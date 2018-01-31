Blaklion heads 105 entries for the Randox Health Grand National

Ante-post favourite Blaklion headlines 105 excellent entries for the £1-million Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on Saturday, April 14 – the 171st running – details of which are revealed today.
Staged over four and a quarter miles and 30 fences, the Randox Health Grand National is the world’s richest and greatest chase – the highlight of Aintree’s famous three-day Randox Health Grand National Festival.
Last year’s fourth Blaklion, one of six entries for dual Grand National-winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, looked as good as ever on his latest start as he powered to a nine-length victory over The Last Samuri (Kim Bailey, 20/1 with Betway) in the G3 Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase (3m 2f) over the Grand National fences on December 9. He is the 10/1 favourite with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.
The Last Samuri, who was second to Rule The World in the 2016 Grand National, finished an excellent fourth behind likely top-weight Definitly Red (Brian Ellison, 20/1) in the G2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase (3m 2f) at Cheltenham on January 27.
Thanks to the victories of Earth Summit (1998) Bindaree (2002), Twiston-Davies is the only current trainer to have won the Grand National more than once. His 2018 entries also include multiple G1 winner Bristol De Mai (25/1), also a candidate for top-weight, BetVictor Gold Cup hero Splash Of Ginge (50/1) and Aintree G1 scorer Flying Angel (66/1).
Britain’s champion Jump trainer Nicky Henderson has three contenders in Gold Present (25/1), who wore down Frodon to land a Listed handicap chase at Ascot before Christmas, Vyta Du Roc (33/1) and O O Seven (66/1) as he seeks a first victory in the Randox Health Grand National.
Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins accounts for 10 of the 40 Irish-trained entries, with his double handful headed by Ladbrokes Trophy victor Total Recall (25/1), Polidam (40/1) and promising novice Rathvinden (40/1).
Mullins’ big rival in Ireland, Gordon Elliott, landed the Grand National with Silver Birch (2007) in his first season with a training license. Elliott also has a 10-strong team which features Troytown Handicap Chase victor Mala Beach (50/1) and three-time G1 winner Outlander (40/1).
Outlander is one of 11 possible contenders for owner Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud, successful with Rule The World in 2016, while J P McManus’ seven entries include last year’s runner-up Cause Of Causes (Gordon Elliott, 25/1), G1 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup second Minella Rocco (Jonjo O’Neill, 66/1) and Paddy Power Handicap Chase victor Anibale Fly (33/1). McManus saw his famous colours carried to success in the 2010 Grand National by Don’t Push It.
Worcestershire handler Dr Richard Newland, who tasted Grand National glory with Pineau De Re in 2014, has another eye-catching Irish import among the entries in the Abolitionist (40/1).
Abolitionist captured the valuable Leinster National Handicap Chase at Naas in March before finishing third behind Our Duke in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse, when trained by Ellmarie Holden.
The 10-year-old, who is now part-owned by Pineau De Re’s owner John Provan, has not raced since finishing down the field next time out in a handicap hurdle at Killarney in August.
Newland revealed: “Abolitionist is coming back from an injury. We got him in the autumn and then he had an issue with a stress fracture.
“He is on the way back now and doing really nicely. He is a nice horse who shows a good attitude and we are pleased to have him.
“We are stepping up his work and hope to have him on the track towards the end of February. Then all being well, he will go on to Aintree for the Randox Health Grand National.
“He could have a spin over hurdles at Ascot on February 17 or there is a veterans’ chase at Doncaster on February 21.
“The rules have changed, so he has to run in a chase this season to be qualified. If he starts off over hurdles, then he would run again over fences in March.”
Other Grand National-winning trainers with 2018 entries include Paul Nicholls, whose sextet of possible runners is headed by dual Scottish Grand National victor Vicente(25/1), and Mouse Morris, who has Irish Grand National scorers Rogue Angel (50/1) and Thunder And Roses (40/1) among his three entries.
Vicente’s owner Trevor Hemmings has won the Grand National three times since 2005 and is the joint most successful trainer in the history of the world’s greatest chase. His other entry is Welsh Grand National fourth Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith, 40/1).
Welsh Grand National hero Raz De Maree (Gavin Cromwell IRE, 40/1) is engaged, as is impressive G3 Classic Handicap Chase victor Milansbar (Neil King, 50/1).
Randox Health Grand National – latest odds from Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival:
10/1 Blaklion
20/1 Minella Rocco, The Last Samuri, Definitly Red
25/1 Gold Present, Cause Of Causes, Vicente, Total Recall, Bristol De Mai
