Bridgwater has high hopes for Cohesion in Good Friday’s Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships
Trainer David Bridgwater is looking forward to giving Ryan Moore the leg up on Cohesion in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships (2.10pm, 17 entries) at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 14.
Cohesion will be tackling two miles for the first time after a gutsy length and a quarter victory over Winterlude (Jennie Candlish) in a 12-furlong class two Tapeta handicap at Wolverhampton on March 6.
The four-year-old cost connections 85,000 guineas at Tattersalls Sales in October after winning two of his four starts in France for trainer David Smaga and owner Khalid Abdullah.
Bridgwater, who is based in Gloucestershire, south of Stow-on-the-Wold, said today: “Cohesion looks a good horse, doesn’t he?
“We initially bought him to go hurdling but by the time he was ready to run it was the wrong time of year for hurdling really.
“We had our eye on Cheltenham (Festival in March) and he could have won a hurdle race before then, but mentally I don’t think he would have been ready to go to Cheltenham on the back of one run.
“We basically said that he is decent horse on the Flat so let’s give him a couple of runs on the All-Weather and then go hurdling next season. He then ran a really good race first time at Lingfield and has gone on from there.
“As soon as he steps up to two miles, I think you will see a better horse again. I would be gobsmacked if he doesn’t stay.
“I think he deserves to be one of the favourites judged on his form last time and then you have got the Ryan Moore factor as well.
“Ryan doesn’t have anything else in the race so I rung his agent up and he said Ryan is happy to take the ride. Cohesion is actually Oisin Murphy’s ride but he is going up to Newcastle to ride South Seas.
“When Oisin won on Cohesion at Wolverhampton, he actually said there and then that he is an Ebor horse. We will see what happens on Saturday because I was thinking more of a Plumpton novice hurdle horse!
“But he is clearly talented and I would be disappointed if he isn’t in the first three on Friday.”
Cohesion is a 7/1 chance with race sponsor Betway, while Godolphin’s Natural Scenery (Saeed bin Suroor) is the 7/2 market leader after success in good style on his last two starts at Newcastle.
Prince of Arran (Charlie Fellowes), Watersmeet (Mark Johnston) and Winning Story (Saeed bin Suroor) are 6/1 co-second favourites. Prince Of Arran was fourth to Crimean Tartar in the Listed 32Red Wildflower Stakes over 12 furlongs at Kempton Park in November, while Watersmeet and Winning Story were first and second in a Fast-Track Qualifier at Chelmsford City on March 2.
Pinzolo (Ismail Mohammed, 13/2 with Betway) could step up in trip after finishing second to Convey in the G3 Betway Winter Derby over a mile and a half, as could Petite Jack (Neil King, 10/1) after winning his last four starts at Lingfield Park over 10 and 12 furlongs.
Other interesting contenders include First Mohican (Alan King, 16/1) and Isharah (Mark Johnston), who were first and second in the final Fast-Track Qualifier at Lingfield Park on March 25, plus Irish challenger Pique Sous (Willie Mullins, 16/1), winner of the 2014 Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot.
ALL ENTRIES FOR THE £1-MILLION ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS CARD AT LINGFIELD PARK ON GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017
1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f
For four-year-olds and upwards rated 80-100. Lowest weight 8st 7lb, highest weight 9st 12lb. Penalties: after April 1, for each race won 6lb. To be ridden by Apprentices. Allowances: Riders who, prior to April 11, 2017, have not ridden more than 50 winners in races under the Rules of Racing or the Rules of a recognised Racing Authority 3lb, riders who have not ridden more than 25 such winners 5lb, riders who have not ridden more than 10 such winners 7lb. Maximum field of 14.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
AL KHAN (IRE)
|
8
|
J C G Chua
|
Kevin Ryan
|
AMAZOUR (IRE)
|
5
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
Ismail Mohammed
|
BARAWEEZ (IRE)
|
7
|
A Barnes
|
Brian Ellison
|
BINT DANDY (IRE)
|
6
|
M M Foulger
|
Chris Dwyer
|
BOUCLIER (IRE)
|
7
|
M Chung
|
David Loughnane
|
BOY IN THE BAR
|
6
|
Sovereign Racing
|
Ian Williams
|
CHARLES MOLSON
|
6
|
Trolley Action
|
Patrick Chamings
|
DOUGAN
|
5
|
Shropshire Wolves
|
David Evans
|
DUTIFUL SON (IRE)
|
7
|
J C G Chua & Partner
|
Simon Dow
|
ELJADDAAF (IRE)
