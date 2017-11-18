BetVictor Gold Cup Day 2017 – all the news & quotes Posted by racenews on Saturday, November 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

EARLY GOING NEWS

The going for the second day of The November Meeting, BetVictor Gold Cup Day, Saturday, November 18, remains:

Chase and Hurdle courses: Good to Soft

All chase bends have dolled out seven yards and hurdle bends have been dolled out nine yards. The start of the 2m 5f hurdle has been moved forward 26yds and the 2m 4½f chase 34 yards.

Today’s race distances are therefore as follows:

12.40pm – 2m 143yds

1.15pm – 3m 168yds

1.50pm – 3m 3f 159yds

2.25pm – 2m 4f 108yds

3.00pm – 3m 1f 187yds

3.30pm – 2m 5f 84yds

4.00pm – 2m 143yds

Simon Claisse, Regional Head of Racing, South West & Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham, said this morning: “We had a fantastic day’s racing yesterday, Countryside Day, with some fiercely-competitive handicaps and it was fantastic to see Finian’s Oscar win the Steel Plate & Sections Novices’ Chase.

“There was a huge crowd of just over 21,000 yesterday and we are expecting 30,000 plus today, BetVictor Gold Cup Day, for what should be a fantastic afternoon of racing.

“It has been dry overnight and so we have left the going description on the chase and hurdles courses as Good to Soft. I have had a good walk around and the course has taken yesterday’s racing well and is looking in great nick.

“The forecast is for the possibility of some light rain at some time – let’s hope it comes after racing.”

NON-RUNNER TODAY

4.00pm Experience The Theatre At The Festival Mares’ Standard Open NHF Race (Listed)

6 MOONLIGHT ESCAPE (IRE) (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

NON-RUNNER TOMORROW

3.00pm Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

15 TOP OTHE RA (IRE) (Travel)

Sa1.

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2017, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

BetVictor GOLD CUP DAY, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

PUNTERS PLUNGE ON PREZIEN

It’s a big day for BetVictor as Cheltenham hosts one of the firm’s flagship sponsorship days, BetVictor Gold Cup Day, and the sponsor has already seen plenty of action in the betting markets ahead of a top-class seven race card.

This afternoon’s centrepiece, the BetVictor Gold Cup (2.25pm), has already witnessed a huge morning gamble on the J P McManus-owned Le Prezien, who is now a 7/1 shot (from an opening 10/1). Paul Nicholls’ six-year-old caught the eye when second behind another of today’s rivals, Foxtail Hill, at Prestbury Park during The Showcase Meeting in October and punters clearly think that run will have put Barry Geraghty’s mount spot on for today’s test. BetVictor is offering five places to each-way punters in the big race and the firm’s spokesman, Charlie McCann, thinks that the sustained support for Le Prezien may not have ended just yet.

“The support behind Le Prezien over the last 24 hours has been significant and there’s no reason for thinking it will dry up just yet,” said McCann. “If it continues, then the six-year-old could easily be challenging for favouritism come the off.”

The Harry Fry-trained Kylemore Lough is currently the 9/2 favourite with BetVictor.

Gumball has been all the rage in the opening JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (12.40pm). The three-year-old grey is unbeaten in two starts this season and is now 4/6 (from even money) to give trainer Philip Hobbs his third winner in the last four runnings of this race.

In the BetVictor.com Handicap Chase (1.50pm), last year’s Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Minella Rocco, also owned by J P McManus, has been nibbled into 9/2 (from 5/1) with the sponsor, while Shotgun Paddy has also been backed into 10/1 (from 14/1).

Thomas Campbell is a very warm favourite for the Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle (3.00pm) but this hasn’t stopped punters getting stuck in at an opening 6/4. Nicky Henderson’s five-year-old improved for a step up in trip to three miles at Cheltenham last time out and has been backed into 5/4 to follow up this success and give his talented 7lb claiming rider James Bowen another victory. Local trainer Ben Pauling has a live chance in the Martin & Co Jewellers Intermediate Handicap Hurdle (3.30pm) in the shape of Red Indian and Nico De Boinville’s mount has been cut to 6/1 (from 7/1) by BetVictor.

BetVictor Market Moves

12.40pm: JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle – 4/6 (from Evens) Gumball

1.50pm: BetVictor.com Handicap Chase – 9/2 (from 5/1) Minella Rocco; 10/1 (from 14/1) Shotgun Paddy

2.25pm: BetVictor Gold Cup Handicap Chase – 7/1 (from 10/1) Le Prezien

3.00pm: Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle – 5/4 (from 6/4) Thomas Campbell

3.30pm: Martin & Co Jewellers Intermediate Handicap Hurdle – 6/1 (from 7/1) Red Indian

GOING CHANGE AT 11.20am –

NOW SOFT, GOOD TO SOFT IN PLACES

The going for BetVictor Gold Cup Day has changed to:

SOFT, GOOD TO SOFT IN PLACES

(from Good to Soft)

There has been three millimetres of rain since 10.00am, which is predicted to continue through the afternoon.

PREZIEN OUT TO PLUNDER BETVICTOR GOLD CUP

20-time champion Jump jockey Sir Anthony McCoy is hopeful of a big run from the Paul Nicholls-trained Le Prezien in today’s centrepiece on day two of the November Meeting, the £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup (1.50pm).

Owned by McCoy’s former retaining owner J P McManus, for whom he now plays an advisory role, the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup winning rider believes the six-year-old son of Blue Bresil can improve on his neck second to Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Foxtail Hill, who reopposes today, at The Showcase Meeting last month.

Le Prezien’s will to win was questioned that day as he failed to reel in Foxtail Hill, but McCoy remains confident in the French-bred gelding’s ability, commenting this morning on ITV’s The Opening Show: “Sam Twiston-Davies gave Foxtail Hill a brilliant ride here at Cheltenham last time out.

“Barry Geraghty delivered Le Prezien at the last to win his race that day like you would want him to, but Foxtail Hill had a little bit left. Barry got him into the perfect position to win at the last and it was a good effort. Whether Le Prezien is good enough to beat Foxtail Hill here today, I’m not so sure. He is a very good traveller and the race will suit him.”

Le Prezien is a 6/1 shot for the extended two and a half-mile event with the sponsors BetVictor and McCoy continued: “I would love him to win for J P, and whilst he does have to carry plenty of weight, he does remain unexposed.”

This year’s Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup second Minella Rocco tackles the BetVictor.com Handicap Chase (1.50pm). Jonjo O’Neill’s charge, who also runs in the colours of McManus, was two and three-quarter lengths behind Sizing John at the Festival and carries top-weight of 11st 12lb in the extended three miles and three furlong contest. He was fourth in the G3 Irish Daily Star Chase at Punchestown on his reappearance last month and connections are hopeful of a good performance.

Jackdaws Castle handler O’Neill said: “It was a funny race at Punchestown the last day but the form has been franked as Outlander, who was behind him there, has come out and won since [G1 JNwine.com Champion Chase, Down Royal], so it is difficult to weigh the form up at the moment. We are very happy with Minella Rocco, he’s in great form at home and I’m hoping we’ll see a bit more from him in the BetVictor Gold Cup and we can then plan from there.”

McCoy explained: “It was funny the way the race panned out at Punchestown and the way the weights were framed, he probably should’ve run a bit better. Minella Rocco is a huge, big horse and hopefully he should improve for the run. Would any of the other horses in this race have finished second in a Gold Cup? I doubt that. He has to give them all a little bit of weight, but if he improves on that run at Punchestown, which you hope he would, then he has every chance.

