Bell happy as Big Orange goes for Qatar Goodwood Cup record

Big Orange will make history if successful in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, worth £500,000, on Tuesday August 1 as he would become the first horse to win the historic race three times in succession.

His victories in 2015 and 2016 came when the Qatar Goodwood Cup was a G2 event but the promotion to G1 means that he meets opponents off level weights following his G1 victory in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month.

Trainer Michael Bell hosted a Goodwood Racecourse media stable visit at his Newmarket yard, Fitzroy House, this morning and reported his stable star is set to run in the Qatar Goodwood Cup unless it is a “bog”.

He said: “Big Orange is likely to run unless it is a bog because there is nothing else for him at the moment.

“I cannot see the ground being that bad. We are doing a weather watch but you cannot drive yourself crazy about forecasts because there are so many variables. Especially where Goodwood is on the top of the Downs, there can be a micro-climate. It can be chucking it down at the bottom of the hill but not at the top.

“Big Orange has won on good to soft going as a thee-year-old. We used to think he wanted soft ground but the older he has got, because he has such a good action and long gait, he is very effective on fast ground and gets bogged down on soft ground. So he is a significantly better horse on faster going.

“Big Orange is defending his Qatar Goodwood Cup crown and long may he reign over it. He would be the first horse to win the race three times on the trot – Double Trigger had a year’s gap in his three.

“Obviously, Double Trigger was an extremely popular horse and it would be nice for Big Orange to join him in winning three Goodwood Cups.

“He is a worthy favourite and provided the ground remains on the fast side, he should have a great chance.

“Big Orange is six now but for a stayer that means he is just coming into his prime. He is a young horse and has only run 24 times – he is not exactly over-raced.

“We keep his training simple – he goes up Warren Hill once a week on his own to work – on Saturdays usually and over seven furlongs on the peat-moss gallop when it is open. He trains on his own which is unusual for a stayer.

“He is an easy horse to keep fit as he does not need a lot of work – he is very clean winded and has a great lung capacity. He may have a tiny blow on Saturday but I think he is ready and now I have got to not mess him up.

“You cannot get a horse fit in a week but you can soon mess them up in a week. He is fit and just needs to tick over.

“We wanted to run him in the Gold Cup last year but had to abort because of the weather – this year was the first time he ran in that race and it was a very good Gold Cup as he and Order Of St George drew six lengths clear of the best stayers around. There was complete elation, relief and pride after he won that race. To come out the right side of such an epic horse race was amazing. Aidan O’Brien was so gracious in defeat – it was a very happy day.

“There has been a nice gap between the Gold Cup and the Qatar Goodwood Cup, while all his races this year have been spread out. He has not missed a day’s training and everything has been well with him.

“He is a fine horse. Most of the time training Flat horses is like a revolving door – they come and go but when you have a gelding you have a chance of hanging onto them and they needed to be owned by a rich man who does not get tempted by offers.

“It is unusual for them to stay around – under different circumstances he probably would have been sold to Australia, but obviously (owners) Bill and Tim (Gredley) are very attached to him. He will end up back at Stetchworth and they will never sell him, so we are lucky.

“He is very sound but even he soundest of horses can go wrong. Touch wood it has all been plain sailing so far and he does have very good timber and clean limbs, so long may that continue.”

Order Of St George, beaten a short-head by Big Orange at Royal Ascot, misses a re-match at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Bell remarked: “That increases the excitement rather than the pressure. Personally, I think pressure is having an empty stable, not looking at a good horse.

“Every time I have had a good horse, I have really tried to enjoy them. Pressure is the wrong word, they increase expectation and maybe levels of concentration!

“He is the first horse we have had that has been really popular – packets of polos in the post for him, texts, emails – it is great. He is such a charming horse, with enormous ears and eyes – everything about him is engaging. He is a gentle giant.

“He is getting used to the attention and is a real character. The stables here are right in the centre of town and I was struggling to decide whether we would open again for the Newmarket Open Day but I feel duty bound to with Big Orange.

“I think it is his style of racing, his physique and other factors which have endeared him to the public and he has a very good win to run ratio.”

