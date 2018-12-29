Betway Challow glory for Champ as outgoing Clerk of the Course Richard Osgood receives a fond farewell Posted by racenews on Saturday, December 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Newbury Racecourse staged its final fixture of 2018 on Saturday, December 29, Betway Challow Hurdle Day.

The feature race of the day was the G1 Betway Challow Hurdle. A report on the Betway Challow Hurdle and the six other contests can be found below.

Betway Challow Hurdle Day was the final Newbury fixture to be overseen by outgoing Clerk of the Course Richard Osgood after 39 years of working at the Berkshire course. Quotes from Richard can also be found below.

The going on Betway Challow Hurdle Day was Good to Soft.

Newbury next races on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, with Betfair Super Saturday following on Saturday, February 9.

3.00pm £45,000 Betway Challow Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f 118y

The Betway Challow Novices’ Hurdle is Newbury’s only G1 Jump contest of the year and saw an impressive performance from Champ (Nicky Henderson/Barry Geraghty, Evens Favourite) who made it four wins from as many starts over hurdles this season.

Always travelling well, Champ took up the running narrowly approaching the last and stayed on strongly to score by two and a half lengths from Getaway Trump (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden, 10/1) with Kateson (Tom Lacey/Tom Scudamore, 9/2) third, a further three-quarters of a length adrift.

The six-year-old Champ is owned by J P McManus and boasts an outstanding pedigree, having been sired by leading Jump sire King’s Theatre and his dam being China Sky, a half-sister to triple Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate. It was a third success in the race for J P McManus, following Captain Cutter (2013, also trained by Nicky Henderson) and Wichita Lineman (2006).

He is named in honour of 20-time champion Jump jockey Sir A P McCoy, who used to ride for McManus and is still an adviser to the owner. McCoy’s young son, Archie, who calls Champ his favourite horse, accepted the trophy along with Barry Geraghty. Champ spent the summer with the McCoys.

Geraghty said: “It was a slow-run race and we sprinted down the straight. He has speed and he stays well. It was hard enough work to get on top, but he did pull away in the end. He was doing his best.

“He was still a little bit keen today. You don’t know until you come away from the second last whether you are good enough to win off of a slow pace, but thankfully, he answered the call.

“There is loads to like about Champ. He is a lovely horse – a big, good-looking fella who obviously jumps and stays well.

“Today was a tricky race to if you are trying to evaluate him. He has done what he had to do. In an ideal world, you would like a truer run race. The pecking order could be different, but I would like to think Champ would still be on top.

“I think it was smart race and that the form will work out. It is a nice Grade One to win.

“Nicky has some lovely horses. Mr Fisher and Angel’s Breath have caught my eye and are two really smart horses. On the other hand, J P has a lovely horse in Rathhill plus this horse, Champagne Platinum who won earlier today and Birchdale who won at Warwick. It is a good bunch of horses.

“Champagne Platinum is a lovely, big chasing type and while he will have to improve on what he has shown today, he has the raw ability and is going the right way.

“It is hard to compare the novices in Britain and Ireland. I would have to like what I have sat on here although I suppose a lot of them haven’t come through yet, such as those from Willie Mullins.”

Nicky Henderson declared: “I was nervous today. I was impressed with Champ. Whereas last time he took off with Aidan (Coleman) halfway down the back, he was trying to take off with Barry off a slow pace.

“I love the turn of foot he had at the end of the day, given the fact he pulled pretty hard.

“We were at pains not to let him do what he did the other day and try to let it happen a bit later – and Barry did a great job.

“A good pace is going to help him. It is funny because he is the most relaxed person you could have at home – you couldn’t find a more relaxed horse.

“You would have to say he should stick to this distance if he is getting it as well as he has the last two times. I can’t see him coming back in trip.

“We have got all these good novices, and he is in that mix as well. It is a fantastic position to be in. We’ve got to juggle them around, but he has now won a G1.

“He has got an amazing name – I would say J P was sitting on this name for a few years, and it was a question of which horse got the name.

“He has got a wonderful pedigree and is a lovely horse. He has got a name he has got to live up to, but we took a big step towards forward today. He will have another run (before the Cheltenham Festival), but where and when, I don’t know.

“I would have thought we would have a look at Cheltenham (at the end of January), because we have got time to do that.”

