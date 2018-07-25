Botti keen on £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor for Crowned Eagle as weights are revealed for Britain’s richest handicap

The weights are unveiled today for the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor, Britain’s richest handicap, which is staged over nearly a mile and three-quarters (1m 5f 188y) at York on Saturday, August 25.
The Sky Bet Ebor, which will be worth £1 million in 2019, is the highlight of the fourth and final day of the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival at which Sky Bet backs another 11 races.
Stratum is Sky Bet’s 6/1 favourite following his impressive three-length success in the JLT Cup at Newbury on July 21. The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old, owned by Tony Bloom, has been allotted 9st 2lb.
Connections of the ante-post favourite will be hoping that Stratum makes the line-up for Sky Bet Ebor, which has a maximum field of 20 (plus two reserves). Stratum currently sits in joint 34th place (with another six horses) in the handicap.
Mullins, Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, is seeking a second Sky Bet Ebor victory following Sesenta’s success in 2009. His 10 other Sky Bet Ebor entries include Chelkar (9st, 9/1 with Sky Bet), fourth to stablemate Lagostovegas (9st, 20/1) in the Ascot Handicap over two and a half miles at Royal Ascot in June.
Other leading Mullins-trained contenders include Gustavus Vassa (8st 10lb, 14/1), owned by a Highclere Thoroughbred Racing syndicate and runner-up in two competitive handicaps in Ireland this season, and Low Sun (8st 12lb, 14/1), impressive when scoring at the Curragh at the end of June.
Several Sky Bet Ebor contenders were beaten by Stratum at Newbury including the fourth Golden Wolf (Richard Hughes, 8st 5lb, 33/1) and fifth Nakeeta (Iain Jardine, 9st 7lb, 16/1), the 2017 Ebor hero who subsequently finished fifth in the G1 Melbourne Cup in Australia. Flint Jack (1922 and 1923) has been the only dual Ebor winner.
Jointly-heading the handicap for the Sky Bet Ebor on 9st 13lb (a rating of 113) are the J P McManus-owned Housesofparliament (Joseph O’Brien IRE, 20/1), third in the 2016 G1 St Leger and subsequently very useful over hurdles, and Marmelo (Hughie Morrison, 16/1), a dual G2 winner including on his latest appearance in the Prix Maurice de Nieuil at Longchamp on July 14.
Trainer Marco Botti could have two runners in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, with the Newmarket handler being responsible for G1 winner Dylan Mouth (9st 10lb, 20/1) and improving four-year-old Crowned Eagle (9st 7lb, 16/1).
Dylan Mouth proved himself over the course and distance on his latest start when beating Dal Harraild (William Haggas, 9st 11lb, 20/1) by a neck in the G3 John Smith’s Silver Cup on July 14.
Now a seven-year-old, Dylan Mouth was previously trained in Italy by Botti’s brother Stefano where he won three G1 prizes as well as the G2 Italian Derby in 2014.
Botti revealed: “Dylan Mouth seems in good form.
“Having won a G3 last time out, he has obviously gone up in the weights a little bit, which makes it tougher for him.
“He handles the track well at York and he showed last time that he stays the mile and three quarters.
“The Sky Bet Ebor is still under strong consideration because the prize money is so good. The other option is a race at Saratoga – his owner (the Honorable Earle I Mack) lives in America.
“We will make a decision in a couple of weeks and hopefully we will come up with the right plan.”
Crowned Eagle has done nothing but improve since joining Botti from John Gosden at the backend last season.
He captured the 11-furlong Roseberry Handicap on Polytrack at Kempton Park in March and last time out went down by a neck to Rainbow Rebel (Mark Johnston, 9st 5lb, 20/1) in the 12-furlong Old Newton Cup at Haydock Park on July 7.
In between, he finished second in the Sky Bet First Race Special Jorvik Handicap at York’s Dante Festival in May before coming home a respectable sixth in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot, both also over 12 furlongs, a distance he has yet to race beyond.
Botti added: “Crowned Eagle is in great form and the Sky Bet Ebor is the plan. He has done so well for us this year and was just beaten in the Old Newton Cup.
“We were considering sending him to Turkey for the international weekend there, but English horses are not allowed to run in Turkey this year.
“He fought right to the line at Haydock and the way he has been running suggests the extra couple of furlongs won’t be a problem in the Ebor.”
The Maktoum family’s Godolphin operation holds a strong hand, with its 11 entries including Hamada (Charlie Appleby, 9st 7lb, 12/1), a hugely-impressive seven-length winner at Newmarket’s July Meeting.