“He is a gorgeous looking horse with talent, but he needs to prove he is better than he was at Punchestown. Because he is such a big horse, it sometimes takes a little time to get their mind and physicality ready. You want them fit but the Gold Cup should be his target. If he is good enough to win that, who knows, so he might end up going down the Grand National route, but it was a very good run to finish second in this year’s Gold Cup.”

PUNTERS HAVE THEIR EYES ON THE PRIZE

Looking ahead to the final day of The November Meeting, The November Meeting Sunday, Jenkins is the 4/1 favourite with the sponsor for the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, with 15 set to go to post after Top Of The Ra was taken out today because of travel problems.

Mohaayed is next in the market at 6/1 but it is recent Grade Two Unibet Elite Hurdle victor London Prize who has been the subject of support over the last 24 hours. Last week’s Wincanton winner is now an 8/1 shot (from 9/1) for the £100,000 event.

The 2015 winner of the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, Old Guard, is a 20/1 shot, while Festival winners The New One (2013 Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle) and Ivanovitch Gorbatov (2016 JCB Triumph Hurdle) have both been chalked up at 16/1.

A small but select field of five lines up for the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Sunday and the sponsor makes Dame De Compagnie the 6/5 favourite.

The J P McManus-owned gelding made a winning debut over timber for trainer Nicky Henderson at Uttoxeter last time out and sports a hood for the first time tomorrow. The Colin Tizzard-trained Slate House is next in the market at 6/4 after making a winning debut at Cheltenham in October. Dan Skelton’s Bedrock is an 8/1 shot, with Better Getalong and Summerville Boy propping up the market at 16/1.

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, said: “Sky Bet’s Road to Cheltenham is now in its fifth season and we have an intriguing contest for our opening contest of the 2017/18 campaign.

“Dame De Compagnie and Slate House both look to have bags of potential, while Bedrock has already shown a high level of form in Graded company.

“Altior won this race two seasons ago prior to landing the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival and we will be looking out for any early Festival clues at Cheltenham on Sunday.”

Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle – sponsors bet: 4/1 Jenkins; 6/1 Mohaayed; 8/1 (from 9/1) London Prize; 9/1 Misterton; 12/1 Tigris River; 12/1 Elgin; 14/1 Nietzsche; 14/1 William H Bonney; 16/1 The New One; 16/1 Ivanovich Gorbatov; 16/1 Chesterfield; 16/1 Flying Tiger; 16/1 Amour De Nuit; 20/1 Old Guard; 25/1 Project Bluebook; 25/1 Top Othe Ra

¼ 1-2-3-4

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle – sponsors bet: 6/5 Dame De Compagnie; 6/4 Slate House; 8/1 Bedrock; 16/1 Better Getalong; 16/1 Summerville Boy.

¼ 1-2

CLAISSE CHANGES THE GOING AT 11.20AM

After persistent rain since 10am this morning, Cheltenham’s clerk of the course Simon Claisse issued a change to the official going description at 11.20am.

“We had the dry night that was predicted, but have had three millimetres of rain since 10am, so the ground has inevitably eased, and I have changed the going from Good To Soft to Soft, Good To Soft in places,” said Claisse.

“The forecast says that the light rain will continue, which means that there is a possibility of a further change in the going description later.

“It’s a first-class BetVictor Gold Cup, and we have a great afternoon’s racing in store.”

GREAT RACING – AND SHOPPING

Cheltenham’s shopping village has become a major attraction of The November Meeting, giving purchasers a chance to get ahead with their Christmas shopping.

More than 70 select retailers have stands in the tented village, with the focus on clothing, jewellery and accessories, and art.

Sporting artist Daniel Crane said: “We had a terrific day yesterday – Countryside Day means that many people from the hunting, shooting, racing and point-to-point worlds came to the stand to chat and look at our paintings.”

The Injured Jockeys Fund stand proved very popular, with racegoers stocking up on Christmas cards, calendars and stocking-fillers.

Brough Scott signed copies of his new book, Churchill At The Gallop, at the Racing Post Arkle Bookshop, while sporting journalist and former master of foxhounds Adrian Dangar also signed copies of his new release, True To The Line, at the Countryside Alliance stand.

Zoe Gibson, whose Peachy Belts company sells Italian leather belts with a variety of changeable buckles, said: “Countryside Day was a fantastic day for us. Cheltenham has worked hard to develop the shopping village at this meeting and the aisles were packed.”

AUCTIONEERS SELL BIG-MONEY HORSES AS PIPE BUYS TOP LOT KNOW THE SCORE

A sale of young racehorses at Cheltenham yesterday evening saw more than £3.7m turned over in two hours, highlighted when trainer David Pipe bid £380,000 for the top lot.

Racegoers who attended day one of The November Meeting flocked into the Tattersalls Ireland sales ring after racing for the annual November Sale, at which 41 horses were sold at an average price of £90,537.

Pipe’s pick was Know The Score, a four-year-old son of Flemensfirth, and bought by Irish point-to-point trainer Sean Doyle at an auction in June last year for €55,000 when the horse was an unnamed, unbroken three-year-old. Doyle’s aim was to train his new recruit to win a point-to-point in order to advertise the horse’s ability to gallop and jump before taking him back to market. When he won on debut and in good style at Ballinaboola on Sunday he was booked on a transporter bound for Cheltenham.

Yesterday evening, bloodstock agent Tom Malone, who bought Finian’s Oscar at the sale 12 months ago, joined forces with trainer Paul Nicholls to buy the gelding, but their efforts failed when Pipe offered the sum of £380,000. The buyer said Know The Score would race in the colours of the Angove Family, who own Poker Play, a runner in today’s Martin & Co Jewellers Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Doyle said: “That’s my biggest sale, but he’s by far the best horse I’ve ever put a saddle on. He had size, scope, pedigree and an unbelievable attitude.”

Another Irish pointer, Good Man Jim, was prepared in similar fashion but by County Wexford’s Michael Goff, who saddled him to win at Dowth last month. The grey scored impressively that day, and yesterday made £360,000 to a bid from racehorse owner Roger Brookhouse, who said the horse’s next trainer had yet to be decided.

Other buyers included J P McManus, who gained a French three-year-old called Unexcepted – a recent winner at Auteuil – for £200,000, while bloodstock agent Anthony Bromley bought several choice lots, including four-year-old pointer Lust For Glory (£240,000) and five-year-old point and bumper winner Gallaher’s Cross (£260,000). Both will join Nicky Henderson to run for owners Mike Grech and Stuart Parkin.

After being involved in creating record turnover at Cheltenham’s November Sale, Bromley described the event as a ‘wow’ sale, adding: “Performances on the track count, and this is the first proper sale of the Jumps season – and the first since May. There were a lot of people here for the best horses, and it was a vibrant market.”

PRESS SIDES WITH FRY’S NEW DELIGHT

It is not often that a racehorse trainer finds himself splashed all over the Saturday papers in connection with a horse he has yet to saddle for a race.

That unusual scenario has played out today for Dorset handler Harry Fry, who runs Kylemore Lough, favourite for today’s feature of Cheltenham’s November Meeting, the £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup. Press tipsters have flocked to side with the eight-year-old, whose career has included winning a point-to-point and a Grade One chase in Ireland for his former trainer, Kerry Lee.

