Bridgwater has high hopes for Cohesion in Good Friday’s Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Posted by racenews on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Trainer David Bridgwater is looking forward to giving Ryan Moore the leg up on Cohesion in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships (2.10pm, 17 entries) at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 14.

Cohesion will be tackling two miles for the first time after a gutsy length and a quarter victory over Winterlude (Jennie Candlish) in a 12-furlong class two Tapeta handicap at Wolverhampton on March 6.

The four-year-old cost connections 85,000 guineas at Tattersalls Sales in October after winning two of his four starts in France for trainer David Smaga and owner Khalid Abdullah.

Bridgwater, who is based in Gloucestershire, south of Stow-on-the-Wold, said today: “Cohesion looks a good horse, doesn’t he?

“We initially bought him to go hurdling but by the time he was ready to run it was the wrong time of year for hurdling really.

“We had our eye on Cheltenham (Festival in March) and he could have won a hurdle race before then, but mentally I don’t think he would have been ready to go to Cheltenham on the back of one run.

“We basically said that he is decent horse on the Flat so let’s give him a couple of runs on the All-Weather and then go hurdling next season. He then ran a really good race first time at Lingfield and has gone on from there.

“As soon as he steps up to two miles, I think you will see a better horse again. I would be gobsmacked if he doesn’t stay.

“I think he deserves to be one of the favourites judged on his form last time and then you have got the Ryan Moore factor as well.

“Ryan doesn’t have anything else in the race so I rung his agent up and he said Ryan is happy to take the ride. Cohesion is actually Oisin Murphy’s ride but he is going up to Newcastle to ride South Seas.

“When Oisin won on Cohesion at Wolverhampton, he actually said there and then that he is an Ebor horse. We will see what happens on Saturday because I was thinking more of a Plumpton novice hurdle horse!

“But he is clearly talented and I would be disappointed if he isn’t in the first three on Friday.”

Cohesion is a 7/1 chance with race sponsor Betway, while Godolphin’s Natural Scenery (Saeed bin Suroor) is the 7/2 market leader after success in good style on his last two starts at Newcastle.

Prince of Arran (Charlie Fellowes), Watersmeet (Mark Johnston) and Winning Story (Saeed bin Suroor) are 6/1 co-second favourites. Prince Of Arran was fourth to Crimean Tartar in the Listed 32Red Wildflower Stakes over 12 furlongs at Kempton Park in November, while Watersmeet and Winning Story were first and second in a Fast-Track Qualifier at Chelmsford City on March 2.

Pinzolo (Ismail Mohammed, 13/2 with Betway) could step up in trip after finishing second to Convey in the G3 Betway Winter Derby over a mile and a half, as could Petite Jack (Neil King, 10/1) after winning his last four starts at Lingfield Park over 10 and 12 furlongs.

Other interesting contenders include First Mohican (Alan King, 16/1) and Isharah (Mark Johnston), who were first and second in the final Fast-Track Qualifier at Lingfield Park on March 25, plus Irish challenger Pique Sous (Willie Mullins, 16/1), winner of the 2014 Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot.

ALL ENTRIES FOR THE £1-MILLION ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS CARD AT LINGFIELD PARK ON GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards rated 80-100. Lowest weight 8st 7lb, highest weight 9st 12lb. Penalties: after April 1, for each race won 6lb. To be ridden by Apprentices. Allowances: Riders who, prior to April 11, 2017, have not ridden more than 50 winners in races under the Rules of Racing or the Rules of a recognised Racing Authority 3lb, riders who have not ridden more than 25 such winners 5lb, riders who have not ridden more than 10 such winners 7lb. Maximum field of 14.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AL KHAN (IRE) 8 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan AMAZOUR (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Ismail Mohammed BARAWEEZ (IRE) 7 A Barnes Brian Ellison BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer BOUCLIER (IRE) 7 M Chung David Loughnane BOY IN THE BAR 6 Sovereign Racing Ian Williams CHARLES MOLSON 6 Trolley Action Patrick Chamings DOUGAN 5 Shropshire Wolves David Evans DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow ELJADDAAF (IRE) 6 Wentdale Ltd & Mrs L A Ivory Dean Ivory FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow GENTLEMEN 6 Eventmaker Racehorses Phil McEntee GEORGE WILLIAM 4 Lady Coventry & Partners Richard Hannon GEORGIAN BAY (IRE) 7 Market Avenue Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke GREY DANUBE (IRE) 8 Brian Bunyan Darren Bunyan IRE HAKAM (USA) 5 The Horse Watchers Michael Appleby HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 6 A Saha Michael Easterby HORSTED KEYNES (FR) 7 Mrs J M Simcock David Simcock IN THE RED (IRE) 4 Sunville Rail Limited Martin Smith INAAM (IRE) 4 Yorkshire Connections Ltd Richard Fahey INTRANSIGENT 8 Kingsclere Racing Club Andrew Balding INTRUDE 5 Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited Stuart Williams KADRIZZI (FR) 4 A Chapman & Wentdale Limited Dean Ivory LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway NEXT STAGE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ORDER OF SERVICE 7 Burflex (Scaffolding) Ltd Shaun Harris OWER FLY 4 Green Pastures Farm Richard Hannon PALAWAN 4 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee PLUCKY DIP 6 Byron, Lavallin & Donnison John Ryan SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey SHYRON 6 F Butler & Mrs Connie Taylor George Margarson STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 A M Pickering Ed Vaughan SUQOOR 4 P Venner Chris Dwyer SUZI’S CONNOISSEUR 6 The Connoisseurs Stuart Williams SWISS CROSS 10 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee TAKE THE HELM 4 J S Threadwell Brian Meehan THE WARRIOR (IRE) 5 The Warrior Partnership Amanda Perrett TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes WAR GLORY (IRE) 4 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon

40 entries

2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Marathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 10lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st . Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer COHESION 4 Andrew Duffield David Bridgwater FIRST MOHICAN 9 HP Racing First Mohican Alan King GAVLAR 6 Canisbay Bloodstock William Knight GAWDAWPALIN (IRE) 4 H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk HAINES 6 Bow River Racing Andrew Balding ISHARAH (USA) 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Mark Johnston JOHN REEL (FR) 8 D Edwards & Dave Evans David Evans NATURAL SCENERY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor PETITE JACK 4 W Burn Neil King PINZOLO 6 Sultan Ali Ismail Mohammed PIQUE SOUS (FR) 10 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham Willie Mullins IRE PRINCE OF ARRAN 4 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes STEVE ROGERS (IRE) 6 Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian VETTORI RULES 4 Marc Walker & Partners Gay Kelleway WATERSMEET 6 J Barson Mark Johnston WINNING STORY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WINTERLUDE (IRE) 7 Brian Verinder & Alan Baxter Jennie Candlish

17 entries

2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies and Mares, Sprint or Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ASHADIHAN 4 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan BINT ARCANO (FR) 4 G B Turnbull Ltd Julie Camacho BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer CAROLINAE 5 The Dalmunzie Devils Partnership Charlie Fellowes LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway MAKE MUSIC 4 Mrs I A Balding Andrew Balding MUFFRI’HA (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas REALTRA (IRE) 5 Yasushi Kubota Roger Varian REBEL SURGE (IRE) 4 Rebel Racing III Richard Spencer SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 Alan Pickering Ed Vaughan SUMMER ICON 4 Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership 1 Mick Channon VOLUNTEER POINT (IRE) 5 Box 41 Mick Channon YEAH BABY YEAH (IRE) 4 Winterbeck Manor Stud Gay Kelleway

14 entries

3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Sprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) 6 B J Millen Tony Carroll DOC SPORTELLO (IRE) 5 Acorn Racing Michael Herrington DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow ENCORE D’OR 5 Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud Robert Cowell FUJIN 6 Mrs S L Robinson Shaun Harris GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE) 4 Terry Reffell David Evans KASBAH (IRE) 5 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett KIMBERELLA 7 C Titcomb Richard Fahey LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 7 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory MYTHMAKER 5 Crossfields Racing Bryan Smart PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee PRETEND (IRE) 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby REALIZE 7 JKB Racing Stuart Williams ROYAL BIRTH 6 The Morley Family Stuart Williams SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE) 4 The Cool Silk Partnership James Given VERNE CASTLE 4 J C Smith Andrew Balding

16 entries

3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ALFRED HUTCHINSON 9 R C Bond David O’Meara CHESTNUT FIRE 5 B Dunn Daniel Loughnane DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 4 Abudiencia Co Ltd Andrew Balding ENNAADD 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti KEYSTROKE 5 Front Runner Racing III Jeremy Noseda METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR MY TARGET (IRE) 6 G Linder,M Wigham,J Williams,A Dearden Michael Wigham MYTHICAL MADNESS 6 J C G Chua David O’Meara NIMR 4 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Fahey QURBAAN (USA) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Francois Rohaut FR SALATEEN 5 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara SEA OF FLAMES 4 J C Smith David Elsworth SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE) 8 Lady O’Reilly & Partners Ruth Carr STEEL TRAIN (FR) 6 Rasio Cymru I & Dutch Rose Partnerhsip David O’Meara SUPERSTA 6 Rod In Pickle Partnership Michael Appleby THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes

19 entries

4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f

For three-year-olds who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Three-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ARZAAK (IRE) 3 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer CARLTON CHOICE (IRE) 3 F Amar Louis Baudron FR DUBAI ONE (IRE) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor LETMESTOPYOUTHERE (IRE) 3 J Abbey, C Heron & M Nolan David Evans MAJOR JUMBO 3 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan MARQUEE CLUB 3 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne SECOND THOUGHT (IRE) 3 Liam Sheridan William Haggas SUTTER COUNTY 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TOMILY (IRE) 3 Des Anderson Richard Hannon VISIONARY (IRE) 3 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell WICK POWELL 3 Miss N J Barron David Barron

11 entries

4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Middle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

HORSE Age Owner Trainer ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) 5 K Sohi Archie Watson ALLEZ HENRI (IRE) 6 Ascot Club Didier & Pauline Prod’homme FR AMAZEMENT (GER) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate BATTALION (IRE) 7 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne CONVEY 5 Robert Ng Sir Michael Stoute ELBERETH 6 David Taylor Andrew Balding EXTINGUISH (FR) 4 Khalid Abdullah Criquette Head-Maarek FR GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey VAN HUYSEN (IRE) 5 Prof C D Green Dominic Ffrench Davis

11 entries