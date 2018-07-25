Botti keen on £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor for Crowned Eagle as weights are revealed for Britain’s richest handicap
The weights are unveiled today for the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor, Britain’s richest handicap, which is staged over nearly a mile and three-quarters (1m 5f 188y) at York on Saturday, August 25.
The Sky Bet Ebor, which will be worth £1 million in 2019, is the highlight of the fourth and final day of the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival at which Sky Bet backs another 11 races.
Stratum is Sky Bet’s 6/1 favourite following his impressive three-length success in the JLT Cup at Newbury on July 21. The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old, owned by Tony Bloom, has been allotted 9st 2lb.
Connections of the ante-post favourite will be hoping that Stratum makes the line-up for Sky Bet Ebor, which has a maximum field of 20 (plus two reserves). Stratum currently sits in joint 34th place (with another six horses) in the handicap.
Mullins, Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, is seeking a second Sky Bet Ebor victory following Sesenta’s success in 2009. His 10 other Sky Bet Ebor entries include Chelkar (9st, 9/1 with Sky Bet), fourth to stablemate Lagostovegas (9st, 20/1) in the Ascot Handicap over two and a half miles at Royal Ascot in June.
Other leading Mullins-trained contenders include Gustavus Vassa (8st 10lb, 14/1), owned by a Highclere Thoroughbred Racing syndicate and runner-up in two competitive handicaps in Ireland this season, and Low Sun (8st 12lb, 14/1), impressive when scoring at the Curragh at the end of June.
Several Sky Bet Ebor contenders were beaten by Stratum at Newbury including the fourth Golden Wolf (Richard Hughes, 8st 5lb, 33/1) and fifth Nakeeta (Iain Jardine, 9st 7lb, 16/1), the 2017 Ebor hero who subsequently finished fifth in the G1 Melbourne Cup in Australia. Flint Jack (1922 and 1923) has been the only dual Ebor winner.
Jointly-heading the handicap for the Sky Bet Ebor on 9st 13lb (a rating of 113) are the J P McManus-owned Housesofparliament (Joseph O’Brien IRE, 20/1), third in the 2016 G1 St Leger and subsequently very useful over hurdles, and Marmelo (Hughie Morrison, 16/1), a dual G2 winner including on his latest appearance in the Prix Maurice de Nieuil at Longchamp on July 14.
Trainer Marco Botti could have two runners in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, with the Newmarket handler being responsible for G1 winner Dylan Mouth (9st 10lb, 20/1) and improving four-year-old Crowned Eagle (9st 7lb, 16/1).
Dylan Mouth proved himself over the course and distance on his latest start when beating Dal Harraild (William Haggas, 9st 11lb, 20/1) by a neck in the G3 John Smith’s Silver Cup on July 14.
Now a seven-year-old, Dylan Mouth was previously trained in Italy by Botti’s brother Stefano where he won three G1 prizes as well as the G2 Italian Derby in 2014.
Botti revealed: “Dylan Mouth seems in good form.
“Having won a G3 last time out, he has obviously gone up in the weights a little bit, which makes it tougher for him.
“He handles the track well at York and he showed last time that he stays the mile and three quarters.
“The Sky Bet Ebor is still under strong consideration because the prize money is so good. The other option is a race at Saratoga – his owner (the Honorable Earle I Mack) lives in America.
“We will make a decision in a couple of weeks and hopefully we will come up with the right plan.”
Crowned Eagle has done nothing but improve since joining Botti from John Gosden at the backend last season.
He captured the 11-furlong Roseberry Handicap on Polytrack at Kempton Park in March and last time out went down by a neck to Rainbow Rebel (Mark Johnston, 9st 5lb, 20/1) in the 12-furlong Old Newton Cup at Haydock Park on July 7.
In between, he finished second in the Sky Bet First Race Special Jorvik Handicap at York’s Dante Festival in May before coming home a respectable sixth in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot, both also over 12 furlongs, a distance he has yet to race beyond.
Botti added: “Crowned Eagle is in great form and the Sky Bet Ebor is the plan. He has done so well for us this year and was just beaten in the Old Newton Cup.
“We were considering sending him to Turkey for the international weekend there, but English horses are not allowed to run in Turkey this year.