Big Orange is by Duke Of Marmalade and is very tall – over 17 hands.

Bell continued: “Good stayers need to have speed – Order Of St George placed in an Arc and Big Orange won the G2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes twice over 12 furlongs. The high-class stayers have the speed to be competitive over a mile and a half – they are not just plodders.

“He won’t be going back to the Melbourne Cup this year because he will have too much weight – it is a handicap and he is rated 121 and so he would be giving lumps of weight away – mission impossible.

“He will go on racing for at least a couple more years if possible. Stayers are just coming into their own at six and there is no reason why he should not be as good as he is for the next couple of years.

“Big Orange has just filled his frame now – he is 17 hands and has come to himself. Good stayers like Double Trigger, Persian Punch and Further Flight were going on until they were 10. He is a very good horse and a pleasure to train.”

Bell is planning a bigger raiding party than usual on the Qatar Goodwood Festival and could have eight or nine runners over the five days, Tuesday, August 1 to Saturday, August 5.

Big Orange factfile

G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Breeding: 6 b g Duke of Marmalade (IRE) – Miss Brown to You (IRE) Fasliyev (USA)

Breeder: Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs

Born: February 14, 2011

Owner: Bill and Tim Gredley

Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Form: 46/214115/471175/2311030-411

* Made all to win the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on June 22, beating Order of St George in a tremendous finish by a short-head.

*Bidding to become the second three-time winner of the Qatar Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, August 1. The only other horse to do so was Double Trigger (successful in 1995, 1997 & 1998).

* Beat Quest For More by a neck in the 2015 renewal and in 2016 running beat Pallastor by a length and a quarter, both then G2 contests.

*Successful twice (2015 and 2016) in G2 Princess of Wales Stakes over a mile and a half at Newmarket.

*Contested last two renewals of G1 Melbourne Cup, Flemington, Australia, finishing fifth in 2015 and 10th in 2016.

Race record: Starts: 24; 1st: 9; 2nd: 2; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,142,586

Bill Gredley & Tim Gredley

Born: March 14, 1933 Background: A major supporter of racing for many years, Bill Gredley, 84, was born in the East End of London, the son of a dock worker. Due to the Blitz, he was evacuated to Wales at the age of six before moving back to London in the Blitz and then to his grandmother’s house in Essex. He encountered horses for the first time during his stay with his grandmother, via the local gypsies. After National Service with the Air Ministry at West Drayton, Gredley moved into the property business and founded the Unex Group. Initially based in London’s Mayfair district, Gredley moved the Unex Group to Stetchworth, just outside Newmarket, where he also established his breeding operation at Stetchworth Park Estate in the 1970s. He keeps up to 20 broodmares at the stud. Along with son Tim (age 31) and daughter Pollyanna (Polly) (30), Gredley’s wealth was estimated at £194 million in the 2017 Sunday Times Rich List. He currently serves as chairman of the Unex Group with Tim acting as a director and Polly a non-executive director. Polly’s engagement to trainer George Scot was announced recently and Gredey snr has plans to develop a six-acre site in Newmarket into a magnificent new training yard for the couple. Racing Interests: Bill Gredley had his biggest moments in racing in 1992 when the homebred User Friendly, trained by Clive Brittain and ridden by George Duffield, won four Group One races – the Oaks, St Leger, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks. She was also the neck runner-up in the 1992 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and landed the 1993 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. Other top-class performers owned by Gredley include the 1991 Eclipse Stakes winner, the grey Environment Friend, and G2 Royal Whip Stakes scorer Chancellor. His current star is Big Orange, winner of the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot this year. Big Orange is attempting to become only the second triple winner of the Qatar Goodwood Cup at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival on Tuesday, August 1. He has some 15 horses in training, jointly owned by Tim Gredley who is a show jumper. He represented Great Britain on 13 occasions, most notably competing at Aachen World Games in 2006. During his career, he won the Grand Prix from 2* up to 5* levels and also won the FEI Team Gold and Individual Silver medals at the 2004 Junior European Championships. He also rode the winner of the 348th Newmarket Town Plate aboard Bivouac on July 13 this year.