First Nation (Charlie Appleby, 9st 3lb, 14/1) is yet to appear in 2018 but was a highly-progressive performer last season, while the lightly-raced Game Starter (Saeed bin Suroor, 9st 8lb) was successful on all three of his outings in 2017. Walton Street (Charlie Appleby, 9st 4lb, 16/1) was a winner at Meydan, UAE, in February and a good third on his European return in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot.
Other leading Sky Bet Ebor contenders include Dash Of Spice (David Elsworth, 9st 6lb, 14/1), who landed competitive 12-furlong handicaps at Epsom and Royal Ascot before disappointing when dropping down in trip for the John Smith’s Cup Handicap over an extended 10 furlongs at York on July 14.
 
Funny Kid (Christophe Ferland FR, 9st 5lb, 14/1) is a G3 winner and could attempt to provide a first Ebor success for France, while John Gosden has three contenders including the superbly-bred Royal Line (9st 5lb, 14/1), last seen when taking the Great Metropolitan Handicap at Epsom in April.
Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, commented: “We are now exactly a month away from the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor and the countdown intensifies today with the publication of the handicap weights.
“Stratum propelled himself to the himself to the head of Sky Bet’s ante-post market when winning so impressively at Newbury on July 21 and it will be fascinating to see how the market develops over the next few weeks as further contenders emerge.”
Sky Bet Ebor Handicap- Paying 5 Places – Each way terms: 1/5 for first 5 places
 
Latest Sky Bet odds
6/1 Stratum
9/1 Chelkar
12/1 Hamada
14/1 Dash of Spice, First Nation, Funny Kid, Game Starter, Gustavus Vassa, Low Sun, Royal Line, Cartwright
16/1 Crowned Eagle, Light Pillar, Marmelo, Nakeeta, Walton Street, Whiskey Sour
20/1 Amazing Red, Atty Persse, Count Octave, Dal Harraild, Dubawi Fifty, Dylan Mouth, Eynhallow, Housesofparliament, Lagostovegas, Laws of Spin, Melting Dew, Muntahaa, Nearly Caught, Platitude, Rainbow Rebel, Sea The Lion, Sharjah, Tigris River, Weekender
25/1 Blakeney Point, Buzz, Elgin, Good Run, Law Girl, Lord Yeats, Maths Prize, Meri Devie, Mountain Bell, Mustajeer, Prize Money, Quloob, Restorer, Saroog, Sir Chauvelin, Teodoro, Top Tug, Twilight Payment, Uradel, What A Home, White Desert
33/1 Alwaysandforever, Cosmelli, Dance The Dream, Erik The Red, Euro Nightmare, Financial Conduct, Fun Mac, Golden Wolf, Hochfeld, Montaly, Natural Scenery, On To Victory, Saigon City, Saunter, Scotland, Shraaoh, Time To Study
40/1 Eddystone Rock, Guns of Leros, Humble Hero, Kelly’s Dino, My Reward, Reshoun, Temple Church, Watersmeet, Zeelander
50/1 Arch Villain, Blue Rambler, Curbyourenthusiasm, Golden Birthday, Island Brave, Mirsaale, Speedo Boy, Stars Over The Sea
66/1 Eye of The Storm, Long Call, Mount Tahan, Percy’s Word, Tommy Docc
There is a scatchings deadline for the Sky Bet Ebor on August 7, with the five-day confirmation stage following on Monday, August 20.
Leeds-based Sky Bet extends its backing to the historic contest for the first time in 2018. Britain’s most popular online bookmaker and York Racecourse agreed a five-year partnership, with prize money for this year’s renewal of the famous mile and three-quarter race (1m 5f 188y) increasing by 75% to £500,000 and then leaping to £1 million in 2019.
Leeds-based Sky Bet is now in its 15th year of sponsorship at York and extends its support to six of the seven races on Saturday, August 25, at York:
£100,000 Sky Bet & Symphony Group Strensall Stakes (Group 3) 1m f
£125,000 Sky Bet Melrose Heritage Handicap (0-105) 1m 6f
£180,000 Sky Bet City of York Stakes (Group 3) 7f
£500,000 Sky Bet Ebor Heritage Handicap 1m 6f
£70,000 Julia Graves Roses Stakes (Listed) 5f
£70,000 Sky Bet Handicap 1m 2f
£70,000 Sky Bet Apprentice Handicap 5f
In addition, Sky Bet is also pleased to support the £170,000 G2 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Wednesday, August 22), the £225,000 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Thursday, August 23) plus four other handicaps at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival.
