Altior stars as 22 entered for Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase & record number of Irish entries in Ryanair Chase

Altior stars as 22 entered for Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Superstar chaser Altior headlines 22 entries for the £400,000 G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, the highlight on day two of The Festival™ presented by Magners, Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 13 at Cheltenham. Trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by Patricia Pugh, Altior is undefeated in three starts at The Festival™ presented by Magners and is going for back-to-back victories over the Old Course at Cheltenham in the two-mile Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, following an impressive seven-length victory over Min (Willie Mullins IRE) in 2018. He won the 2017 G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices' Chase emphatically and the 2016 G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle in tremendous style, also by seven lengths from Min. Altior is the 1/2 favourite with Betway on the back of a very easy success in the G2 Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park on December 27, the nine-year-old’s 16th consecutive victory over obstacles, further consolidating his unbeaten record over fences (11 starts) and previously hurdles (five starts). If successful, he would bring Henderson’s sixth Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase victory, equalling the record for a trainer in the race held by the late Tom Dreaper. Willie Mullins accounts for four of the 10 Irish-trained entries, with Min accompanied by last year’s impressive G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase winner Footpad (8/1), nine-time G1 scorer Un De Sceaux (10/1)and Great Field (10/1). The Irish challenge also includes 12-year-old Special Tiara (Henry de Bromhead IRE), winner of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2017, and G2 Hilly Way Chase victor Castlegrace Paddy (Pat Fahy IRE, 50/1). Sceau Royal (Alan King) is the shortest-priced British-trained contender behind Altior at 16/1. He defeated Simply Ned (Nicky Richards, 25/1) by two and a quarter lengths in the G2 Shloer Chase at The November Meeting but was no match for Altior when fourth in the G1 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park in December. Popular 12-year-old Simply Ned, whose stables are in Cumbria, humbled several of the Irish contenders, including runner-up Footpad, on their own turf when landing the G1 Paddy’s Rewards Club “Sugar Paddy” Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. Fellow Northern-trained Lady Buttons (Phil Kirby, 40/1) is the only mare among the entries. The nine-year-old is three from three so far this season, taking in a Listed hurdle at Wetherby, a competitive handicap chase at Newbury and most recently a two and a half-mile Listed chase at Doncaster on December 29. Her record over fences stands at four wins from five starts. A mare has yet to win the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, with the last one to be placed being the great Anaglogs Daughter – runner-up to Drumgora in 1981. North Yorkshire-based Phil Kirby said: “Lady Buttons has come out of Doncaster in good form. “We were delighted with her performance and this season, she has just kept on improving. “She has always been a horse we have held in high regard. She had a couple of niggles earlier on in her career, but the last couple of seasons have been excellent and she has progressed with every run. “We have entered her in the Champion Chase. We are still to make a decision as to where she runs next as there are not a whole load of options at two miles for mares. “It was pleasing at Doncaster that she demonstrated she stays further.” Paul Nicholls, who has won the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on five occasions, has G1 Melling Chase victor and last year’s fourth Politologue (25/1) among his two contenders, while Colin Tizzard’s sole entry is the 2017 runner-up Fox Norton (25/1). Other notables include God’s Own (Tom George, 40/1), who came home third in the 2018 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, and Saint Calvados (Harry Whittington, 25/1). Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase – Betway prices: 1/2 Altior; 8/1 Footpad; 10/1 Min; Great Field, Sceau Royal, Un De Sceaux; 25/1 Fox Norton, Politologue, Saint Calvados, Simply Ned; 33/1 Diego Du Charmil, Petit Mouchoir; 40/1 God’s Own, Lady Buttons; 50/1 Castlegrace Paddy, Doctor Phoenix, Ordinary World; 66/1 A Toi Phil, Forest Bihan, Hell’s Kitchen, Ozzie The Oscar Record number of Irish entries in Ryanair Chase Northern chasing star Waiting Patiently is among 44 entries, including a record 29 from Ireland, for the £350,000 G1 Ryanair Chase over an extended two and a half miles of the New Course at Cheltenham on day three of The Festival™ presented by Magners, St Patrick’s Thursday, March 14. Waiting Patiently, trained by Yorkshire-based Ruth Jefferson who had the 2018 Ryanair Chase third Cloudy Dream, has won six of his seven starts over fences, with his most notable success coming in the G1 Ascot Chase at Ascot in February. The lightly-raced eight-year-old, owned by Richard Collins, met his first defeat over fences last time out when hampered and unseating regular partner Brian Hughes at the ninth fence in the G1 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on December 26. 