‘Fry’s ready to Lough ‘n roll’ is a headline in The Sun alongside a Templegate column, while the Daily Mail’s Sam Turner tips the horse in an article headlined ‘Classy Fry’s looking for even more’. ‘Have a Fry-up’ is the Daily Star’s racing pull-out, front-page headline, above a column in which Patrick Weaver writes: “. . . the BetVictor Gold Cup has been inked in since he [Kylemore Lough] started showing brilliant form on the gallops.”

Fry is well aware of his good fortune in being given the opportunity to train Kylemore Lough, and is hoping he proves some consolation for the sad loss of his untapped star Neon Wolf, who died in August. ‘Fry hopes his new star can fill the shoes of Neon Wolf’, is a headline in The Times, which carries an interview with the trainer by Mark Souster. In it he ponders his gain and Lee’s loss, and tells Souster: “It is always a tricky situation, but we are in the business of training racehorses. With a horse of his calibre there was no hesitation, but the pressure is on us because he did very well for Kerry Lee.”

Tully East is one rival who could give the favourite something to think about, and Newsboy of the Daily Mirror is one fan. ‘Look East’ is the headline above his big-race considerations, while Tom Segal, Pricewise of the Racing Post, opts for Aqua Dude. Ballyalton, who was bought by golfer Lee Westwood as a gift to his father, John, is the choice of Marcus Armytage in The Daily Telegraph.

Writing in the Racing Post, Lee Mottershead points out the scarcely believable fact that racehorse owner J P McManus has yet to win the BetVictor Gold Cup, even under its guises of Mackeson, Murphys, Thomas Pink or Paddy Power. Le Prezien, trained by Paul Nicholls, is McManus’s hope today – other Mottershead investigations reveal Ireland has won today’s feature just once since 1980, yet Martin and David Pipe have been successful nine times.

Yesterday’s racing included a terrific second run over fences by Finian’s Oscar, who by winning paid tribute to his late owner, Alan Potts, who died this week. Potts and bloodstock agent Tom Malone picked the horse out and bought him for £250,000 at Cheltenham’s November Sale, one year ago yesterday. Bryan Cooper rode Finian’s Oscar yesterday, and the pair are captured jumping a fence in style on the front page of The Sun’s pull-out. ‘Cooper Trooper’ is the headline, while the Racing Post proclaims, ‘Finian’s scores emotional victory in Potts’ colours’. ‘Oscar remembers his lines’ is the Daily Express take on the victory, and ‘It’s bravo Oscar for Tizzard’ in the Daily Mirror.

Away from the racecourse, but with focus on an adjacent field, Thursday’s Gloucestershire Echo revealed in a headline, ‘New hotel could be built on Racecourse doorstep’. The paper says landowner Roger Hanks has submitted a planning application to build at Hunting Butts Farm, off Swindon Lane.

Of more general interest has been this week’s disappointing news that last season’s Racing Post Arkle Trophy Chase winner Altior is temporarily sidelined by a breathing issue which was operated on yesterday. The timing of the release of the news – bearing in mind Altior is a high-profile horse with big-race engagements – has become a point of controversy touched upon by several racing writers, including Greg Wood of The Guardian and James Burn of the Racing Post. They quote trainer Nicky Henderson from an ITV Racing interview carried out yesterday, in which he defended the way the news was released and said: “I am, to say the very least, extremely upset with some of the insinuations made.”

Writing in i, reporter Jon Freeman reflects on a Jump season that is gathering pace, one very good example being the return of Faugheen, winner of the 2015 Unibet Champion Hurdle. Not seen in public for nearly two years, he runs in tomorrow’s Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown, where rivals will include his stablemate, Vroum Vroum Mag, and the 2014 Unibet Champion Hurdle winner Jezki.

The 2018 Cheltenham Festival in March will drip with talent, but it will be even richer if that trio – not least Faugheen – make it to the meeting.

VICONTE PRIMED FOR BETVICTOR GOLD CUP

Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer to his father Colin, is hopeful of a good performance from Viconte Du Noyer in today’s centrepiece on day two of The November Meeting, the £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup (1.50pm).

The eight-year-old son of Martaline made a winning debut for Tizzard over three miles and three furlongs at this meeting last year and returned to form when a five-length second at Punchestown in May.

A creditable seventh on his reappearance at The Showcase Meeting last month, Tizzard expects the French-bred gelding to come on for that run.

“We stepped him up from two miles to three miles and three furlongs on his first start for us and that suited him as he was on a handy mark.

“He is a competitive horse. Last time he was travelling really well over three miles and never really got home.

“Bryan [Cooper, jockey] said that we should drop him back in trip, and he won’t mind the rain either.

Viconte Du Noyer, like a host of other stable stars for the Tizzard’s, runs in the colours of Alan Potts who sadly passed away earlier this week, just three months on from the death of his wife Ann. Tizzard paid tribute to the owner, commenting: “We had some great times with him. He was a strong character, but a generous man as well.”

The Tizzards are also represented by West Approach in the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase (1.15pm), with the brother of King George winner Thistlecrack facing two rivals in the extended three-mile event. Tizzard added: “West Approach jumped really well at home and at Ffos Las he put it to bed nicely. He will certainly enjoy this rain.”

Neil Mulholland runs Doing Fine in the BetVictor.com Handicap Chase (1.50pm) and is keen on the nine-year-old son of Presenting’s chances in the extended three miles and three furlongs contest.

Third at the Showcase Meeting over three miles and one furlong, Mulholland is confident the step up in trip will help his charge, commenting: “Doing Fine ran well at Cheltenham in October and he should enjoy the longer trip in this event.

“We find holding him up suits his style of racing and he has been much more consistent ridden that way – we’re hopeful of a good run.”

THE APPLE OF HENDERSON’S EYE

Apple’s Shakira, a full-sister to Apple’s Jade, winner of the Grade One OLBG Mares’ Hurdle at The Festival in March, was an impressive winner of the Grade Two JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle.

The three-year-old filly, the evens favourite, strode away from second-placed Gumball, a 5/4 chance, to win by 17 lengths in the colours of J P McManus. She was trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Barry Geraghty.

Henderson said: “Barry has adored her from the first moment, but she is funny because she doesn’t show you anything at home. I was petrified, the first bits of work she did, because I thought this was going to be rather special, but aaargh… But she does jump. Barry schooled her once and said, ‘this is the fastest thing I have ever seen, for a three-year-old.’ She’s good. She’s not big, but she’s got a lovely temperament. It’s only the second race of her whole life; there’s lots to learn. She’s still green. She jumps like a big horse. She’s sweet. As long as they come and do it in the afternoon, I don’t mind – far better than these flashy ones, whizzing past you in the morning and then not doing it in the afternoon. I’d rather this way round.”

Asked whether she would be aimed at the most obvious target, the JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festival in March, Henderson replied: “I will get some instructions, I’m sure! This was soft ground, she enjoyed it; I must admit I don’t think she’d want it too fast. I suppose that’s where we finish up. She wants to learn a bit more so she won’t be hiding in her stable. It depends what other juveniles they [McManus] have got.

“I haven’t got many juveniles, to be fair – I’ve only run two, which are We Have A Dream [who won at Warwick on November 10] and Apple’s Shakira – but the ones I’ve got are alright!

“I really just didn’t know what was going to happen today. I hoped it would be something like that – you always had in your mind that it must be there somewhere, and to be fair I did just enquire as to how well Apple’s Jade actually works at home, and I was quite pleased to hear that she doesn’t show a whole lot either, so I was always hopeful that if the genes are right, we might be alright.”

SHAKIRA THE APPLE OF GERAGHTY’S EYE

Jockey Barry Geraghty was looking to the future after Apple’s Shakira ran away with the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The three-year-old filly was always travelling sweetly through the rain softened ground and stalked long-time leader Gumball for the majority of the race, with her jockey patiently waiting until it was time to press the button on the even money favourite.

The response was instant when Geraghty asked Apple’s Shakira for her effort and the pair scampered clear up the run-in to record a facile 17 length victory.

Geraghty was full of praise for the full-sister to Grade One winner Apple’s Jade (winner of last season’s OLBG Mares Hurdle for trainer Gordon Elliott at The Festival) immediately after the race.

“You could only be impressed with that – she’s very good,” said the jockey.

“She was green through the middle part of the race and jumped a bit big but she kept learning as she went. She ran all the way to the line though – she could have gone again at the end of the race.

“She was as much learning as responding. The penny only really dropped halfway through the race. She doesn’t need much schooling as she’s a natural and her work wouldn’t be as flashy as most. She’s got scope though and she covers the ground very well. She’s got a great attitude – you can only love her. She has more to learn than Defi Du Seuil (who Geraghty rode to win this race last year and then to success in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festival). He knew his job very well. This girl has a lot of talent but doesn’t quite know her job yet.

“I said to Nicky (Henderson – trainer) that I’ve never ridden a three-year-old that is so physical – she’s great. I’d say the ground is soft – if you handle it, you’d only think it’s soft but if you don’t, you’d say it’s very soft.”

GUMBALL RALLIES BUT TO NO AVAIL AS APPLE’S PROVES TASTY

JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial contender Gumball was strongly fancied to continue Philip Hobbs’ excellent record with juvenile hurdlers, but he found the even-money winner Apple’s Shakira far too good.

Gumball, a 5/4 chance ridden by Richard Johnson, attempted to make all, but was challenged by the winner heading for the final turn, and while he kept tabs on her around that bend he was unable to sustain his rally, and went down by 17 lengths. A further five lengths behind was third-placed Eragon De Chanay from Gary Moore’s yard.

Hobbs said of the Terry Warner-owned Gumball: “I just think the winner is very good. Our horse was a little fresher than normal, which wasn’t ideal, but the winner was clearly the better horse.

“It’s getting quite testing out there, and Richard thought it was very soft, but our horse won on soft at Chepstow so we can’t use that as an excuse.”

Josh Moore, who rode Eragon De Chanay, said: “He ran a nice race – he’s not the greatest standard, but he’s a fun horse, and he could be a good handicap hurdler one day. He will definitely stay further and he may well want better ground.”

JOCKEYS ON GROUND

The jockeys who rode in the first race on day two of The November Meeting 2017, the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial Juvenile Hurdle, gave their opinions on the ground.

Barry Geraghty, rider of the winner Apple’s Shakira remarked: “It’s soft – if you handle it, you only think it’s soft, but if you don’t, you’d say it’s very soft.”

Richard Johnson, jockey of the 17-length second Gumball, said: “It’s soft.”

Joshua Moore, riding third-placed Eragon De Chanay, commented: “Soft.”

Tom O’Brien, partner of Speedo Boy (5th), remarked: “It’s soft and loose ground.”

Jonny Slevin aboard Apparition (6th), said: “It’s soft ground all over.”

12.40pm JCB Triumph Trial Hurdle (Grade 2)

1 APPLE’S SHAKIRA (J P McManus) Nicky Henderson 3-10-05 Barry Geraghty Evens Fav

2 Gumball (Terry Warner) Philip Hobbs 3-10-12 Richard Johnson 5/4

3 Eragon De Chanay (Five Star Racing Group) Gary Moore 3-10-12 Joshua Moore 28/1

Distances: 17, 5

Tote Win: £1.90 Places: £1.50; £1.10 Exacta: £2.80

FROST NOT TO BE CORT ON BLACK

Bryony Frost maintained her unbeaten record aboard the Paul Nicholls-trained Black Corton (4/1) in the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase, the second race on day two, BetVictor Gold Cup Day, of The November Meeting.

The six-year-old son of Laverock tracked the well-backed 10/11 favourite Ballyoptic throughout the extended three-mile event but quickened clear on the turn for home and kept on tenaciously up the punishing Cheltenham hill to score by four lengths from Nigel Twiston-Davies’ charge in second.

Colin Tizzard’s West Approach (7/4) was a further 29 lengths behind in third.

Frost has built up an excellent rapport with the French-bred gelding and is now five from five on him. She followed up last week’s win in the Badger Ales Trophy aboard Present Man, also for Nicholls, with another high-profile success today.

The Ditcheat handler was quick to praise the conditional, commenting: “She rides very well and is a very good girl.

“You watch her all the way round there, she sits quietly and is as good as any of the other conditionals out there.

“She is a very talented lady who works hard and is from a good family – I’m pleased for her.

“He is an astonishing horse really who is just getting better and better. His hurdles’ form was beneath the other two but he has just kept improving throughout the summer.

“He has had a lot of runs, but this week he looked better than he has ever looked. I am astonished with the improvement.

“We thought we’d let him take his chance but it’s just astonishment that he has won.

“He is not a typical big chaser, like the other two in the field, but he gets on well with Bryony. He has got loads of ability and it just amazes me how much he has improved.”

Regarding future plans, Nicholls added: “We might look for something else and then give him a break but my belief is that when they are in form and improving, then there is no point in putting them away.

“We might have to aim for something like the RSA Chase as you have to aim at something like that, as this is top-class form which he has shown today.”

‘BLACKIE’ AND FROST ARE HOT TO TROT

The Paul Nicholls-trained Black Corton, the outsider of the three runners in the three-mile mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase at 4/1, extended his winning sequence under today’s jockey, Bryony Frost, to five, taking the race by four lengths.

Frost couldn’t hide her jubilation, saying: “I wouldn’t get mind getting used to this! I don’t think you’d ever get used to wins like this, though.

“Hats off to that little horse – he deserves every pat he gets. From going round Worcester in the summer to now beating these type of horses on ground you wouldn’t say he likes, on a trip you’d never say he’d stay, under weight for such a little horse – he’s brave. Going down the back he gave me every inch he had, and I put his jumping to the test going down the hill. I prayed to God the little horse would keep going, and he did.

“I could hear Ballyoptic [the 10/11 favourite, who finished second] coming to me – that’s the biggest thunder of hooves you could hear – and I thought, ‘Don’t get caught now Blackie, you don’t deserve that’. Hats off, brilliant – absolutely marvellous. I owe a lot to that horse – first win as a professional, five out of five – he is my best friend.”

“We click – I love him and have every faith in him. He’s an amazing little lad. The last time he won here guys shrugged him off a bit, and you’d have to because he hadn’t won against decent horses, but today he’s put two very decent horses to bed. He’ll tell us when he’s done but for now he’s saying, ‘Don’t you pull me up!’”

JOHNSON HAPPY WITH BALLYOPTIC

Jockey Richard Johnson was happy enough with the performance of Ballyoptic after the 10/11 favourite finished the four-length runner up behind Black Corton in the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The seven-year-old appeared to be travelling well under his jockey for the majority of the three-mile race as the pair lead the field, but they could find no answer to the finishing kick of the winner and Johnson was pleased enough with his effort.

“He’s done well,” said the jockey.

“He’s run another good race. I suppose the winner just had that little bit more experience than him and that’s probably made a bit of difference on the day.

