Anthony Honeyball & David Pipe look ahead to the £1-million Randox Health Grand National Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Anthony Honeyball & David Pipe look ahead to the £1-million Randox Health Grand National

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - Anthony Honeyballhas endured a difficult season at his Mosterton base in Dorset, following a low-level virus which affected the yard from the end of November.

However the horses are back in form and he looks to have two live chances in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National courtesy of Ms Parfois (10st 2lb, 25/1 with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival) andRegal Encore (10st 8lb, 66/1).

The ultra-consistent Ms Parfois finished a gallant three-length second in the Midlands Grand National on heavy ground at Uttoxeter last weekend (March 16, 4m 2f).

The eight-year-old daughter of Mahler, owned by Martyn Chapman, is bidding to become the first mare since Nickel Coin in 1951 to land the world’s richest chase, but Honeyball is slightly concerned by the three-week gap between Uttoxeter and Aintree.

Discussing eight-year-old Ms Parfois, who finished second in both the G2 National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and the G1 Betway Novices’ Chase over the Mildmay fences at Aintree in 2018, he revealed: “Ms Parfois ran a great race in the Midlands Grand National.

“She is essentially 7lb well-in at Aintree after that Uttoxeter run for which she went up 7lb. We checked her over with the vet since she returned home and all tests suggest that, from a lung point of view, which is what we are interested in, it hasn’t taken a lot out of her. We are inclined to take our chance in the Randox Health Grand National if the ground comes up soft.

“If the race was five weeks off it would be better, but it is three weeks off so it will be tough. For me, the Midlands National was very much her Gold Cup. For her to run like that, having come through what we have, she did very well as she hadn’t run since December 1 [sixth, G3 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on December 1].

“Just from two out at Uttoxeter, she did get very tired but she kept on and we just got beat. She does seem to have come out of it alright so now the only question mark is the ground and that is the only reason why she wouldn’t run.

“If it was good to soft with a bit of rain around, you would probably have a go then.

“It will be her last run of the season so if the ground is right it will are inclined to take our chance bearing in mind we have done the background work and it is just a matter of ticking over.

“If you think she will come on for the Midlands National then a four or five week gap would be better but she was pretty fit at Uttoxeter and she was on the bridle three out and it only got tough from two out and she jumped the last two fences well enough.

“One thing we know is that we are going to Aintree with a mare that stays those sort of trips. Her jumping is what you want going into it, but who knows what she will make of it.

“We were delighted with her in the Midlands Grand National. Three fences out, I think she was going to win it well before Potters Corner came through to win. I was very disappointed to get beat, but it was pleasing that she was back to her best.

“She has taken her races quite well in her career, but it is a different for her now as these long distance races are tough ones. It would be lovely to get in a mares’ race with her and I wanted to do that before the Midlands Grand National to set her up, but we were scuppered by the equine flu outbreak.

“Ms Parfois does not over-race. She is sensible and doesn’t try and do anything silly. As a jockey, you could not ask for more from her. She travels fine and is very assured at her fences. You go into the Grand National thinking you have the right type of horse for the race with her. It wouldn’t be bad to train the first mare to win the Grand National since 1951!

“I think she is the nearly the perfect horse. Maybe she just lacks that little bit of pace at the end of the race. She has built up a good CV.

“The only thing she will do now is pop up to Lambourn to jump the National style fences there. I’m an absolute believer they must do that. We will fit that in next Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I think Aidan Coleman, who was on board at Uttoxeter, will ride her again.”

Ms Parfois

The J P McManus-owned Regal Encore has enjoyed a trouble-free preparation in the build-up to this year’s Randox Health Grand National.

A creditable eighth behind One For Arthur, beaten 28 lengths, in the 2017 renewal, the 11-year-old son of King’s Theatre was ruled out of last year’s contest due to a leg injury.

However, Honeyball has been delighted with the gelding’s preparation following his third in a three-mile Listed event at Ascot, a race he won in 2018, on February 16.

