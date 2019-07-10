Ben Vrackie & Raheen House joint favourites as first £1-million Sky Bet Ebor attracts 81 high-class entries Posted by racenews on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 · Leave a Comment

This year sees the most valuable Flat handicap ever staged in Europe – the £1-million Sky Bet Ebor.

The thrilling heritage handicap is run over one mile and six furlongs (1m 5f 188yds) at York on Saturday, August 24, day four of the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

The Sky Bet Ebor has seen its value double since the 2018 running, won by Muntahaa, who was a first Sky Bet Ebor success for reigning champion Flat trainer John Gosden.

The in-form Newmarket handler has four entries this year, including Sky Bet’s 12/1 joint-favourite Ben Vrackie, a G3-placed performer. The four-year-old Frankel colt finished well when the short-head runner-up to Baghdad (Mark Johnston, 14/1) in the 12-furlong Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot last time out.

His entries also include First Eleven (14/1), who gained an automatic place in the Sky Bet Ebor line-up when landing the second contest in Sky Bet’s “Race to the Ebor” series, the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap over a mile and a half on the Knavesmire on May 15. Last season’s November Handicap winner Royal Line (20/1) and 2018 Sky Bet Ebor runner-up Weekender (25/1) also come from the Gosden stable.

Also prominent at the head of the market with Sky Bet is Raheen House (William Haggas, 12/1 joint-favourite), who chased home Gold Mount (Ian Williams, 14/1) in the third and final contest in Sky Bet’s “Race to the Ebor” – the Listed Sky Bet Race to the Ebor Grand Cup, over the same course and distance as the Sky Bet Ebor on June 15. Similarly, Gold Mount is guaranteed a run in the Sky Bet Ebor and if appearing will have his entry fees, totalling £5,000, refunded if finishing outside of the first eight. Horses finishing in the first eight all receive at least £5,000 in prize money.

Yorkshire-born and Newmarket-based William Haggas, the second most successful trainer at York over the last five seasons, is chasing a first Sky Bet Ebor success and his three entries besides Raheen House are Dramatic Queen (25/1), winner of the G3 Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes over the course and distance on May 25, Zetland Gold Cup winner Al Muffrih (25/1) and outsider Big Kitten (66/1).

One of the least exposed names among the Sky Bet Ebor entries is Deja (25/1) from the Newmarket stable of Peter Chapple-Hyam.

Formerly trained by Jeremy Noseda, the Phoenix Thoroughbred-owned colt is unbeaten in three starts for Chapple-Hyam and caught the eye on his 2019 return when decisively landing a 12-furlong Polytrack handicap at Kempton Park on July 3.

That was the four-year-old Youmzain colt’s first start since October when he captured a novice contest at Chester and a handicap at Pontefract within the space of eight days, both at around 10 furlongs. Deja has been successful on four of his five starts.

Chapple-Hyam reported: “I was very pleased with Deja at Kempton. He is an improving horse who has not had many outings, but I hope that he will be streetwise enough for a race like the Sky Bet Ebor.

“I don’t have many horses – about 25 in total – but quite a few of them became sick earlier in the season when they were due to run and Deja was one of them. I had to wait and we are only really starting to have runners now.

“Whether or not he runs again before the Ebor will depend on what is left in and how the race is shaping up between now and then. I don’t think he needs to have another run, but we will see.

“He is effective over mile and a quarter and a mile and a half, and I don’t see a mile and six furlongs being a problem either.”

Outbox (Simon Crisford, 14/1) is another exciting contender. The four-year-old son of Frankel won all three of his starts in 2018 and met defeat for the first time when the head runner-up to the very useful Funny Kid in a 15-furlong Listed contest at Chantilly, France, on June 21.

Britain’s winning-most trainer of all time, Middleham-based Mark Johnston, scooped the 1992 Ebor with Quick Ransom and has a strong potential squad for 2019, with his six entries including dual Royal Ascot winner Baghdad, this season’s G2 Jockey Club Stakes victor Communique (25/1) and Chester Cup hero Making Miracles (33/1).

Wells Farhh Go (Tim Easterby, 20/1), a two-time G3 winner including in the 2017 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival, made an excellent seasonal reappearance when taking the Listed Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket on June 29. Trained in Great Habton by Tim Easterby, Wells Farhh Go hails from the same stable as the great Sea Pigeon, the dual Champion Hurdle winner, who was saddled to Ebor success by Tim’s father Peter in 1979.

Another eye-catching entry from Yorkshire is Kelly’s Dino (Karl Burke, 25/1), who won the £100,000 Old Newton Cup at Haydock Park on July 6.

There are 16 Irish-trained entries including seven, the most of any trainer, from Ireland’s multiple champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins, who landed the Ebor in 2009 with Sesenta.