“I think he’s run well though. He copes well with most ground so that’s not an excuse.”

West Approach finished a further 29 lengths back in third and his jockey, Tom Scudamore, thinks he is a better horse than he showed today.

“It’s very soft out there,” said Scudamore.

“It took him a bit of time to warm up but he never really got fully going. We know he’s better than that and there will be other days for him. Sometimes it’s the case that they are a bit more novicey on their second start than on their first, so maybe that’s what’s happened today.

“He’s still a nice horse though.”

Colin Tizzard, trainer of third-placed West Approach, a half-brother to his stablemate, Thistlecrack, said: “He didn’t pick the bit up going into the first, nor the second, nor the third or fourth and so on. To put it mildly, he didn’t seem to try an inch. There is no comparison to this effort and Thistlecrack’s first attempt over fences. It’s back to the drawing board.”

To view a replay of the race, please click here – http://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/video/20171118/2729946/16368053

PERFECT COULD BE A NATIONAL CANDIDATE

Trainer Fergal O’Brien was visibly delighted in the winners’ enclosure after Perfect Candidate gave him another big race success in the BetVictor.com Handicap Chase at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The 7/1 shot was recording his third victory at Cheltenham and gave O’Brien his second success in this race following Alvarado’s win in 2013.

Jockey Paddy Brennan had to work hard on the 10-year-old but his mount responded after the pair got into a protracted battle with eventual third Three Faces West coming down the hill.

Runner-up Vicente stalked this pair but Perfect Candidate always had his measure, though the winner had to dig deep as the runner-up renewed his challenge with a strong finish on the run-in.

Both Brennan and Perfect Candidate had enough in reserve though to hold on, a neck being the margin of victory as they passed the post.

O’Brien’s stable has been in rude health over the past few weeks and the trainer is delighted to see his horses running so well.

“Paddy made this horse today,” said the trainer.

“We came here on the back of a nice run before and Paddy has made his mind up for him today. These sort of fields suit him – small fields – and he probably lacks a gear for a National but he certainly rides like a National horse.

“We were lucky today with Minella Rocco (pulled up) being declared as we got in on a nice weight and the ground’s come right for him.

“For three weeks in a row now, Paddy Brennan has been amazing. He just gave everything and gave the horse every chance. I’m delighted and I’m very lucky to have both the horse and jockey. The horse runs so well round here so it’s probably easier to ride him round here. He’s a phenomenal horse. We bought him for £16,000 I think and he’s done both the owners (ISL Recruitment) and myself proud.

“We’ll see how he comes out of this – the Becher Chase (at Aintree) will probably come too soon for him. This was always the plan though – we’ll just have to see. He looks like a National horse and runs like a National horse so we’ll just have to see.”

PADDY PRAISE FOR NIGEL THROUGH FERGAL

Jockey Paddy Brennan has high hopes for the Fergal O’Brien-trained Grageelagh Girl in today’s closing bumper, so he was delighted to grab a win on the way when taking the BetVictor.com Handicap Chase.

Riding Perfect Candidate (7/1), also trained in the Cotswolds by O’Brien, Brennan won by a neck from the fast-finishing Vicente with early pace-setter Three Faces West another 17 lengths back in third. Fancied Minella Rocco and Premier Bond both pulled up.

Brennan was full of praise for the winning trainer, but also for Nigel Twiston-Davies, who once employed O’Brien as an assistant trainer in the days when Brennan was first-choice jockey at the same yard.

As he returned to scale, Brennan said of O’Brien: “What a trainer! He has campaigned him beautifully. He’s a horse that takes a bit of stoking up at times, but he wanted it today as much as me. I was happy he was a little slow at the last, because I was conscious of using my stick and wanted another horse to come to me.

“He jumps too well sometimes, and goes up in the air, but he was brilliant today and it’s always good to get winners, especially here – hopefully we get another one today. The mare in the bumper was our best chance coming here today, so to pinch one on the way is nice.

“Fergal learned from the best. Nigel Twiston-Davies is for me the best trainer of a jumper that I’ve ridden for in England – I say that of a horse rated 80 or 160, and Fergal learnt from him. One day he could be the best himself.”

RUNNER-UP VICENTE MAY BE AINTREE-BOUND

Dual Scottish National winner Vicente narrowly missed out on victory in the BetVictor.com Handicap Chase, making a mistake at the last fence and finishing just a neck behind winner Perfect Candidate.

9/2 chance Vicente, trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden, fell at the first in last season’s Randox Health Grand National, but Nicholls indicated that his path may lie in that direction again.

“He just landed in a heap at the last and that cost him a bit,” said Nicholls. “It’s not his ground really, that’s why he’s so good in the spring. He jumps a bit better on it and gets away from his fences. But he’s got loads of stamina and nearly got there today. It was a great run for his first of the season.

“God knows where we go now, we’ll see. Whether we have a look at the Becher Chase in three weeks time and give him a practice, but he’s had a hard race today and we’ll have to see how he is. He is always better in the spring, although he has won here before at this meeting. I’m really thrilled with that run.”

Cobden added: “He doesn’t really like the ground – he jumps much better on better ground. He jumped the last, there wasn’t really a stride there and he half-landed in a heap. The other horse [Perfect Candidate] jumped it well – it probably cost us the race.

“But he’s run a blinder and I’d love to ride him in the National one day. All he does is stay and gallop; a bit better ground underfoot and I’d say he’d be a great spin.”

JOHNSON STILL SMILING AFTER FACES IS THIRD

Richard Johnson was pleased with the performance of the Philip Hobbs-trained Three Faces West (5/1) who finished third in the G3 BetVictor.com Handicap Chase, the third race on day two, BetVictor Gold Cup Day, of the November Meeting.

The long-time leader jumped well throughout the extended three mile and three furlong event, but having his first start in 339 days, the nine-year-old son of Dr Massini tired late on as Fergal O’Brien’s 7/1 shot Perfect Candidate edged out Paul Nicholls’ well supported Vicente (9/2) by a neck, with a further 17 lengths back to Hobbs’ charge.

Champion Jump jockey Johnson said: “He hasn’t run for nearly a year so you have to say, that was a very good first run back after all that time off in very testing conditions.

“I’m not sure where he goes now but he is still improving and that run was a nice return, so hopefully there will be some nice staying chases to go for with him now.

“He is only a young horse with time on his side, so hopefully there is plenty more to come from him throughout the rest of the season.”

1.50pm BetVictor.com Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

1 PERFECT CANDIDATE (ISL Recruitment) Fergal O’Brien 10-10-12 Paddy Brennan 7/1

2 Vicente (Trevor Hemmings) Paul Nicholls 8-10-10 Harry Cobden 9/2

3 Three Faces West (Paul & Clare Rooney) Philip Hobbs 9-10-07 Richard Johnson 5/1

4/1 Fav Premier Bond (pulled-up)

Distances: nk, 17

Tote Win: £7.90 Places: £1.90; £1.70; £1.90 Exacta: £40.80

To view a replay of the race, please click here -

http://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/video/20171118/2729948/16368054

GINGE SPLASHES TO VICTORY

Splash of Ginge rolled back the years to produce a fantastic performance when winning the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The nine-year-old won the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury at 33/1 on heavy ground in 2014 and, under similar testing conditions this afternoon, the 25/1 shot prevailed by a neck from the fast-finishing runner-up Le Prezien.

