ASCOT RACECOURSE AND LONGINES SIGN OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT Ascot is delighted to announce that Longines, provider of race times at Ascot since 2007, has become an Official Partner of the racecourse. The Swiss watchmaker will continue its designation of Official Timekeeper, credited on ITV Racing, with an enhanced presence alongside Ascot’s existing Official Partners, QIPCO and Gigaset. This will include use of the Longines logo on the Grandstand and permanent on-course and off-course branding, throughout the year. The branded chronometer close to the winning post and elegant clock in the Parade Ring will remain in situ. Each Official Partner has a day at Royal Ascot where their brand is given an elevated profile, which includes stalls branding. The day on which this will operate for Longines will be Wednesday. Longines will continue as ‘The Official Watch of Royal Ascot’, supplying time pieces to winning connections of any horse breaking a track record over the Flat racing season, as well as enjoying several individual race sponsorships, including the Group 3 Longines Sagaro Stakes in May, won by HM The Queen’s Estimate in 2013 en route to her victory in the Gold Cup at the Royal Meeting. In line with its historical passion for horses and long-term expertise in timekeeping, Longines is also proud to announce that it has developed an ultra-precise and world class timing and positioning system, currently in testing at Ascot with a view to launching shortly. Juan-Carlos Capelli, Vice President and Head of International Marketing of Longines, commented: “Royal Ascot is known worldwide as one of the most prestigious and stylish sporting events on the calendar, with over 300 years of rich history behind it. This enhanced partnership, which sees our brand become an Official Partner of the racecourse, is therefore a perfect vehicle for the promotion of the Longines values – namely tradition, elegance and performance – values which both organisations share.” Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascot, added: “We are delighted that Longines are further deepening their relationship with Ascot as our Official Partner, joining QIPCO and Gigaset. We have worked with Longines closely for over 10 years as our Official Timekeeper and Watch and now are very excited to be the showcase venue for their World Class Timing system which we look forward to launching this year. We are proud to be able to showcase the Longines brand, which reflects our values.” Guy Henderson, Chief Executive Officer at Ascot, commented: “We are delighted and honoured to welcome Longines as one our Official Partners, building on 10 years of sponsorship partnership with them as our Official Timekeeper and Watch.”