 

 
The Sky Bet Ebor
Heritage handicap, £500,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm, Saturday, August 25, 1m 5f 188yds. For four-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight not less than 9st 10lb. Penalties: after July 21, a winner of a race 4lb, a winner of two races 7lb. Any horse rated above 110 shall initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted shall be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating shall be added to the weight allotted without limitation to the highest weight carried. Entries closed July 10, entries revealed July 11 (100 entries – 1 subsequently scratched, 1 not qualified, 1 expunged), weights revealed July 25, scratchings deadline August 7, five-day confirmations August 20, final declarations 10am August 23. Maximum field 20 runners plus two reserves.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE)
5
9-13
J P McManus
Joseph O’Brien IRE
MARMELO
5
9-13
The Fairy Story Partnership & Aziz Kheir
Hughie Morrison
WEEKENDER
4
9-12
Khalid Abdullah
John Gosden
DAL HARRAILD
5
9-11
St Albans Bloodstock Limited
William Haggas
PRIZE MONEY
5
9-10
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
DYLAN MOUTH (IRE)
7
9-10
The Honorable Earle I Mack
Marco Botti
MUNTAHAA (IRE)
5
9-09
Hamdan Al Maktoum
John Gosden
SCOTLAND (GER)
7
9-08
Fitri Hay
Andrew Balding
GAME STARTER (IRE)
4
9-08
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
MUSTAJEER
5
9-08
D Spratt
Ger Lyons IRE
NEARLY CAUGHT (IRE)
8
9-07
A N Solomons
Hughie Morrison
HAMADA
4
9-07
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
TWILIGHT PAYMENT (IRE)
5
9-07
Godolphin
Jim Bolger IRE
WITHHOLD
5
9-07
Tony Bloom
Roger Charlton
CROWNED EAGLE
4
9-07
Excel Racing & Les Boyer
Marco Botti
NAKEETA
7
9-07
Alex & Janet Card and ATB Ltd
Iain Jardine
LORD YEATS
5
9-06
Geoff & Sandra Turnbull
Jedd O’Keeffe
DASH OF SPICE
4
9-06
Jeff Smith
David Elsworth
TIME TO STUDY (FR)
4
9-06
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Mark Johnston
RAINBOW REBEL (IRE)
5
9-05
Owners Group 004
Mark Johnston
ROYAL LINE
4
9-05
HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing
John Gosden
BLAKENEY POINT
5
9-05
Axom LX
Roger Charlton
FUNNY KID (USA)
5
9-05
Wertheimer et Frere
Christophe Ferland FR
COUNT OCTAVE
4
9-05
Qatar Racing Limited
Andrew Balding
MONTALY
7
9-05
Farleigh Racing
Andrew Balding
TOP TUG (IRE)
7
9-04
Elite Racing Club
Alan King
SEA THE LION (IRE)
7
9-04
Kathleen Whelan/Suzanne Fahey
Jarlath Fahey IRE
PLATITUDE
5
9-04
Mrs S Conway
Amanda Perrett
ON TO VICTORY
4
9-04
HP Racing On To Victory
Eve Johnson Houghton
WALTON STREET
4
9-04
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
MY REWARD
6
9-03
M J Macleod
Tim Easterby
FIRST NATION
4
9-03
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
WHISKEY SOUR (IRE)
5
9-03
Luke McMahon
Willie Mullins IRE
AMAZING RED (IRE)
5
9-02
The Hon R J Arculli
Ed Dunlop
DUBAWI FIFTY
5
9-02
Paul & Clare Rooney
Karen McLintock
FUN MAC (GER)
7
9-02
Angela McAlpine & Partners
Hughie Morrison
STRATUM
5
9-02
Tony Bloom
Willie Mullins IRE
MOUNTAIN BELL
5
9-02
Qatar Racing Limited
Ralph Beckett
HOCHFELD (IRE)
4
9-02
Sh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
SAIGON CITY
8
9-02
C H Stephenson,Tate,Flegg & Bousfield
Declan Carroll
TEODORO (IRE)
4
9-01
Laurence Bellman & Caroline Ingram
Tom Dascombe
COSMELLI (ITY)
5
9-01
Marc Walker & Gay Kelleway
Gay Kelleway
MATHS PRIZE
4
9-01
Frank J Lynch/Michael Hartnett
Richard O’Brien IRE