Previous Qatar Goodwood Cup winners: 2015 & 2016 BIG ORANGE

Michael Bell (Fitzroy House, Newmarket)

Born: October 10, 1960, Bristol Background: Michael Bell caught the racing bug when at Stowe School, spending part of a holiday working for trainer Henry Candy, with whom his parents had horses. After school, he prepared yearlings at the Haras d’Etreham in Normandy and then spent three years in the Life Guards, during which time he began riding as an amateur – winning five races, including aboard Ten Cherries at Sandown’s Grand Military meeting. He spent two and a half years as assistant trainer to Mercy Rimell and three years in the same role with Paul Cole. In 1988, the Cole-trained Pass The Peace – carrying the colours of Brian Bell, Michael’s father – won the G1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket. He took out his own licence in 1989, with Pass The Peace his first winner in the 1989 Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury. He has enjoyed significant success throughout his career, headed by the victory of Motivator in the 2005 Derby. British Classic Wins (2): Investec Derby (2005 Motivator), Investec Oaks (2009 Sariska) Other major wins include: Gold Cup (2017 Big Orange), Matron Stakes (2006 Red Evie), Lockinge Stakes (2007 Red Evie), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2009 Art Connoisseur), Irish Oaks (2009 Sariska), Nunthorpe Stakes (2011 Margot Did), Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (2011 & 2012 Wigmore Hall)

GOODWOOD RECORD:

Has trained 26 winners at Goodwood, 10 of which have come at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

First Goodwood winner:

Blockade (South Coast Radio Nursery, October 4, 1991)

Major Goodwood Wins:

Qatar Goodwood Cup (2015 & 2016 Big Orange)

Betfred Mile Handicap (2016 Franklin D)

Betfred Conqueror Stakes (2006 Nantyglo)

Markel Height Of Fashion Stakes (2009 Moneycantbuymelove)

Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes (1994 Hoh Magic)

L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (2006 Red Evie)

Qatar Richmond Stakes (2002 Revenue)

Previous Qatar Goodwood Cup winners: 2015 & 2016 BIG ORANGE

Frankie Dettori

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and became retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani in July, 2013, whose horses run under the Al Shaqab Racing banner. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. Career highlights: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. Has ridden over 3,000 winners in Britain, with his best total in a season – 233 – coming in 1994 .

GOODWOOD RECORD:

193 winners (65 at Qatar Goodwood Festival) – leading current jockey at Goodwood & the Qatar Goodwood Festival

First Goodwood winner:

Lizzy Hare (Birdless Grove Handicap, June 9, 1987)

Major Goodwood Wins:

Betfred Mile Handicap (2004 Ancient World)

Betfred Glorious Stakes (1990 Hajade, 1995 Midnight Legend, 1998 Sabadilla, 2015 Dubday)

Qatar Goodwood Cup (1999 Kayf Tara, 2009 Schiaparelli, 2011 Opinion Poll)

Qatar Gordon Stakes (1992 Bonny Scot, 1995 Presenting, 1998 Nedawi, 2006 Sixties Icon)

Qatar King George Stakes (1993 & 1994 Lochsong)

Qatar Lennox Stakes (2006 Iffraaj)

Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes (2011 Meeznah)

Qatar Nassau Stakes (2001 Lailani, 2006 Ouija Board)

L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (1998 Beraysim, 2006 Red Evie)

Qatar Richmond Stakes (1999 Bachir, 2015 Shalaa, 2016 Mehmas)

Qatar Stewards’ Cup (2015 Magical Memory)

Qatar Sussex Stakes (1991 Second Set, 1999 Aljabr, 2001 Noverre, 2007 Ramonti)

Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (1999 Slip Stream, 2011 Neebras, 2012 Archbishop)

Qatar Vintage Stakes (1998 Aljabr, 2001 Naheef, 2007 Rio De La Plata, 2008 Orizaba, 2015 Galileo Gold)

QATAR GOODWOOD CUP (GROUP ONE) (British Champions Series)

£500,000, TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2017 THREE-YEAR-OLDS & UPWARDS. TWO MILES. FIRST RUN 1812 (NOTE: GROUP ONE FROM 2017; GROUP TWO UP TO 1985; GROUP THREE 1986-94; GROUP TWO FROM 1995; GROUP ONE FROM 2017: RACE DISTANCE 3M 1812-16; NO RACE 1815 AND 1817 TO 1824; 2M 1825-1832; 2M 5F 1833-1989; 2M 4F IN 1990; 2M THEREAFTER).

