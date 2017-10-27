bet365 renews sponsorship of Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby for another three years Posted by racenews on Friday, October 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Wetherby Racecourse is very pleased to announce that bet365 has renewed its sponsorship of the Charlie Hall Chase for a further three years from 2018 onwards.

The Stoke-on-Trent-based bookmaker first supported the G2 three-mile chase, Wetherby’s feature race of the season, in 2003.

Pat Cooney of bet365 commented: “bet365 is delighted to extend its support of the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby for a further three years.

“Since bet365′s first sponsorship back in 2003, there have been some marvellous renewals of the Charlie Hall Chase, with the likes of Silviniaco Conti and Cue Card having been successful.

“The 2017 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase is shaping up nicely and we look forward to another exciting and informative renewal next month.”

Wetherby Racecourse Chief Executive Jonjo Sanderson added: “Wetherby has enjoyed a fantastic relationship with bet365 over the last 15 years.

“We are absolutely thrilled that bet365 has agreed to continue its partnership with Wetherby and, in particular, its sponsorship of the Charlie Hall Chase Meeting, for another three years.

“The generous support of bet365 has enabled the Charlie Hall Chase to maintain its position in the racing calendar as the first major target of the season for the best three-mile chasers and we are all set for another terrific race on Saturday, November 4.”

The two-day bet365 Meeting takes place at the welcoming West Yorkshire racecourse on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4.

The £100,000 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase is scheduled for 3.15pm on the Saturday. Likely starters include the 2015 winner Cue Card, the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Coneygree and Definitly Red, who recorded his biggest success when landing the G3 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day, 2016.

The main supporting action is provided by the three-mile £40,000 G2 bet365 Hurdle (2.40pm) on the Saturday, which is set to feature the 2017 G1 Stayers’ Hurdle runner-up Lil Rockerfeller, while the Friday sees two Listed contests run – the £20,000 two-mile Arkle Finance Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle (2pm) and the £27,500 bet365 Handicap Chase (2.35pm) over nearly two and a half miles.

Wetherby’s new season started on October 18, when the new £3.5 million Millennium West Grandstand was officially opened to a positive reception. The Millennium West Grandstand completes a whole series of initiatives which have delivered better facilities for Wetherby’s racegoers.

For more information, please contact, Jonjo Sanderson, Chief Executive & Clerk of the Course, Wetherby Racecourse & Conference Centre, on 01937 543344 or 07831 437453

