Ascot Racecourse announces international betting media rights deals with ATR and SIS Posted by racenews on Monday, February 18, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Ascot Racecourse today announces two new international media rights deals which allow the respective parties the exclusive right to show live racing coverage, for betting purposes as well as into Licensed Betting Offices within their territories.

At The Races (ATR) has been awarded international pari-mutuel betting rights across the world, excluding the UK, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Australia. ATR will be permitted to sell live coverage of the races for pari-mutuel betting within their territories. ATR may grant sub-licensees the right to deliver the coverage for use in Licensed Betting Offices and the right to make coverage available online for qualifying users.

ATR also have the exclusive right to license the rights to certain pari-mutuel betting operations which also sell Fixed-Odds betting rights, including MIPAAFT in Italy, PGE in South Africa and licensed ADWs in the US.

SIS have been awarded international fixed odds betting rights across the world, excluding the UK, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. This enables them to sell coverage in connection with Fixed Odds Betting within their territories.

SIS have also been granted the exclusive right to represent Ascot rights in connection with Pari-Mutuel Betting in Australia.

Both deals will run from 1st March 2019 to 31st December 2021 and cover Royal Ascot and all other fixtures held at the racecourse except British Champions Day.

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascot Racecourse, said:

“We have placed these two specialised international betting picture rights contracts with proven experts in their respective fields as part of our strategy to partner with entities that best suit each contract’s individual need. It is fantastic to extend our relationship for delivery to international fixed odds markets with SIS, who we are already working with in the UK market as part of the retail betting distribution, in partnership with RMG and, for Tote markets, to start working again with ATR’s international team.

“Separately, we also look forward to working with ATR, using their Sport Mediastream platform, for the streaming of our racing content to UK and Ireland bookmakers from March.”

Guy Henderson, Chief Executive Officer, added:

“Collaboration is key to the UK and International development of Ascot’s business. I would like to thank our two new partners for their support in working together to create a package which best serves our needs.”

Matthew Imi, Chief Executive Officer, At The Races, said:

“We are delighted to be working so closely again with Ascot in distributing their racing to the many important Tote wagering operators around the world. It is a responsibility we take very seriously as Ascot is a premium brand which resonates globally. We are also pleased to have been awarded the streaming contract to deliver racing from Ascot to our UK and Ireland bookmaker partners via our Sport Mediastream platform.”

Paul Witten, Commercial Director at SIS, said:

“Extending our partnership with Ascot Racecourse is an important step, as we look to continually enhance our racing betting offer for our operator partners across the globe.

“Ascot is world renowned for its thoroughbred horse racing, and is very popular with bettors internationally, so we are thrilled to be able to supply this to our customers via our 24/7 Live Betting Channels.”