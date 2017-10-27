bet365 renews sponsorship of Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby for another three years

Wetherby Racecourse is very pleased to announce that bet365 has renewed its sponsorship of the Charlie Hall Chase for a further three years from 2018 onwards.

 

The Stoke-on-Trent-based bookmaker first supported the G2 three-mile chase, Wetherby’s feature race of the season, in 2003.

 

Pat Cooney of bet365 commented: “bet365 is delighted to extend its support of the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby for a further three years.

 

“Since bet365′s first sponsorship back in 2003, there have been some marvellous renewals of the Charlie Hall Chase, with the likes of Silviniaco Conti and Cue Card having been successful.

 

“The 2017 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase is shaping up nicely and we look forward to another exciting and informative renewal next month.”

 

Wetherby Racecourse Chief Executive Jonjo Sanderson added: “Wetherby has enjoyed a fantastic relationship with bet365 over the last 15 years.

 

“We are absolutely thrilled that bet365 has agreed to continue its partnership with Wetherby and, in particular, its sponsorship of the Charlie Hall Chase Meeting, for another three years.

 

“The generous support of bet365 has enabled the Charlie Hall Chase to maintain its position in the racing calendar as the first major target of the season for the best three-mile chasers and we are all set for another terrific race on Saturday, November 4.”

 

The two-day bet365 Meeting takes place at the welcoming West Yorkshire racecourse on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4.

 

The £100,000 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase is scheduled for 3.15pm on the Saturday. Likely starters include the 2015 winner Cue Card, the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Coneygree and Definitly Red, who recorded his biggest success when landing the G3 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day, 2016.

 

The main supporting action is provided by the three-mile £40,000 G2 bet365 Hurdle (2.40pm) on the Saturday, which is set to feature the 2017 G1 Stayers’ Hurdle runner-up Lil Rockerfeller, while the Friday sees two Listed contests run – the £20,000 two-mile Arkle Finance Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle (2pm) and the £27,500 bet365 Handicap Chase (2.35pm) over nearly two and a half miles.

 

Wetherby’s new season started on October 18, when the new £3.5 million Millennium West Grandstand was officially opened to a positive reception. The Millennium West Grandstand completes a whole series of initiatives which have delivered better facilities for Wetherby’s racegoers.

 

For more information, please contact, Jonjo Sanderson, Chief Executive & Clerk of the Course, Wetherby Racecourse & Conference Centre, on 01937 543344 or 07831 437453

The bet365 Charlie Hall Chase – Roll of Honour

 