One of the oldest events in the Flat racing calendar, the Goodwood Cup was established in 1812 as a three-mile race. The distance dropped to two miles in 1825 and then settled at two miles and five furlongs from 1833 before being reduced to two and a half miles in 1990 due to the repositioning of the winning post.

Following the Jockey Club’s review of staying races, the distance went back to two miles in 1991 and remains at that trip.

In 2017, the Qatar Goodwood Cup has been upgraded to G1 status with boosted prize money of £500,000 (up from £300,000 in 2016). Brian Kavanagh, chairman of the European Pattern Committee, said: “The EPC has agreed that it remains vital, now more than ever, that Europe supports a strong programme for horses racing over extended distances.

“No other part of the world provides a meaningful programme of races for such horses and some appear to have almost given up altogether. We agreed that it would seem sensible to have a European G1 over two miles in the summer, and the historic Goodwood Cup is well-positioned in the year, and was felt to be the obvious candidate.”

King George IV was successful with Fleur De Lis in 1829 but, when the horse returned 12 months later to win again, the monarch had passed away (June 26, 1830) and the owner was his brother, King William IV, who also had the second and third, Zinganee and The Colonel.

Fleur de Lis tried for three in a row in 1831 but she was beaten by Priam, who became the first Derby victor (1830) to win the Goodwood Cup. Priam, one of the best horses to race in the 19th century, took the Cup again in 1832.

There was plenty of interest in the race from France and Beggarman (1840), Jouvence (1853), Monarque (1857) and Flageolet (1973) all represented French interests, while Starke (1861) originated in America.

Other great winners in the 19th century were the supremely tough and talented filly Virago (1854) and the unbeaten St Simon (1884), who would go on to be one of the most influential stallions of all time.

Also on the roll of honour is the great Hungarian-bred mare, Kincsem, successful in 1878 on her sole start in Britain. Kincsem was the outsider of three runners but she never appeared in danger of giving up an unbeaten run which stretched to 54 races on her retirement. She also won races in Austria, France and Germany as well as in Hungary.

Brown Jack, so good at Ascot, got on the Goodwood Cup roll of honour in 1930, while excellent performers such as Alycidon (1949), the French-trained Pan (1951), Souepi (1953), Zarathustra (1956), Gladness (1958), Trelawny (1963), Rock Roi (1971) and Erimo Hawk (1972) all succeeded.

More recently, such champion stayers as Le Moss (1979 & 80), Ardross (1981), Double Trigger (1995/97/98), Kayf Tara (1999) and Yeats (2006 & 08) have triumphed.

The race was downgraded to G3 from G2 status for the 1986 running, despite the Ascot Gold Cup/Goodwood Cup double having been achieved five times from 1979 to 1984. In 1995, the Goodwood Cup deservedly regained G2 status.

That same year, the Goodwood Cup was won by the remarkable Double Trigger, who went on to complete the stayers’ Triple Crown in the Doncaster Cup, having already taken the Gold Cup at Ascot.

He was the latest of six horses to succeed in the three races of the stayers’ Triple Crown. The other horses were Isonomy (1879), Alycidon (1949), Souepi (1953), Le Moss (1979 & 80), and Longboat (1986).

The G1 Goodwood Cup is sandwiched between the G1 Gold Cup over two and a half miles at Ascot in June and the G2 Doncaster Cup over two and a quarter miles in September.

