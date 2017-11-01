American and Total Recall headline entries for the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury

Posted by on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Ante-post favourites American and Total Recall feature among 60 exciting entries revealed today for the £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on the second day of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival, Saturday, December 2.
Run over three and a quarter miles, the G3 Ladbrokes Trophy is the richest handicap chase in Britain apart from the Randox Health Grand National and is backed for the first time this year by Ladbrokes, who have made a five-year initial commitment.
Lightly-raced chaser American (Harry Fry), the 8/1 joint-favourite with Ladbrokes, had an excellent campaign over fences last season, winning all three of his starts, each at three miles.
The French-bred seven-year-old captured a novices’ chase at Exeter in November before enjoying a comfortable victory from Champers On Ice (David Pipe, 33/1 with Ladbrokes) by four and a half lengths in the Listed Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick in January.
American signed off with an impressive eight-length success under top-weight in a handicap chase at Uttoxeter on March 18, after which the handicapper awarded him a rating of 157.
Trainer Harry Fry, who is based in Dorset, said: “We have been very happy with American and the Ladbrokes Trophy is very much his target.
“We are looking forward to December 2 as he looks to have the right sort of profile for the race.
“Second season chasers have a good record in the Ladbrokes Trophy and he was a very good novice who did nothing wrong last season.
“The left-handed, galloping track at Newbury should suit him well and hopefully he gets the soft ground that he enjoys.
“He will have to graft to be ready first time out for a race like this, so he will be going away for a racecourse gallop in the build-up. As things stand, American is right on target.”
American is very lightly-raced, having contested just six races, and he has been successful on four occasions, the other victory coming in a novice hurdle at Ascot in November, 2015.
Total Recall (8/1) is one of 17 Irish-trained entries, an increase of nine on last year, and made a perfect first start for Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins when bolting up in the valuable Ladbrokes Munster National at Limerick on October 8, in which Alpha Des Obeaux (Mouse Morris IRE, 20/1) finished second.
Mullins has also entered multiple G2 scorer Acapella Bourgeois (16/1) who, like Total Recall, joined the stable during the summer having previously been trained by the now-retired Sandra Hughes.
Mullins commented: “It is great that Ladbrokes have generously sponsored the two-day meeting in December at Newbury.
“There is good prize money on offer and we hope to be in the running for some of it.
“We have five horses entered in the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase, including the Ladbrokes Munster National winner Total Recall.”
His other entries are Childrens List (33/1), Pleasant Company (33/1) and Polidam (25/1).
Another leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott also has five contenders to choose from, notably G2 National Hunt Chase victor Tiger Roll (25/1) and Thyestes Chase runner-up Mala Beach (25/1), while Noel Meade’s three entries include G1 scorer Road To Riches (33/1) and recent Wexford Listed victor A Genie In Abottle (20/1).
Coneygree (14/1), the Cheltenham Gold Cup hero of 2015, could bid to emulate his half-brother Carruthers who won this race in 2011. Mark Bradstock, who trains not far from Newbury at Letcombe Bassett, has also entered Carruthers’ full-brother Flintham (40/1), who was beaten a short-head by Bigbadjohn (Rebecca Curtis, 33/1) in Ascot’s G2 Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase in February.
Coneygree has only raced three times since his memorable Cheltenham success as a novice, but looked near his best when a close third behind Sizing John and Djakadam in the G1 Punchestown Gold Cup in April.
Popular grey Smad Place (Alan King, 20/1) took the spoils in 2015 and could bid to become only the fourth dual winner of the Ladbrokes Trophy after making a winning return in the G2 Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase over two and a half miles at Aintree on October 29.
Lambourn handler Nicky Henderson, Britain’s champion Jump trainer and successful three times in the Ladbrokes Trophy since 2005, has four possible starters – G1 RSA Chase runner-up Whisper (12/1), bet365 Gold Cup runner-up Vyta Du Roc (25/1), course scorer Beware The Bear (25/1) and O O Seven (20/1).
Other high-profile entries include Singlefarmpayment (Tom George, 14/1), who made an encouraging comeback when second at Cheltenham last weekend, and Grimthorpe Handicap Chase victor Definitly Red (Brian Ellison, 16/1).
Weights for the Ladbrokes Trophy are unveiled on Tuesday, November 7.
Mike Dillon, Director of Public Relations at Ladbrokes, said: “Ladbrokes are delighted and proud that the launch of our sponsorship of this great race is being marked by such an impressive entry of outstanding chasers.
“We are particularly pleased that the field will include formidable contenders from Ireland as well as a cast of stars from British yards.
“There can be little doubt that the inaugural staging of the Ladbrokes Trophy will live up to the rich traditions of one of the flagship events of the Jump season.”
Ladbrokes Trophy – Ladbrokes prices:
8/1 American, Total Recall; 12/1 Whisper; 14/1 Coneygree, Singlefarmpayment; 16/1 Acapella Bourgeois, Definitly Red; 20/1 A Genie In Abottle, Alpha Des Obeaux, O O Seven, Smad Place, Yala Enki; 25/1 Beware The Bear, Emerging Force, Mala Beach, Missed Approach, Polidam, Southfield Royale, Tiger Roll, Virgilio, Vyta Du Roc; 33/1 As De Mee, Bigbadjohn, Braqueur D’Or, Carole’s Destrier, Champers On Ice, Childrens List, Cogry, Double Treasure, Label Des Obeaux, Pilgrims Bay, Pleasant Company, Potters Legend, Present Man, Ptit Zig, Road To Riches, Royal Vacation, Shantou Flyer, Sizing Codelco, Theatre Guide, Traffic Fluide, Value At Risk, Vic De Touzaine, Vicente, Vieux Lion Rouge; 40/1 Antony, Dark Flame, Double Ross, Flintham, General Principle, Kilcarry Bridge, Our Kaempfer; 50/1 Lord Scoundrel, Regal Encore, Rogue Angel, Roi Des Francs, Thunder And Roses, Vino Griego, Wounded Warrior; 66/1 Perfect Candidate