The bet365 Charlie Hall Chase – Roll of Honour

YEAR HORSE AGE/WT OWNER TRAINER JOCKEY SP RAN

2016 Irish Cavalier 7-11-06 Andrew McIver Rebecca Curtis Jonathan Moore 16/1 7

2015 Cue Card 9-11-00 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard Paddy Brennan 11/4F 7

2014 Menorah 9-11-10 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs Richard Johnson 8/1 7

2013 Harry Topper 6-11-06 D J Keyte Kim Bailey Jason Maguire 5/1 7

2012 Silviniaco Conti 6-11-05 Chris Giles & Potensis Ltd Paul Nicholls Ruby Walsh 11/10F 6

2011 Weird Al 8-11-06 Brannon Dennis Dick Holden Donald McCain Timmy Murphy 7/1 7

2010 Nacarat 9-11-00 Simon Clarke Tom George Sam Thomas 6/1 8

2009 Deep Purple 8-11-05 Paul Green Evan Williams Paul Moloney 9/2 5

2008 State Of Play 8-11-00 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams Paul Moloney 5/2F 6

2007 Ollie Magern 9-11-00 Roger Nicholls Nigel Twiston-Davies Paddy Brennan 11/4 7

2006 Our Vic 8-11-10 David Johnson David Pipe Timmy Murphy 6/1 10

2005 Ollie Magern 7-11-05 Roger Nicholls Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn 11/4F 8

2004 Grey Abbey 10-11-06 Ken & Elinor Roper, Norman Furness Howard Johnson Graham Lee 5/1 6

2003 Ballybough Rasher 8-11-00 Comtake-Welding Engineering Specialists Howard Johnson Graham Lee 40/1 6

2002 Marlborough 10-11-00 Sir Robert Ogden Nicky Henderson Mick Fitzgerald 7/2 8

2001 Sackville 8-11-05 Seamus O’Farrell Frances Crowley IRE David Casey 5/1 9

2000 See More Business 10-11-12 Paul Barber Paul Nicholls Mick Fitzgerald 1/3F 4

1999 See More Business 9-11-12 John Keighley & Paul Barber Paul Nicholls Mick Fitzgerald 11/4JF 6

1998 Strath Royal 12-11-03 Lady Anne Bentinck Owen Brennan Martin Brennan 14/1 5

1997 One Man 9-11-10 John Hales Gordon Richards Richard Dunwoody 4/7F 4

1996 One Man 8-11-10 John Hales Gordon Richards Richard Dunwoody 8/11F 4

1995 Barton Bank 9-11-02 Jenny Mould David Nicholson Adrian Maguire 8/15F 3

1994 Young Hustler 7-11-10 Gavin Macechern Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn 8/1 7

1993 Barton Bank 7-11-02 Jenny Mould David Nicholson Adrian Maguire 12/1 7

1992 Tipping Tim 7-11-02 Jenny Mould Nigel Twiston-Davies Carl Llewellyn 11/4 7

1991 Celtic Shot 9-11-10 D E H Horton Charlie Brooks Graham Bradley 4/5F 6

1990 Celtic Shot 8-11-02 D E H Horton Charlie Brooks Peter Scudamore 7/4F 7

1989 Durham Edition 11-11-02 Robert Oxley Arthur Stephenson Alan Merrigan 33/1 7

1988 High Edge Grey 7-11-02 J B Stone Ken Oliver Tim Reed 13/2 10

1987 Cybrandian 9-11-02 Ian Bray Peter Easterby Chris Grant 7/4 4

1986 Forgive’n Forget 9-11-10 T Kilroe & Sons Ltd Jimmy FitzGerald Mark Dwyer 5/2 6

1985 Wayward Lad 10-11-06 Mrs S N Thewlis Monica Dickinson Graham Bradley EvensF 4

1984 Burrough Hill Lad 8-11-09 Stan Riley Jenny Pitman Phil Tuck 10/11JF 4

1983 Wayward Lad 8-11-10 Mrs S N Thewlis Michael Dickinson Robert Earnshaw 1/3F 3

1982 Righthand Man 5-11-07 Mrs M Haggas Michael Dickinson Graham Bradley 11/10F 10

1981 Gay Return 6-11-10 Mrs R Quinn Edward O’Grady IRE Tommy Ryan 12/1 11

1980 Manton Castle 6-11-09 Mrs M Pett Maurice Camacho Gordon Holmes 16/1 9

1979 Sparkie’s Choice 6-11-09 Mrs P Brewitt Neville Crump Colin Hawkins 9/2 8

1978 Fighting Fit 6-11-09 Mrs L Carr Ken Oliver Ridley Lamb 6/5F 5

1977 Goolagong 7-11-09 H Orde-Powlett Neville Crump Mr Harry Orde-Powlett 8/1 8

1976 DH Current Gold 5-11-07 A Picken Gordon Richards David Goulding 4/1 9

Set Point 8-11-09 Lavinia, Duchess Of Norfolk Lady Herries Tommy Stack 20/1

1975 Davy Lad 5-11-07 Mrs J McGowan Mick O’Toole IRE Dessie Hughes 2/5F 5

1974 Tamalin 7-11-09 T Metcalfe Gordon Richards Jonjo O’Neill 9/4 7

1973 Dunrobin 6-11-05 Wing-Commander R Stevenson Bill Crawford S P Taylor 4/5F 6

1972 Coxswain 7-11-10 Major E Cliff-McCulloch Arthur Stephenson Mr Graham Macmillan 4/5F 8

1971 Abandoned – snow and frost

1970 Kildrummy 5-11-07 Mrs M Milne Green Bill Crawford Ron Barry 100/30 8

1969 Arcturus 8-11-10 Lady Hay Neville Crump Pat Buckley 11/4 3

*The Charlie Hall Chase was first run in 1969. It was originally known as the Wetherby Pattern Chase and was restricted to novices up until 1983. bet365 has sponsored the Grade Two race since 2003.

*It was named in honour of William “Charlie” Hall in 1978. Hall, who died in 1977, was a Tadcaster-based trainer and the elder brother of leading Flat trainer Sam Hall. He was champion Jump trainer in 1955/56, when he won the Champion Hurdle with Doorknocker. On his retirement in 1975, Charlie Hall was succeeded by his stepson Maurice Camacho who in turn handed over the reins to his daughter Julie in 1998.

*There have been six dual winners – Wayward Lad (1983 & 1985), Celtic Shot (1990 & 1991), Barton Bank (1993 & 1995), One Man (1996 & 1997), See More Business (1999 & 2000) and Ollie Magern (2005 & 2007).

*The late Gordon Richards and Nigel Twiston-Davies are the most successful trainers with four wins each.

*The most successful jockeys have been Graham Bradley, Mick Fitzgerald and Carl Llewellyn, who all rode three winners. Among current riders, Timmy Murphy, Paddy Brennan and Graham Lee are the winning-most with two victories apiece.

*The biggest field was 11 in 1981, the smallest was three in 1969, 1983 and 1995.

*Ballybough Rasher provided the biggest shock when scoring at 40/1 in 2003.

*The shortest-priced winners were Wayward Lad (1983) and See More Business (2000), both 1/3 shots.

*In the 47 runnings, 19 favourite or joint favourites have prevailed (40 per cent).

*Four winners have also won the Cheltenham Gold Cup – Davy Lad (1975), Burrough Hill Lad (1984), Forgive’n Forget (1986) and See More Business (1999 & 2000).

*One Man (1996 & 1997) also won the Queen Mother Champion Chase, while Cue Card (2015) captured the Ryanair Chase.

*Seven winners have subsequently won Kempton’s King George VI Chase in the same season – Wayward Lad (1983 & 1985), Burrough Hill Lad (1984), Barton Bank (1995) One Man (1996 success), See More Business (1999 success) and Cue Card (2015).

*Irish raiders have scored three times – Davy Lad (1975), Gay Return (1981) and Sackville (2001).