Double Trigger returned for a second Goodwood Cup victory in 1997 and created history with his third success in 1998, becoming the only three-time winner to great celebration. His trainer, Mark Johnston, also captured the Goodwood Cup in 2000 with Ascot Gold Cup winner Royal Rebel, who came second in 2004 to stable companion Darasim.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained Kayf Tara, the 1998 and 2000 Ascot Gold Cup winner, put up a dazzling display for Godolphin in 1999 to give Frankie Dettori his first of three successes in the Goodwood race.

Persian Punch, one of the most popular stayers of recent times, proved too good for his 11 rivals in 2001 and returned to claim victory again in the 2003 renewal, beating 2002 winner Jardines Lookout, who had been a rare three-year-old scorer, when rallying to get up by a short-head.

Aged 10, that victory, which sent the large crowd into raptures, saw the front-running Persian Punch become the oldest horse ever to win the Goodwood Cup. The wonderful campaigner, so game in his races, ran six times in total in the Goodwood Cup. He was also third, fifth twice and last. His ashes were scattered near the winning post at Goodwood soon after his demise in 2004.

Yeats was without doubt one of the greatest stayers of the modern era with an unprecedented four Ascot Gold Cup triumphs to his name and the Aidan O’Brien-trained champion was imperious in winning a second Goodwood Cup in 2008, having first triumphed in 2006.

The filly Allegretto was successful from 14 rivals in 2007 and she ended that year by winning a G1 event in France, while Schiaparelli, owned like Kayf Tara by Godolphin and ridden by Dettori, stepped up to two miles for the first time at Goodwood in 2009 after gaining four G1s at 12 furlongs, won well and subsequently captured another G1.

Goodwood specialist Illustrious Blue took the 2010 renewal for local trainer William Knight, who is based at Angmering Park near Arundel. The seven-year-old had scored at Goodwood six times previously, from seven to 12 furlongs.

Godolphin and Dettori enjoyed a third Goodwood Cup victory in 2011 with Opinion Poll, one of the top stayers of the year, who also triumphed in York’s Lonsdale Cup and was second in the Gold Cup at Ascot, the Doncaster Cup and the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

In 2012, Irish handler John Oxx scored with Saddler’s Rock, who became the trainer’s first winner at Goodwood, while Tom Dascombe-trained Brown Panther took the spoils in 2013 to great acclaim for his part-owner and breeder Michael Owen, the former England footballer.

Cavalryman gave Saeed bin Suroor his third Goodwood Cup success in 2014 and the eight-year-old provided Godolphin with a fourth victory.

Big Orange battled gamely for a neck success over Quest For More, with Gold Cup winner Trip To Paris a short-head back in third, in a thrilling finish to the 2015 renewal. All three horses went on to run well in the Melbourne Cup at Flemington with Trip To Paris taking fourth ahead of Big Orange in fifth and Quest For More finishing a close ninth in Australia’s most famous race.

Big Orange returned for a repeat Qatar Goodwood Cup success in 2016, coming home a length and a quarter in front of Pallasator with subsequent G1 Irish St Leger victor Wicklow Brave back in fourth.

He is aiming for a third consecutive success in 2017, having won the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on June 22.

Lester Piggott (Gladness (1958), Exar (1960), Proverb (1974), Girandole (1975) & Ardross (1981)) and Pat Eddery (Erimo Hawk (1972), Valuable Witness (1985), Mazzacano (1989), Sonus (1993) & Grey Shot (1996)) both partnered five winners of the Goodwood Cup. In earlier times, Jem Robinson, George Fordham and Steve Donoghue also achieved five Goodwood Cup triumphs.

The most successful trainer since 1946 is Cecil Boyd-Rochfort with six victories, while Barry Hills and Mark Johnston have five wins each. John Scott’s record of saddling the winner seven times came through Hornsea (1836), Carew (1837), Charles the Twelfth (1841 & 1842), Canezou (1849 & 1850) & Sweetsauce (1860).

The age of the winners since 1946 has been: 3yo – 7; 4yo – 29; 5yo – 19; 6yo – 8; 7yo – 4; 8yo – 2; 9yo – 1; 10yo – 1, while

36 out of the 71 winners started favourite.

