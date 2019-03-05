ASCOT LAUNCHES THE EIGHTH ANNUAL ROYAL ASCOT STYLE GUIDE, IN ASSOCIATION WITH CUNARD, AT PRESTIGIOUS PRIVATE MEMBERS CLUB ANNABEL’S





Royal Ascot is once again at the forefront of fashion and style for the British summer social season

The 2019 Royal Ascot Style Guide is in association with luxury cruise line Cunard for a second year

Ascot collaborates with renowned stylist Prue White on the curation of 2019 looks

Global fashion photographer Luìs Monteiro shoots the Style Guide for first time

Ascot has curated looks from the following designers Emilia Wickstead, Zimmerman, Victoria Beckham, Simone Rocha, Jimmy Choo, Delpozo, Erdem, Katya Katya, Suzannah and Mary Katrantzou, with support from milliners including Philip Treacy OBE, Awon Golding, Stephen Jones OBE, Jane Taylor, Edwina Ibbotson and Rachel Trevor Morgan

Tuesday 5th March 2019, London - Ascot Racecourse is delighted to announce the launch of the eighth annual Royal Ascot Style Guide, in association with luxury cruise brand Cunard.

Royal Ascot (Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd June 2019) is the summer event by which all others are measured in terms of style. Featured looks this year include designs from Emilia Wickstead, Zimmerman, Victoria Beckham, Delpozo, Simone Rocha, Erdem, Suzannah and Mary Katrantzou.

The Royal Ascot Style Guide plays a pivotal role in predicting key trends for the summer season and provides inspiration to racegoers keen to dress in style whilst keeping in-line with the Royal Meeting’s famous Dress Code.

Ascot continues to provide outfit suggestions for guests in the Village Enclosure and Windsor Enclosure, along with the Royal Enclosure and Queen Anne Enclosure, after their introduction to the Style Guide last year. These looks include beautiful pieces from luxury designers and leading high street brands such as Karen Millen, Rixo, T.M. Lewin, River Island and H&M.

Working closely with experienced stylist Prue White, Ascot has curated looks that will be at the forefront of fashion this summer with world-class fashion photographer Luìs Monteiro capturing the looks for all four Royal Ascot Enclosures.

Fenwick stocks a selection of brands featured in the 2019 Style Guide and will once again work with Ascot to curate The Royal Ascot Millinery Collective, back for a fifth season later in the spring. The Royal Ascot Style Guide features millinery from the likes of Philip Treacy OBE, Awon Golding, Stephen Jones OBE, Jane Taylor, Edwina Ibbotson and Rachel Trevor Morgan, all available at Fenwick of Bond Street.

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer of Ascot Racecourse, commented:

“Fashion and style are an integral part of the Royal Ascot experience for all of our customers. The annual Style Guide provides valuable support and inspiration when deciding what to wear for a day at the Royal Meeting. As the Style Guide enters its eighth year we continue to respond to our customers’ requests for fashion-forward looks that work for each of the four Enclosures, ensuring every racegoer enjoys this special occasion with style.

“We are delighted to have worked with Prue White to curate an incredibly strong, and varied, selection of looks that are both representative of Ascot’s fashion heritage and provide inspiration for how to wear the key trends for the 2019 summer season. We are equally thrilled to have Cunard involved with our iconic Style Guide for a second year.”