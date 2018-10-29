Bowen considering Cheltenham’s BetVictor Gold Cup for in-form Beggar’s Wishes with entries closing tomorrow Posted by racenews on Monday, October 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Monday, October 29, 2018 - The two feature races of The November Meeting, the £160,000 G3 BetVictor Gold Cup and the £100,000 G3 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, close for entries at noon tomorrow, Tuesday, October 30.

The November Meeting is Cheltenham Racecourse’s biggest meeting outside of The Festival™ presented by Magners and takes place over three days from Friday, November 16 to Sunday, November 18 inclusive.

Entries for the BetVictor Gold Cup (2.25pm), the centrepiece on Saturday, November 17, will be revealed at noon on Wednesday, October 31, while entries for the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle will be released 24 hours later on Thursday, November 1.

The BetVictor Gold Cup, a handicap chase run over two and a half miles, has a track record of producing chasers who go on to compete at the highest level. Imperial Commander, successful off a mark of 139 in 2008, reached the pinnacle of Jump racing 18 months later with a memorable victory in the 2010 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Wales-based trainer Peter Bowen is eyeing the BetVictor Gold Cup for the in-form Beggar’s Wishes.

The seven-year-old has won his last three starts at distances around two and a half miles and latterly defeated Dolos by a length and a quarter in a hotly-contested intermediate chase over two miles and five furlongs at Newton Abbot on October 12. That was his first run for five months and followed victories at Market Rasen (April 11, novices’ handicap chase) and Haydock Park (May 12, intermediate handicap chase).

Bowen, who trains in Pembrokeshire, said today: “Beggar’s Wishes has come out of his latest run at Newton Abbot in good form.

“He jumped and travelled well that day and Sean [Bowen] gave him a lovely ride.

“He has now won his last three starts and I think something like the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham is possible.

“He is very versatile ground-wise having won on good, soft and heavy ground.”

Weights for the BetVictor Gold Cup and Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle will be published on Wednesday, November 7.

BetVictor Gold Cup, BetVictor bet:

8/1 Rather Be

10/1 Mister Whitaker, Baron Alco

12/1 Romain De Senam

16/1 Full Glass, Kings Socks, The Storyteller, Tully East, Ballyalton, Benatar, Kalondra, Ballyandy, Le Prezien, Frodon

20/1 Copain De Classe, Barney Dwan, Hells Kitchen, Magic Saint, Movewiththetimes, Peregrine Run, Yanworth, Splash of Ginge, Double Treasure, Charbel, Adrien Du Pont, Modus

25/1 Any Second Now, Guitar Pete, Theinval, Coo Star Sivola, Beggar’s Wishes, Dolos, Jameson

33/1 The Unit, The Wests Awake, Willie Boy

Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, run on Sunday, November 18 at 3pm, Unibet bet:

10/1 If The Cap Fits

12/1 Apple’s Shakira, Claimantakinforgan, Sharjah, Silver Streak

14/1 Brelade, Hunters Call, Off You Go, Western Ryder

16/1 Ballymoy, Summerville Boy, Verdana Blue

20/1 Early Doors, Whiskey Sour

25/1 Davids Charm, Lisp, Midnight Shadow, Mohaayed, Redicean, The New One

33/1 Chesterfield, Gumball, Im A Game Changer, Solomon Grey, Style De Garde, Superb Story, Vado Forte