“He fought right to the line at Haydock and the way he has been running suggests the extra couple of furlongs won’t be a problem in the Ebor.”
The Maktoum family’s Godolphin operation holds a strong hand, with its 11 entries including Hamada (Charlie Appleby, 9st 7lb, 12/1), a hugely-impressive seven-length winner at Newmarket’s July Meeting.
First Nation (Charlie Appleby, 9st 3lb, 14/1) is yet to appear in 2018 but was a highly-progressive performer last season, while the lightly-raced Game Starter (Saeed bin Suroor, 9st 8lb) was successful on all three of his outings in 2017. Walton Street (Charlie Appleby, 9st 4lb, 16/1) was a winner at Meydan, UAE, in February and a good third on his European return in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot.
Other leading Sky Bet Ebor contenders include Dash Of Spice (David Elsworth, 9st 6lb, 14/1), who landed competitive 12-furlong handicaps at Epsom and Royal Ascot before disappointing when dropping down in trip for the John Smith’s Cup Handicap over an extended 10 furlongs at York on July 14.
Funny Kid (Christophe Ferland FR, 9st 5lb, 14/1) is a G3 winner and could attempt to provide a first Ebor success for France, while John Gosden has three contenders including the superbly-bred Royal Line (9st 5lb, 14/1), last seen when taking the Great Metropolitan Handicap at Epsom in April.
Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, commented: “We are now exactly a month away from the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor and the countdown intensifies today with the publication of the handicap weights.
“Stratum propelled himself to the himself to the head of Sky Bet’s ante-post market when winning so impressively at Newbury on July 21 and it will be fascinating to see how the market develops over the next few weeks as further contenders emerge.”
There is a scatchings deadline for the Sky Bet Ebor on August 7, with the five-day confirmation stage following on Monday, August 20.
Leeds-based Sky Bet extends its backing to the historic contest for the first time in 2018. Britain’s most popular online bookmaker and York Racecourse agreed a five-year partnership, with prize money for this year’s renewal of the famous mile and three-quarter race (1m 5f 188y) increasing by 75% to £500,000 and then leaping to £1 million in 2019.
The Sky Bet Ebor
Heritage handicap, £500,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm, Saturday, August 25, 1m 5f 188yds. For four-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight not less than 9st 10lb. Penalties: after July 21, a winner of a race 4lb, a winner of two races 7lb. Any horse rated above 110 shall initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted shall be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating shall be added to the weight allotted without limitation to the highest weight carried. Entries closed July 10, entries revealed July 11 (100 entries – 1 subsequently scratched, 1 not qualified, 1 expunged), weights revealed July 25, scratchings deadline August 7, five-day confirmations August 20, final declarations 10am August 23. Maximum field 20 runners plus two reserves.
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE)
|
5
|
9-13
|
J P McManus
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
MARMELO
|
5
|
9-13
|
The Fairy Story Partnership & Aziz Kheir
|
Hughie Morrison
|
WEEKENDER
|
4
|
9-12
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
John Gosden
|
DAL HARRAILD
|
5
|
9-11
|
St Albans Bloodstock Limited
|
William Haggas
|
PRIZE MONEY
|
5
|
9-10
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
