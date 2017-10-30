BetVictor Gold Cup & Unibet Greatwood Hurdle close tomorrow as Snowden confirms Double Treasure on target Posted by racenews on Monday, October 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Entries for The November Meeting highlights revealed later this week

Monday, October 30, 2017 - Two of Cheltenham Racecourse’s most coveted and famous handicaps – the £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup and the £100,000 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle – close for entries at noon tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31.

The historic contests headline three days of quality action during The November Meeting, which starts on Friday, November 17, Countryside Day, and concludes on Sunday, November 19, The November Meeting Sunday.

Run over an extended two and half miles on Saturday, November 18, BetVictor Gold Cup Day, the G3 BetVictor Gold Cup has been won by top-class chasers, most memorably Imperial Commander who took the spoils in 2008 on route to victories in the 2009 G1 Ryanair Chase and 2010 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.G1

In-form chaser Double Treasure (Jamie Snowden, 14/1 with BetVictor) is taking aim at this year’s BetVictor Gold Cup after completing a chasing four-timer in a novice event over the course and distance, the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars Novices’ Chase, at The Showcase on October 28.

The six-year-old, who is owned by Arsenal FC chairman Sir Chips Keswick, stayed on strongly to defeat Two Taffs (Dan Skelton, 16/1) by three and three-quarter lengths on Saturday.

Lambourn-based trainer Jamie Snowden said today: “Double Treasure has come out of Saturday fine and, all being well, will head to the BetVictor Gold Cup.

“He jumps and stays, and put up a great performance over the weekend.

“The thing about these novice chases now is that they want to attract runners for them, so hopefully the handicapper can’t overreact when people do go and win them.

“Double Treasure is a pretty straightforward individual and deserves to take his chance in a big race like the BetVictor. He should go there with a decent chance.”

Double Treasure (right), on his way to winning the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars Novices’ Chase, at The Showcase on October 28

Entries for the G3 BetVictor Gold Cup will be revealed on Wednesday, November 1, while the G3 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle entries will be published on Thursday, November 2.

BetVictor Gold Cup – BetVictor prices: 9/1 Romain De Senam, 10/1 Kylemore Lough; 12/1 Cloudy Dream, Gold Present, Shantou Village; 14/1 Double Treasure, Le Prezien; 16/1 Acapella Bourgeois, American, Burtons Well, More Of That, Two Taffs; 20/1 bar

EW 1/4 1, 2, 3, 4

For a full list of BetVictor prices, click here: