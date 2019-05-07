Appleby hoping Line Of Duty can follow Masar & win the 240th Investec Derby at Epsom Downs on June 1 Posted by racenews on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 - Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby is hoping Line Of Dutycan emulate stablemate Masar by winning the 2019 £1.5 million G1 Investec Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 1, Investec Derby Day and day two of the Investec Derby Festival.

Masar provided a first victory for Godolphin’s royal blue colours in the 239th running of the premier Classic, the Investec Derby, in a momentous result at Epsom Downs on June 2, 2018.

One of British racing’s greatest supporters, Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation has enjoyed G1 and Classic success all over the world, with such winners in 12 countries. Team Godolphin spans four continents and has horses in training in Dubai, Australia, Japan, France, Ireland, Britain and America, with a worldwide breeding operation under the Darley umbrella to match.

Despite its position as a racing powerhouse with approaching 5,500 wins since inception in 1992, until 2018, the Investec Derby, Britain’s richest race, had eluded “the boys in blue”.

Although Godolphin claims Lammtarra’s Derby victory in 1995 (the Saeed bin Suroor-trained colt ran in the colours of Saeed Maktoum al Maktoum), Masar’s win was the first in the Godolphin royal blue colours and the success was made even sweeter being trainer Charlie Appleby and retained jockey William Buick’s first Investec Derby triumphs.

Speaking today during a media visit organised by Epsom Downs Racecourse at Moulton Paddock Stables in Newmarket, Appleby said: “Winning the Derby has been the highest point of my career, and for Godolphin and Sheikh Mohammed to do it in the blue colours was a dream.

“It was something that not only we here at Godolphin enjoyed. What I took from it all was that racing enjoyed it and the success was applauded by everyone within the racing community.

“We all know how much Sheikh Mohammad puts into the sport. When I stood here six years ago when I started training and people asked me what my goals and ambitions were, obviously to win the Derby was on the agenda and it was fantastic to do that with Masar last year.

“Masar went into the Derby with masses of experience. Obviously, he won the Craven and then was a good third in the 2,000 Guineas. We were confident to go straight to the Derby after that effort, because we thought he would stay the mile and a half.

“We didn’t know if he was good enough to win a Derby as it was not a race that we had ever won before. He deserved to be in the race based on his past performances and he looked a live contender.

“As the race panned out, it was one of those few G1 or Classic races which you can watch comfortably as throughout the race, William always had Masar in the right position and had plenty of horse underneath him – it was an enjoyable race to watch and being the Investec Derby made it even more enjoyable.

“In terms of what it takes to be a Derby horse, I like a horse who has been well travelled and takes nice experience into the race. You then have to look at them as an individual and I have been lucky with the people around me who told me that Masar was potentially going to be the right horse for the Derby given his make-up. He is a very well balanced horse and we thought he would be able to take the undulations of Epsom and had a pedigree which would suggest that he would see the trip out.”

Masar has not raced since the Investec Derby due to injury and could return at Royal Ascot, with the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Wednesday, June 19) over 10 furlongs or the G2 Hardwicke Stakes (Saturday, June 22) over 12 furlongs the possible options for the four-year-old son of New Approach.

Discussing the colt’s preparation for returning to racing, Appleby continued: “Masar is cantering away and we are very pleased with him. Physically, he has done very well. He is a monster and a gorgeous looking horse.

“We have made the entries for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and the Hardwicke Stakes. It is a day by day situation with him and he is doing everything we have asked of him. The only thing I would emphasise is that he is a horse who helps himself potentially getting to Ascot because he is an athlete and a very good horse. He is a very clean-winded horse and if he comes in time for Ascot then great, we will be there.

“However, if I’m a gallop short with him, then I’ll wait as I’m not going to force him into getting to Ascot. It would be a lovely stage to bring him back, but it is a big stage and I wouldn’t want to bring him back there only 75% fit. Let’s hope it’s all good news from here on in.

“Personally, we feel that the mile and a quarter will be the right starting point for him. We saw what he has done over a mile and we haven’t explored 10 furlongs. The Prince Of Wales’s is a G1 race, but I feel after such a long layoff, 10 furlongs could be the better starting point. Our ultimate aim is going to be the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with him.”

Masar at Moulton Paddocks today





Charlie Appleby

William Buick also offered his reflections on Masar’s success. “The Derby doesn’t need any introduction” said Buick. “It is the most important race in our calendar and everyone dreams of winning the Derby. It was a great day.

“Masar looks well and horses develop and get stronger. He looks to have matured and looks a man now. He is a very professional horse.