Each-way ¼ odds 1-2-3-4
The inaugural Ladbrokes Winter Carnival featuring the Ladbrokes Trophy, formerly the Hennessy Gold Cup, takes place on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 December 2017. The new sponsorship from Ladbrokes brings with it a larger prize pot for this year’s contenders with the two days now worth a total of £700,000 in prize money. The Ladbrokes Trophy alone has prize money of £250,000, an increase of £50,000 on 2016.
Since the handicap chase was first run as the Hennessy Gold Cup in 1957, it has become one of the major highlights of the Jump season with so many memorable performances over the last 60 years from the likes of Mill House, Arkle, Denman, Many Clouds and last year’s impressive winner, Native River.
The Ladbrokes Winter Carnival gets underway at Newbury on Friday, December 1, when the highlight is the £50,000 G2 Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle over three miles.
There is live coverage across both days of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival. The broadcast will be on ITV4 on Friday, December 1 and ITV on Saturday, December 2, when The Opening Show is also hosted from Newbury, while Racing UK shows all races from the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.
The Ladbrokes Trophy
Grade 3 handicap chase, £250,000 total prize fund. Newbury, Saturday, December 2. Three miles and two furlongs (3m 1f 214y). For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 5, a winner of a chase 4lb, a winner of two chases 7lb – no penalty to increase a horse’s weight above 11st 12lb. Entries closed October 31, entries revealed November 1 (60 entries). Weights revealed November 7, scratchings deadline November 14, five-day confirmation stage November 27, final declarations November 30. Maximum field 24, plus 2 reserves.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE)
6
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
7
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
7
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
AMERICAN (FR)
7
The Jago Family Partnership
Harry Fry
ANTONY (FR)
7
The Winning Hand
Gary Moore
AS DE MEE (FR)
7
The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
Paul Nicholls
BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE)
7
G B Barlow
Nicky Henderson
BIGBADJOHN (IRE)
8
Nigel Morris
Rebecca Curtis
BRAQUEUR D’OR (FR)
6
Corsellis & Seyfried
Paul Nicholls
CAROLE’S DESTRIER (GB)
9
Mrs C Skipworth
Neil Mulholland
CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE)
7
Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
David Pipe
CHILDRENS LIST (IRE)
7
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
COGRY (GB)
8
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
CONEYGREE (GB)
10
The Max Partnership
Mark Bradstock
DARK FLAME (IRE)
8
The Encore Partnership III
Richard Rowe
DEFINITLY RED (IRE)
8
Mr P J Martin
Brian Ellison
DOUBLE ROSS (IRE)
11
Options O Syndicate
Nigel Twiston-Davies
DOUBLE TREASURE (GB)
6
Sir Chips Keswick
Jamie Snowden
EMERGING FORCE (IRE)
7
Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker
Harry Whittington
FLINTHAM (GB)
8
The Rasher Partnership
Mark Bradstock
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
KILCARRY BRIDGE (IRE)
10
Darraugh’s Choice Syndicate
John Ryan IRE
LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR)
6
David Sewell & Terry Warner
Alan King
LORD SCOUNDREL (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
MALA BEACH (IRE)
9
C Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
7
Alan & Andrew Turner
Warren Greatrex
O O SEVEN (IRE)
7
Christopher Hanbury
Nicky Henderson
OUR KAEMPFER (IRE)
8
Swanee River Partnership
Charlie Longsdon
PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE)
10
ISL Recruitment
Fergal O’Brien
PILGRIMS BAY (IRE)
7
Clifford, Gosden & House
Neil Mulholland
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
9
Malcolm Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
POLIDAM (FR)
8
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
POTTERS LEGEND (GB)
7
Mrs J May
Lucy Wadham
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
7
Woodhouse & Sutton
Paul Nicholls
PTIT ZIG (FR)
8
Barry Fulton & Chris Giles
Paul Nicholls
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
9
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
ROAD TO RICHES (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
ROI DES FRANCS (FR)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
7
Mrs Jean R Bishop
Colin Tizzard
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
7
Carl Hinchy
Richard Hobson
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT (GB)
7
N T Griffith & H M Haddock
Tom George
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
8
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
SMAD PLACE (FR)
10
Mrs Peter Andrews
Alan King
SOUTHFIELD ROYALE (GB)
7
Angela Yeoman
Neil Mulholland
THEATRE GUIDE (IRE)
10
Jean Bishop
Colin Tizzard
THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
7
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
8
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
7
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
Gary Moore
VALUE AT RISK (GB)
8
D M Huglin
Dan Skelton
VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR)
8
A Brooks & G Moore
Venetia Williams
VICENTE (FR)
8
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
8
Prof Caroline Tisdall & Mr John Gent
David Pipe
VINO GRIEGO (FR)
12
C E Stedman
Gary Moore
VIRGILIO (FR)
8
C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth
Dan Skelton
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
8
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
WHISPER (FR)
9
Walters Plant Hire Ltd
Nicky Henderson
WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
YALA ENKI (FR)
7
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
60 entries
17 Irish-trained
 
Did you like this? Share it:

Filed under Newbury, Racenews Live · Tagged with

Leave A Comment

© 2017 Racenews · One Bird Design · RSS Feed · Log in