CHELKAR (FR)
5
9-00
OTI Racing
Willie Mullins IRE
LAGOSTOVEGAS (IRE)
6
9-00
RG & JD Partnership
Willie Mullins IRE
LAWS OF SPIN (IRE)
5
9-00
Ballylinch Stud
Willie Mullins IRE
WHAT A HOME (IRE)
4
9-00
Sunderland Holding Inc
William Haggas
DANCE THE DREAM
5
9-00
Mrs Hugh Dalgety
Marcus Tregoning
ATTY PERSSE (IRE)
4
9-00
Godolphin
Roger Charlton
LIGHT PILLAR (IRE)
4
8-13
Rafferty’s Rules Syndicate
Joseph O’Brien IRE
EURO NIGHTMARE (IRE)
4
8-13
J S Morrison
Keith Dalgleish
NATURAL SCENERY
5
8-13
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
CURBYOURENTHUSIASM (IRE)
7
8-13
M Caine & J Barnett
David Simcock
RESTORER
6
8-13
Dr Marwan Koukash
Ian Williams
ERIK THE RED (FR)
6
8-13
Frank Gillespie
Kevin Ryan
STARS OVER THE SEA (USA)
7
8-12
Roger Brookhouse
Ian Williams
SAUNTER (FR)
5
8-12
Michael Watt and Billy Slater (AUS)
Ian Williams
LOW SUN
5
8-12
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
ELGIN
6
8-12
Elite Racing Club
Alan King
SIR CHAUVELIN
6
8-12
J Fyffe, Mrs M Craig, G Thomson
Jim Goldie
WATERSMEET
7
8-11
J Barson
Mark Johnston
SHRAAOH (IRE)
5
8-11
Shraaoh Partners
Harry Fry
ARCH VILLAIN (IRE)
9
8-11
Mr & Mrs F Cotton,& Mrs P Conway
Amanda Perrett
MELTING DEW
4
8-11
Robert Ng
Sir Michael Stoute
FINANCIAL CONDUCT (IRE)
4
8-11
Qatar Racing Limited
David Simcock
EYNHALLOW
4
8-10
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
GUSTAVUS VASSA
4
8-10
Highclere T’Bred Racing Synd – Gustavus
Willie Mullins IRE
EDDYSTONE ROCK (IRE)
6
8-09
Curtis, Malt & Williams
John Best
QULOOB
4
8-09
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Owen Burrows
BLUE RAMBLER
8
8-09
Paul Downing
Ian Williams
GOOD RUN (FR)
5
8-09
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
MOUNT TAHAN (IRE)
6
8-09
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
ALWAYSANDFOREVER (IRE)
4
8-09
Michael Tabor, Sue Magnier, Derrick Smith
Luca Cumani
CARTWRIGHT
5
8-08
Reddytorun Syndicate
Gordon Elliott IRE
TEMPLE CHURCH (IRE)
4
8-08
P C J Dalby & R D Schuster
Hughie Morrison
BUZZ (FR)
4
8-07
Bevan, Pickford & Angliss
Hughie Morrison
SPEEDO BOY (FR)
4
8-07
Paul Williams
Ian Williams
SHARJAH (FR)
5
8-07
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
GUNS OF LEROS (USA)
5
8-07
Paul Hunt
Gary Moore
MIRSAALE
8
8-06
J Fyffe
Keith Dalgleish
EYE OF THE STORM (IRE)
8
8-06
J S Morrison
Keith Dalgleish
ISLAND BRAVE (IRE)
4
8-06
Donald M Kerr
Heather Main
GOLDEN WOLF (IRE)
4
8-05
Aristotle’s Elements
Richard Hughes
WHITE DESERT (IRE)
4
8-05
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
PERCY’S WORD
4
8-05
Saeed H Altayer
Simon Crisford
HUMBLE HERO (IRE)
4
8-05
Isa Salman
William Haggas
RESHOUN (FR)
4
8-04
Michael Watt & Roy David
Ian Williams
MERI DEVIE (FR)
5
8-04
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
SAROOG
4
8-04
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Simon Crisford
KELLY’S DINO (FR)
5
8-04
Liam Kelly & Mrs E Burke
Karl Burke
TIGRIS RIVER (IRE)
7
8-04
J P McManus
Joseph O’Brien IRE
LAW GIRL (FR)
5
8-02
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
GOLDEN BIRTHDAY (FR)
7
8-00
G C Stevens
Harry Fry
TOMMY DOCC (IRE)
6
8-00
Ronnie Docherty
Keith Dalgleish
ZEELANDER
4
8-00
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
URADEL (GER)
7
7-09
Luke McMahon
Willie Mullins IRE
LONG CALL
5
6-08
A A Byrne
Tony Carroll
 
97 entries remain (EUCHEN GLEN scratched, EXCHANGE RATE (GER) not qualified, LIMINI (IRE) expunged)
19 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