10-time champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls has two leading contenders in Frodonand Politologue, who is also entered in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Frodon has taken his form to a new level this season, winning the G2 Monet’s Garden Old Roan Chase at Aintree and the G3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup for the second time at The International in December. 13 of the record 29 Irish-trained entries are from the stable of Willie Mullins, Ireland’s champion Jump trainer. The pick of the Mullins’ contenders are Al Boum Photo, Footpad, impressive G1 Savills Chase victor Kemboy, 2017 winner Un De Sceaux, who was also second last year, and Min, who proved himself over two and a half miles with a decisive success in the G1 John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown in December. Fellow Irish training behemoth Gordon Elliott’s has six contenders including Shattered Love and The Storyteller, both of whom were successful over course and distance at The Festival™ presented by Magners in 2018 – Shattered Love impressed when taking the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase, while The Storyteller captured the G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase. Henry de Bromhead saddled the latest Irish winner of the Ryanair Chase in 2018 with Balko Des Flos, who triumphed by four and a half lengths under Davy Russell, but has yet to hit top form in three runs so far his season. The trainer has also entered 2018RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase runner-up Monalee, 2018 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase third Petit Mouchoir and 2018 Ryanair Chase fourth Sub Lieutenant. Venetia Williams, who trains in Herefordshire, is hoping Aso can improve on his third behind Un De Sceaux in the 2017 Ryanair Chase. Now a nine-year-old, Aso has only been lightly-raced since due to injury, but has returned as good as ever this season. He routed the opposition by 13 lengths in a two and a half-mile handicap chase at Newbury on November 30 and defied top-weight to win the G3 Download The Betbright App Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, taking his rating to a career-high 163. Williams said: “Aso has come out of his win at Cheltenham in good form. “The Ryanair Chase is the target. He deserves his place in the race and it was a great performance to finish third in the Ryanair a couple of seasons ago and that is again where we will go. "He will have possibly have one or even two runs before The Festival. We could take him back to Cheltenham for Festival Trials Day (January 26) or go to Ascot for the G1 Ascot Chase (February 16). "Aso has now got another string to his bow as by accident, he made much of the running on his last two starts and he did it very well. We used to think he is a horse that needed holding on to, but that is not the case anymore." The Festival™ presented by Magners, which happens in March over four days every year, next takes place from Tuesday, March 12, to Friday, March 15, 2019 inclusive and tickets are on sale. Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Cotswolds, Cheltenham Racecourse is a stunning natural arena and offers the highest-quality action throughout the Jump season. www.facebook.com/thehomeofjumpracing and Instagram (@CheltenhamRaces). More information is available at www.cheltenham.co.uk and through Twitter (@CheltenhamRaces), Facebookand Instagram (@CheltenhamRaces). About The Jockey Club Cheltenham is part of The Jockey Club which stages thrilling sporting occasions including The Randox Health Grand National, The Festival™ presented by Magners and The Investec Derby. Millions of people every year enjoy the special experiences The Jockey Club offers through racing, music, food and entertainment. Governed by Royal Charter, every penny made goes back into British Racing to help the sport thrive. G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Grade 1, £400,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm Cheltenham, Old Course, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Two miles (1m 7f 199y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including the day prior to confirmation – horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day prior to confirmation would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 8, entries revealed January 10 (22 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 12, £20,000 supplementary entry & six-day confirmation stage March 7. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10am, March 11. Horse Age Owner Trainer A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ALTIOR (IRE) 9 Patricia Pugh Nicky Henderson CASTLEGRACE PADDY (IRE) 8 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Pat Fahy IRE DIEGO DU CHARMIL (FR) 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls DOCTOR PHOENIX (IRE) 11 Nick Bradley Racing Club Gordon Elliott IRE FOOTPAD (FR) 7 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE FOREST BIHAN (FR) 8 Phil & Julie Martin Brian Ellison FOX NORTON (FR) 9 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard GOD’S OWN (IRE) 11 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George GREAT FIELD (FR) 8 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE HELL’S KITCHEN 8 J P McManus Harry Fry LADY BUTTONS 9 Jayne Sivills Philip Kirby MIN (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE ORDINARY WORLD (IRE) 9 Chris Jones Henry de Bromhead IRE OZZIE THE OSCAR (IRE) 8 Bradley Partnership