Local trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, who was winning his fourth running of this race (Tipping Tim in 1992, Imperial Commander in 2008 and Little Josh in 2010), believed that the soft ground was the key to rejuvenating the son of Oscar, who had benefitted from a pipe-opener over hurdles at Wetherby last time out. Twiston-Davies is now the second winning-most trainer in this race behind Martin Pipe, who has won the race eight times.

“He has a big following does ol’ Ginge!” said Twiston-Davies.

“He has been a remarkable horse and just lost his confidence a bit over fences last season, so we put him back over hurdles and he has come back this season like a bull.

“He ran really well at Wetherby and as soon as this rain kept on and on we were hopeful as the soft ground is the key to him. It is probably heavy ground now.

“He just doesn’t notice it when it’s this soft – it was the same when he won the Betfair Hurdle. It’s just come right today. I was talking to John Neild (the owner), who has a lot of opinions as you know, about whether we were going to run him or not and I was thinking about taking him out before we declared.

“In the end, I thought we better run him though. I think I’ll be out with the owners tonight though – they’ll insist on it! The whole of Liverpool has turned up!

“It’s an unbelievable – really special, especially when it’s a horse like that. He’d lost his way a little bit but it’s great to give Tom Bellamy (jockey) a chance as he’s not having a great time at the moment. John likes to give the young jockeys a chance so that’s great.

“I was thinking Foxtail (Hill, Twiston-Davies’ shorter-priced runner at 9/1, who finished eighth) was going to do the job but he didn’t handle the ground.

“The horse has just got his confidence back and the soft ground really is the key to him. This trip on good ground is too sharp for him but, under similar conditions, he’ll be back in December (for the £120,000 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup).

“The idea was, because of John’s connections with Liverpool, to ready him for the National (at Aintree) at one point and we may revisit that idea. We’re always thinking and John has had a bet to win a million if he does win the National so he’s obviously keen!”

BELLAMY SPLASHES OUT

Splash Of Ginge’s 25/1 triumph in the £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup provided jockey Tom Bellamy with the biggest success of his career so far.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained nine-year-old came to the front three fences from home but stayed there over the final fence and hung on up the hill to win by a neck from Starchitect.

Bellamy said: “Unbelievable – I’m still pinching myself! I can’t believe it. First and foremost, the person sitting here today should be Ryan Hatch [who is enduring a long spell on the sidelines with injury]. He is my best friend and I live with him. I am obviously gutted for him, but at the same time I know he will be delighted for me.

“The owners and Nigel [Twiston-Davies] said to me, ‘Give him loads of light all the way round; he doesn’t want to be behind a horse.’ He hung from the word go so I was in behind horses the whole way, and I was thinking, ‘This is not what I need’, but it worked out perfectly.

“The split came when they went to three out and I thought, ‘Forget the bad ground’ and used it to my advantage. He took off and was brilliant. I actually thought the way he was going was too good to be true, to be honest – they don’t go this well on this ground – so I was thinking he was going to stop at any minute, but he just didn’t.

“Splash Of Ginge is amazing – he has given a few lads very good days. Jamie Bargery had a good winner on him round here [in January 2015] and Ryan Hatch won the Betfair Hurdle [at Newbury in 2014] on him and I celebrated with them then so it’s nice that they can hopefully do the same with me now.

“The owners are football fans and you can see that – they love a good chant and a sing-song. I’m sure the Hollow Bottom [a pub in Guiting Power near Nigel Twiston-Davies’ yard] will be rocking tonight! I must say thanks to them for putting me on and to all the team at Nigel’s. I haven’t had many rides for Nigel and I’ve just started riding out there again. It’s now two wins from three rides for Nigel. It’s a big ride to get, let alone a big winner, so I’m very grateful.”

Asked what it means to ride such a big winner, Bellamy replied: “It means an awful lot in the fact that I lost my claim last year and it’s been very quiet since, so hopefully that might get the ball rolling a little bit now.”

Wild celebrations as Splash Of Ginge wins the 2017 BetVictor Gold Cup

Liverpool-based owner John Neild, backed up by numerous friends and family, celebrated the victory of his Splash Of Ginge exuberantly in the paddock and then the winner’s enclosure.

He said: “This victory is for Ryan Hatch. He has had an awful year and has done everything on this horse.

“Whatever happens in the future, it is all for Ryan (who won the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Splash Of Ginge in February, 2014).

“I was screaming as the horse came up the hill. Bellsy (Tom Bellamy) is a great kid too and the one thing about Nige is that he always believes.

“Nigel tilts at windmills and even Sam (Twiston-Davies) said ‘are we really pitching him in here?’

“We said that he is a stone lower than when he ran in this race a few years ago and we knew that if he jumped well, he was well handicapped.

“I actually can’t believe it.”

Winning jockey Tom Bellamy was carried shoulder high after the trophy presentation.

Ground changed to SOFT, HEAVY in places

The official going description was changed after the running of the BetVictor Gold Cup to Soft, Heavy in places, from Soft, Good to Soft in places, following continuing rain.

BetVictor Gold Cup facts

Nigel Twiston-Davies, with this win by Splash Of Ginge, gained his fourth victory in the BetVictor Gold Cup and became the second most successful trainer in the race’s history behind the retired Martin Pipe, who collected eight victories.

Splash Of Ginge at 25/1 is one of the highest-priced winners of the BetVictor Gold Cup, with only 33/1 chances Chatham (1970) and Senor El Betrutti (1997) being returned at higher odds.

The horse became the 11th nine-year-old to win the BetVictor Gold Cup in 58 runnings.

STARCHITECT AND PREZIEN RUN BLINDERS IN DEFEAT

Trainer David Pipe called the BetVictor Gold Cup “a fiercely competitive handicap”, and on rain-softening ground it took fit, in-form and talented horses to get involved in the finish.

Pipe’s 10/1 shot Starchitect finished second, beaten a neck by 25/1 winner Splash Of Ginge, and two and a half lengths in front of 6/1 chance Le Prezien. Ballyalton, an 8/1 chance, was three and three-quarters of a length further behind in fourth.

Pipe, who trains Starchitect for Paul and Clare Rooney, said: “He’s probably run the race of his life. He handled the conditions, and just got in a bit close to the last two, which may have cost the win.

“It’s a fiercely competitive handicap and they’ve gone a good gallop in the conditions. He’s run a cracker and he will hopefully come back here in December [for the £120,000 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup].”

Le Prezien, who is owned by J P McManus, was trained by Paul Nicholls. The trainer said: “He ran a fine race, and the trip and ground were perfect for him. He has loads of stamina and stays for ever – he’s won over shorter trips when we’ve asked him, but you saw today that he stayed all the way to the line. I’m very pleased with him.”

STAR ARCHITECT OF OWN DOWNFALL

Paul and Clare Rooney’s Racing Manager Jason Maguire couldn’t hide his disappointment after the David Pipe-trained Starchitect (10/1) finished a neck second to Nigel Twiston-Davies’ 25/1 winner Splash Of Ginge in today’s feature race, the G3 BetVictor Gold Cup.

Always prominent under Tom Scudamore, the six-year-old son of Sea The Stars rallied gamely up the hill but just failed to reel in Splash Of Ginge and Tom Bellamy in the extended two and a half-mile contest.

Paul Nicholls’ Le Prezien (6/1) was a further two and a half-lengths behind in second, with Ian Williams’ Ballyalton (8/1) three and three-quarter lengths behind in fourth.

Maguire said: “The second-last mistake probably cost him a bit of momentum, but jumping is the name of the game.

“He has run really well, he had a good confidence win at Stratford and he has improved again today.

“He coped with the ground as they all had to and it’s unfortunate to get beaten, but he is still in good health.

“This is probably his trip and we’ll speak to David and see where he wants to go.”

Barry Geraghty, who rode Le Prezien, said: “He ran a good race. It was hard work and I thought jumping the last, I might get to the winner and the runner-up but they just kept finding.

“I was trying to find the better ground and we were trying our best but he was just going in snatches. I thought I had a chance turning in but the others stayed on well up the hill.

“He’s run well in two good handicaps here and hopefully he’ll keep improving as the season goes on.”

Tom O’Brien aboard Ballyalton added: “He ran really well. He wasn’t in love with the ground but he just kept finding. It was a good run.”

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2017, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

BetVictor GOLD CUP DAY, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

2.25pm BetVictor Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 4½f

1 SPLASH OF GINGE NIGEL TWISTON-DAVIES 10ST 6LB TOM BELLAMY 25/1

2 Starchitect (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) David Pipe 11st 2lb Tom Scudamore 10/1

3 Le Prezien (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 8lb Barry Geraghty 6/1

4 Ballyalton (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Ian Williams 11st 1lb Tom O’Brien 8/1

5 Romain de Senam (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 3lb Harry Cobden 10/1

6 Tully East (IRE) Alan Fleming, Ireland 11st 6lb Denis O’Regan 8/1

7 Double Treasure (Tongue Strap) Jamie Snowden 11st 8lb Gavin Sheehan 25/1

8 Foxtail Hill (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 5lb Jamie Bargary (3) 9/1

9 Guitar Pete (IRE) Nicky Richards 10st 6lb Ryan Day (3) 11/1

10 Bentelimar (IRE) Charlie Longsdon 10st 11lb J. J. Burke 25/1

11 Viconte du Noyer (FR) (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 8lb B. J. Cooper 20/1

FELL 1st Theinval (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) Nicky Henderson 11st 4lb Jeremiah McGrath 20/1

PU Plaisir d’Amour (FR) Venetia Williams 10st 10lb Aidan Coleman 20/1

PU Aqua Dude (IRE) Evan Williams 10st 11lb Adam Wedge 16/1

PU Days of Heaven (FR) (Hood) Nicky Henderson 11st 7lb Nico de Boinville 33/1

PU Kylemore Lough (Tongue Strap) Harry Fry 11st 12lb Noel Fehily 4/1 Fav

PU Lake Takapuna (IRE) J. Culloty, Ireland 10st 1lb Paddy Brennan 20/1

Non-Runner: Mystifiable (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

Distances: nk, 2½, 3¾, 6, nk, 10, 2¼, nk, 2, 33

Tote Win: £26.70 Places: £4.30, £2.50, £2.10, £2.80 Exacta: £385.50

To view a replay of the race, please click here –

http://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/video/20171118/2729952/16368157

CAMPBELL SIMPLY POETRY IN MOTION

The well supported 13/8 favourite Thomas Campbell made it two wins in as many starts at Prestbury Park with a comfortable two and a half-length victory in the Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap under young conditional James Bowen.

Always travelling well, the Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old son of Yeats stayed on powerfully after the final flight to fend off the sustained challenge of Sophie Leech’s Anteros (8/1) in second, with a further five lengths back to Kim Bailey’s Rocky Treasure (13/2) in third.

Seven Barrows maestro Henderson, registering a 4.25/1 double after the victory of Apple’s Shakira in the G2 JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle, said: “James gave him a lovely ride. He is a really good lad and it’s his last day claiming 7lbs so I wasn’t going to waste it.

“I’ve got a number of good boys at home including Ned Curtis and Hugo Hunt so it’s nice as these boys are the future.

“Thomas Campbell was always going well – he is progressing nicely. He has a bit of a temperament but he always tries.

“We have never run him in that sort of ground and whilst he is a reprobate, he has ability and he uses it.

“He jumped very well today, so it suggests that he does handle the ground. We’ll keep creeping away with him but he’s a very honest fella.”

3.00pm Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle

1 THOMAS CAMPBELL (Mrs Van Geest & Mrs Kelvin Hughes) Nicky Henderson 5-11-10 James Bowen (7) 13/8 favourite

2 Anteros (Mr K. W. Bell) Sophie Leech 9-10-04 8/1

3 Rocky’s Treasure (Mr J. Perriss) Kim Bailey 6-10-10 13/2

Distances: 2 1/2, 5

Tote Win: £2.20 Places: £1.60; £1.90; £1.90 Exacta: £15.10

THOMAS BECOMES BOWEN’S FIRST CHELTENHAM WINNER

Conditional jockey James Bowen rode his first Cheltenham winner today when 13/8 favourite Thomas Campbell won the Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle.

No less pleasing for the 16-year-old Welshman was that the victory came on a horse trained by his boss, champion trainer Nicky Henderson, who he joined in the autumn. Today’s win was his 21st victory under Rules – he set a British record of 30 wins by a novice point-to-point rider last season – and while he claimed 7lb today following a 20th victory at Exeter in midweek, he is now down to a 5lb allowance.

Bowen said: “He travelled brilliantly, he settled, and he jumped really good. All the way round I was on the winner, and hopefully he can go on to prove a very nice horse.

“He wasn’t the most straightforward when he was younger, but he’s come into himself – he was easy to ride today. He’s not keen, he settled and he stayed on in that ground. That’s his trip.

“So far things are going well – long may it continue.”

BRENNAN IMPRESSED WITH CAMPBELL

Jockey Paddy Brennan was satisfied with the performance of Anteros, who finished the two and half-length runner-up behind Thomas Campbell in his attempt to win back-to-back runnings of the Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The 8/1 shot won for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Sophie Leech 12 months ago and Brennan felt that the nine-year-old had run into a very well-handicapped horse this afternoon.

“I maybe just got there a fraction early but the winner has won very well,” said the jockey.

“I very keen to get that near-side rail though. I was very impressed with the winner though and the way he picked up.

“Anteros has run a nice race though – probably as well as he did last year.”

Rocky’s Treasure finished a further five lengths back in third and his jockey, David Bass, was another who was taken with the winner’s performance.

“I think the winner is very well-handicapped,” said Bass.

“I’m really pleased with my lad though. I think he’ll be better on better ground though. It rode really heavy today and I’m pleased with the way he ran.

“I think there could be a nice handicap in him somewhere down the line.”

To view a replay of the race, please click here –

http://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/video/20171118/2730004/16368057

BLAKE’S DEBUT CHELTENHAM WINNER LOOKS PRETTY COOLE

Wiltshire trainer Michael Blake trained his first Cheltenham winner today when Coole Cody won the Martin & Co Jewellers Intermediate Handicap Hurdle.

A 25/1 shot, the six-year-old was ridden by Brendan Powell to an all-the-way win by three lengths and three and three-quarters of a length from Mischievous Max (14/1) and Red Indian (5/1 favourite). Diable De Sivola (7/1) was fourth.

Blake trains just ten horses at his yard near Trowbridge, yet Coole Cody was his fifth winner of the Jump season, and he has saddled five on the Flat.

He said: “It feels fantastic. We’ve had this race in mind for a while because he won a couple of novice hurdles at the end of his novice season and since then we laid him out for this. We weren’t worried about the ground because he won an Irish point-to-point on heavy ground, and again at Wincanton.