The Dorset handler said: “Regal Encore has run some very good races in some big handicaps and finished a fine eighth in the 2017 renewal of the Randox Health Grand National.

“He is in good form and is no different now to how he was as a seven or eight-year-old. He is very athletic and is moving very well. He is like a young horse still.

“In the 2017 Grand National, he almost hunted his way round there. He got into it after the Melling Road, blew up and then ran on again after the last. We just think this time around we will be a bit handier.

“Robbie Power had never ridden him before and gave him a brilliant ride. He saved petrol by keeping out of the heat of the battle and that is why the horse stayed on so well. It was a bit of a catch 22 as we probably would’ve found out a bit more about him had he been in the heat of battle a little earlier as he had a lot of ground to make up. It was a lovely experience round there, he jumped great and we learnt a fair bit. Regal Encore seemed to get tired going to the last, but then he seemed to fill up and stay on again.

“Richie McLernon will definitely ride him. He knows the horse well and Richie is really looking forward to riding him – hopefully we get Regal Encore there in one piece.

“Regal Encore ran at Ascot last time in a race he won last year. He got dropped a 1lb for that, but that’s around where he should be. He is in good form and should run around that mark.

“Before last year’s Grand National, he had a really good prep as he went up 4lb for winning a competitive handicap at Ascot in February before the weights came out and it all just slotted into place. It was very disappointing that we couldn’t get him there. We gave him every chance right up until the last minute, but we just couldn’t get his leg sorted in time. He was still on antibiotics and we just weren’t going to get him there.

“I think Regal Encore did need his last run badly because of the stop-start season we’ve had with him. He did blow up in that race. Richie was delighted with him. He had ridden him at Aintree [sixth, handicap hurdle, November 10] when we were under a bit of a cloud and he just didn’t fire up at all. He was so slow, although it was over hurdles admittedly, he was beaten a long way. We checked him out with the others and we could tell things weren’t right that day. He ran a really nice race at Ascot. He looks in great order now.

“He has got the class. He will hit a flat spot, but he will come home strong after that. He is a very sensible horse. He frightens the life out of me over fences though as if you watch his Ascot runs he literally flicks through them like a hurdler.

“We would love to run him in a Welsh or Midlands National, but he can’t pull himself out of that heavy ground.

“We have been quite lucky at Aintree in the past and had some good runners there. We had a bit of a blip this season, but the horses just seem to be coming back to themselves at the right time for that meeting.”

Regal Encore

Reflecting on his duo for the world’s oldest and greatest chase, Honeyball continued: “This year’s Grand National is more likely to favour Regal Encore as he had a good prep at Ascot which he needed.

“Ground-wise, he is pretty versatile and it was good ground when he was eighth a couple of years ago and that was probably a bit quick for him, so good to soft or soft ground would be ideal for him. I would think this would be Regal Encore’s last run in the Grand National and his best chance in the race.

“For Ms Parfois to run in the Grand National three weeks after the Midlands Grand National is not what you design. Horses like Tiger Roll have had a perfect prep, where he has had an easy win and is ready to go. By contrast, we’ve had a gut-wrenching run in the Midlands and it is just a case of we don’t really have anywhere else to go for the rest of the season, so we were inclined that if she looks good and the ground is right, then we will take our chance.

“They are different types of horses, Ms Parfois ticks all the boxes, but Regal Encore has had the best preparation for the race.

“It is nice to go into a National with a couple of solid horses that are going to get a run. It would be great to have something like that on the CV. You could literally think to yourself if I stop tomorrow I’ve got a National on the CV. It would be unbelievable to win it and have it to look back on.”



Background information – Regal Encore (IRE) 11-10-08

Born: May 12, 2008

Breeding: b g King’s Theatre – Go On Eileen (Bob Back)

Owner: J P McManus

Form: 1/12/2124/840174/53F1PPP/2PP1P8/03P1P-63

*Successful twice in Listed handicap chases over three miles at Ascot, taking Silver Cup in December, 2016, and Swinley Chase in February, 2018.

*Not disgraced when eighth in 2017 Randox Health Grand National. Also ran well third in valuable G3 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in December, 2017.

*His best effort this season came when third when attempting repeat victory in Listed Swinley Chase at Ascot on February 16.

*Smart bumper performer who finished a seven-length second in the G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the 2013 Cheltenham Festival.

*Bought privately by his current owner in September, 2012 after winning on his career debut in a February, 2012 bumper at Southwell. Was an eight-length winner of a bumper at Chepstow on his first run in the famous J P McManus colours in October, 2012.

*Anthony Honeyball purchased Regal Encore for £20,000 at the Doncaster Bloodstock Sales’ Spring Store sale in May, 2011.

Jump race record: Starts: 33; Wins: 7; 2nd: 4; 3rd: 3; Win & Place Prize Money: £196,285

Background information – Ms Parfois (IRE) 8-10-02

Born: May 31, 2011

Breeding: ch m Mahler – Dolly Lewis (Sir Harry Lewis (USA))

Owner: Martyn Chapman

Form: 1/743131/3111222-62

*Very consistent eight-year-old mare who has been placed at G1 level.

*Won sole bumper race and two of her five starts over hurdles.

*Recorded three consecutive successes in novices’ chases in autumn of 2017 before going on to finish runner-up in G2 National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham and G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

*Sixth on seasonal return in G3 Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Newbury on December and then runner-up under 11st 4lb in Listed Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on March 16.

*The last mare to win the Grand National was Nickel Coin in 1951.

*Races in the colours of Dorset-based book distributor Martyn Chapman, who was born in 1951.

*Purchased for £50,000 by Anthony Honeyball on February 18, 2016 at the Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham sale.

*Captured a 15-runner maiden on her only point-to-point start in Ireland in December, 2015.

Race record under Rules: Starts: 16; Wins: 6; 2nd: 4; 3rd: 3; Win & Place Prize Money: £143,586

Background information

Anthony Honeyball (Mosterton, Dorset)

Born: May 2, 1980

Background: Anthony Honeyball comes from an equine background. His father John was a trainer and saddled 1973 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner The Dikler to a first point-to-point success, as well as being a Master of the Taunton Vale Hunt, while his mother Sue was a show jumper.

Career: Honeyball was a successful Jump jockey, starting out as an amateur for Richard Barber and then becoming a conditional for Paul Nicholls. He partnered his first winner under Rules on Jazz Duke at Taunton on December 9, 1999.

After gaining 45 winners under Rules, Honeyball took up training in 2006 and was originally based at a yard in the Quantocks, Somerset, owned by his parents, before transferring to stables rented from Richard Barber at Seaborough in Dorset. In 2012, he moved into nearby Potwell Farm at Mosterton, north of Beaminster, where he still trains.

The trainer saddled his first winner on December 18, 2006 with Classic Fair. He has gone from strength to strength since then, enjoying a career-best 34 Jump winners in 2017/18, plus four on the Flat in 2017.

He has sent out 14 winners (up to and including Monday, March 18) so far this season.

He is married to Rachael Green, also formerly a Jump jockey. Rachael started out in the eventing word, working for international riders and competing up to intermediate level. Her initial point-to-point victory, aged 19, was while working for trainer Robert Alner in 2002.

She later joined Richard Barber’s stable where she became a national point-to-point champion in 2006. She partnered over 100 winners on the point-to-point circuit and 76 under Rules, riding out her claim.

They have a son called Harry and a daughter, Hattie.

The best horses he trains are Regal Encore and Ms Parfois, who are both engaged in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National, worth £1 million and run over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences at Aintree on Saturday, April 6.

The J P McManus-owned Regal Encore has captured two valuable Listed handicaps chases at Ascot and finished third in the 2017 G3 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and runner-up in the G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in 2013. The 11-year-old chaser has already competed in the Randox Health Grand National, finishing a staying-on eighth behind One For Arthur in 2017 and was a non-runner in the 2018 renewal.

