert Skyline 36

Capri 32

Marmelo 32

Torcedor 32

Dartmouth 24

Polarisation 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

U S Navy Flag 80

Beckford 48

Sioux Nation 48

Unfortunately 48

Verbal Dexterity 40

Cardsharp 36

Havana Grey 32

Invincible Army 28

Nebo 28

Rostropovich 24

Seahenge 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Happily 80

Clemmie 56

Laurens 52

Heartache 36

Wild Illusion 34

Different League 32

Magical 32

Nyaleti 28

Polydream 24

September 24