Philip Hobbs PETIT MOUCHOIR (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE POLITOLOGUE (FR) 8 John Hales Paul Nicholls SAINT CALVADOS (FR) 6 Kate & Andrew Brooks Harry Whittington SCEAU ROYAL (FR) 7 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King SIMPLY NED (IRE) 12 David & Nicky Robinson Nicky Richards SPECIAL TIARA 12 Sally Rowley-Williams Henry de Bromhead IRE UN DE SCEAUX (FR) 11 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE 22 entries 10 Irish-trained Breakdown of Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Entries by Trainer 4 entries Willie Mullins IRE - Footpad, Great Field, Min, Un De Sceaux 3 entries Henry de Bromhead IRE - Ordinary World, Petit Mouchoir, Special Tiara 2 entries Gordon Elliott IRE - A Toi Phil, Doctor Phoenix Paul Nicholls - Diego Du Charmil, Politologue 1 entry Brian Ellison - Forest Bihan Pat Fahy IRE - Castlegrace Paddy Harry Fry - Hell’s Kitchen Tom George - God’s Own Nicky Henderson - Altior Philip Hobbs - Ozzie The Oscar Alan King - Sceau Royal Philip Kirby - Lady Buttons Nicky Richards - Simply Ned Colin Tizzard - Fox Norton Harry Whittington - Saint Calvados G1 Ryanair Chase Grade 1, £350,000 Total Prize Fund. 2.50pm, Cheltenham, Thursday, March 14, 2019, two miles & five furlongs (2m 4f 166y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including the day prior to confirmation – horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day prior to confirmation would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 5-y-o 11st 9lb, 6-y-o and upwards 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 8, entries revealed January 10 (44 entries), scratchings deadline February 12, £17,500 supplementary entry stage and six-day confirmation stage March 8. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10.00am, March 12. Maximum number of runners – 24. Horse Age Owner Trainer A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 9 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE ACTIVIAL (FR) 9 Roger Brookhouse Tom George AL BOUM PHOTO (FR) 7 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ASO (FR) 9 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams BACHASSON (FR) 8 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE BELLSHILL (IRE) 9 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE BLACK HERCULES (IRE) 10 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE CASTLEGRACE PADDY (IRE) 8 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Pat Fahy IRE CHARBEL (IRE) 8 Julie and David Martin Kim Bailey CONEY ISLAND (IRE) 8 J P McManus Eddie Harty IRE DOCTOR PHOENIX (IRE) 11 Nick Bradley Racing Club Gordon Elliott IRE FOOTPAD (FR) 7 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE FOX NORTON (FR) 9 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard FRODON (FR) 7 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls HELL’S KITCHEN 8 J P McManus Harry Fry INVITATION ONLY (IRE) 8 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE JANIKA (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson KEMBOY (FR) 7 Supreme Racing/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Willie Mullins IRE KILLULTAGH VIC (IRE) 10 Rose Boyd/B Anderson/Mrs M Armstrong Willie Mullins IRE MIN (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE MISTER WHITAKER (IRE) 7 Tim Radford Mick Channon MONALEE (IRE) 8 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE PETIT MOUCHOIR (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE POLITOLOGUE (FR) 8 John Hales Paul Nicholls ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE SAINT CALVADOS (FR) 6 Kate & Andrew Brooks Harry Whittington SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE SIZING JOHN 9 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE SNOW FALCON (IRE) 9 Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE TERREFORT (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 8 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE TOP NOTCH (FR) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson TOTAL RECALL (IRE) 10 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE TOUT EST PERMIS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE UN DE SCEAUX (FR) 11 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE VALTOR (FR) 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE) 8 Richard Collins Ruth Jefferson WILLIE BOY (IRE) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Charlie Longsdon YORKHILL (IRE) 9 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE 44 entries 29 Irish-trained

Breakdown of Ryanair Chase Entries by Trainer 13 entries Willie Mullins IRE - Acapella Bourgeois, Al Boum Photo, Bachasson, Bellshill, Black Hercules, Footpad, Invitation Only, Kemboy, Killultagh Vic, Min, Total Recall, Un De Sceaux, Yorkhill 6 entries Gordon Elliott IRE - A Toi Phil, Alpha Des Obeaux, Doctor Phoenix, Outlander, Shattered Love, The Storyteller 4 entries Henry de Bromhead IRE - Balko Des Flos, Monalee, Petit Mouchoir, Sub Lieutenant Nicky Henderson - Janika, Terrefort, Top Notch, Valtor 3 entries Noel Meade IRE - Road To Respect, Snow Falcon, Tout Est Permis 2 entries Paul Nicholls - Frodon, Politologue 1 entry Kim Bailey - Charbel Mick Channon - Mister Whitaker Pat Fahy IRE - Castlegrace Paddy Harry Fry - Hell’s Kitchen Tom George - Activial Jessica Harrington IRE - Sizing John Eddie Harty IRE - Coney Island Ruth Jefferson - Waiting Patiently Charlie Longsdon - Willie Boy Colin Tizzard - Fox Norton Harry Whittington - Saint Calvados Venetia Williams - Aso