Champ (right) on his way to victory





Barry Geraghty & Sir A P McCoy’s son Archie. Champ is Archie’s favourite horse

Farewell to Richard Osgood

Today was the final raceday to be presided over by Richard Osgood, Newbury’s longstanding Clerk of the Course.

Richard was born and bred on the racecourse site, becoming assistant to his father Frank, who was part of the management team from 1947 until he retired in 1990, estates manager and then clerk of the course.

He has been part of the team at Newbury since 1979, while the Osgood family has been involved with Newbury for 99 years, with his great uncle John Osgood becoming the manager in 1919.

A presentation was made to Richard Osgood before racing by Dominic Burke, chairman of Newbury Racecourse, while the jockeys formed a Guard of Honour.

Richard Osgood said: “It is both a great and sad day for me.

“I have said to everybody that the frost covers have to be my proudest achievement, bearing in mind we covered the whole course and that was the first time it has been done in Britain. It involved 24 acres of covers and we saved the meeting. Now it is commonplace.

“I started here on the ground as estates manager and didn’t become a clerk of the course until 2001.

“During that time, we have gone through much better training than ever before and after each race meeting now, you see a decent course with grass. When I first started, you finished a meeting with the course like a ploughed field and you would literally get in back just in time for the next meeting.

“Various things help us now, including a gang of treaders who tread everything back and we have the course back in shape in two days now, rather than three weeks. We know about what we are doing now more than ever before.

“My family’s association with Newbury began in 1919 when my great uncle started here as manager and secretary. He stayed here until about 1956. In 1947 my father started here and stayed until the early 1990s. I joined in 1979, so we have all overlapped a bit.

“We used to live in a white house next to the stables after I was born. We used to enjoy that. As a child, I ran around and rode my bike here with my friends.

“I can remember back to the day after the Bradford fire (1985). I had the fireman on the doorstep on the Sunday morning asking me about what we would do with our stands – they were lovely traditional stands, but made of wood and had to come down. So, plans were made almost straight away about how we could develop the stands.

“It has been a major upheaval. The capital we have raised from selling land for housing development has been pushed back into the racecourse. My board has always said that any capital raised from selling land for housing should go into the infrastructure of the racecourse.

“My sister died two years ago and that made me think. I am not getting any younger and when you are working long hours nearly every day, I got to the stage where I thought I should slow down. The only way I am going to do that is to actually stop and then just do bits and bobs.

“I have not missed a meeting in 39 years. It will take time to wean myself off it. but life goes on. I have small grandchild who will need looking after when my daughter wants to do other things and I am also going to be freer to play more golf.”

Paying tribute, champion trainer Nicky Henderson, whose local course Newbury is, said: “We have been going as long as each other so know we each other quite well! We have walked this track together so many times.

“Richard has been a spectacular man and brilliant for Newbury. He has seen the racecourse through a lot of development and has always been very meticulous with his going reports – we all trusted him implicitly.

“It has been great fun and Richard has always been such a lovely person to be able to talk to. He always rings us the day before every meeting and is an example to everybody.

“Racing is in his family’s bones. His father Frank was here before. I will never forget the day the fleeces went down for the first time ever on a racecourse (in March, 2006) – I think Richard got them from a vegetable grower! We spent all night putting them down and raced the next day. Nowadays, covering racecourses is something we expect and it goes back to that Friday night. He really was a pioneer.”

Newbury’s new Clerk of the Course is Keith Ottesen, who has been shadowing Richard Osgood since August.

Presentation to Richard Osgood (left) from Newbury chairman Dominic Burke





Richard Osgood walks through the Guard of Honour

Reports for the rest of the card on Betway Challow Hurdle Day

12.05pm £9,600 Betway ‘Farewell To Richard Osgood’ Juvenile Hurdle 2m 69y

The 13/8 favourite Song For Someone (Tom Symonds/James Nixon (7)) made all for a comfortable success in the opening Betway Farewell To Richard Osgood Juvenile Hurdle.

Always at the head of affairs, the three-year-old jumped soundly and lengthened well to score by nine lengths from Praeceps (Alan King/Tom Bellamy, 4/1).

