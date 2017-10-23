“Best-looking horse In Ireland” ready for Group 1 test Posted by racenews on Monday, October 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

STORMY weather did not prevent a record crowd of almost 250 people from the world of horseracing attending The Owners Awards in the Killashee House Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare, on Saturday, October 21st.

Hosted by the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners [AIRO] and The Irish Field newspaper, the blacktie event is one of the most prestigious in the racing calendar and the guest list included plenty of prominent people from the sport.

Trainer Jim Bolger was one of the 15 award winners on the night. He revealed to the audience that his new stable star Verbal Dexterity was in top form and a possible runner at Doncaster next weekend. “He worked well this [Saturday] morning, scoped clean and the plan is to run in the Racing Post Trophy. He’s the best-looking horse in Ireland at the moment.”

Other trainers spotted enjoying the evening included Jessica Harrington, Henry de Bromhead. Noel Meade and Michael Halford. Just back from Ascot where she went close to winning a big race with Torcedor earlier in the day, Harrington picked up an award on behalf of owner Alan Potts in respect of the triple Gold Cup winner Sizing John.

Chinese billionaire Zhang Yuesheng made a surprise appearance at the event. Mr Zhang made headlines in the Irish racing world last year when he literally purchased a planeload of thoroughbreds at Goffs Sales in Kildare to race at his own track in China.

Goffs chairman Eimear Mulhern was naturally delighted to see Mr Zhang pick up an award for one of his Goffs purchases and will no doubt be hoping he reinvests at this week’s sales in Goffs.

The number of horses in training in Ireland fell sharply during the recession and HRI has made it a priority to recruit more racehorse owners. Guest speaker Sally Rowley-Williams, owner of Champion Chase winner Special Tiara, highlighted three areas in which the authorities could do more for owners – hospitality on the day, more admission badges, and putting on more races to address the rise in the incidence of balloting in both flat and National Hunt racing recently.

When it comes to jump racing, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is Ireland’s most successful racehorse owner and he was represented at the awards by his brother Eddie, who is regarded as one of the shrewdest figures in the bloodstock world.

RTE Racing’s Tracy Piggott was also present and part of an award-winning table. Every morning she exercises Irish Grand National winner Our Duke whose owner-breeder Billy Cooper was honoured for his achievement.

One of the highlights of the evening was provided by the three-man Here For The Craic Syndicate, owners of Melbourne Cup runner-up Heartbreak City. Aidan Sheils, Niall O’Reilly and Charlie Gavigan travelled from New York to pick up the award and shared their infectious enthusiasm for racehorse ownership.

Charlie Gavigan, Niall O’Reilly and Aidan Sheils of the Here For The Craic Partnership collect their Racing Dream Award from Emma Tildesley of sponsors Howden Insurance

The 15 awards were created by acclaimed sculptor Paul Ferriter, who also attended. Based in Croke Park, he is in huge demand from the racing world having received widespread praise for his lifesize statue of jockey A.P. McCoy which was unveiled at Cheltenham in March.

Brian Polly, chairman of the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, said: “Bringing The Irish Field on board has helped our awards night reach a new level this evening. Huge thanks goes to all our sponsors and to the guests for braving the shocking weather.”

The Irish Field’s Editorial Manager Mark Costello commented: “Racehorse owners are ultimately the ones who keep the whole racing circus on the road by buying the horses and paying the bills. The Irish Field was delighted to have the opportunity to join the AIRO in putting on a very special awards night to recognise and celebrate the contribution owners make to racing.”

THE AWARD WINNERS

Racecourse Merit Award: LISTOWEL RACECOURSE

Racecourse Merit Award: PUNCHESTOWN RACECOURSE

Services to Racing Award: CATHY O’FARRELL (Gowran Park Racecourse)

Services to Racing Award: GILLIAN CAREY (Fairyhouse Racecourse)

Value Purchase at Goffs Award: ZHANG YUESHENG (Whitefountainfairy)

Value Purchase at Tattersalls Ireland: LUKE McMAHON (Cilaos Emery)

Claimed Horse Award: DANIEL LYNCH (Not A Bad Oul Day)

Syndicate/Racing Club Award: SUPREME HORSE RACING (Airlie Beach)

Racing Dream Award: HERE FOR THE CRAIC PARTNERSHIP (Heartbreak City)

Leading Flat Owner Award: MICHAEL TABOR, SUE MAGNIER & DERRICK SMITH

Leading National Hunt Owner Award: GIGGINSTOWN HOUSE STUD

Flat Owner-Breeder Award: JIM BOLGER & JOHN CORCORAN (Verbal Dexterity)

National Hunt Owner-Breeder Award: BILLY COOPER (Our Duke)

Champion Flat Horse Award: DERRICK SMITH, SUE MAGNIER & MICHAEL TABOR (Highland Reel)

Champion National Hunt Horse Award: ANN & ALAN POTTS PARTNERSHIP (Sizing John)