The admirable mare Ms Parfois was runner-up at both Cheltenham and Aintree in the 2017/18. She came second in the G2 National Hunt Chase over four miles during the Cheltenham Festival, while at Aintree she finished three and three-quarter lengths behind Terrefort in the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase over three miles and a furlong.

The best of the consistent eight-year-old’s two efforts this season came when she was the staying-on three-length runner-up in the Listed Midlands Grand National over four and quarter miles at Uttoxeter on March 16. She has yet to run over the Grand National course at Aintree.

Randox Health Grand National Record:

2017 Regal Encore (8th)

David Pipe hungry for another Grand National success

David Pipe is hoping for his second Randox Health Grand National winner at Aintree on April 6 when he is intending to run at least two horses in the £1-million highlight.

Pipe, who trains at Pond House, Nicholshayne on the Devon/Somerset border, has four entries going forward for the 172nd running of the world’s greatest and most valuable chase, which has a safety limit of 40. But one is very unlikely to get into the race, run over 30 fences and four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards, after 81 horses went forward today.

Successful with Comply Or Die in the 2008 renewal of the race, Pipe takes aim at the 2019 edition with the progressive Ramses De Teillee and Randox Health Grand National specialist Vieux Lion Rouge, while a decision has still to be made about the quirky Daklondike, who refused to race last time out.

Ramses De Teillee (10st 5lb, 33/1 with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox health Grand National Festival) has enjoyed an excellent season thus far, landing the Welsh Grand National Trial at Chepstow on December 8, before finishing a staying-on second to Elegant Escape in the Welsh Grand National itself on December 27 over an extended three miles and five furlongs.

The grey seven-year-old son of Martaline chased home Robinsfirth in the G3 William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock Park on his latest start (February 16, 3m 4½f) and Pipe is looking forward to saddling the imposing grey.

Pipe said: “All three of our horses in the race would like soft ground. Ramses De Teillee and Vieux Lion Rouge are going to run in the race, all being well. Both of those horses will be fine on good to soft or softer.

“We weren’t sure if Ramses De Teillee was going to get the Welsh National trip, but he got it well. He ran very well at Haydock last time out. The race fell apart a bit and he was left in front a long way out that day with four fences still to jump and it’s a tough run up the home straight there.

“He is only seven, but he has run on some big racedays including the Cheltenham Festival, the Welsh National and a Grand National Trial at Haydock Park – he just doesn’t seem to be fazed by anything and I wouldn’t be concerned by the atmosphere for him.

“I think the owners (John White and Anne Underhill) were tempted to wait until next year for the Grand National, but he is 5lb well-in.

“We don’t know whether Ramses De Teillee will get the trip in the Grand National, but plenty of horses will have that question mark. He seems to stay well and has a high cruising speed. He hasn’t schooled over the Grand National fences yet, but he will school over them next week and will go for a racecourse gallop with Vieux Lion Rouge.

“Ramses De Teillee does seem to jump and travel and it will more be a case of what he finds when he turns in. Probably 18 months ago, we would not have thought Ramses De Teillee was a potential Grand National runner, but he has progressed a lot this season and showed he stays well.”

Ramses De Teillee

Vieux Lion Rouge (10st 2lb, 40/1 with Betway) is described as an “Aintree specialist” by Pipe having finished ninth (2018), sixth (2017) and seventh (2016) in his three runs in the Randox Health Grand National.

Successful in the 2016 Becher Chase over the Grand National fences, the 10-year-old son of Sabiango was a fine second to Walk On The Mill, beaten four and a half-lengths, in this season’s renewal on December 8, as well as coming home seventh in the 2017 edition.

Pulled-up in his two most recent starts in the William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock Park in February and the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in December, Pipe revealed that Vieux Lion Rouge has been treated for ulcers since his latest run.

He explained: “Vieux Lion Rouge has probably been over more Grand National fences than any horse in this year’s race!

“He disappointed in the Grand National Trial behind Ramses De Teillee at Haydock last time, but we’ve treated him for ulcers since and he seems in good form. As everyone knows, he lights up to the occasion of running over the Grand National fences. Some horses lap up the atmosphere and he certainly does.

