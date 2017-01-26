Altior, Min and Yorkhill headline entries for championship novices’ chases at The Festival

Entries are released today for the three Grade One novices’ chases run at The Festival – the £175,000 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (2m, Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14), the £175,000 RSA Novices’ Chase (3m, Ladies’ Day, Wednesday, March 15) and the £150,000 JLT Novices’ Chase (2m 4f, St Patrick’s Thursday, March 16).
In addition, entries are also unveiled for the £120,000 J T McNamara National Hunt Chase (4m, Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14), for amateur riders, which carries Grade Two status for the first time in 2017. All four races have boosted prize money this year.
Unbeaten chasers Altior, trained by Nicky Henderson who has enjoyed five Arkle winners, and Min (Willie Mullins IRE) are on course for mouth-watering clash in the Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (33 entries). The pair met in the 2016 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, with Altior running out a convincing seven-length winner over his rival.
Willie Mullins, who has captured the last two renewals with Un De Sceaux and Douvan, also has 2016 Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle victor Yorkhill and prolific mare Listen Dear among his eight entries. Identity Thief, sixth in last year’s Stan James Champion Hurdle,is one of five entries for fellow Irish handler Henry de Bromhead.
Paul Nicholls has entered Le Prezien and Politologue, both G2 winners over fences this season, while Malcolm Jefferson is also doubly represented by Cloudy Dream and recent G2 victor Waiting Patiently.
Ante-post favourite Belshill (Willie Mullins IRE) tops 55 entries, the highest level since 2010, for the RSA Novices’ Chase over three miles. A G1 winner over hurdles last season, Bellshill made it two from two over fences with a smooth success over stablemate Haymount in a G2 contest at Limerick on Boxing Day.
The 26 Irish-trained contenders for the RSA Novices’ Chase also include last year’s Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux (Mouse Morris) and G1 winner Coney Island (Eddie Harty).
Coney Island impressed in winning the G1 Drinmore Novice Chase over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse in December and lost nothing in defeat when going down by a half-length to Our Duke in the three-mile G1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. The JP McManus-owned six-year-old also has an entry in the JLT Novices’ Chase over two and a half miles
Harty said: “Coney Island had a break after his run at Christmas. He is back now and we are looking forward to March.
“I thought it was a very good run at Leopardstown. He might have been found out by the three miles on the day, but I could not have been happier. I certainly wouldn’t swap him for anything.
“I think distances of the JLT and RSA come alike to him to be honest. He has got the pace for two and a half and I think, in the right circumstances, three miles is not a problem either. I am quite happy to go either way.
“It is not like he is a dour stayer or just all speed. He seems to have a bit of both and, because of that, it makes sense to wait until nearer the time before deciding his target.
“Whether he has another run before Cheltenham, I am not sure. We will just play it by ear.”
Other high-profile names in the RSA Novices’ Chase include recent Warwick scorer American (Harry Fry) and Might Bite (Nicky Henderson), who fell at the last with the G1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at his mercy.
Yorkhill, as short as 6/4 with some bookmakers, headlines a record 66 entries for the JLT Novices’ Chase. The seven-year-old has won his two chase starts in good style and already boasts winning form at The Festival, having defeated Yanworth in last season’s Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle.
There are a record 31 Irish-trained contenders for the JLT Novices’ Chase, with 11 hailing from the stable of Willie Mullins. The Mullins’ entries also include G1-winning hurdler Bleu Et Rouge, who did well to win on his chasing debut at Leoapardstown over Christmas, 2013 Weatherbys Champion Bumper victor Briar Hill and lightly-raced American Tom.
Nicky Henderson’s nine entries, the most of any British trainer, are headed by Buveur D’Air who was third to Altior and Min in the 2016 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Last year’s Stand James Champion Hurdle fifth Top Notch and Whisper, who is a dual winner over fences at Cheltenham this season, are also engaged for the Lambourn handler.
Paul Nicholls has a six-strong team featuring G2 chase winner Clan Des ObeauxFrodon, who captured the G3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at The International in December, and 2015 Coral Cup hero Aux Ptits Soins.