33/1 As De Mee, Vyta Du Roc, Ucello Conti, Carole’s Destrier, Vieux Lion Rouge, Go Conquer, Gas Line Boy, Anibale Fly, Poormans Hill
40/1 Cogry, Childrens List, Delusionofgrandeur, Double Ross, Sub Lieutenant, Outlander, Pleasant Company, Polidam, Bellshill, A Genie In Abottle, Vintage Clouds, Warriors Tale, Henri Parry Morgan, Rathvinden, The Dutchman, American, Thunder And Roses, Wild West Wind, Three Faces West, Raz De Maree, Abolitionist, Chase The Spud, The Young Master, Saint Are, Acapella Bourgeois
50/1 Wounded Warrior, I Just Know, Noble Endeavor, Tiger Roll, Out Sam, Final Nudge, Mala Beach, Pendra, Splash Of Ginge, Buywise, Bravissimo, Vieux Morvan, Beeves, Arbre De Vie, Valseur Lido, Regal Encore, Sizing Codelco, Road To Riches, Rock The Kasbah, Rogue Angel, Milansbar, Sametegal, Seeyouatmidnight, Sir Mangan, Silsol
66/1 Shantou Flyer, Relentless Dreamer, Perfect Candidate, Pairofbrowneyes, O O Seven, Mysteree, Missed Approach, Minella Daddy, Maggio, Third Intention, Lord Windermere, Krackatoa King, General Principle, Alpha Des Obeaux, Traffic Fluide, Carlingford Lough, Captain Redbeard, Vic De Touzaine, Braqueur D’Or, Bonny Kate, Bless The Wings, Ballyalton, Virgilio, Baie Des Iles, Walk In The Mill, Morning Assembly, Flying Angel
100/1 Edwulf, Thebarrowman, Alfie Spinner, Long House Hall, Knock House, Phil’s Magic, Houblon Des Obeaux, Goodtoknow, Dancing Shadow, Tenor Nivernais
The entry figure has broken the 100-mark for the fourth time in the last five years – entry details since 2010 are as follows:- 2018-105; 2017-110, 2016-126, 2015-98; 2014-115; 2013-84; 2012-82; 2011-102 and 2010-112.
The weights for the 2018 Randox Health Grand National, framed personally by the British Horseracing Authority’s Head of Handicapping, Phil Smith, will be unveiled on the evening of Tuesday, February 13, at BAFTA in London’s West End.
The Randox Health Grand National is the only handicap of the year where Smith has absolute discretion to deviate from the normal handicap ratings when determining the weights.
A maximum of 40 runners can go to post at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 14.
John Baker, Regional Director, The Jockey Club Racecourses North West, said: “We are delighted with the excellent quality of entries for the 2018 Randox Health Grand National, which once again offers a total prize fund of £1 million.
“It is also pleasing to break the 100-barrier for the fourth time in five years in terms of the number of entries and we continue to receive very strong support from Ireland.
“The 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival offers record prize money of £3.21 million and preparations are well underway at Aintree for what will be an outstanding three days of racing.
“We are now eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the weights for the world’s greatest chase, with the surroundings of BAFTA in London providing a suitably prestigious backdrop.”
The Randox Health Grand National Festival consists of Grand National Thursday on April 12, Ladies Day on Friday, April 13 and Grand National Day on Saturday, April 14.
The Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 14, 2018. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 11. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 11 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 11. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 30, entries revealed January 31 (105 entries), weights revealed February 3, first scratchings deadline February 27, second scratchings deadline March 20, five-day confirmations April 9, final declarations 10am April 12. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE)
7
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
10
M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman
Dr Richard Newland
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
8
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
ALFIE SPINNER (IRE)
13
Alan Beard & Brian Beard
Kerry Lee
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
AMERICAN (FR)
8
The Jago Family Partnership
Harry Fry
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
8
J P McManus
Tony Martin IRE
ARBRE DE VIE (FR)
8
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
AS DE MEE (FR)
8
The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
Paul Nicholls
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
7
Mrs Z Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
BALLYALTON (IRE)
11
John Westwood
Ian Williams
BEEVES (IRE)
11
Paul & Clare Rooney
Jennie Candlish
BELLSHILL (IRE)
8
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
BLAKLION
9
S Such & C G Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
13
Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
Gordon Elliott IRE
BONNY KATE (IRE)
8
Patricia Hunt
Noel Meade IRE
BRAQUEUR D’OR (FR)
7
Corsellis & Seyfried
Paul Nicholls
BRAVISSIMO (FR)
7
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
7
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BUYWISE (IRE)
11
T Hywel Jones
Evan Williams
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
9
Stuart Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
CARLINGFORD LOUGH (IRE)
12
J P McManus
John Kiely IRE
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
10
Mrs C Skipworth
Neil Mulholland
CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA)
10
J P McManus
Gordon Elliott IRE
CHASE THE SPUD
10
Mrs C Banks
Fergal O’Brien
CHILDRENS LIST (IRE)
8
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
COGRY
9
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
DANCING SHADOW (IRE)
9
The Dancing Shadows
Victor Dartnall
DEFINITLY RED (IRE)
9
Phil & Julie Martin
Brian Ellison
DELUSIONOFGRANDEUR (IRE)
8
McGoldrick Racing 3
Sue Smith
DOUBLE ROSS (IRE)
12
Options O Syndicate
Nigel Twiston-Davies
EDWULF
9
J P McManus
Joseph O’Brien IRE
FINAL NUDGE (IRE)
9
Corbett Stud
David Dennis
FLYING ANGEL (IRE)
7
R J Rexton
Nigel Twiston-Davies
GAS LINE BOY (IRE)
12
The Three Graces
Ian Williams
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
GO CONQUER (IRE)
9
Paul & Clare Rooney
Jonjo O’Neill
GOLD PRESENT (IRE)
8
John & Barbara Cotton
Nicky Henderson
GOODTOKNOW
10
Burling Lee MacEchern Nolan Potter
Kerry Lee
HENRI PARRY MORGAN
10
Ednyfed & Elizabeth Morgan
Peter Bowen
HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR)
11
Mrs Julian Blackwell
Venetia Williams
I JUST KNOW (IRE)
8
M B Scholey & The Late R H Scholey
Sue Smith
KNOCK HOUSE (IRE)
9
Tim Leslie
Donald McCain
KRACKATOA KING
10
J C Harrison Lee & T Howard Partnership
Kerry Lee
LONG HOUSE HALL (IRE)
10
Carl Hinchy
Dan Skelton
LORD WINDERMERE (IRE)
12
Dr Ronan Lambe
Jim Culloty IRE
MAGGIO (FR)
13
Douglas Pryde/James Beaumont
Patrick Griffin IRE
MALA BEACH (IRE)
10
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
MILANSBAR (IRE)
11
Robert Bothway
Neil King
MINELLA DADDY (IRE)
8
Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar
Peter Bowen
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
8
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
8
Alan & Andrew Turner
Warren Greatrex
MORNING ASSEMBLY (IRE)
11
Clipper Logistics Group Ltd
Pat Fahy IRE
MYSTEREE (IRE)
10
Lynne Maclennan
Michael Scudamore
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
9
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
O O SEVEN (IRE)
8
Christopher Hanbury
Nicky Henderson
OUT SAM
9
D Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE
OUTLANDER (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
9
Fibbage Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
PENDRA (IRE)
10
J P McManus
Charlie Longsdon
PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE)
11
ISL Recruitment
Fergal O’Brien
PHIL’S MAGIC (IRE)
8
Lyreen Syndicate
Tony Martin IRE
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
10
Malcolm C Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
POLIDAM (FR)
9
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
POORMANS HILL (IRE)
7
V Caldwell/Mrs K Caldwell
Gordon Elliott IRE
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
10
Ronnie Bartlett
Willie Mullins IRE
RAZ DE MAREE (FR)
13
James J Swan
Gavin Cromwell IRE
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
10
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
RELENTLESS DREAMER (IRE)
9
Nigel Morris
Rebecca Curtis
ROAD TO RICHES (IRE)
11
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
8
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
SAINT ARE (FR)
12
David Fox
Tom George
SAMETEGAL (FR)
9
John & Barbara Cotton
Paul Nicholls
SEEYOUATMIDNIGHT
10
Mrs A M Thomson
Sandy Thomson
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
8
Carl Hinchy
Richard Hobson
SILSOL (GER)
9
Michelle And Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
SIR MANGAN (IRE)
10
Frank McAleavy
Dan Skelton
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
9
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
SPLASH OF GINGE
10
Jim Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR)
11
Boultbee Brooks Ltd
Venetia Williams
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
8
SprayClad UK
Colin Tizzard
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
10
Paul & Clare Rooney
Kim Bailey
THE YOUNG MASTER
9
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
THEBARROWMAN (IRE)
8
D Keys
Adrian Keatley IRE
THIRD INTENTION (IRE)
11
Robert and Sarah Tizzard
Colin Tizzard
THREE FACES WEST (IRE)
10
Paul & Clare Rooney
Philip Hobbs
THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
9
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
8
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
Gary Moore
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
10
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR)
9
A Brooks & G Moore
Venetia Williams
VICENTE (FR)
9
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
9
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
9
M L Bloodstock
Joseph O’Brien IRE
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
8
Trevor Hemmings
Sue Smith
VIRGILIO (FR)
9
C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth
Dan Skelton
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
9
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
8
Baroness Harding
Robert Walford
WARRIORS TALE
9
Michelle And Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
WILD WEST WIND (IRE)
9
Simon W Clarke
Tom George
WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
 
105 entries
40 Irish-trained
 
Breakdown of entries by trainer with previous successes in the Ranox Health Grand National
 
 
10 ENTRIES
Gordon Elliott IRE
(2007 Silver Birch)
Bless The Wings
Cause of Causes
General Principle
Mala Beach
Noble Endeavor
Out Sam
Outlander
Poormans Hill
Tiger Roll
Ucello Conti
Willie Mullins IRE
(2005 Hedgehunter)
Acapella Bourgeois
Arbre de Vie
Bellshill
Bravissimo
Childrens List
Pairofbrowneyes
Pleasant Company
Polidam
Rathvinden
Total Recall
6 ENTRIES
Paul Nicholls
(2012 Neptune Collonges)
As de Mee
Braqueur d’Or
Sametegal
Silsol
Vicente
Warriors Tale
 
Nigel Twiston-Davies
(1998 Earth Summit, 2002 Bindaree)
Blaklion
Bristol de Mai
Cogry
Double Ross
Flying Angel
Splash of Ginge
4 ENTRIES
Noel Meade IRE
A Genie In Abottle
Bonny Kate
Road To Riches
Wounded Warrior
 
3 ENTRIES
Nicky Henderson 
Gold Present
O O Seven
Vyta du Roc
 
Kerry Lee
Alfie Spinner
Goodtoknow
Krackatoa King
Mouse Morris IRE
(2016 Rule The World)
Alpha des Obeaux
Rogue Angel
Thunder And Roses
 
Dan Skelton
Long House Hall
Sir Mangan
Virgilio
Sue Smith
(2013 Auroras Encore)
Delusionofgrandeur
I Just Know
Vintage Clouds
Colin Tizzard
Sizing Codelco
The Dutchman
Third Intention
Venetia Williams 
(2009 Mon Mome)
Houblon des Obeaux
Tenor Nivernais
Vic de Touzaine
 
2 ENTRIES
Peter Bowen
Henri Parry Morgan
Minella Daddy
 
Henry de Bromhead IRE
Sub Lieutenant
Valseur Lido
Tom George
Saint Are
Wild West Wind
Philip Hobbs 
Rock The Kasbah
Three Faces West
 
Tony Martin IRE
Anibale Fly
Phil’s Magic
Neil Mulholland 
Carole’s Destrier
The Young Master
Fergal O’Brien
Chase The Spud
Perfect Candidate
 
Joseph O’Brien IRE
Edwulf
Vieux Morvan
Jonjo O’Neill
(2010 Don’t Push It)
Go Conquer
Minella Rocco
Ian Williams
Ballyalton
Gas Line Boy
 
1 ENTRY
Kim Bailey
(1990 Mr Frisk)
The Last Samuri
 
Jennie Candlish 
Beeves
Stuart Coltherd 
Captain Redbeard
 
Gavin Cromwell 
Raz de Maree
Jim Culloty IRE
Lord Windermere
Rebecca Curtis 
Relentless Dreamer
Victor Dartnall 
Dancing Shadow
David Dennis
Final Nudge
 
Brian Ellison 
Definitly Red
Pat Fahy IRE
Morning Assembly
Harry Fry 
American
Warren Greatrex 
Missed Approach
Patrick Griffin IRE
Maggio
Richard Hobson 
Shantou Flyer
 
Anthony Honeyball 
Regal Encore
 
Adrian Keatley IRE
Thebarrowman
John Kiely IRE
Carlingford Lough
Neil King 
Milansbar
Charlie Longsdon 
Pendra
Donald McCain
(2011 Ballabriggs)
Knock House
Gary Moore 
Traffic Fluide
Dr Richard Newland 
(2014 Pineau De Re)
Abolitionist
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
Baie des Iles
David Pipe
(2008 Comply Or Die)
Vieux Lion Rouge
Michael Scudamore 
Mysteree
Sandy Thomson 
Seeyouatmidnight
Robert Walford 
Walk In The Mill
Evan Williams 
Buywise
 
Previous winning owners with entries
Gigginstown House Stud (2016 Rule The World)
11 Entries
A Genie In Abottle
Alpha des Obeaux
General Principle
Outlander
Road To Riches
Rogue Angel
Sub Lieutenant
Thunder And Roses
Tiger Roll
Valseur Lido
Wounded Warrior
J P McManus (2010 Don’t Push It)
7 entries
Anibale Fly
Carlingford Lough
Cause of Causes
Edwulf
Minella Rocco
Pendra
Regal Encore
Trevor Hemmings (2005 Hedgehunter, 2011 Ballabriggs, 2015 Many Clouds)
2 entries
Vicente
Vintage Clouds
John Provan (2014 Pineau De Re)
1 Entry
Abolitionist (owned in partnership with Mark Albon & Chris Stedman)
Douglas Pryde & Jim Beaumont (2013 Auroras Encore)
1 Entry
Maggio