|
6
|
Wentdale Ltd & Mrs L A Ivory
|
Dean Ivory
|
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA)
|
9
|
Mark McAllister
|
Simon Dow
|
GENTLEMEN
|
6
|
Eventmaker Racehorses
|
Phil McEntee
|
GEORGE WILLIAM
|
4
|
Lady Coventry & Partners
|
Richard Hannon
|
GEORGIAN BAY (IRE)
|
7
|
Market Avenue Racing Club & Mrs E Burke
|
Karl Burke
|
GREY DANUBE (IRE)
|
8
|
Brian Bunyan
|
Darren Bunyan IRE
|
HAKAM (USA)
|
5
|
The Horse Watchers
|
Michael Appleby
|
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE)
|
6
|
A Saha
|
Michael Easterby
|
HORSTED KEYNES (FR)
|
7
|
Mrs J M Simcock
|
David Simcock
|
IN THE RED (IRE)
|
4
|
Sunville Rail Limited
|
Martin Smith
|
INAAM (IRE)
|
4
|
Yorkshire Connections Ltd
|
Richard Fahey
|
INTRANSIGENT
|
8
|
Kingsclere Racing Club
|
Andrew Balding
|
INTRUDE
|
5
|
Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited
|
Stuart Williams
|
KADRIZZI (FR)
|
4
|
A Chapman & Wentdale Limited
|
Dean Ivory
|
LADY LYDIA (IRE)
|
6
|
Vince Smith & Partner
|
Gay Kelleway
|
NEXT STAGE
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
ORDER OF SERVICE
|
7
|
Burflex (Scaffolding) Ltd
|
Shaun Harris
|
OWER FLY
|
4
|
Green Pastures Farm
|
Richard Hannon
|
PALAWAN
|
4
|
Melbourne 10 Racing
|
Jamie Osborne
|
PEARL SPECTRE (USA)
|
6
|
Steve Jakes
|
Phil McEntee
|
PLUCKY DIP
|
6
|
Byron, Lavallin & Donnison
|
John Ryan
|
SHYPEN
|
4
|
Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
SHYRON
|
6
|
F Butler & Mrs Connie Taylor
|
George Margarson
|
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE)
|
4
|
A M Pickering
|
Ed Vaughan
|
SUQOOR
|
4
|
P Venner
|
Chris Dwyer
|
SUZI’S CONNOISSEUR
|
6
|
The Connoisseurs
|
Stuart Williams
|
SWISS CROSS
|
10
|
Steve Jakes
|
Phil McEntee
|
TAKE THE HELM
|
4
|
J S Threadwell
|
Brian Meehan
|
THE WARRIOR (IRE)
|
5
|
The Warrior Partnership
|
Amanda Perrett
|
TWIN POINT
|
6
|
F J Perry
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
WAR GLORY (IRE)
|
4
|
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
|
Richard Hannon
40 entries
2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y
For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Marathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 10lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st . Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
COHESION
|
4
|
Andrew Duffield
|
David Bridgwater
|
FIRST MOHICAN
|
9
|
HP Racing First Mohican
|
Alan King
|
GAVLAR
|
6
|
Canisbay Bloodstock
|
William Knight
|
GAWDAWPALIN (IRE)
|
4
|
H Balasuriya
|
Sylvester Kirk
|
HAINES
|
6
|
Bow River Racing
|
Andrew Balding
|
ISHARAH (USA)
|
4
|
Abdulla Al Mansoori
|
Mark Johnston
|
JOHN REEL (FR)
|
8
|
D Edwards & Dave Evans
|
David Evans
|
NATURAL SCENERY
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
PETITE JACK
|
4
|
W Burn
|
Neil King
|
PINZOLO
|
6
|
Sultan Ali
|
Ismail Mohammed
|
PIQUE SOUS (FR)
|
10
|
Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
PRINCE OF ARRAN
|
4
|
Saeed bel Obaida
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
STEVE ROGERS (IRE)
|
6
|
Nurlan Bizakov
|
Roger Varian
|
VETTORI RULES
|
4
|
Marc Walker & Partners
|
Gay Kelleway
|
WATERSMEET
|
6
|
J Barson
|
Mark Johnston
|
WINNING STORY
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
WINTERLUDE (IRE)
|
7
|
Brian Verinder & Alan Baxter
|
Jennie Candlish
17 entries
2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f
For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies and Mares, Sprint or Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ASHADIHAN
|
4
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
BINT ARCANO (FR)
|
4
|
G B Turnbull Ltd
|
Julie Camacho
|
BINT DANDY (IRE)
|
6
|
M M Foulger
|
Chris Dwyer
|
CAROLINAE
|
5
|
The Dalmunzie Devils Partnership
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
LADY LYDIA (IRE)
|
6
|
Vince Smith & Partner
|
Gay Kelleway
|
MAKE MUSIC
|
4
|
Mrs I A Balding
|
Andrew Balding
|
MUFFRI’HA (IRE)
|
5
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
REALTRA (IRE)
|
5
|
Yasushi Kubota
|
Roger Varian
|
REBEL SURGE (IRE)
|
4
|
Rebel Racing III
|
Richard Spencer
|
SHYPEN
|
4
|
Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE)
|
4
|
Alan Pickering
|
Ed Vaughan
|
SUMMER ICON
|
4
|
Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership 1
|
Mick Channon
|
VOLUNTEER POINT (IRE)
|
5
|
Box 41
|
Mick Channon
|
YEAH BABY YEAH (IRE)
|
4
|
Winterbeck Manor Stud
|
Gay Kelleway
14 entries
3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f
For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Sprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