Winning trainer Tom Symonds, based in Herefordshire, said: “Song For Someone ran in two hurdle races in France and always ran from the front, but you don’t see him at home though until you put him in front of an obstacle. Round the paddock he looks half-asleep. On the gallop he looks OK, but when he can measure an obstacle, that is when you see him at his best. His jumping was brilliant today.

“The horse is owned by Sir Peter and Lady Gibbings. The horse they are most associated with, Duc De Regniere, was a woeful work horse. This horse isn’t quite as bad and goes OK. He came over from France with decent form and it is when he is jumping you see him at his best.

“Claude Charlet, who bought him for us, said why didn’t you get him up at the front last time at Fakenham. I said it was because he couldn’t go up the front that day because he couldn’t go the gallop. I feel it was the tight track that got him beat at Fakenham and that is why I was keen to come here. Louise Gibbings was not so keen to come so I had to convince her that we could get a win under our belts.

“It is nice for James Nixon as he was the first person to school Song For Someone at home and he also won his first point-to-point on Duc De Regniere in these colours.

“Song For Someone is lovely, but still very much a big frame of a horse. He will fill out a lot and is still a bit of a weak horse. Aidan Coleman who rode him at Ludlow said he is a weak horse and he got beaten by a horse with Flat speed.

“There are handicaps for him here in March. I don’t think we will go near Cheltenham – that is not Sir Peter and Lady Gibbings style for a horse like this at this stage. Whether we go for handicaps or another race like this, we will see.”

12.40pm £7,400 Betway “Introductory” Hurdle 2m 69y

Champagne Platinum (Nicky Henderson/Barry Geraghty, Evens favourite) maintained his 100 per cent record over fences when successful in the Betway Introductory Hurdle.

The J P McManus-owned four-year-old took the lead after the final flight and ran on well for a very comfortable four and a half-length success over Percy’s Word (Dan Skelton/Bridget Andrews, 16/1).

Nicky Henderson said: “Our dilemma this weekend has been which horse will go for the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown next weekend.

“We worked Rathhill, Birchdale and Epatante in the last two days. They are a lovely bunch of horses with their lives in front of them as they are all chasers. It’s a nice position to be in.

“This horse and Birchdale are more point-to-point types and could certainly move up to two and a half miles although I am happy to keep them all at two miles at the moment. They all do the same thing together and bring each other on. We are just lucky they have all pitched up at the same time and we have just got to space them out.

“Barry rode Champagne Platinum in a bit of work the other day and thought he had come on enormously. He also thinks he is still taking quite a few big blows. He is a long way from being fully wound up.”

1.15pm £12,400 Betway Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (For The Hallowe’En Trophy) (0-125) 2m 92y

Another Crick (Noel Williams/Wayne Hutchinson, 11st, 2/1 favourite) got off the mark when taking the Betway Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

Always in a handy position, the five-year-old went into the lead just before the last and ran on strongly for a decisive three and a quarter length success over long-time leader Early Du Lemo (Gary Moore/Josh Moore, 11st 2lb 5/2).

Noel Williams, who trains locally at Blewbury, said: “Another Crick is certainly going the right way now. He has taken a bit of making because he was stupid keen in his bumpers and in the early part of his hurdling career.

“He ran very well here in his third novice hurdle so I knew the track suited. He was disappointing on his two handicap hurdle starts but maybe something was amiss.

“He has been a revelation since going over fences. I was always dying to get him over fences as I could tell that was going to do his job. We just had to be patient.

“Fences has just made him respect the games a bit more and helped him back off a bit. I think time and being patient has also helped. We had to drop him out because if he got too much daylight he would have just taken off and we would have probably ruined him. It was nice to win a nice race like this today.

“He is not an old horse and the future is ahead of him now. Hopefully, he can kick on now he has got his head in front and gained some confidence. In fairness, he didn’t do much wrong on his first two chase starts, but just failed to get there from the back. At Chepstow on his debut, he just landed steeply at the last and had to pick himself up – if he had winged it, he would arguably have won that day. The last day at Southwell, the winner looked like he was coming to the end of his tether but jumped three out and went off again, which caught us out. I hindsight, he has benefited from the racing experience.

“Wayne has been saying that he could step up to two and a half now he is racing properly. This race popped up and as this track suits, we came him. Owner David Sewell has supported me from early in my career and this is my first winner for him, so it is a bit of monkey off my back. David understands the game and knows it is not instant gratification – sometimes you have just got to be patient. I am delighted to train a proper owner a nice winner at a proper track.”