“We told Brendan to go wide all the way and he rode him beautifully – it looked easy, but I don’t know if it was. He only cost £5,000 at Ascot Sales – Wayne [Clifford, the owner] found him and sent him to me. He’s a good size and we thought about going over fences with him this season, then decided to make use of his novice status over hurdles for the time being – he’ll run over hurdles again before Christmas and then we’ll think about fences.

“I’ve only had four runners at Cheltenham, but to have a winner here is fantastic.”

POWELL KEEPS HIS COOLE

Jockey Brendan Powell produced a fine front-running ride on 25/1 shot Coole Cody to land the Martin & Co Jewellers Intermediate Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The Michael Blake-trained six-year-old travelled beautifully through the testing ground and the pair stayed on strongly on the run-in to record a three-length victory, with Mischievous Max back in second.

Powell was surprised that he got such an easy lead in a competitive race.

“You never really get an easy lead round Cheltenham but the ground probably played a part in that,” said the jockey.

“The other jockeys probably had it in their minds to save as much energy as possible which allowed me to dictate the pace. In the end, he’s settled well. He can be a bit quirky but he’s done it all right today.

“I was confident when I jumped the second last as I’d been saving a bit all the way round. I had a loose horse for company coming down the hill so, as long as he didn’t get in my way, I knew I had a chance. I’d just like to thank Mr Clifford (Wayne – owner) and Mr Blake for the chance to ride him. They were very confident before the race and all credit to them.

“All I had to do was sit and steer and make sure I did not go too quick. Coole Cody is obviously a bit quirky, but this is the first time I have sat on him and Harry Cobden gave me all the information I needed.

“The one thing we thought might stop him was the ground. It was a bit of unknown, even though he ran in a point on heavy, because it is different on the track.

“I was able to save for a lot of the way and got quite an easy lead. I had it in my head that I wanted to save until the bottom of the hill. He has won really well. I have been lucky enough to have a couple of winners here, but things have been quiet for me for the last little while. It is good to get another one.”

3.30pm Martin & Co Jewellers Intermediate Handicap Hurdle

1 Coole Cody (W Clifford) Michael Blake 6-11-11 Brendan Powell 25/1

2 Mischievious Max (Colmark Stud Partnership) Joseph O’Brien IRE 4-11-02 J J Slevin (3) 14/1

3 Red Indian (Preston Lodge Stud) Ben Pauling 5-11-08 Nico de Boinville 5/1 Fav

4 Diable De Sivola (Robert Forster) Nick Williams 4-11-04 Lizzie Kelly (3) 7/1

Distances: 3, 3¾, 6

Tote Win: £33.00 Places: £4.90, £2.40, £2.00, £1.90 Exacta: £526.40

ORPHAN INDIAN PLEASES WEATHERBY

Five-year-old Red Indian, third behind winner Coole Cody and second-placed Mischievous Max in the Martin & Co Jewellers Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, was home-bred by Weatherbys chairman and Her Majesty’s Representative at Ascot, Johnny Weatherby.

Trained by Ben Pauling and ridden by Nico de Boinville, Red Indian, a son of Sulamani, started the 5/1 favourite and was beaten six and three-quarter lengths by the winner.

Weatherby said: “He was an orphan because his dam [Rafiya] died the day after he was born, so he had a slightly tricky start. He went to Ben [Pauling] last season and was quite sick, so this is really the first season he has been feeling well. He did great – I’m really pleased. Ben is thrilled with him.

“He’s inexperienced, and he didn’t handle the ground too badly. That was part of thing – to find out would he get the trip and what sort of ground he could handle. We are thrilled.”

To view a replay of the race, please click here -

http://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/video/20171118/2729981/16368273

POSH TRISH LORDS IT OVER RIVALS

The Paul Nicholls-trained Posh Trish (9/4 favourite) plundered Listed honours in the concluding race on day two, BetVictor Gold Cup Day, of the November Meeting with an impressive three and a quarter-length success in The Experience The Theatre At The Festival Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Always travelling under Harry Cobden, the Irish—bred filly stayed on powerfully in the closing stages to register a commanding victory over Grageelagh Girl (11/4) in second.

The four-year-old daughter of Stowaway cost £135,000 after winning a point-to-point at Lemonfield and Ditcheat handler Nicholls was delighted that the Highclere Thoroughbred-owned filly, owned by the Posh Trish syndicate, many of whose members were present] had maintained her unbeaten record under rules.

Nicholls, who registered a 15.25/1 double on the day, following Black Corton’s success in the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase said: “She’s a very nice filly. She just needed her first run at Aintree [awarded race in stewards’ room] and we knew she would improve on that as she was a little bit green but she loved the soft ground here.

“Aintree was a little bit too quick for her but I was keen to get a run into her coming into today and she has improved for that run.

“I’m not sure whether to find another mares bumper or to go hurdling. We will have to make a plan, but she has schooled wonderfully.”

4.00pm Experience The Theatre at The Festival Mares’ Standard Open NHF Race (Listed)

1 POSH TRISH (Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Posh Trish) Paul Nicholls 4-11-00 Harry Cobden 9/4 Fav

2 Grageelagh Girl (The Yes No Wait Sorries) Fergal O’Brien 6-11-00 Paddy Brennan 11/4

3 Pineapple Rush (Bradley Partnership) Philip Hobbs 4-11-00 Richard Johnson 11/2

Distances: 3¼, 2

Tote Win: £2.80 Places: £1.20, £1.50, £2 Exacta: £9.20

HARRY LOVES A BIT OF POSH

Jockey Harry Cobden was enthusiastic about the future for Posh Trish after the four-year-old mare produced a commanding performance when winning the Experience The Theatre At The Festival Mares’ Bumper at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The 9/4 favourite had won a point-to-point in Ireland in March of this year before being bought by Highclere for £135,000. She finished second by a nose in an Aintree bumper last month behind Grageelagh Girl (runner-up today) but was awarded the race in the Stewards’ room.

However, she turned the tables on that mare in no uncertain terms this afternoon, travelling well under Cobden and bounding away up the hill to record a three-and-a-quarter length success.

Cobden was bullish about the filly’s future after the race.

“She certainly didn’t need the help of the Stewards this time!” said the jockey.

“I’d say she’s the best bumper mare I’ve ever ridden. She’s a big, 16.3hh mare and she’s got so much power in her. She looks like a gelding – she’s that big and scopey.

“She could be very special. She’s got such a big stride and I can’t wait to see her over hurdles and fences in the future. I’ve actually schooled her over Mr Nicholls’ (Paul – trainer) loop at home and she jumps well. Hopefully she’s one for the future.

“I’m very excited by her – she’s definitely one to look out for.”

To view a replay of the race, please click here -

http://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/video/20171118/2730011/16368311

DRY NIGHT EXPECTED, SAYS CLAISSE

After a wet but thrilling BetVictor Gold Cup Day, Simon Claisse, Cheltenham’s clerk of the course, said: “We had far more rain than anticipated – 10-12 millimetres, depending on where you are on the site, in a relatively short period of time. Understandably, conditions got more testing during the day.

“We changed the ground after race four from Soft, Good to Soft in places to Soft, Heavy in places.

“It was a fantastic day’s racing and a wonderful BetVictor Gold Cup. It was super for the ‘locals’ – Nigel Twiston-Davies and Tom Bellamy – to win it with Splash Of Ginge.

“The weather forecast now for tonight is dry with no frost forecast, and we expect a dry day tomorrow.”

TODAY’S CROWD FIGURE

Today’s attendance at Cheltenham came to 30,634, while 31,942 passed through the turnstiles last year.