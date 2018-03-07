BOODLES LAUNCHES NEW JEWELLERY COLLECTION EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE FESTIVAL 2018 Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Racing Exclusive – Boodles, the leading British fine jeweller, has developed a three-piece capsule collection, exclusively for, and on sale at, The FestivalTM.

The Festival takes place next week, from Tuesday, March 13 to Friday, March 16 at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The small, limited edition capsule collection, named ‘Spirit’, features an abstract horse motif pendant set in 18 carat white gold with diamonds, and a horseshoe bracelet.

‘Spirit’ aims to capture the essence of a thoroughbred horse in motion through elegant and simple fine jewellery designs.

Boodles has been a partner at The Festival since 2014, when it first supported the ‘Leading Jockey Award’ and a recent three-year race sponsorship announcement takes the partnership duration to seven years.

Rebecca Hawkins, Head of Design at Boodles, said: “We are delighted to have created ‘Spirit’ as a Cheltenham exclusive.

“The horse is a symbol of freedom, and the design employs a minimalist use of lines for maximum impact.”

Carey Weeks, Regional Head of Partnerships at Cheltenham Racecourse and The Jockey Club South West, commented: “We are so excited for our racegoers to see these beautiful items at The Festival next week.

“It just shows what a great partnership this is.”

Boodles will be based in the in the tented village at The Festival and is sponsoring the Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4.50pm) on Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 14.

The small pendant will retail at £2,600 and the large at £4,350 with the bracelet retailing at £7,800.

There are still tickets available for The Festival here which can be purchased at www.TheFestival.co.uk

Images:

Spirit Bracelet

Spirit Pendant