1.50pm £18,000 Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 118y

A thrilling finish to the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Hurdle saw I’m A Game Changer (Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson, 11st 6lb, 13/2) just held on in thrilling finish.

The winner took up the running approaching the second last flight and after the last faced a sustained challenge from firstly Dragon D’Estruval (Nicky Henderson/Daryl Jacob, 10st 13lb, 5/2 favourite) and then Knight In Dubai (Dan Skelton/Bridget Andrews, 11st 3lb, 16/1). At the finish, I’m A Game Changer was all out to triumph by a nose from Knight In Dubai, with Dragon D’Estruval a further two and three quarter lengths back in third.

Winning jockey Richard Johnson, who was appointed an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list, commented: “It is a massive honour and privilege to receive an OBE. I am sure there are much more deserving people who should be getting it ahead of me. I feel very privileged.

“I think my phone has almost blown up with all the messages through last night and this morning! It is very humbling that so many people have taken the time to say well done. I am doing a job I have loved doing for the past 25 years and to get honoured for doing that is very special.

“From day one with David Nicholson, I have had a dream run through over the last 25 years. I hope I have some good days ahead and I work for some amazing people. When you have the racing public behind you every day, it is a lovely place to work and enjoyable thing to do.

“When you work for good people, it makes the job easier. Philip Hobbs’ horses are always fit, well prepared and in the right races. He keeps thing simple and I think that is why we have kept together for so long.

“Philip is a fantastic boss and takes the bad days as well as the good days.”

2.25pm £18,400 Betway Mandarin Handicap Chase (0-135) 3m 1f 214y

Carole’s Destrier (Neil Mulholland/Robbie Dunne, 11st 12lb, 12/1) bounced back to form when winning the Betway Mandarin Handicap Chase after four horses had chances after the last.

The 10-year-old ran well to finish second in the 2016 Hennessy Gold Cup (now the Ladbrokes Trophy) but had been out of the winner’s enclosure since taking the London National at Sandown Park back in December, 2015.

Jumping the final fence in fourth place, Carole’s Destrier kept on gamely to get up and deny Ballydine (Charlie Longsdon/Jonathan Burke, 11st 10lb, 11/2) by three-quarters with a length with Scotchtown (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies, 10st 11lb, 10/1) another length and a quarter away in third. Reikers Island (Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson), the 9/4 favourite, led a the last but made a mistake and Johnson did well not be dislodged, finishing fourth.

Successful trainer Neil Mulholland, who is based near Bath, reported: “Carole’s Destrier is very ground dependent. After his second in the Hennessy, he went for the Welsh National and was disappointing. Those two runs took it out of him that year and it was hard to get him back.

“Last year saw very soft ground over the winter. He ran well on his first run back this season at Chepstow and the ground was just too soft for him at Sandown last time. We were really pleased so see the ground in such good condition today.

“At home he feels great and Maisie Bush who looks after him every is very happy with how he is – he is fresh and well. He is 10, rising 11, and we are very lucky we have different routines every day with a flat gallop, a hill gallop and lot of forests he can hack around. He really enjoys that as he likes plenty of variation. He is very happy mentally and in a good place.

“He was gutsy today. I spoke to Robbie just before declaration time yesterday and we talked about the sheepskin cheekpieces. Robbie put it just down to the ground last time so we left the cheekpieces on. He is a genuine horse but is just getting older now so we left them on – we all get a bit wiser the older we get.

“Robbie Dunne is a great rider and a great part of our operation. He comes in a couple of days a week and we are very glad to have him on our side.

“It means a lot to us all today. This horse has won a London National and been placed in a Hennessy. To have these horses when they turning 11 is sweet. Maisie Bush adores him and that is why people like her are in this job.”

Carole’s Destrier (number 3) clears the water jump

3.35pm £11,300 Betway Novices’ Handicap Chase 2m 6f 93y

Newbury’s final race of 2018 went to De Rasher Counter (Emma Lavelle/Adam Wedge, 10st 7lb, 10/1) who saw off Walt (Neil Mulholland/Sam Twiston-Davies, 10st 3lb, 7/1) by a neck after a sustained duel after the last.