Qatar Goodwood Cup (Group One)

YEAR NAME AGE/WEIGHT JOCKEY TRAINER DIST RAN SP

2016 BIG ORANGE 5-9-08 J SPENCER M BELL 1¼ 14 11-4F

2015 BIG ORANGE 4-9-08 J SPENCER M BELL NK 11 6-1

2014 CAVALRYMAN 8-9-08 K FALLON S BIN SUROOR NK 8 5-1

2013 BROWN PANTHER 5-9-07 R KINGSCOTE T DASCOMBE 3½ 14 13-2

2012 SADDLER’S ROCK 4-9-07 J MURTAGH J OXX (IRE) 1 10 2-1F

2011 OPINION POLL 5-9-07 L DETTORI M AL ZAROONI HD 15 9-2F

2010 ILLUSTRIOUS BLUE 7-9-07 J CROWLEY W KNIGHT 1¼ 10 8-1

2009 SCHIAPARELLI 6-9-07 L DETTORI S BIN SUROOR 1 10 6-4F

2008 YEATS 7-9-12 J MURTAGH A O’BRIEN (IRE) 7 8 8-15F

2007 ALLEGRETTO 4-9-05 R MOORE SIR M STOUTE ½ 15 8-1

2006 YEATS 5-9-10 M KINANE A O’BRIEN (IRE) 5 15 10-11F

2005 DISTINCTION 6-9-05 M KINANE SIR M STOUTE ½ 10 11-4F

2004 DARASIM 6-9-04 J FANNING M JOHNSTON 2½ 9 11-8F

2003 PERSIAN PUNCH 10-9-04 M DWYER D ELSWORTH SH 9 7-2

2002 JARDINES LOOKOUT 3-8-07 M KINANE A JARVIS 1½ 9 10-1

2001 PERSIAN PUNCH 8-9-05 T QUINN D ELSWORTH 1½ 12 6-1

2000 ROYAL REBEL 4-9-02 M KINANE M JOHNSTON ½ 8 10-1

1999 KAYF TARA 5-9-07 L DETTORI S BIN SUROOR 4 7 9-4JF

1998 DOUBLE TRIGGER 7-9-05 D HOLLAND M JOHNSTON ¾ 9 11-2

1997 DOUBLE TRIGGER 6-9-00 M ROBERTS M JOHNSTON 1½ 10 16-1

1996 GREY SHOT 4-9-00 PAT EDDERY I BALDING HD 7 3-1

1995 DOUBLE TRIGGER 4-9-05 J WEAVER M JOHNSTON NK 9 2-1F

1994 TIOMAN ISLAND 4-9-05 T QUINN P COLE ¾ 15 10-1

1993 SONUS 4-9-03 PAT EDDERY J GOSDEN 1 9 4-1

1992 FURTHER FLIGHT 6-9-05 M HILLS B HILLS SH 11 7-1

1991 FURTHER FLIGHT 5-9-00 M HILLS B HILLS 1 10 9-2

1990 LUCKY MOON 3-7-10 W CARSON J DUNLOP 2½ 6 11-8F

1989 MAZZACANO 4-9-00 PAT EDDERY G HARWOOD NK 5 15-2

1988 SADEEM 5-9-07 G STARKEY G HARWOOD 1 6 4-6F

1987 SERGEYEVICH 3-7-10 W CARSON J DUNLOP ¾ 5 EvsF

1986 LONGBOAT 5-9-07 W CARSON W HERN 10 5 1-3F

1985 VALUABLE WITNESS 5-9-00 PAT EDDERY J TREE 5 7 11-10F

1984 GILDORAN 4-9-07 S CAUTHEN B HILLS 8 4 9-4

1983 LITTLE WOLF 5-9-07 W CARSON W HERN ½ 7 4-9F

1982 HEIGHLIN 6-9-00 S CAUTHEN D ELSWORTH ½ 8 8-1

1981 ARDROSS 5-9-07 L PIGGOTT H CECIL 1 6 2-9F

1980 LE MOSS 5-9-07 J MERCER H CECIL NK 5 4-7F

1979 LE MOSS 4-9-07 J MERCER H CECIL 7 5 1-2F

1978 TUG OF WAR 5-9-00 B ROUSE D WHELAN ¾ 5 20-1

1977 GREY BARON 4-9-03 G LEWIS B HOBBS 1½ 8 11-4

1976 MR BIGMORE 4-9-00 G STARKEY P ROBINSON 1 6 3-1

1975 GIRANDOLE 4-9-00 L PIGGOTT M STOUTE 2 8 7-2