He has put in G2 winners Max Dynamite (25/1) and Thomas Hobson (25/1), along with recent Ascot Handicap runner-up Buildmeupbuttercup (25/1) and Uradel (33/1), second in the 2018 Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

Stratum (33/1) started the 3/1 favourite for the 2018 Sky Bet Ebor and came home 12th after not enjoying the clearest of runs. Another Mullins-trained contender is True Self (16/1), with the six-year-old mare having won four of her six starts on the Flat including Listed prizes at Newmarket and Gowran Park. The lightly-raced Exchange Rate (33/1) has not been since finishing runner-up in the last year’s November Handicap at Naas.

Other Irish-trained contenders include the 2018 G1 Irish Derby hero Latrobe (Joseph O’Brien, 16/1), G3 winner Cypress Creek (Aidan O’Brien, 33/1), recent Sandown Listed scorer Falcon Eight (Dermot Weld, 14/1), the 2018 Sky Bet Ebor third Sea The Lion (Jarlath Fahey, 33/1) and Downdraft (Joseph O’Brien, 25/1), a Listed winner at Roscommon on Monday.

Who Dares Wins (Alan King, 25/1) and Dubawi Fifty (Karen McLintock, 16/1) were first and second respectively in the Northumberland Plate on June 29, while the likely top-weight is Salouen (Sylvester Kirk, 25/1), who went down by just a head to the mighty Cracksman in the 2018 G1 Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, commented: “We could hardly have wished for a stronger entry for the first £1-million Sky Bet Ebor, with Pattern race performers engaged from both Britain and Ireland.

“Ben Vrackie and Raheen House are Sky Bet’s opening 12/1 favourites, while we will see many developments in the six weeks leading up to the Sky Bet Ebor.”

Weights for the £1-million Sky Bet will be revealed on Wednesday, July 24.

The maximum field for the Sky Bet Ebor is 22 runners, with two reserves also a potential part of the final mix.

Sky Bet Ebor, Sky Bet odds:

12/1 Ben Vrackie, Raheen House

14/1 Falcon Eight, Outbox, Baghdad, First Eleven, Gold Mount

16/1 Dubawi Fifty, Latrobe, True Self

20/1 Collide, Royal Line, Corgi, Raymond Tusk, Secret Advisor, Wells Farhh Go

25/1 Al Muffrih, Barsanti, Bin Battuta, Buildmeupbuttercup, Caliburn, Cleonte, Communique, Deja, Desert Wind, Downdraft, Dramatic Queen, Eynhallow , Kelly’s Dino, Kings Advice, Max Dynamite, Red Galileo, Red Verdon, Salouen, Soto Sizzler, The Grand Visir, Thomas Hobson, Austrian School, Mekong, Mustajeer, Prince Of Arran, Proschema, Rock Eagle, Weekender, Who Dares Wins, Withhold

33/1 Arthurian Fame, Bartholomeu Dias, Carnwennan, Cypress Creek, Exchange Rate, Gifts of Gold, Island Brave, Scarlet Dragon, Spirit Ridge, Carlo Biraghi, Making Miracles, Sea The Lion, Stratum, Uradel

40/1 Blakeney Point, Amazing Red, Byron Flyer, Lethal Steps, Lord Yeats, Speedo Boy

50/1 Charles Kingsley, Desert Skyline, Hermoso Mundo, Mugatoo, Saroog, Time To Study

66/1 Busy Street, Eddystone Rock, Grandee, Not So Sleepy, Big Kitten, Reshoun, Shabeeb