“It’s fair to say that Vieux Lion Rouge has come up a bit short in terms of seeing out the trip in the Grand National. However, you can only win the race if you get round. He has a great track record and I’m hoping that treating his ulcers will make an improvement.

“He is a year older now at 10 and he’s getting a bit slower, so he might stay further. He has dropped down the weights a bit too.

“We found the ulcers after his last run at Haydock. The time before in the Welsh National, we put a pair of blinkers on him and they certainly lit him up alright, but he just did too much early on. Vieux Lion Rouge will wear sheepskin cheekpieces and Ramses De Teillee will have a tongue-tie.”

Vieux Lion Rouge

The Gordon Elliott-trained Tiger Roll captured the 2018 Randox Health Grand National and sauntered to a facile 22-length win in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham on March 13.

The Giggingstown House Stud-owned nine-year-old won the same contest in 2018 ahead of his Aintree victory and, if successful on April 6, would become the first horse since Red Rum to land back-to-back runnings of the £1-million contest.

Pipe was effusive in his praise of the nine-year-old son of Authorized: “The one we all have to beat in the Grand National is Tiger Roll. He seems better than ever and you know that he will get the trip.

“He is 9lb higher than last year in the ratings, but is 8lb well-in following his Cheltenham run. Comply Or Die was 15lb higher in 2009 when he finished second to Mon Mome, having won it the previous year. That was a probably better performance than when he actually won the Grand National.

“We haven’t decided on jockeys yet, nothing is set in stone and we’ll make a decision closer to the time.”

David Pipe next to a Grand National Schooling Fence

Regarding Daklondike (10st 4lb, 50/1 with Betway), the Pond House handler revealed he is an unlikely runner, adding: “I’m not sure about Daklondike running in the race. He is talented, but quirky and he would need it soft.

“We’ll see what happens, but I’m not sure the starter would want him to run. He has always been quirky and we are trying a few different things with him.”

Reflecting on his 2008 success with Comply Or Die in the Randox Health Grand National, Pipe continued: “It would mean everything to win the race again. The 2008 victory was a bit of a blur, a nice blur, but I suppose you appreciate it more the second time.

“To have won the Grand National once is fantastic and that means I can go into the race a little more relaxed. It was amazing to win the Grand National in my second season.

“You always have ideas at the start of the season about horses who could become Grand National contenders. Some surprise you, others disappoint you. You are always working back from the Cheltenham Festival or the Grand National. The Grand National is the pinnacle and I’ll have two tickets to the lottery.”

Pipe is also set to be represented elsewhere at the Randox Health Grand National Festival, with unbeaten novice hurdler Umbrigado and smart bumper performer Eden Du Houx both set to take their chances at the Liverpool track.

He remarked: “We have some nice runners going for some other races at Aintree.

“A lot of our runners will be ground dependent, but Umbrigado could go for a novice hurdle over either two or two and a half-miles. We purposely missed Cheltenham with him to go to Aintree.

“Umbrigado has done nothing wrong and he was impressive at Exeter last time out. He is a horse we have always thought a lot of – he will have to step up again, but he warrants taking his chance at Liverpool. Hopefully, we’ll be at Cheltenham with him next year.

“Eden Du Houx was another horse who missed Cheltenham and could go to Aintree or Punchestown.

“The ground changes quickly this time of year so we’ll see what happens there.”

Background information – Ramses De Teillee (FR) 7-10-05

Born: April 8, 2012

Breeding: gr g Martaline – Princesse D’Orton (FR) (Saint Cyrien (FR))

Owner: John White & Anne Underhill

Form: 4326/322121279-5122

*Progressive seven-year-old who was beaten three quarters of a length by Robinsfirth in the 15-runner G3 William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock Park on latest start (February 16, 3m 4½f).

*Staying-on second, going down by a length and a quarter, to Elegant Escape in the 20-runner G3 Coral Welsh National at Chepstow on December 27 (3m 5½f).

*All three chase wins have come at Chepstow on heavy ground, the latest of which was in the Welsh Grand National Trial on December 8 (2m 7½f).

