BetVictor Gold Cup hero Baron Alco heads entries for Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham on December 15 Posted by racenews on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Baron Alco, Frodon and Guitar Pete - the first three home in last month’s BetVictor Gold Cup – are among 37 entries (up from 36 in 2017) for the G3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup (1.55pm) on day two of The International at Cheltenham, Saturday, December 15. Prize money for the race has risen this year to £130,000 from £120,000.

Baron Alco, trained by Gary Moore and ridden by his son Jamie, made all for a brave two-length verdict in the highlight of The November Meeting last month at Cheltenham and could aim to become the fourth horse to follow up in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in the same season after Pegwell Bay (1988), Senor El Betrutti (1997) and Exotic Dancer (2006).

Frodon (Paul Nicholls) and Guitar Pete (Nicky Richards) have already tasted glory in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup, having taken the extended two and a half mile handicap chase in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Both horses are out to emulate the only previous dual winner of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup, Poquelin, who was successful in 2009 and 2010 for Frodon’s trainer Paul Nicholls.

Somerset-based Nicholls, the most successful handler in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup with four wins, is responsible for seven entries in total for the 2018 renewal, including G3 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase victor Le Prezien and G1-winning chaser San Benedeto.

Four entries from the Lambourn stable of champion Jump trainer Nicky Henderson are headed by last season’s Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase runner-upRather Be, who was brought down when travelling well in the BetVictor Gold Cup, and recent G2 1965 Chase third Gold Present.

Robert Walford is hoping that Mr Medic can continue his progressive profile in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup. The lightly-raced seven-year-old made it five wins from eight starts over fences when comfortably beating G1 scorer Flying Angel in an Ascot handicap chase over two miles and five furlongs on November 23 – his first appearance in 11 months.

Dorset-based Walford revealed: “Mr Medic has come out of his run at Ascot at the weekend in good form.

“He was very good at Ascot and jumped really well throughout the race. James Best gave him a lovely ride. I think Mr Medic will come on for that race as I thought he would need it.

“I think, all being well with him in the next couple of weeks, the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup would be the right race for him.

“We had the race in mind even before Ascot as he seems to like this trip.”

Also entered are Baron Alco’s stable-companion Benatar, who was third in the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March, and Aso (Venetia Williams), who filled the same position in the 2017 G1 Ryanair Chase as well as finishing runner-up in the 2016 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup.

Two local trainers, Ben Pauling and Nigel Twiston-Davies, could be represented in the 2018 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup. Willoughby Court (Ben Pauling) took the 2017 G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and was successful at G2 level over fences last term.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has both Splash Of Ginge, who won the 2017 BetVictor Gold Cup on soft ground and came seventh the following month in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup, and Foxtail Hill, sixth last year and a dual winner over fences at Cheltenham.

Other entries include Beggar’s Wishes (Peter Bowen) and Marienstar (Neil King), with both seven-year-olds going for a fourth consecutive win, plus Forest Bihan(Brian Ellison), third in the G2 Shloer Chase at The November Meeting.

The Caspian Caviar Gold Cup

G3 handicap chase, £130,000 total prize fund. Saturday, December 15. Two miles, four and a half furlongs. For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after December 2, a winner of a chase 5lb. Entries closed November 27, entries revealed November 28 (37 entries). Weights revealed December 5. Five-day confirmations December 10, final declarations December 13. Maximum field 17 runners plus two reserves.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ASO (FR) 8 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams BARNEY DWAN (IRE) 8 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien BARON ALCO (FR) 7 John Stone Gary Moore BEGGAR’S WISHES (IRE) 7 Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar Peter Bowen BENATAR (IRE) 6 Ashley Head Gary Moore CASABLANCA MIX (FR) 6 E R Hanbury Nicky Henderson CASSE TETE (FR) 6 John Stone Gary Moore CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR) 6 Michael P Tudor Dr Richard Newland CEPAGE (FR) 6 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams COBRA DE MAI (FR) 6 Norman Lake & Susan Carsberg Dan Skelton DEAUVILLE DANCER (IRE) 7 Favourites Racing (Syndication) Ltd 10 David Dennis DIVINE SPEAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing LXII Nicky Henderson EAMON AN CNOIC (IRE) 7 The Angove Family David Pipe FOREST BIHAN (FR) 7 Phil & Julie Martin Brian Ellison FOXTAIL HILL (IRE) 9 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies FRODON (FR) 6 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls FULL GLASS (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King GARDEFORT (FR) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams GOLD PRESENT (IRE) 8 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson GUITAR PETE (IRE) 8 Mrs Pat Sloan Nicky Richards HAPPY DIVA (IRE) 7 Will Roseff Kerry Lee HENRYVILLE 10 Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar Peter Bowen LE PREZIEN (FR) 7 J P McManus Paul Nicholls MAGIC SAINT (FR) 4 John & Barbara Cotton Paul Nicholls MARIENSTAR (IRE) 7 Kevin Taylor & Garry Ambrose Neil King MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE) 7 Paul Murphy Amy Murphy MODUS 8 J P McManus Paul Nicholls MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE) 7 J P McManus Paul Nicholls MR MEDIC 7 The White Hart Company Robert Walford RATHER BE (IRE) 7 Matt & Lauren Morgan Nicky Henderson ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR) 6 Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls SAN BENEDETO (FR) 7 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls SPLASH OF GINGE 10 J D Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE) 8 Robert Waley-Cohen Warren Greatrex TOP GAMBLE (IRE) 10 Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter Kerry Lee WAR SOUND 9 The Englands and Heywoods Philip Hobbs WILLOUGHBY COURT (IRE) 7 Paul & Clare Rooney Ben Pauling

37 entries

Day two of The International also features the £140,000 G2 Unibet International Hurdle, a leading trial for the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March.

Last year’s race saw three-time G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle runner-up My Tent Or Yours edge out The New One and Melon in a pulsating finish, and the winner is due to return for another crack at the G2 contest next month.

https://crystalcup.org), a pan-European series comprising 10 cross country races, with the running of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, the £60,000 G3 December Handicap Chase and the £32,000 G2 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. Other highlights of The International, which gets underway on Friday, December 14, include the final leg of the Crystal Cup (), a pan-European series comprising 10 cross country races, with the running of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, the £60,000 G3 December Handicap Chase and the £32,000 G2 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.