YEAR  HORSE     AGE/WT OWNER       TRAINER    JOCKEY   SP  RAN

2016 Irish Cavalier  7-11-06 Andrew McIver   Rebecca Curtis Jonathan Moore 16/1 7

2015 Cue Card   9-11-00 Jean Bishop   Colin Tizzard Paddy Brennan 11/4F 7

2014 Menorah   9-11-10 Diana Whateley   Philip Hobbs Richard Johnson 8/1 7

2013  Harry Topper   6-11-06   D J Keyte      Kim Bailey   Jason Maguire  5/1  7

2012  Silviniaco Conti   6-11-05   Chris Giles & Potensis Ltd   Paul Nicholls   Ruby Walsh  11/10F  6

2011  Weird Al    8-11-06   Brannon Dennis Dick Holden   Donald McCain   Timmy Murphy  7/1  7

2010  Nacarat     9-11-00   Simon Clarke     Tom George   Sam Thomas  6/1  8

2009  Deep Purple   8-11-05   Paul Green     Evan Williams   Paul Moloney  9/2  5

2008  State Of Play  8-11-00   William & Angela Rucker   Evan Williams  Paul Moloney  5/2F 6

2007  Ollie Magern  9-11-00   Roger Nicholls     Nigel Twiston-Davies Paddy Brennan  11/4 7

2006  Our Vic    8-11-10   David Johnson    David Pipe  Timmy Murphy  6/1  10

2005  Ollie Magern   7-11-05   Roger Nicholls     Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn  11/4F  8

2004  Grey Abbey   10-11-06  Ken & Elinor Roper, Norman Furness  Howard Johnson  Graham Lee  5/1  6

2003  Ballybough Rasher  8-11-00   Comtake-Welding Engineering Specialists Howard Johnson  Graham Lee  40/1  6

2002  Marlborough   10-11-00  Sir Robert Ogden     Nicky Henderson   Mick Fitzgerald  7/2  8

2001  Sackville    8-11-05   Seamus O’Farrell     Frances Crowley IRE David Casey  5/1  9

2000  See More Business  10-11-12  Paul Barber     Paul Nicholls   Mick Fitzgerald  1/3F  4

1999  See More Business 9-11-12   John Keighley & Paul Barber   Paul Nicholls   Mick Fitzgerald  11/4JF  6

1998  Strath Royal   12-11-03  Lady Anne Bentinck    Owen Brennan   Martin Brennan  14/1  5

1997  One Man    9-11-10   John Hales     Gordon Richards   Richard Dunwoody  4/7F  4

1996  One Man    8-11-10   John Hales     Gordon Richards   Richard Dunwoody 8/11F  4

1995  Barton Bank   9-11-02   Jenny Mould     David Nicholson   Adrian Maguire  8/15F  3

1994  Young Hustler   7-11-10   Gavin Macechern     Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn  8/1  7

1993  Barton Bank   7-11-02   Jenny Mould     David Nicholson   Adrian Maguire  12/1  7

1992  Tipping Tim   7-11-02   Jenny Mould     Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn  11/4  7

1991  Celtic Shot   9-11-10   D E H Horton     Charlie Brooks   Graham Bradley  4/5F  6

1990  Celtic Shot   8-11-02   D E H Horton     Charlie Brooks   Peter Scudamore  7/4F  7

1989  Durham Edition   11-11-02  Robert Oxley     Arthur Stephenson  Alan Merrigan  33/1  7

1988  High Edge Grey   7-11-02   J B Stone      Ken Oliver   Tim Reed   13/2  10

1987  Cybrandian   9-11-02   Ian Bray      Peter Easterby   Chris Grant  7/4 4

1986  Forgive’n Forget   9-11-10   T Kilroe & Sons Ltd    Jimmy FitzGerald   Mark Dwyer  5/2  6

1985  Wayward Lad   10-11-06  Mrs S N Thewlis     Monica Dickinson   Graham Bradley  EvensF  4

1984  Burrough Hill Lad   8-11-09   Stan Riley     Jenny Pitman   Phil Tuck   10/11JF  4

1983  Wayward Lad   8-11-10   Mrs S N Thewlis     Michael Dickinson  Robert Earnshaw  1/3F  3

1982  Righthand Man   5-11-07   Mrs M Haggas     Michael Dickinson  Graham Bradley 11/10F  10

1981  Gay Return   6-11-10   Mrs R Quinn     Edward O’Grady IRE Tommy Ryan  12/1  11

1980  Manton Castle   6-11-09   Mrs M Pett     Maurice Camacho   Gordon Holmes  16/1  9

1979  Sparkie’s Choice   6-11-09   Mrs P Brewitt     Neville Crump   Colin Hawkins  9/2  8

1978  Fighting Fit   6-11-09   Mrs L Carr     Ken Oliver   Ridley Lamb  6/5F  5

1977  Goolagong   7-11-09   H Orde-Powlett     Neville Crump   Mr Harry Orde-Powlett 8/1  8

1976  DH Current Gold   5-11-07   A Picken      Gordon Richards   David Goulding  4/1  9

Set Point    8-11-09   Lavinia, Duchess Of Norfolk   Lady Herries   Tommy Stack  20/1

1975  Davy Lad    5-11-07   Mrs J McGowan     Mick O’Toole IRE   Dessie Hughes  2/5F  5

1974  Tamalin     7-11-09   T Metcalfe     Gordon Richards   Jonjo O’Neill  9/4  7

1973  Dunrobin    6-11-05   Wing-Commander R Stevenson  Bill Crawford   S P Taylor  4/5F  6

1972  Coxswain   7-11-10   Major E Cliff-McCulloch   Arthur Stephenson  Mr Graham Macmillan 4/5F  8

1971  Abandoned – snow and frost

1970  Kildrummy    5-11-07   Mrs M Milne Green    Bill Crawford   Ron Barry  100/30  8

1969  Arcturus     8-11-10   Lady Hay      Neville Crump  Pat Buckley 11/4  3

 

*The Charlie Hall Chase was first run in 1969. It was originally known as the Wetherby Pattern Chase and was restricted to novices up until 1983. bet365 has sponsored the Grade Two race since 2003.

 

*It was named in honour of William “Charlie” Hall in 1978. Hall, who died in 1977, was a Tadcaster-based trainer and the elder brother of leading Flat trainer Sam Hall. He was champion Jump trainer in 1955/56, when he won the Champion Hurdle with Doorknocker. On his retirement in 1975, Charlie Hall was succeeded by his stepson Maurice Camacho who in turn handed over the reins to his daughter Julie in 1998.

 

*There have been six dual winners – Wayward Lad (1983 & 1985), Celtic Shot (1990 & 1991), Barton Bank (1993 & 1995), One Man (1996 & 1997), See More Business (1999 & 2000) and Ollie Magern (2005 & 2007).

 

*The late Gordon Richards and Nigel Twiston-Davies are the most successful trainers with four wins each.

 

*The most successful jockeys have been Graham Bradley, Mick Fitzgerald and Carl Llewellyn, who all rode three winners. Among current riders, Timmy Murphy, Paddy Brennan and Graham Lee are the winning-most with two victories apiece.

 

*The biggest field was 11 in 1981, the smallest was three in 1969, 1983 and 1995.

 

*Ballybough Rasher provided the biggest shock when scoring at 40/1 in 2003.

 

*The shortest-priced winners were Wayward Lad (1983) and See More Business (2000), both 1/3 shots.

 

*In the 47 runnings, 19 favourite or joint favourites have prevailed (40 per cent).

 

*Four winners have also won the Cheltenham Gold Cup – Davy Lad (1975), Burrough Hill Lad (1984), Forgive’n Forget (1986) and See More Business (1999 & 2000).

 

*One Man (1996 & 1997) also won the Queen Mother Champion Chase, while Cue Card (2015) captured the Ryanair Chase.

 

*Seven winners have subsequently won Kempton’s King George VI Chase in the same season – Wayward Lad (1983 & 1985), Burrough Hill Lad (1984), Barton Bank (1995) One Man (1996 success), See More Business (1999 success) and Cue Card (2015).

 

*Irish raiders have scored three times – Davy Lad (1975), Gay Return (1981) and Sackville (2001).