1974 PROVERB 4-9-00 L PIGGOTT B HILLS 3 4 4-5F

1973 PROVERB 3-7-10 E JOHNSON B HILLS ½ 4 6-4JF

1972 ERIMO HAWK 4-9-00 PAT EDDERY G BARLING ½ 4 10-11F

1971 ROCK ROI 4-9-00 D KEITH P WALWYN 4 5 4-6F

1970 PARTHENON 4-9-00 G STARKEY H CECIL 2 5 3-1

1969 RICHMOND FAIR 5-9-00 J GORTON B HOBBS 2 3 5-4

1968 OVALTINE 4-9-00 B TAYLOR J F WATTS 2½ 7 5-2F

1967 WREKIN RAMBLER 4-9-00 A BREASLEY SIR G RICHARDS 1½ 5 2-1F

1966 GAULOIS 3-7-10 R HUTCHINSON C BOYD-ROCHFORT 3 7 15-2

1965 APPRENTICE 5-9-00 S CLAYTON C BOYD-ROCHFORT 2½ 5 8-1

1964 RAISE YOU TEN 4-9-00 S CLAYTON C BOYD-ROCHFORT ¾ 5 EvsF

1963 TRELAWNY 7-9-00 A BREASLEY G TODD 6 4 8-13F

1962 SAGACITY 4-9-00 W CARR C BOYD-ROCHFORT 2 4 5-1

1961 PREDOMINATE 9-9-00 E SMITH T LEADER SH 4 11-4

1960 EXAR 4-9-00 L PIGGOTT N MURLESS 2 4 4-9F

1959 DICKENS 3-7-10 D SMITH C BOYD-ROCHFORT ¾ 4 9-4

1958 GLADNESS 5-8-11 L PIGGOTT M V O’BRIEN (IRE) 1½ 4 1-2F

1957 TENTERHOOKS 3-7-10 E BRITT C ELSEY ½ 7 2-1F

1956 ZARATHUSTRA 5-9-00 W CARR C BOYD-ROCHFORT ½ 4 10-11F

1955 DOUBLE BORE 4-9-00 T GOSLING J TREE 1½ 8 9-1

1954 BLARNEY STONE 5-9-00 W RICKABY V SMYTH 15 5 13-2

1953 SOUEPI 5-9-00 C ELLIOTT G DIGBY SH 8 2-1F

1952 MEDWAY 4-8-12 D SMITH F N WINTER 1 4 5-1

1951 PAN II 4-8-12 R POINCELET E POLLET (FR) 8 4 5-6F

1950 VAL DRAKE 4-8-12 R POINCELET R CARVER (FR) 2 4 4-1

1949 ALYCIDON 4-8-12 D SMITH W EARL 2 5 30-100F

1948 TENERANI 4-8-12 E CAMICI N BERTIE 1½ 4 100-3

1947 MONSIEUR L’AMIRAL 6-9-02 C SMIRKE E CHARLIER (FR) 1 4 1-2F

1946 MARSYAS II 6-9-11 C ELLIOTT C H SEMBLAT (FR) 3 4 1-3F

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL – RACE PROGRAMME 2017

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2017

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y 4yo+ £50,000

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (G2) 7f 2yo £200,000

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2) 7f 3yo+ £300,000

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup (G1) (British Champions Series) 2m 3yo+ £500,000

4.10pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Maiden 6f 2yo £25,000

4.45pm New And Lingwood Handicap (86-105) 5f 4yo+ £30,000

5.15pm Smarter Bets With Matchbook Betting Exchange Fillies’ Handicap (76-95) 1m 3yo+ £25,000

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap (0-100) 2m 4f 134y 3yo+ £50,000