DYLAN MOUTH (IRE)
|
7
|
9-10
|
The Honorable Earle I Mack
|
Marco Botti
|
MUNTAHAA (IRE)
|
5
|
9-09
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
SCOTLAND (GER)
|
7
|
9-08
|
Fitri Hay
|
Andrew Balding
|
GAME STARTER (IRE)
|
4
|
9-08
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
MUSTAJEER
|
5
|
9-08
|
D Spratt
|
Ger Lyons IRE
|
NEARLY CAUGHT (IRE)
|
8
|
9-07
|
A N Solomons
|
Hughie Morrison
|
HAMADA
|
4
|
9-07
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
TWILIGHT PAYMENT (IRE)
|
5
|
9-07
|
Godolphin
|
Jim Bolger IRE
|
WITHHOLD
|
5
|
9-07
|
Tony Bloom
|
Roger Charlton
|
CROWNED EAGLE
|
4
|
9-07
|
Excel Racing & Les Boyer
|
Marco Botti
|
NAKEETA
|
7
|
9-07
|
Alex & Janet Card and ATB Ltd
|
Iain Jardine
|
LORD YEATS
|
5
|
9-06
|
Geoff & Sandra Turnbull
|
Jedd O’Keeffe
|
DASH OF SPICE
|
4
|
9-06
|
Jeff Smith
|
David Elsworth
|
TIME TO STUDY (FR)
|
4
|
9-06
|
Abdulla Al Mansoori
|
Mark Johnston
|
RAINBOW REBEL (IRE)
|
5
|
9-05
|
Owners Group 004
|
Mark Johnston
|
ROYAL LINE
|
4
|
9-05
|
HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing
|
John Gosden
|
BLAKENEY POINT
|
5
|
9-05
|
Axom LX
|
Roger Charlton
|
FUNNY KID (USA)
|
5
|
9-05
|
Wertheimer et Frere
|
Christophe Ferland FR
|
COUNT OCTAVE
|
4
|
9-05
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
Andrew Balding
|
MONTALY
|
7
|
9-05
|
Farleigh Racing
|
Andrew Balding
|
TOP TUG (IRE)
|
7
|
9-04
|
Elite Racing Club
|
Alan King
|
SEA THE LION (IRE)
|
7
|
9-04
|
Kathleen Whelan/Suzanne Fahey
|
Jarlath Fahey IRE
|
PLATITUDE
|
5
|
9-04
|
Mrs S Conway
|
Amanda Perrett
|
ON TO VICTORY
|
4
|
9-04
|
HP Racing On To Victory
|
Eve Johnson Houghton
|
WALTON STREET
|
4
|
9-04
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
MY REWARD
|
6
|
9-03
|
M J Macleod
|
Tim Easterby
|
FIRST NATION
|
4
|
9-03
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
WHISKEY SOUR (IRE)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Luke McMahon
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
AMAZING RED (IRE)
|
5
|
9-02
|
The Hon R J Arculli
|
Ed Dunlop
|
DUBAWI FIFTY
|
5
|
9-02
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Karen McLintock
|
FUN MAC (GER)
|
7
|
9-02
|
Angela McAlpine & Partners
|
Hughie Morrison
|
STRATUM
|
5
|
9-02
|
Tony Bloom
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
MOUNTAIN BELL
|
5
|
9-02
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
Ralph Beckett
|
HOCHFELD (IRE)
|
4
|
9-02
|
Sh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
SAIGON CITY
|
8
|
9-02
|
C H Stephenson,Tate,Flegg & Bousfield
|
Declan Carroll
|
TEODORO (IRE)
|
4
|
9-01
|
Laurence Bellman & Caroline Ingram
|
Tom Dascombe
|
COSMELLI (ITY)
|
5
|
9-01
|
Marc Walker & Gay Kelleway
|
Gay Kelleway
|
MATHS PRIZE
|
4
|
9-01
|
Frank J Lynch/Michael Hartnett
|
Richard O’Brien IRE
|
CHELKAR (FR)
|
5
|
9-00
|
OTI Racing
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
LAGOSTOVEGAS (IRE)
|
6
|
9-00
|
RG & JD Partnership
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
LAWS OF SPIN (IRE)
|
5
|
9-00
|
Ballylinch Stud
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
WHAT A HOME (IRE)
|
4
|
9-00
|
Sunderland Holding Inc
|
William Haggas
|
DANCE THE DREAM
|
5
|
9-00
|
Mrs Hugh Dalgety
|
Marcus Tregoning
|
ATTY PERSSE (IRE)
|
4
|
9-00
|
Godolphin
|
Roger Charlton
|
LIGHT PILLAR (IRE)
|
4
|
8-13
|
Rafferty’s Rules Syndicate
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
EURO NIGHTMARE (IRE)
|
4
|
8-13
|
J S Morrison
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
NATURAL SCENERY
|
5
|
8-13
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
