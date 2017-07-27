Autocratic out to rule in Saturday’s Sky Bet York Stakes Posted by racenews on Thursday, July 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Cheveley Park Stud’s Autocratic (Sir Michael Stoute/Ted Durcan) heads eight declared runners for the feature £120,000 Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15pm) over an extended 10 furlongs at York on Saturday, July 29.

Autocratic, the 9/4 favourite with Sky Bet, posted a career-best performance on his latest start when defeating Algometer (David Simcock/Paul Mulrennan, 9/2 with Sky Bet) by a just over a length in the G3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown Park on May 25.

The four-year-old son of Dubawi also has 100 per cent record over Saturday’s course and distance, having captured a competitive class two handicap at the track in October under Saturday’s pilot Ted Durcan, who is due to make a return to race riding tonight at Doncaster following injury.

Durcan is unbeaten on Autocratic, as the York race was the only previous time he has partnered the colt, who has raced nine times and won three times.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to Newmarket-based Cheveley Park Stud, said today: “Autocratic is fine.

“He had a little bit of an untidy scope after he did so well at Sandown, so we sorted that out and gave him the time.

“The Sky Bet York Stakes has always been the target as it looks the next logical, progressive step after winning the G3 at Sandown.

“He is in good shape and, all being well, we will see if he can step up again. I think the ground will be fine.”

Algometer has since run well when third to Hawkbill in the G2 Princess Of Wales’s Stakes over 12 furlongs at Newmarket on July 13.

Three-time G3 winner Success Days (Ken Condon IRE/Shane Foley, 4/1) bids to give Ireland its first success in the Sky Bet York Stakes. The front-running soft ground specialist was just touched off by Johannes Vermeer in the G3 International Stakes at the Curragh on July 2 and makes his first start at York.

Mondialiste (David O’Meara/Danny Tudhope, 10/1) finished second in this race last year before going on to G1 victory in the Arlington Million in the USA. He is on a retrieval mission after four unsuccessful starts this year, including when fourth to Autocratic at Sandown.

Newmarket trainer William Haggas is doubly represented by Hathal (Pat Cosgrave, 6/1), a promising third in Ascot’s G2 Summer Mile on his seasonal debut earlier this month, andVictory Bond (Philip Makin, 10/1), who kept on in seventh in the John Smith’s Cup last time out over the course and distance.

The eight runners are completed by Elbereth (Andrew Balding/PJ McDonald, 12/1) andCentral Square (Roger Varian/Jack Mitchell, 14/1).

Sky Bet York Stakes, Sky Bet odds: 9/4 Autocratic; 4/1 Success Days; 9/2 Algometer; 6/1 Hathal; 10/1 Mondialiste, Victory Bond; 12/1 Elbereth; 14/1 Central Square.

Each Way: 1/5 for first 3 places

Saturday’s seven-race card at York, which is sponsored in its entirety by Sky Bet, also features the £50,000 Sky Bet Dash Handicap (2.40pm) over six furlongs which has attracted a maximum field of 20. Sky Bet is going a fifth of the odds the first five places for each-way bets.

The most successful trainer in this contest, which has been supported by Sky Bet since 2004, is Richard Fahey who has enjoyed two winners – Wyatt Earp (2006) and Knot In Wood (2009).

This year the North Yorkshire handler saddles 8/1 joint-favourite George Bowen (Tony Hamilton, 9st 1lb), who was an unlucky seventh last time out in the valuable Scurry Handicap at the Curragh, Ireland, on July 15, after winning decisively at Nottingham.

Sky Bet’s other 8/1 joint-favourite is Ultimate Avenue (Ed Walker/Pat Cosgrave, 9st 1lb). The three-year-old son of Excelebration finished third on his most recent start in a competitive six-furlong handicap restricted to his age group at Newmarket on July 13, when he stayed on strongly to go down by three quarters of a length after being denied a clear run. He is drawn in stall 16 on Saturday.

Upper Lambourn-based Walker said today: “Ultimate Avenue is in very good form.

“He was unlucky not to win last time at Newmarket and I think he has got a very good chance on Saturday, although we wouldn’t want too much more rain.

“He ran over six furlongs last time at Newmarket, so we think the trip should be fine. Ultimately, I think seven furlongs will be his gig but he’s definitely got enough speed, as he proved at Newmarket.

“We hope there’s more to come from him – he is progressive and we think he is pretty smart.”

Move In Time (David O’Meara/David Nolan, 10/1) is third favourite with Sky Bet, having showed signs of a return to form when a staying-on fifth over the course and distance last time out on July 14.

O’Meara has four runners in total, more than any other trainer. The O’Meara-trained quartet is completed by top-weight Out Do (Danny Tudhope, 9st 10lb, 12/1), Al Qahwa(Phillip Makin, 9st 3lb, 12/1) and Watchable (Patrick Vaughan (7), 9st, 16/1).

Sky Bet Dash, Sky Bet odds: 8/1 George Bowen, Ultimate Avenue; 10/1 Move In Time; 12/1 Al Qahwa, Normandy Barriere, Out Do, Snap Shots; 14/1 Futoon, Muntadab, Nameitwhatyoulike; 16/1 Dougan, El Hombre, Hoofalong, Watchable; 20/1 Flying Pursuit, Jaywalker, Mobsta, Rasheeq; 25/1 Clear Water, Teruntum Star.

Each Way: 1/5 for first 5 places

Sky Bet Racing PR Manager Michael Shinners said: “Sky Bet is delighted to extend its support to the York Stakes for the 12th time in 2017 and we are looking forward to a highly-competitive renewal with the first three in our market – Autocratic, Success Day and Algometer – running off the same official rating.

“With a maximum field of 20 due to line up, the Sky Bet Dash is sure to be as competitive as ever. George Bowen and potentially unexposed three-year-old Ultimate Avenue are Sky Bet’s 8/1 joint favourites in what looks to be a very open renewal of this contest, which Sky Bet is proud to have supported since 2004.”

The action at York on Saturday is part of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, which concludes at Pontefract the day after.

All Saints, one of the most successful girl bands of all time, will perform after racing at York.