“Anyone’s first Derby is very special and it is probably the most important victory of my career. Everything around the race with it being Godolphin’s first winner made it even more special and it was a big moment for a lot of people.”

William Buick

Appleby’s Investec Derby challenge this year is set to be headed by Line Of Duty.

Line Of Duty ended 2018 with a gutsy victory in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Churchill Downs, USA, in November, having won a mile maiden at Goodwood and the G3 Prix de Conde at Chantilly, France.

The Galileo colt, whose dam Jacqueline Quest was first past of the post in the 2010 G1 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, is pencilled in to reappear in the G2 Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes (1m 2f 56y) at York on Thursday, May 16.

Appleby said: “Far from saying that Line Of Duty is a Derby horse yet, him and Masar have very similar profiles; they both raced five times at two, they both went to America and Line Of Duty actually came out with a better result than Masar (sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf) on the day.

“We made the decision not to send Line Of Duty to the 2,000 Guineas. I have always said that a turning track is better for him, as it keeps him interested.

“I was confident going into the Breeders’ Cup that the turns there as well as the hustle and bustle would suit him. He is terrier-like and enjoys getting into a bit of a scrap. Those are things you are sure to get around Epsom.

“Over the straight mile in the Guineas, with a horse like him I felt boredom could set in slightly. Added to that, his pedigree and run style suggest that a mile was going to be on the sharp side for him as a three-year-old against proper milers.

“There is no doubt that the Guineas is one of the best trials for the Derby, but I felt it just was not going to suit this horse. I would rather go the Dante route to give him that opportunity up in trip and see where we are.

“I am looking forward to Line Of Duty running next week and, provided everything goes well between now and then, we will be going there in good shape and he will be a live player.

“The last couple of years, new doors have opened for us in respect to different pedigrees. Line Of Duty is by Galileo and that is a pedigree I had not dealt with before. It was interesting learning about the few Galileos we had around last year; what they like and what they enjoy.

“I asked a few questions to people that have more experience with Galileos and learnt along the way what type of Galileo you need. If you asked me about Dubawi, I could tell you front to back what you should be looking for.”

Line Of Duty is a 14/1 chance for the Investec Derby on June 1 with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival.

Appleby’s three Investec Derby entries also include Al Hilalee, who surrendered his unbeaten record when 16th in the G1 QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday, May 4.

“When I say Al Hilalee was disappointing, it is always disappointing when you are not up on the podium,” the trainer said. “In hindsight, that calibre of race at that trip came too soon for him.

“The signs since are good and he has come out of the race well. We will look to take him to Newmarket now for the Listed Fairway Stakes (Saturday, May 18), stepping up to the mile and a quarter.

“We will not be setting any major targets for him just yet. He is a horse we have always liked, which is why we put him in the Guineas.

“The Derby picture will change over the next couple of weeks, I am sure. Line Of Duty is our main contender for the simple reason that he was one of our best two-year-olds and generally your best two-year-olds are up there with your best three-year-olds.

“The rest of the three-year-olds that we have this year – the likes of Jalmoud – are nice horses, but I am not sure they are Derby horses. Discussions will be had over the next few weeks about whether we will run them or not, but as we stand here today Line Of Duty is our main hope.

“Going there with one live chance is enough, rather than making up the numbers and potentially weakening my squad for the second half of the season.”

The Investec Derby, plus the other G1 races at the Investec Derby Festival, the Investec Oaks and Investec Coronation Cup, are part of the British Champions Series.

Moulton Paddocks

Background Information

Investec Derby Press Trip 2019 – Newmarket, Tuesday, May 7

Masar (IRE) -

Factfile for the 2018 Investec Derby Winner

Breeding: b c New Approach (IRE) – Khawlah (IRE) (Cape Cross (IRE))

Breeder: Godolphin

Born: April 16, 2015

Owner: Godolphin

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Form: 13136-0131

*Won the 2018 G1 Investec Derby, the premier Classic, by a length and a half in good style at 16/1 from Dee Ex Bee, with Roaring Lion in third of the 12 runners. Roaring Lion went on to capture four successive G1s at lesser trips and ended 2018 as the highest-rated three-year-old (127) in the world and the Cartier Horse Of The Year.

*Masar incurred a leg injury when being prepared for the G1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes and has not raced since the Investec Derby. Masar is doing well and spent time in Dubai during the winter and holds entries in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot among other races while his main aim in 2019 is the G1 Prix de l’Arc de Tromphe in October.

*Was a first Investec Derby success in the royal blue Godolphin silks (the 1995 winner Lammtarra was owned by Saeed Maktoum Al Maktoum and trained by Saeed bin Suroor – Godolphin claims this success)

*Provided trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick with their first Investec Derby successes.

