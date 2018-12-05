Baron Alco handed 11st as weights revealed for next week’s Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Posted by racenews on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Frodon heads the weights on 11st 12lb for the £130,000 G3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup (1.55pm, 37 entries), run over an extended two and a half miles on day two of The International at Cheltenham, Saturday, December 15.

Frodon (Paul Nicholls), who landed this race as a four-year-old in 2016, ran a gallant race under top-weight on his latest start when going down by two lengths to Baron Alco (Gary Moore, 11st) in the G3 BetVictor Gold Cup at The November Meeting on November 17.

Baron Alco has been raised 6lb to a rating of 152 and could become the fourth horse to win both the BetVictor Gold Cup and Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in the same season, after Pegwell Bay (1988), Senor El Betrutti (1997) and Exotic Dancer (2006).

Baron Alco’s trainer Gary Moore is also responsible for G1 JLT Novices’ Chase third Benatar (10st 11lb), who finished fourth in the G2 Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot on November 24, and three-time chase scorer Casse Tete (10st).

West Sussex-based Moore said: “I have been very pleased with Baron Alco since the BetVictor Gold Cup and the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup is his big target now.

“He is 6lb higher in the handicap and whether or not he can cope with that will depend on what else turns up on the day. If it is a similar sort of race to the BetVictor Gold Cup, I don’t think 6lb would stop him.

“Having said that, I am well aware the way he ridden last time was an advantage because he was kept out of trouble in what was an incident-packed race, and there was probably a couple of hard luck stories in behind.

“The ground all comes the same to him. He is in amazing horse with a great attitude and he will go on anything bar extremes.

“Benatar is still under consideration for Caspian Caviar Gold Cup after his run at Ascot, but I am 99 per cent sure that Casse Tete won’t run.”

Guitar Pete (Nicky Richards, 9st 13lb), who stayed on to take third behind Baron Alco last month, gained his biggest success over fences so far when taking the 2017 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup by two and a three-quarter lengths.

Guitar Pete and Frodon have the chance to emulate Poquelin, who is the only multiple winner of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup thanks to back-to-back victories in 2009 and 2010.

Frodon’s trainer Paul Nicholls has seven entries in total, the most of any handler. They also include G3 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase victor Le Prezien(11st 2lb) and G1-winning chaser San Benedeto (10st 12lb).

Rather Be (Nicky Henderson, 10st 11lb) and the mare Happy Diva (Kerry Lee, 10st 2lb) both contested the BetVictor Gold Cup and were travelling well when being brought down four fences from home.

Venetia Williams has three entries to choose from, headed by 2017 G1 Ryanair Chase third Aso (11st 6lb) who was back in the winner’s enclosure on November 30 when annexing a handicap chase at Newbury.

Other in-form entries include War Sound (Philip Hobbs, 10st 8lb) and Mr Medic(Robert Walford, 10st 5lb), the respective winners of competitive handicap chases at Aintree and Ascot recently, plus impressive Wetherby victor Catamaran Du Seuil (Dr Richard Newland, 10st 4lb).

The five-day confirmation stage for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup is at noon on Monday, December 10.

Day two of The International also features the £140,000 G2 Unibet International Hurdle, a leading trial for the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March.

Last year’s race saw three-time G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle runner-up My Tent Or Yours edge out The New One and Melon in a pulsating finish, and the winner is due to return for another crack at the G2 contest next month.

Other highlights of The International, which gets underway on Friday, December 14, include the final leg of the Crystal Cup ( https://crystalcup.org ), a pan-European series comprising 10 cross country races, with the running of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, the £60,000 G3 December Handicap Chase and the £32,000 G2 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

The Caspian Caviar Gold Cup

G3 handicap chase, £130,000 total prize fund. Saturday, December 15. Two miles, four and a half furlongs. For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after December 2, a winner of a chase 5lb. Entries closed November 27, entries revealed November 28 (37 entries). Weights revealed December 5. Five-day confirmations December 10, final declarations December 13. Maximum field 17 runners plus two reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer FRODON (FR) 6 11-12 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls ASO (FR) 8 11-06 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams LE PREZIEN (FR) 7 11-02 J P McManus Paul Nicholls GOLD PRESENT (IRE) 8 11-00 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson BARON ALCO (FR) 7 11-00 John Stone Gary Moore WILLOUGHBY COURT (IRE) 7 10-13 Paul & Clare Rooney Ben Pauling FOREST BIHAN (FR) 7 10-12 Phil & Julie Martin Brian Ellison MODUS (GB) 8 10-12 J P McManus Paul Nicholls BEGGAR’S WISHES (IRE) 7 10-12 Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar Peter Bowen SAN BENEDETO (FR) 7 10-12 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls BENATAR (IRE) 6 10-11 Ashley Head Gary Moore RATHER BE (IRE) 7 10-11 Matt & Lauren Morgan Nicky Henderson TOP GAMBLE (IRE) 10 10-08 Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter Kerry Lee WAR SOUND (GB) 9 10-08 The Englands and Heywoods Philip Hobbs COBRA DE MAI (FR) 6 10-05 Norman Lake & Susan Carsberg Dan Skelton MR MEDIC (GB) 7 10-05 The White Hart Company Robert Walford CEPAGE (FR) 6 10-05 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams CASABLANCA MIX (FR) 6 10-05 E R Hanbury Nicky Henderson FULL GLASS (FR) 5 10-04 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR) 6 10-04 Michael P Tudor Dr Richard Newland DIVINE SPEAR (IRE) 7 10-03 Middleham Park Racing LXII Nicky Henderson BARNEY DWAN (IRE) 8 10-03 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE) 7 10-03 Paul Murphy Amy Murphy HAPPY DIVA (IRE) 7 10-02 Will Roseff Kerry Lee MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE) 7 10-02 J P McManus Paul Nicholls GARDEFORT (FR) 9 10-02 Kate & Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams HENRYVILLE (GB) 10 10-02 Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar Peter Bowen SPLASH OF GINGE (GB) 10 10-01 J D Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies CASSE TETE (FR) 6 10-00 John Stone Gary Moore DEAUVILLE DANCER (IRE) 7 9-13 Favourites Racing (Syndication) Ltd 10 David Dennis ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR) 6 9-13 Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls FOXTAIL HILL (IRE) 9 9-13 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies GUITAR PETE (IRE) 8 9-13 Pat Sloan Nicky Richards MAGIC SAINT (FR) 4 9-12 John & Barbara Cotton Paul Nicholls MARIENSTAR (IRE) 7 9-09 Kevin Taylor & Garry Ambrose Neil King EAMON AN CNOIC (IRE) 7 9-09 The Angove Family David Pipe THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE) 8 9-08 Robert Waley-Cohen Warren Greatrex

37 entries