2.25pm Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap (0-105) 1m 3f 218y 3yo £75,000

3.00pm Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes (G3) 5f 2yo £75,000

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) (British Champions Series) 1m 3yo+ £1,000,000

4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden 6f 2yo £25,000

4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap (86-105) 1m 1f 197y 3yo+ £30,000

5.20pm Qatar International Stakes for Purebred Arabians (Group 1 PA) 1m 4y+ £400,000

5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap (76-95) 7f 3yo+ £25,000

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3, 2017

1.25pm Swarovski Magnolia Cup 5f 110y charity race

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y 3yo £50,000

2.25pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes (G3) 1m 6f 3yo+ £100,000

3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes (G2) 6f 2yo £200,000

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y 3yo+ £600,000

4.10pm The Telegraph Nursery 7f 2yo £25,000

4.45pm Victoria Racing Club EBF British Stallion Studs Fillies’ Maiden 7f 2yo £25,000

5.20pm Tatler Handicap (76-95) 5f 3yo £25,000

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 2017

1.50pm Betfred Glorious Stakes (G3) 1m 3f 218y 4yo+ £100,000

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (G3) 1m 3yo £100,000

3.00pm Betfred Mile (Heritage Handicap) 1m 3yo+ £150,000

3.35pm Qatar King George Stakes (G2) 5f 3yo+ £300,000

4.10pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Nursery 6f 2yo £25,000

4.45pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (G3) 7f 3yo+ £80,000

5.15pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap (71-90) 1m 3f 44y 3yo £25,000

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2017

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (consolation race) 6f 3yo+ £75,000

2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap 1m 6f 3yo+ £100,000

3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes (G3) 1m 3f 218y 3yo £100,000

3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f 3yo+ £250,000

4.10pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden 7f 2yo £30,000

4.45pm Qatar Handicap (86-105) 7f 3yo £30,000

5.20pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap (71-90) 1m 1f 11y 3yo+ £25,000

2017 QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL TOTAL PRIZE MONEY £5,225,000

The Qatar Goodwood Cup

Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 7lb, fillies 9st 4lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (29 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (25 remained), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 26. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 30.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer BIG ORANGE 6 9-07 Bill and Tim Gredley Michael Bell BIN BATTUTA 3 8-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DAL HARRAILD 4 9-07 St Albans Bloodstock Limited William Haggas ENDLESS TIME (IRE) 5 9-04 Godolphin Charlie Appleby FINN MCCOOL (IRE) 3 8-08 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE HIGH JINX (IRE) 9 9-07 Mr & Mrs W J Williams Tim Easterby HIGHER POWER 5 9-07 Mrs Martin Armstrong James Fanshawe NATURAL SCENERY 4 9-04 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE) 5 9-07 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, L Williams Aidan O’Brien IRE ORIENTAL FOX (GER) 9 9-07 Markus Graff Mark Johnston PALLASATOR 8 9-07 Qatar Racing Limited Sir Mark Prescott Bt PLATITUDE 4 9-07 Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute PRINCE OF ARRAN 4 9-07 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes QEWY (IRE) 7 9-07 Godolphin Charlie Appleby SHE IS NO LADY 5 9-04 D & J Newell Ralph Beckett SHEIKHZAYEDROAD 8 9-07 Mohammed Jaber David Simcock SIMPLE VERSE (IRE) 5 9-04 QRL/Sheikh Suhaim Al Thani/M Al Kubaisi Ralph Beckett SIXTIES GROOVE (IRE) 4 9-07 Susan Roy Jeremy Noseda ST MICHEL 4 9-07 Exors of the Late J L C Pearce Sir Mark Prescott Bt STRADIVARIUS (IRE) 3 8-08 Bjorn Nielsen John Gosden SWEET SELECTION 5 9-04 Paul Brocklehurst Hughie Morrison US ARMY RANGER (IRE) 4 9-07 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE WICKLOW BRAVE 8 9-07 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE WINNING STORY 4 9-07 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WISCONSIN (JPN) 3 8-08 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

25 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

5 Irish-trained