*Was a first Investec Derby winner for stallion New Approach (winner of the 2008 Investec Derby in the colours of HRH Princess Haya Of Jordan, wife of Sheikh Mohammed).

*Followed in the footsteps of Australia (2014) by finishing third in the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before winning at Epsom Downs.

*Also a dual G3 winner, having taken the 2018 G3 Craven Stakes at Newmarket and 2017 G3 Solario Stakes at Sandown Park.

*Dam Khawlah beat the colts when landing the 2011 G2 UAE Derby at Meydan, UAE.

*Masar earned a rating of 121 in 2018.

Race record: Starts 9; Wins 4; 2nd 0; 3rd 3; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,021,395

Godolphin

Background: Godolphin is the racing entity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and other members of the ruling Maktoum family of Dubai. He founded Godolphin as an expression of his lifelong passion for horses and racing. Its aim is to win races worldwide. The experiment began on a small scale in the winter of 1992. The Godolphin operation was formally established in 1994, with Hilal Ibrahim as trainer, when Balanchine won the Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs and Irish Derby at the Curragh. The following year, Saeed bin Suroor was appointed as the official trainer. Sheikh Mohammed’s passion for horses grew into a major investment in bloodstock and has resulted in the growth of the world’s largest and most global racing team, Godolphin, as well as the successful stallion operation, Darley. Today some of Godolphin’s horses winter in Dubai, where some of them also race at the Dubai World Cup Carnival, while Godolphin contests races on four continents, with bases in the Middle East, Europe, North America, Japan and Australia, and has won almost 300 (298 as of May 6) Group/Grade One races in 12 countries worldwide. Principal Trainers: Godolphin’s British-based horses are handled primarily by Saeed bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby. Andre Fabre and Henri-Alex Pantall train for Godolphin in France, while the US runners are overseen primarily by Kiaran McLaughlin, Eoin Harty, Tom Albertrani, Michael Stidham and Bob Baffert. Jim Bolger, Willie McCreery, John Oxx and Mick Halford are the main trainers for the Godolphin horses in Ireland. Mahmood Al Zarooni, who previously trained for Godolphin at Moulton Paddocks in Newmarket, was banned for eight years by the BHA in April, 2013. A total of 22 of his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids and were unable to race for six months. There has also been a significant Godolphin presence in Australia since August, 2014, with the majority of their horses under the responsibility of James Cummings while Godolphin enjoyed a first G1 success in Japan in 2018 when Fine Needle landed the Takamatsunomiya Kinen. Godolphin’s current retained riders in Europe are William Buick, James Doyle and Mickael Barzalona.

Champion Owner in Britain (13 times): 1996, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

British Classic Wins (16): Investec Derby (2018 Masar), QIPCO 2,000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2013 Dawn Approach), QIPCO 1,000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia), William Hill St Leger (1995 Classic Cliche, 1998 Nedawi, 1999 Mutafaweq, 2004 Rule Of Law, 2009 Mastery and 2012 Encke). Godolphin claims Investec Derby success with Lammtarra, who carried the colours of Saeed Maktoum Al Maktoum to victory in 1995.

Big Race Wins Include: 298 (as of May 6, 2019) Group/Grade One wins in 12 countries around the globe including Dubai World Cup (1999 Almutawakel, 2000 Dubai Millennium, 2002 Street Cry, 2003 Moon Ballad, 2006 Electrocutionist, 2012 Monterosso, 2014 African Story, 2015 Prince Bishop, 2018 & 2019 Thunder Snow), Melbourne Cup (2018 Cross Counter), Irish 2000 Guineas (2000 Bachir, 2005 Dubawi), French 2,000 Guineas (2000 Bachir, 2005 Shamardal), Irish Derby (1994 Balanchine, 2015 Jack Hobbs), Irish Oaks (2011 Blue Bunting), Eclipse (1995 & 1996 Halling, 1998 Daylami, 2004 Refuse To Bend), Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (1998 Faithful Son, 2000 Dubai Millennium, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera, 2011 Rewilding), Juddmonte International (1995 & 1996 Halling, 2001 Sakhee, 2004 Sulamani), Gold Cup (1996 Classic Cliche, 1998 & 2000 Kayf Tara, 2004 Papineau, 2012 Colour Vision), Breeders’ Cup Turf (1999 Daylami, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2017 Talismanic), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ (2001 Tempera), Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2017 Wuheida), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1997 & 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2004 Doyen), Irish Champion Stakes (1994 Cezanne, 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera), Arlington Million (2003 Sulamani), Prix du Jockey Club (2005 Shamardal), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2009 Vale Of York), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (2013 Outstrip, 2018 Line Of Duty), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1995 Lammtarra, 2001 Sakhee and 2002 Marienbard), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2013 Farhh), July Cup (2017 Harry Angel)