*Started out in Irish point-to-points, finished third and first in 2016. He was bought for £55,000 by David Pipe five days after his point-to-point victory at Ballyarthur at Tattersalls Ireland’s Cheltenham sale on April 22, 2016 when consigned by Colin Bowe’s Milestone Stables.

Race record under Rules: Starts: 17; Wins: 3; 2nd: 7; 3rd: 2

Win & Place Prize Money: £90,736

Background information – Daklondike (IRE) 7-10-04

Born: March 2, 2012

Breeding: b g Gold Well (GB) – Strong Irish (IRE) (Corrouge (USA))

Owner: Professor Caroline Tisdall

Form: 43164/41411P-P1UR

*Refused to race in the Eider Chase at Newcastle last time out (February 23).

*Unseated-rider at the fifth fence in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock Park in January.

*Game winner of the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on heavy ground over two miles and seven furlongs on December 22.

*Won three handicap chases in late 2017 – at Wetherby, Wincanton & Newbury.

*Was successful on his only start in an Irish point-to-point and bought for £140,000 by David Pipe four days later at Tattersalls Ireland’s Cheltenham sale on March 17, 2016 when consigned by Colin Bowe’s Milestone Stables.

*Runs in the same colours as stable companion and fellow Randox Health Grand National entry Vieux Lion Rouge.

Race record: Starts: 15 Wins: 5; 2nd: 0; 3rd: 1

Win & Place Prize Money: £62,748

Background information – Vieux Lion Rouge (FR) 10-10-02

Born: March 2, 2009

Breeding: Sabiango (GER) – Indecise (FR) (Cyborg (FR))

Owner: Professor Caroline Tisdall & John Gent

Form: 1110/11103/390/111U267/116/4749-2PP

*Pulled-up in two most recent starts in the William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock Park in February and the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in December.

*Fine second when a staying-on second to Walk In The Mill, beaten four and a half-lengths in the G3 Becher Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree on December 8.

*Ninth in the 2018 renewal of the Randox Health Grand National without ever threatening to get involved after being hampered at the eighth fence (Canal Turn first time around) – the third successive year of completing the course in the great race.

*Sixth in the 2017 edition of the world famous four and a quarter-mile handicap chase, 27 lengths behind One For Arthur, and seventh in the 2016 renewal.

*Captured the 2016 Becher Chase by a short-head and was seventh in the same race in 2017, meaning that he has competed six times over the Grand National fences and has completed the course each time.

Race record: Starts: 29 Wins: 11; 2nd: 2; 3rd: 2

Win & Place Prize Money: £257,174

Background information – Rathlin Rose (IRE) 11-8-12

Born: May 25, 2008

Breeding: Bonbon Rose (FR) – A Plus Ma Puce (FR) (Turgeon (USA))

Owner: Fergus Wilson

Form: 21163/1/411P/3P6P121FP-40U7

*Unlikely to get into the 2019 Randox Health Grand National field.

*Dual winner of the Royal Artillery Gold Cup under Captain Guy Disney at Sandown Park in 2017 & 2018, plus being successful in the 2017 Grand Military Gold Cup under the same rider.

*Seventh in the Grand Military Gold Cup, with Disney up, on his latest start over three miles at Sandown Park on March 8.

*Fell four out when fading in the Randox Health Topham Chase at Aintree last year.

Race record: Starts: 23 Wins: 7; 2nd: 2; 3rd: 2

Win & Place Prize Money: £63,049

Background information – David Pipe

(Nicholashayne, Somerset)

Born: February 7, 1973

Background: Son of 15-time champion Jump trainer Martin Pipe, who in 2001 had a record 10 runners in the Randox Health Grand National. David started riding in point-to-points in 1992, going on to gain 22 wins over the next five seasons, plus two under Rules, which included victory aboard Bonanza Boy in the Ludlow Gold Cup. After retiring from race riding, he had spells with trainers around the world – Michael Dickinson in the US, Criquette Head-Maarek in France and Joey Ramsden in South Africa, before setting up as a point-to-point trainer, handling Horus, Lord Atterbury and Celestial Gold.

Career: Based at Purchas Farm, a mile away from his father’s Pond House Stables on the Somerset/Devon border, he sent out 164 point-to-point winners over six seasons, including Well Armed, successful 15 times. He picked up the reins at Nicholashayne after his father retired in 2006 and promptly won with the first runner under his own name, Standin Obligation, at Kelso on May 9, 2006. Less than two years later, he emulated his father’s 1994 Randox Health Grand National victory with Miinnehoma when he saddled Comply Or Die to take the great Aintree race. Comply Or Die finished second in the following year’s Randox Health Grand National.

Tom Scudamore is Pipe’s main jockey.

Pipe’s G1 victories include Un Temps Pour Tout (2015 French Champion Hurdle), Moon Racer (2015 Champion Bumper) and Dynaste (2014 Ryanair Chase), while he has accumulated 15 Cheltenham Festival successes. His partner Leanne and he have three children, Jack, Sophie and Martha.

His best British season came in 2006/7 with 134 successes, while he has sent out 32 winners this season up to and including Monday, March 18.

Randox Health Grand National Record:

2007 Puntal (8th), Celtic Son (PU 22nd)

2008 COMPLY OR DIE (WON), Milan Deux Mille (15th), Madison Du Berlais (FELL 8th), Vodka Bleu (PU 19th), Joaaci (FELL 20th)

2009 Comply Or Die (2nd), Arteea (10th)

2010 Comply Or Die (12th), Piraya (13th), Pablo Du Charmil (Fell 2nd), Madison Du Berlais (FELL 19th), The Package (UR 19th)

2011 Piraya (19th), Or Noir De Somoza (FELL 6th), Comply Or Die (PU 29th)

2012 Swing Bill (10th), Junior (FELL 2nd); 2013 Swing Bill (6th)

2014 Swing Bill (9th), The Package (12th), Our Father (UR 8th)

2015 Soll (9th)

2016 Vieux Lion Rouge (7th), Ballynagour (UR 19th), Soll (PU 21st)

2017 Vieux Lion Rouge (6th), Ballynagour (11th), La Vaticane (15th), Doctor Harper (PU 29th)

2018 Vieux Lion Rouge 9th

Randox Health Grand National, Betway prices:

4/1 Tiger Roll

11/1 Anibale Fly, Rathvinden

12/1 Vintage Clouds

14/1 Lake View Lad

20/1 Bristol De Mai

25/1 Rock the Kasbah, Pairofbrowneyes, Minella Rocco, General Principle, Mall Dini, Step Back, Up for Review, Ms Parfois, Pleasant Company, Walk in the Mill, One for Arthur

33/1 Jury Duty, Blaklion, Dounikos, Ramses De Teillee, Valtor, Abolitionist, Captain Redbeard, Carole’s Destrier, Alpha Des Obeaux

40/1 Folsom Blue, Impulsive Star, The Young Master, Go Conquer, Vieux Lion Rouge, Out Sam, Noble Endeavor, Warriors Tale

50/1 Ultragold, Baie Des Iles, Mala Beach, Don Poli, Cogry, Potters Corner, Livelovelaugh, Yala Enki, Borice, Isleofhopendreams, The Storyteller, Ballyoptic, Sandymount Duke, Joe Farrell, Daklondike, Shattered Love, Singlefarmpayment, Monbeg Notorious

66/1 Blow by Blow, Sub Lieutenant, Tea for Two, Regal Encore, Red Infantry, Polidam, Outlander, Mr Diablo, Valseur Lido, Fact of the Matter, Milansbar, Measureofmydreams, Vieux Morvan, Magic of Light, Bless the Wings, A Toi Phil

80/1 Call it Magic, Looking Well, Shantou Village

100/1 Ziga Boy, Kilcrea Vale, Kingswell Theatre, Highland Lodge, Splash of Ginge, Scoir Mear, Exitas, Just A Par

