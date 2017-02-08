Ashadihan qualifies for Finals Day with impressive Chelmsford City success Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Ashadihan (Kevin Ryan/Kevin Stott, 11/4) booked her place for All-Weather Championships Finals Day with a comfortable victory in the £20,000 winner.co.uk Mobile Loyalty Free Bets Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Chelmsford City today, Wednesday, February 8.

The seven-furlong Polytrack contest was a Fast-Track Qualifier, with the winner gaining a free and guaranteed place for the £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships over the same distance and surface at Lingfield Park on Good Friday, April 14.

A four-year-old daughter of Kyllachy, Ashadihan disputed third place in the early stages as Golden Amber (Dean Ivory/Robert Winston, 14/1) made the running. She began to make progress as the field entered the straight along with the 11/8 favourite, Godolphin’s Mise En Rose (Charlie Appleby/William Buick).

Ashadihan, who was carrying a five pound penalty following her success in the G3 Betfred Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield Park in 2016, took up the running entering the final furlong and ran on well to score by an easy length and a half from the staying-on Volunteer Point (Mick Channon/Graham Lee, 14/1) with Mise En Rose a further half-length back in third. The winning time was 1m 24.26s.

The filly is now two from two on the All-Weather and finished fifth and sixth in G1 races on turf last year.

Winning trainer Kevin Ryan said: “It was a very good performance from Ashadihan. They went a good gallop, she travelled strongly and quickened up well. She was carrying a five pound penalty and Kevin gave her a smashing ride. We are very pleased with her.

“She has obviously qualified for Good Friday now and I will have to speak to Mr Rahman (owner). We will see how she comes out of the race and discuss it over the next few days.

“She is a very, very big filly and, even last season, she was still learning and was a bit immature. She has grown into a big, strong filly now and it is great to have her in training again this year.”

Kevin Stott added “That was brilliant and I am really pleased with Ashadihan. Kevin’s horses are all in great form and she didn’t do a thing wrong at all.

“She loves the All-Weather – she showed that at Lingfield last year – and I am really, really pleased for her.

“She has been held up in a lot of her runs but the plan was to get her out a bit and up there. Credit to her and hopefully she will go onwards.

“Ashadihan goes well fresh and has done really well over the winter. She is such a sweet-natured filly who doesn’t do anything wrong at home and I am just glad to ride her.

“I am not sure where she will go now, that is up to the boss and the owner. I think she will definitely stay a mile, so we will see. She is an exciting filly for the season.”

Ashadihan leads home Volunteer Point in the winner.co.uk Mobile Loyalty Free Bets Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Chelmsford City today