The four-mile J T McNamara National Hunt Chase, named in the memory of the former leading amateur rider who passed away in July and the longest race of The Festival, is proving an excellent pointer to the future. Last year’s race featured Native River, Vicente, Vieux Lion Rouge, Noble Endevor, Definitly Red and Shantou Flyer who have landed valuable handicaps in the meantime.
Among the 71 entries for the 2017 renewal are the Rebecca Curtis-trained pair of Aurillac and Bigbadjohn, exciting French import Calett Mad (Nigel Twiston-Davies), 2015 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle victor Martello Tower (Margaret Mullins IRE) and Singlefarmpayment (Tom George).
Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, two miles (1m 7f 199y). For novice 5-y-o & upwards rated 120 or more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 7 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (33 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21, six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
A HARE BREATH (IRE) 9 Mrs S N J Embiricos Ben Pauling
ALTIOR (IRE) 7 Patricia Pugh Nicky Henderson
AMERICAN TOM (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ATTRIBUTION 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BALL D’ARC (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BENIE DES DIEUX (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
BLEU ET ROUGE (FR) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE
BUVEUR D’AIR (FR) 6 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CEPAGE (FR) 5 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
CHARBEL (IRE) 6 Julie and David R Martin Kim Bailey
CLOUDY DREAM (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson
FLYING ANGEL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies
FOREST BIHAN (FR) 6 P J Martin Brian Ellison
GINO TRAIL (IRE) 10 Jan Smith Kerry Lee
IDENTITY THIEF (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE) 7 Mrs Barbara Hester Dan Skelton
LE PREZIEN (FR) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls
LISTEN DEAR (IRE) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club Willie Mullins IRE
MICK THONIC (FR) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
MIN (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ORDINARY WORLD (IRE) 7 Chris Jones Henry de Bromhead IRE
POLITOLOGUE (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls
ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
SOME PLAN (IRE) 9 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE
STARCHITECT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney David Pipe
THREE STARS (IRE) 7 Robert Finnegan Henry de Bromhead IRE
TOP NOTCH (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
TULLY EAST (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE) 6 Richard Collins Malcolm Jefferson
WAR SINGER (USA) 10 The War Cabinet Johnny Farrelly
WINNER MASSAGOT (FR) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Alan King
YORKHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
33 entries
15 Irish-trained 
 
J T McNamara National Hunt Chase (amateur riders)
Grade Two,£120,000 Total Prize Fund, 4.50pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Four miles (3m 7f 170y). For novice five-year-olds and upwards. To be ridden by amateur riders. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 4lb; 6-y-o and upwards 11st 6lb; Mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (71 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21, six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am Monday, March 13.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
AMBER GAMBLER (GER) 7 Patrick Kelly Ian Williams
AMERICAN (FR) 7 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry
AMORE ALATO 8 Sarah Faulks Johnny Farrelly
AQALIM 7 Brian Ead & Martin Moore Tim Vaughan
ARBRE DE VIE (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ARKWRISHT (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph O’Brien IRE
ARPEGE D’ALENE (FR) 7 Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson Paul Nicholls
AURILLAC (FR) 7 D Mossop, P John & R White Rebecca Curtis
BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BALLYCROSS 6 The Autism Rockers Nigel Twiston-Davies
BATTLE OF SHILOH (IRE) 8 Paul & Clare Rooney Tom George
BAY OF FREEDOM (IRE) 8 Paul D Leech Peter Fahey IRE
BAYWING (IRE) 8 David & Nicky Robinson Nicky Richards
BELLOW MOME (FR) 6 Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE
BELLS ‘N’ BANJOS (IRE) 7 The Maple Hurst Partnership Fergal O’Brien
BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 7 G B Barlow Nicky Henderson
BIGBADJOHN (IRE) 8 Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis
BOA ISLAND (IRE) 7 Mrs D Thompson Paul Nicholls
BRIAR HILL (IRE) 9 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
CALETT MAD (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 7 Mrs Z Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE
CARNINGLI (IRE) 8 The Newport Partnership Jamie Snowden
CATALAUNIAN FIELDS (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe
CHEF D’OEUVRE (FR) 6 McNeill Family Warren Greatrex
CHILDRENS LIST (IRE) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
DANCING SHADOW (IRE) 8 The Dancing Shadows Victor Dartnall
DEFINITE OUTCOME (IRE) 8 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis
DIG DEEPER 8 C C Shand Kydd Caroline Bailey
DISKO (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
EDWULF 8 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
EMERGING FORCE (IRE) 7 Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker Harry Whittington
FATHER EDWARD (IRE) 8 Fergus Wilson David Pipe
FLETCHERS FLYER (IRE) 9 Masterson Holdings Limited Harry Fry
FLINTHAM 8 The Rasher Partnership Mark Bradstock
FULL CRY (IRE) 7 Garristown Aintree Syndicate Henry de Bromhead IRE
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
HAYMOUNT (IRE) 8 Mrs C M Hurley Willie Mullins IRE
HERON HEIGHTS (IRE) 8 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
IBIS DU RHEU (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls
JACK IN A BOX 7 Mark J Phillips Nigel Hawke
JETSTREAM JACK (IRE) 7 Diana Whateley Gordon Elliott IRE
KERROW (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Alan King
KRIS SPIN (IRE) 9 Six To Five Against Kerry Lee
LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR) 6 David Sewell & Terry Warner Alan King
LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson
MALL DINI (IRE) 7 Philip J Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE
MARINERO (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
MARTELLO TOWER (IRE) 9 Barry Connell Margaret Mullins IRE
MAXIMISER (IRE) 9 J D Gordon Simon West
MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 7 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex
MYSTICAL KNIGHT 8 J P McManus Rebecca Curtis
NAMBOUR (GER) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
OUR KAEMPFER (IRE) 8 Swanee River Partnership Charlie Longsdon
PREMIER BOND 7 Middleham Park Racing XI Nicky Henderson
PRESELI ROCK (IRE) 7 Bruton Street UK – I Oliver Sherwood
PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 7 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 7 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George
TAKINGRISKS (IRE) 8 Frank Bird Nicky Richards
TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
VIEUX LILLE (IRE) 7 Louisville Syndicate III Philip Hobbs
VINNIE RED (IRE) 8 William & Angela Rucker Fergal O’Brien
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith
WHAT A MOMENT (IRE) 7 Bryan Drew & Steve Roper David Pipe
WILD WEST WIND (IRE) 8 Simon W Clarke Tom George
71 entries
26 Irish-trained
 
RSA Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Three miles and half a furlong (3m 80y). For novice 5-y-o+ rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 8 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 2lb; 6-y-o+ 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (55 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21, six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 9, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 14.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
A TOI PHIL (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 7 Slaneyville Syndicate Sandra Hughes IRE
ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
AMERICAN (FR) 7 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry
AMORE ALATO 8 Sarah Faulks Johnny Farrelly
ARBRE DE VIE (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
AS DE MEE (FR) 7 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls
AURILLAC (FR) 7 D Mossop, P John & R White Rebecca Curtis
AUX PTITS SOINS (FR) 7 John Hales Paul Nicholls
BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BELAMI DES PICTONS (FR) 6 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams
BELLOW MOME (FR) 6 Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE
BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BIGBADJOHN (IRE) 8 Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis
BLEU ET ROUGE (FR) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE
BRIAR HILL (IRE) 9 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BRIERY BELLE 8 Mrs H Plumbly J Trafford K Deane S Holme Henry Daly
CALETT MAD (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe
CHIC NAME (FR) 5 Hinchy, Davies & Lynch-Smith Richard Hobson
CHILDRENS LIST (IRE) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
CONEY ISLAND (IRE) 6 J P McManus Eddie Harty IRE
DARK FLAME (IRE) 8 The Encore Partnership III Richard Rowe
DELUSIONOFGRANDEUR (IRE) 7 McGoldrick Racing 3 Sue Smith
DISKO (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
EDWULF 8 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
EMERGING FORCE (IRE) 7 Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker Harry Whittington
FLINTHAM 8 The Rasher Partnership Mark Bradstock
GANGSTER (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
HAYMOUNT (IRE) 8 Mrs C M Hurley Willie Mullins IRE
HERON HEIGHTS (IRE) 8 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
IBIS DU RHEU (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls
ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE) 7 Rebel Jumping Dan Skelton
LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR) 6 David Sewell & Terry Warner Alan King
MARINERO (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
MARTELLO TOWER (IRE) 9 Barry Connell Margaret Mullins IRE
MIGHT BITE (IRE) 8 The Knot Again Partnership Nicky Henderson
NAMBOUR (GER) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
O O SEVEN (IRE) 7 Triermore Stud Nicky Henderson
OUR KAEMPFER (IRE) 8 Swanee River Partnership Charlie Longsdon
PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
ROBINSFIRTH (IRE) 8 Christine Knowles & Wendy Carter Colin Tizzard
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 7 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs
ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 7 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 7 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George
THEO’S CHARM (IRE) 7 Michael O’Shea Nick Gifford
TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
UNCLE DANNY (IRE) 8 LWL Partnership John Queally IRE
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith
WHISPER (FR) 9 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson
55 entries
26 Irish-trained
 
JLT Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £150,000 Total Prize Fund. 1.30pm Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Two miles and four furlongs (2m 3f 198y). For novice 5-y-o and upwards rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb; Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (66 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21, six-day confirmation & a supplementary stage of £7,500 March 10, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 15.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
A HARE BREATH (IRE) 9 Mrs S N J Embiricos Ben Pauling
A TOI PHIL (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
AMERICAN TOM (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ARBRE DE VIE (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ATTRIBUTION 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
AUX PTITS SOINS (FR) 7 John Hales Paul Nicholls
BAILY CLOUD (IRE) 7 R A Scott Mouse Morris IRE
BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BALL D’ARC (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BARON ALCO (FR) 6 John Stone Gary Moore
BELLOW MOME (FR) 6 Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE
BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BIVOUAC (FR) 6 Chris Giles Nicky Henderson
BLEU ET ROUGE (FR) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE
BRIAR HILL (IRE) 9 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BURTONS WELL (IRE) 8 Trevor Hemmings Venetia Williams
BUVEUR D’AIR (FR) 6 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CASSE TETE (FR) 5 John Stone Gary Moore
CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe
CHARBEL (IRE) 6 Julie and David R Martin Kim Bailey
CHILDRENS LIST (IRE) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR) 5 G Mason, Sir A Ferguson, Mr & Mrs P Barber Paul Nicholls
CLOUDY DREAM (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson
CONEY ISLAND (IRE) 6 J P McManus Eddie Harty IRE
DAYS OF HEAVEN (FR) 7 Mrs S K Johnston Nicky Henderson
DIAMOND KING (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley Gordon Elliott IRE
DIFFERENT GRAVEY (IRE) 7 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson
DISKO (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
FLYING ANGEL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies
FRODON (FR) 5 P J Vogt & Ian Fogg Paul Nicholls
GANGSTER (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
GWENCILY BERBAS (FR) 6 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
HAYMOUNT (IRE) 8 Mrs C M Hurley Willie Mullins IRE
HELL’S KITCHEN 6 J P McManus Harry Fry
IBIS DU RHEU (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls
IDENTITY THIEF (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE) 7 Rebel Jumping Dan Skelton
JETT (IRE) 6 G M McGrath Jessica Harrington IRE
KILCREA VALE (IRE) 7 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson
KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE) 7 Mrs Barbara Hester Dan Skelton
LE PREZIEN (FR) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls
MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE) 6 Paul Murphy Amy Murphy
MIGHT BITE (IRE) 8 The Knot Again Partnership Nicky Henderson
MIN (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
NAMBOUR (GER) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
POLITOLOGUE (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls
ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
ROBINSFIRTH (IRE) 8 Christine Knowles & Wendy Carter Colin Tizzard
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 7 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs
ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland
SIZING TENNESSEE (IRE) 9 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
SOME PLAN (IRE) 9 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE
STARCHITECT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney David Pipe
THEINVAL (FR) 7 Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr Nicky Henderson
TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
TOP NOTCH (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
TULLY EAST (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
TWO TAFFS (IRE) 7 Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter Dan Skelton
WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE) 6 Richard Collins Malcolm Jefferson
WHISPER (FR) 9 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson
WINNER MASSAGOT (FR) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Alan King
YORKHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
 
66 entries
31 Irish-trained 