100/1 Temple Church, Volcanic Sky

The Sky Bet Ebor

Heritage handicap, £1,000,000 total prize fund. 3.35pm, Saturday, August 24, 1m 5f 188yds. For four-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight not less than 9st 10lb. Penalties: after July 20, a winner of a race 4lb, a winner of two races 7lb. Entries closed July 9, entries revealed July 10 (81 entries), weights revealed July 24, scratchings deadline August 6, five-day confirmations August 19, final declarations 10am August 22. Maximum field 22 runners plus two reserves.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AL MUFFRIH (IRE) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas AMAZING RED (IRE) 6 The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop ARTHURIAN FAME (IRE) 4 Blackrock Racing Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE AUSTRIAN SCHOOL (IRE) 4 Dr J Walker Mark Johnston BAGHDAD (FR) 4 Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya Mark Johnston BARSANTI (IRE) 7 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian BARTHOLOMEU DIAS 4 P K Siu Charles Hills BEN VRACKIE 4 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden BIG KITTEN (USA) 4 Hussain Alabbas Lootah William Haggas BIN BATTUTA 5 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BLAKENEY POINT 6 Axom LX Roger Charlton BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP 5 J Turner Willie Mullins IRE BUSY STREET 7 KHDRP & Martyn Elvin Michael Appleby BYRON FLYER 8 Anchor Men Ian Williams CALIBURN (IRE) 4 M M Stables Andrew Balding CARLO BIRAGHI (IRE) 4 Mrs E Irwin/Sue Magnier Fozzy Stack IRE CARNWENNAN (IRE) 4 Dr Vincent K F Kong Charlie Fellowes CHARLES KINGSLEY 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston CLEONTE (IRE) 6 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding COLLIDE 4 Khalid Abdullah Hugo Palmer COMMUNIQUE (IRE) 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston CORGI 4 M Hughes & M Kerr-Dineen Hughie Morrison CYPRESS CREEK (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DEJA (FR) 4 Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Peter Chapple-Hyam DESERT SKYLINE (IRE) 5 C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn David Elsworth DESERT WIND (IRE) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Ed Vaughan DOWNDRAFT (IRE) 4 OTI Racing Joseph O’Brien IRE DRAMATIC QUEEN (USA) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas DUBAWI FIFTY 6 Paul & Clare Rooney Karen McLintock EDDYSTONE ROCK (IRE) 7 Curtis, Malt & Williams John Best EXCHANGE RATE (GER) 7 Mrs A F Mee Willie Mullins IRE EYNHALLOW 5 Godolphin Charlie Appleby FALCON EIGHT (IRE) 4 Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE FIRST ELEVEN 4 Khalid Abdullah John Gosden GIFTS OF GOLD (IRE) 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor GOLD MOUNT 6 Sutong Pan Ian Williams GRANDEE (IRE) 5 Nick Bradley Racing 16 & Sohi & Partner Roger Fell HERMOSO MUNDO (SAF) 7 Out of Africa Partnership Hughie Morrison ISLAND BRAVE (IRE) 5 Donald M Kerr Heather Main KELLY’S DINO (FR) 6 Liam Kelly & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke KING’S ADVICE 5 Saeed Jaber Mark Johnston LATROBE (IRE) 4 Lloyd J Williams Joseph O’Brien IRE LETHAL STEPS 4 Cheveley Park Stud Gordon Elliott IRE LORD YEATS 6 Geoff & Sandra Turnbull Jedd O’Keeffe MAKING MIRACLES 4 Acorn, Brown, Parker & Scott Mark Johnston MAX DYNAMITE (FR) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE MEKONG 4 Philip Newton Sir Michael Stoute MUGATOO (IRE) 4 Australian Bloodstock David Simcock MUSTAJEER 6 D Spratt Ger Lyons IRE NOT SO SLEEPY 7 Lady Blyth Hughie Morrison OUTBOX 4 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Simon Crisford PRINCE OF ARRAN 6 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes PROSCHEMA (IRE) 4 Empire State Racing Partnership Tom Dascombe RAHEEN HOUSE (IRE) 5 J L Day William Haggas RAYMOND TUSK (IRE) 4 Middleham Park Racing XXXI & K Sohi Richard Hannon RED GALILEO 8 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor RED VERDON (USA) 6 The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop RESHOUN (FR) 5 Michael Watt & Roy David Ian Williams ROCK EAGLE 4 Jeff Smith Ralph Beckett ROYAL LINE 5 HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing John Gosden SALOUEN (IRE) 5 H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk SAROOG 5 Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford SCARLET DRAGON 6 HP Racing Scarlet Dragon Alan King SEA THE LION (IRE) 8 Mrs Kathleen Whelan/Mrs Suzanne Fahey Jarlath Fahey IRE SECRET ADVISOR (FR) 5 Godolphin Charlie Appleby SHABEEB (USA) 6 Dr Marwan Koukash Ian Williams SOTO SIZZLER 4 I J Heseltine William Knight SPEEDO BOY (FR) 5 Paul Williams Ian Williams SPIRIT RIDGE 4 Khalid Abdullah Amanda Perrett STRATUM 6 Anthony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE TEMPLE CHURCH (IRE) 5 P C J Dalby & R D Schuster Hughie Morrison THE GRAND VISIR 5 CLXX Ian Williams THOMAS HOBSON 9 Mrs S Ricci Willie Mullins IRE TIME TO STUDY (FR) 5 K Sohi Ian Williams TRUE SELF (IRE) 6 Three Mile House Partnership Willie Mullins IRE URADEL (GER) 8 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE VOLCANIC SKY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WEEKENDER 5 Khalid Abdullah John Gosden WELLS FARHH GO (IRE) 4 S A Heley & Partner Tim Easterby WHO DARES WINS (IRE) 7 HP Racing Who Dares Wins Alan King WITHHOLD 6 Anthony Bloom Roger Charlton

81 entries

16 Irish-trained