Investec Derby Record: Godolphin claims the 1995 Derby winner LAMMTARRA who carried the colours of Saeed Maktoum Al Maktoum, 1995-6 Vettori; 1997-9 Bold Demand; 1998-2 City Honours, 1998-9 Cape Verdi; 1999-9 Dubai Millennium, 1999-13 Adair; 2000-4 Best Of The Bests, 2000-6 Hatha Anna, 2000-11 Inchlonaig, 2000-12 Broche; 2001-3 Tobougg; 2002-3 Moon Ballad, 2002-7 Naheef; 2003-8 Graikos; 2004-2 Rule Of Law, 2004-7 Snow Ridge; 2005-3 Dubawi; 2008-7 Rio De La Plata; 2009-9 Kite Wood; 2010-3 Rewilding, 2010-6 Al Zir, 2010-8 Buzzword; 2011-11 Ocean War; 2013-12 Dawn Approach; 2014-7 True Story, 2014-14 Pinzolo, 2014-15 Sudden Wonder; 2015-2 Jack Hobbs; 2016-8 Cloth Of Stars, 2016-16 Moonlight Magic; 2017-5 Benbatl; 2017-8 Best Solution; 2017-11 Dubai Thunder; 2018-1 MASAR

Charlie Appleby (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Born: July 5, 1975, in Southampton Background: Brought up with horses. Involved with point-to-pointers at Anne and Peter Hext’s stables when 12 and rode work for trainers Angela Knight and Jackie Retter, where he met Mick Fitzgerald. Appleby was keen to become a jockey and embarked on a nine-week course at the British Racing School in Newmarket at the age of 16. Joined Susan Piggott’s yard but had to scrap ambitions of being a jockey after struggling with his weight. He became Piggott’s travelling head lad but, upon her retirement, joined David Loder in 1995. Loder was renowned for his handling of two-year-olds and became a private trainer for Godolphin in late 1998, beginning Appleby’s association with the global operation. Appleby held a number of important roles under Loder, Saeed bin Suroor and Mahmood Al Zarooni before being announced as Godolphin’s second main trainer on July 25, 2013. His first winner was Expressly in a maiden at Ascot on July 28, 2013. Trains from Moulton Paddocks in Newmarket during the summer and at Godolphin Marmoom Stables, Dubai. He had a year to remember in 2018 as Masar won the Investec Derby, while Cross Counter succeeded in the G1 Melbourne Cup and Line Of Duty was successful at the Breeders’ Cup. British Classic Wins (1): Investec Derby (2018 Masar) Major wins include: Melbourne Cup (2018 Cross Counter),Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (2013 Outstrip, 2018 Line Of Duty), Middle Park Stakes (2014 Charming Thought), Jebel Hatta (2016 Tryster, 2018 Blair House), Coral-Eclipse (2016 Hawkbill), Prix Marcel Boussac (2016 Wuheida, 2017 Wild Illusion), Sydney Cup (2017 Polarisation), Prix Saint-Alary (2017 Sobetsu), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2017 Wuheida), Al Quoz Sprint (2018 Jungle Cat, 2019 Blue Point), Dubai Sheema Classic (2018 Hawkbill, 2019 Old Persian), Prix de l’Opera (2018 Wild Illusion), Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (2018 Jungle Cat), Natalma Stakes (2018 La Pelosa), Vincent O’Brien National Stakes (2018 Quorto), Nassau Stakes (2018 Wild Illusion), King’s Stand Stakes (2018 Blue Point)