CURBYOURENTHUSIASM (IRE)
|
7
|
8-13
|
M Caine & J Barnett
|
David Simcock
|
RESTORER
|
6
|
8-13
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Ian Williams
|
ERIK THE RED (FR)
|
6
|
8-13
|
Frank Gillespie
|
Kevin Ryan
|
STARS OVER THE SEA (USA)
|
7
|
8-12
|
Roger Brookhouse
|
Ian Williams
|
SAUNTER (FR)
|
5
|
8-12
|
Michael Watt and Billy Slater (AUS)
|
Ian Williams
|
LOW SUN
|
5
|
8-12
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
ELGIN
|
6
|
8-12
|
Elite Racing Club
|
Alan King
|
SIR CHAUVELIN
|
6
|
8-12
|
J Fyffe, Mrs M Craig, G Thomson
|
Jim Goldie
|
WATERSMEET
|
7
|
8-11
|
J Barson
|
Mark Johnston
|
SHRAAOH (IRE)
|
5
|
8-11
|
Shraaoh Partners
|
Harry Fry
|
ARCH VILLAIN (IRE)
|
9
|
8-11
|
Mr & Mrs F Cotton,& Mrs P Conway
|
Amanda Perrett
|
MELTING DEW
|
4
|
8-11
|
Robert Ng
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
FINANCIAL CONDUCT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
David Simcock
|
EYNHALLOW
|
4
|
8-10
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
GUSTAVUS VASSA
|
4
|
8-10
|
Highclere T’Bred Racing Synd – Gustavus
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
EDDYSTONE ROCK (IRE)
|
6
|
8-09
|
Curtis, Malt & Williams
|
John Best
|
QULOOB
|
4
|
8-09
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Owen Burrows
|
BLUE RAMBLER
|
8
|
8-09
|
Paul Downing
|
Ian Williams
|
GOOD RUN (FR)
|
5
|
8-09
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
MOUNT TAHAN (IRE)
|
6
|
8-09
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
ALWAYSANDFOREVER (IRE)
|
4
|
8-09
|
Michael Tabor, Sue Magnier, Derrick Smith
|
Luca Cumani
|
CARTWRIGHT
|
5
|
8-08
|
Reddytorun Syndicate
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
TEMPLE CHURCH (IRE)
|
4
|
8-08
|
P C J Dalby & R D Schuster
|
Hughie Morrison
|
BUZZ (FR)
|
4
|
8-07
|
Bevan, Pickford & Angliss
|
Hughie Morrison
|
SPEEDO BOY (FR)
|
4
|
8-07
|
Paul Williams
|
Ian Williams
|
SHARJAH (FR)
|
5
|
8-07
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
GUNS OF LEROS (USA)
|
5
|
8-07
|
Paul Hunt
|
Gary Moore
|
MIRSAALE
|
8
|
8-06
|
J Fyffe
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
EYE OF THE STORM (IRE)
|
8
|
8-06
|
J S Morrison
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
ISLAND BRAVE (IRE)
|
4
|
8-06
|
Donald M Kerr
|
Heather Main
|
GOLDEN WOLF (IRE)
|
4
|
8-05
|
Aristotle’s Elements
|
Richard Hughes
|
WHITE DESERT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-05
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
PERCY’S WORD
|
4
|
8-05
|
Saeed H Altayer
|
Simon Crisford
|
HUMBLE HERO (IRE)
|
4
|
8-05
|
Isa Salman
|
William Haggas
|
RESHOUN (FR)
|
4
|
8-04
|
Michael Watt & Roy David
|
Ian Williams
|
MERI DEVIE (FR)
|
5
|
8-04
|
Andrea & Graham Wylie
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
SAROOG
|
4
|
8-04
|
Abdulla Al Mansoori
|
Simon Crisford
|
KELLY’S DINO (FR)
|
5
|
8-04
|
Liam Kelly & Mrs E Burke
|
Karl Burke
|
TIGRIS RIVER (IRE)
|
7
|
8-04
|
J P McManus
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
LAW GIRL (FR)
|
5
|
8-02
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
GOLDEN BIRTHDAY (FR)
|
7
|
8-00
|
G C Stevens
|
Harry Fry
|
TOMMY DOCC (IRE)
|
6
|
8-00
|
Ronnie Docherty
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
ZEELANDER
|
4
|
8-00
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
URADEL (GER)
|
7
|
7-09
|
Luke McMahon
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
LONG CALL
|
5
|
6-08
|
A A Byrne
|
Tony Carroll
97 entries remain (EUCHEN GLEN scratched, EXCHANGE RATE (GER) not qualified, LIMINI (IRE) expunged)
19 Irish-trained
1 French-trained