150/1 Morney Wing, Rathlin Rose

Each-Way ¼ odds – 1, 2, 3, 4

Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained, 3 not qualified), five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Rtg Owner Trainer 1) BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 8 11-10 168 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies 2) ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 11-06 164 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE 3) ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 9 11-04 162 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 4) THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 8 11-03 161 Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE 5) VALTOR (FR) 10 11-02 160 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 6) TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 11-01 159 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 7) OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 11-00 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 8) DON POLI (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 9) SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 10) GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies 11) MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 10-12 156 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 12) YALA ENKI (FR) 9 10-12 156 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams 13) BLAKLION 10 10-12 156 Darren & Annaley Yates Philip Kirby 14) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 10-11 155 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 15) LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander 16) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 10-11 155 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 17) BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies 18) DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 19) RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 10-10 154 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE 20) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 10-10 154 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 21) SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 22) ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 10-09 153 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs 23) WARRIORS TALE 10 10-09 153 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls 24) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 10-08 152 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 25) MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE 26) A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 10-07 151 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 27) JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE 28) NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 29) SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Ronnie Wood Jessica Harrington IRE 30) MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 10-06 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 31) RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 10-05 149 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe 32) TEA FOR TWO 10 10-05 149 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams 33) MALL DINI (IRE) 9 10-04 148 Philip Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE 34) DAKLONDIKE (IRE) 7 10-04 148 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe 35) STEP BACK (IRE) 9 10-03 147 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock 36) ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 10-03 147 Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard 37) MS PARFOIS (IRE) 8 10-02 146 Martyn Chapman Anthony Honeyball 38) PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 39) BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 40) UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE 41) SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 10-02 146 Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock Tom George 42) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 10-02 146 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 43) VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 44) ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 11 10-01 145 Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman Dr Richard Newland 45) VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith 46) GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 10-00 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 47) LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE 48) WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 10-00 144 Baroness Harding Robert Walford 49) FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 10-00 144 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE 50) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 9-13 143 Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 51) CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 9-13 143 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd 52) POLIDAM (FR) 10 9-13 143 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 53) JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 9-12 142 Mark Scott James Moffatt 54) THE YOUNG MASTER 10 9-12 142 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 55) BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 9-12 142 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 56) ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 9-12 142 Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE 57) EXITAS (IRE) 11 9-12 142 Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther Phil Middleton 58) JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 9-12 142 Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis Rebecca Curtis 59) RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Rob Little Ian Williams 60) SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland 61) COGRY 10 9-10 140 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies 62) OUT SAM 10 9-10 140 Danny Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE 63) FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 9-10 140 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden 64) VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 10 9-10 140 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE 65) MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 9-09 139 Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE 66) IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 9-09 139 Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland 67) KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 9-09 139 John J Murray Michael Scudamore 68) CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 9-08 138 Carole Skipworth Neil Mulholland 69) MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 9-08 138 Robert Bothway Neil King 70) BORICE (FR) 8 9-07 137 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 71) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 9-07 137 Tom Howley Jnr/Mouse O’Ryan/Dave McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE 72) ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 9-07 137 Axom LI Alan King 73) SPLASH OF GINGE 11 9-07 137 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies 74) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 9-05 135 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt 75) CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 76) KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson 77) LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 9-03 133 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards 78) POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 9-02 132 All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies Christian Williams 79) MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 8-13 129 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann 80) RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 8-12 128 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 81) SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 8-11 127 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE

81 entries remain after the March 19 scratchings’ deadline

3 NOT QUALIFIED: WOODS WELL (IRE), NED STARK (IRE), VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)

37 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 16 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE), EDWULF, BLACK CORTON (FR), AMERICAN (FR), TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR), SIZING CODELCO (IRE), TOTAL RECALL (IRE), ROYAL VACATION (IRE), MASTER DEE (IRE), THE LAST SAMURI (IRE), SOME NECK (FR), GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE), WILLIE BOY (IRE), BALLYHILL (FR), BALLYDINE (IRE), BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE)