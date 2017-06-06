Betway renews Queen Mother Champion Chase sponsorship for three years Posted by racenews on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Cheltenham Racecourse is delighted to announce today that leading online bookmaker Betway has agreed to sponsor the G1 Queen Mother Champion Chase at The Festival for a further three years.

The championship two-mile chase was Betway’s first major sponsorship deal in horseracing in 2015, when the Paul Nicholls-trained Dodging Bullets shot to victory under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Betway’s contract extension takes its support for the key race, which is the centrepiece of the second day of The Festival in March, up to and including the 2020 renewal.

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase has been a career-defining race for some brilliant horses, with the Nicky Henderson-trained Sprinter Sacre bringing down the house in 2016 and gaining his place among Jump racing’s legends.

Special Tiara landed the Betway-sponsored chase in a thrilling 2017 renewal for trainer Henry de Bromhead, owner Sally Rowley-Williams and jockey Noel Fehily when beating Fox Norton by a neck.

Anthony Werkman, Marketing and Operations Director at Betway, said: “After a fantastic three years of sponsoring the Queen Mother Champion Chase, we are delighted to extend our support and see the great race run under the Betway name for at least the next three Festivals.

“The Festival is where everyone wants to be and we are excited to remain in the thick of it, not least sponsoring one of the feature races of the four-day meeting.

“Winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase is the pinnacle for any two-mile chaser and, with our continued sponsorship, we hope to cement our place at Jump racing’s top table.”

Carey Buckler, Regional Head of Partnerships, Cheltenham & the South West, The Jockey Club, added: “We are thrilled that Betway’s sponsorship of the Queen Mother Champion Chase will continue for at least another three years, up to and including the 2020 renewal of the two-mile chasing championship.

“Those lucky enough to be there will never forget the emotional scenes after Sprinter Sacre’s amazing victory in 2016 and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Betway.”