Investec Derby record: 2014-14 Pinzolo, 2014-15 Sudden Wonder; 2018-1 MASAR

William Buick

Born: July 22, 1988, in Norway. Background: Fluent in Norwegian, Danish and German as well as English. Announced as a Godolphin retained jockey on November 9, 2014. He is first jockey for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby. Hails from a family with lots of equestrian background. His mother Maria became a showjumper and dressage rider, while his father Walter enjoyed a long career as a jockey, being champion jockey eight times in Denmark and once in Norway. William Buick rode out for his father in Germany and for Norwegian champion trainer Wido Neuroth. He would get up in the middle of winter and ride work in sub-zero temperatures before heading to school for his studies. During the holidays, he would travel over to Britain to ride work for Reg Hollinshead, Marcus Tregoning and Andrew Balding. Returned to Balding’s yard at Kingclere, Berkshire, to become an apprentice jockey after leaving school at the age of 16. First ride came in August, 2006, and his first victory came on Bank On Benny at Salisbury on September 27. Following a working holiday in Florida, USA, he returned to Britain at the start of 2007 and soon earned a reputation as one of the country’s most exciting apprentices. The jockey gained a first Royal Ascot success on Dark Missile in the Wokingham Handicap, one of the most competitive races in the calendar, in June, 2007, and the first Group victory came on Buccellati in the G3 St Simon Stakes at Newbury in October, 2008. Ended 2008 as joint-champion apprentice and was appointed stable jockey to John Gosden in January, 2010, despite never having ridden for the Newmarket handler before. He became a Godolphin retained rider in 2015 and has formed a great partnership with trainer Charlie Appleby. Gained his first Investec Derby winner on Godolphin’s Masar, trained by Appleby, in 2018 after finishing second in both 2013 and 2015. Accolades: Joint champion apprentice (with David Probert) in 2008. 23 Royal Ascot winners. British Classic wins (3): Investec Derby (2018 Masar), St Leger (2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel). Other major wins include: Arlington Million (2010 Debussy), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2017 Wuheida), Dubai Sheema Classic (2010 Dar Re Mi, 2016 Jack Hobbs, 2018 Hawkbill, 2019 Old Persian), Dubai World Cup (2015 Prince Bishop), Eclipse (2012 Nathaniel, 2016 Hawkbill), Haydock Sprint Cup (2011 Dream Ahead), Irish Champion Stakes (2013 The Fugue), Irish Derby (2015 Jack Hobbs), Irish Oaks (2012 Great Heavens), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2011 Nathaniel), Nunthorpe Stakes (2012 Ortensia), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2014 The Fugue), Prix Jacques Le Marois (2016 Ribchester), Yorkshire Oaks (2013 The Fugue), Prix de l’Opera (2018 Wild Illusion), Vincent O’Brien National Stakes (2018 Quorto), Nassau Stakes (2018 Wild Illusion), King’s Stand Stakes (2018 Blue Point), Al Quoz Sprint (2019 Blue Point),

Investec Derby Record: 2010-10 Azmeel; 2011-8 Masked Marvel; 2012-4 Thought Worthy; 2013-2 Libertarian; 2014-6 Western Hymn; 2015-2 Jack Hobbs; 2017-10 Permian; 2018-1 MASAR

Charlie Appleby’s entries for the 2019 Investec Derby

Al Hilalee

b c Dubawi (IRE) – Ambivalent (IRE) (Authorized (IRE))

Born: February 20, 2016

Breeder: Rabbah Bloodstock Limited

Form: 11-0

*Supplemented for last Saturday’s (May 4) G1 QIPCO 2,000 Guineas over a mile at Newmarket, where he came home 16th of the 19 runners.

*Two wins from two starts in 2018, winning a seven-furlong maiden impressively at Newmarket in July before a short-head victory in a mile Listed race at Deauville, France, the following month.

*First foal of G1 Pretty Polly Stakes winner Ambivalent and cost 300,000 guineas at Book 1 of the 2017 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Race record: Starts: 2; Wins: 2; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £61,745

Line Of Duty (IRE)

ch c Galileo (IRE) – Jacqueline Quest (IRE) (Rock Of Gibraltar (IRE))

Born: February 17, 2016

Breeder: Triermore Stud

Form: 22111-

*Progressed in each of his five starts in 2018, ending the year with a top-level success in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Churchill Downs, USA, in November.

*Also annexed a mile maiden at Goodwood in September and the G3 Prix de Conde over nine furlongs at Chantilly in October.

*A son of 2001 Investec Derby hero Galileo and the fourth foal out of Jacqueline Quest, who was first past the post in the 2010 G1 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but demoted to second after causing interference.

*Sold for 400,000 guineas at Book 1 of the 2017 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Race record: Starts: 5; Wins: 3; 2nd: 2; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £462,408

Space Blues (IRE)

ch c Dubawi (IRE) – Miss Lucifer (FR) (Noverre (USA))

Born: February 12, 2016

Breeder: Godolphin

Form: 1-42

*Went into many notebooks when easily beating Private Secretary and Technician in an extended mile maiden at Nottingham in November, his sole start in 2018.

*Beaten favourite in both of his outings so far this year – finishing fourth in hotly-contested conditions race (10f) at Newbury on April 12 and second, beaten a head, in a novice event at Nottingham on April 30.

*Dubawi half-brother to Shuruq, a G2 winner at Meydan.

Race record: Starts: 3; Wins: 1; 2nd: 1; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £5,806