BOOM THE GROOM (IRE)
|
6
|
B J Millen
|
Tony Carroll
|
DOC SPORTELLO (IRE)
|
5
|
Acorn Racing
|
Michael Herrington
|
DUTIFUL SON (IRE)
|
7
|
J C G Chua & Partner
|
Simon Dow
|
ENCORE D’OR
|
5
|
Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud
|
Robert Cowell
|
FUJIN
|
6
|
Mrs S L Robinson
|
Shaun Harris
|
GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE)
|
4
|
Terry Reffell
|
David Evans
|
KASBAH (IRE)
|
5
|
Coombelands Racing Syndicate
|
Amanda Perrett
|
KIMBERELLA
|
7
|
C Titcomb
|
Richard Fahey
|
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
|
7
|
Michael & Heather Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
MYTHMAKER
|
5
|
Crossfields Racing
|
Bryan Smart
|
PEARL SPECTRE (USA)
|
6
|
Steve Jakes
|
Phil McEntee
|
PRETEND (IRE)
|
6
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
REALIZE
|
7
|
JKB Racing
|
Stuart Williams
|
ROYAL BIRTH
|
6
|
The Morley Family
|
Stuart Williams
|
SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE)
|
4
|
The Cool Silk Partnership
|
James Given
|
VERNE CASTLE
|
4
|
J C Smith
|
Andrew Balding
16 entries
3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m
For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ALFRED HUTCHINSON
|
9
|
R C Bond
|
David O’Meara
|
CHESTNUT FIRE
|
5
|
B Dunn
|
Daniel Loughnane
|
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
|
4
|
Abudiencia Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
ENNAADD
|
4
|
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA)
|
9
|
Mark McAllister
|
Simon Dow
|
GRENDISAR (IRE)
|
7
|
Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi
|
Marco Botti
|
KEYSTROKE
|
5
|
Front Runner Racing III
|
Jeremy Noseda
|
METROPOL (IRE)
|
6
|
Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot
|
Pia Brandt FR
|
MY TARGET (IRE)
|
6
|
G Linder,M Wigham,J Williams,A Dearden
|
Michael Wigham
|
MYTHICAL MADNESS
|
6
|
J C G Chua
|
David O’Meara
|
NIMR
|
4
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Fahey
|
QURBAAN (USA)
|
4
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Francois Rohaut FR
|
SALATEEN
|
5
|
Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah
|
David O’Meara
|
SEA OF FLAMES
|
4
|
J C Smith
|
David Elsworth
|
SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE)
|
8
|
Lady O’Reilly & Partners
|
Ruth Carr
|
STEEL TRAIN (FR)
|
6
|
Rasio Cymru I & Dutch Rose Partnerhsip
|
David O’Meara
|
SUPERSTA
|
6
|
Rod In Pickle Partnership
|
Michael Appleby
|
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE)
|
5
|
The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
TWIN POINT
|
6
|
F J Perry
|
Charlie Fellowes
19 entries
4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f
For three-year-olds who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Three-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ARZAAK (IRE)
|
3
|
M M Foulger
|
Chris Dwyer
|
CARLTON CHOICE (IRE)
|
3
|
F Amar
|
Louis Baudron FR
|
DUBAI ONE (IRE)
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
LETMESTOPYOUTHERE (IRE)
|
3
|
J Abbey, C Heron & M Nolan
|
David Evans
|
MAJOR JUMBO
|
3
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
MARQUEE CLUB
|
3
|
Melbourne 10 Racing
|
Jamie Osborne
|
SECOND THOUGHT (IRE)
|
3
|
Liam Sheridan
|
William Haggas
|
SUTTER COUNTY
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
TOMILY (IRE)
|
3
|
Des Anderson
|
Richard Hannon
|
VISIONARY (IRE)
|
3
|
Khalifa Dasmal
|
Robert Cowell
|
WICK POWELL
|
3
|
Miss N J Barron
|
David Barron
11 entries
4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f
For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Middle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
|
HORSE
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE)
|
5
|
K Sohi
|
Archie Watson
|
ALLEZ HENRI (IRE)
|
6
|
Ascot Club
|
Didier & Pauline Prod’homme FR
|
AMAZEMENT (GER)
|
4
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
James Tate
|
BATTALION (IRE)
|
7
|
Melbourne 10 Racing
|
Jamie Osborne
|
CONVEY
|
5
|
Robert Ng
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
ELBERETH
|
6
|
David Taylor
|
Andrew Balding
|
EXTINGUISH (FR)
|
4
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Criquette Head-Maarek FR
|
GRENDISAR (IRE)
|
7
|
Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi
|
Marco Botti
|
METROPOL (IRE)
|
6
|
Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot
|
Pia Brandt FR
|
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE)
|
5
|
The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
VAN HUYSEN (IRE)
|
5
|
Prof C D Green
|
Dominic Ffrench Davis
11 entries