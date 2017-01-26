Altior, Min and Yorkhill headline entries for championship novices’ chases at The Festival
Please click here to access the media pack in full as a PDF document
Entries are released today for the three Grade One novices’ chases run at The Festival – the £175,000 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (2m, Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14), the £175,000 RSA Novices’ Chase (3m, Ladies’ Day, Wednesday, March 15) and the £150,000 JLT Novices’ Chase (2m 4f, St Patrick’s Thursday, March 16).
In addition, entries are also unveiled for the £120,000 J T McNamara National Hunt Chase (4m, Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14), for amateur riders, which carries Grade Two status for the first time in 2017. All four races have boosted prize money this year.
Unbeaten chasers Altior, trained by Nicky Henderson who has enjoyed five Arkle winners, and Min (Willie Mullins IRE) are on course for mouth-watering clash in the Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (33 entries). The pair met in the 2016 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, with Altior running out a convincing seven-length winner over his rival.
Willie Mullins, who has captured the last two renewals with Un De Sceaux and Douvan, also has 2016 Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle victor Yorkhill and prolific mare Listen Dear among his eight entries. Identity Thief, sixth in last year’s Stan James Champion Hurdle,is one of five entries for fellow Irish handler Henry de Bromhead.
Paul Nicholls has entered Le Prezien and Politologue, both G2 winners over fences this season, while Malcolm Jefferson is also doubly represented by Cloudy Dream and recent G2 victor Waiting Patiently.
Ante-post favourite Belshill (Willie Mullins IRE) tops 55 entries, the highest level since 2010, for the RSA Novices’ Chase over three miles. A G1 winner over hurdles last season, Bellshill made it two from two over fences with a smooth success over stablemate Haymount in a G2 contest at Limerick on Boxing Day.
The 26 Irish-trained contenders for the RSA Novices’ Chase also include last year’s Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux (Mouse Morris) and G1 winner Coney Island (Eddie Harty).
Coney Island impressed in winning the G1 Drinmore Novice Chase over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse in December and lost nothing in defeat when going down by a half-length to Our Duke in the three-mile G1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. The JP McManus-owned six-year-old also has an entry in the JLT Novices’ Chase over two and a half miles
Harty said: “Coney Island had a break after his run at Christmas. He is back now and we are looking forward to March.
“I thought it was a very good run at Leopardstown. He might have been found out by the three miles on the day, but I could not have been happier. I certainly wouldn’t swap him for anything.
“I think distances of the JLT and RSA come alike to him to be honest. He has got the pace for two and a half and I think, in the right circumstances, three miles is not a problem either. I am quite happy to go either way.
“It is not like he is a dour stayer or just all speed. He seems to have a bit of both and, because of that, it makes sense to wait until nearer the time before deciding his target.
“Whether he has another run before Cheltenham, I am not sure. We will just play it by ear.”
Other high-profile names in the RSA Novices’ Chase include recent Warwick scorer American (Harry Fry) and Might Bite (Nicky Henderson), who fell at the last with the G1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at his mercy.
Yorkhill, as short as 6/4 with some bookmakers, headlines a record 66 entries for the JLT Novices’ Chase. The seven-year-old has won his two chase starts in good style and already boasts winning form at The Festival, having defeated Yanworth in last season’s Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle.
There are a record 31 Irish-trained contenders for the JLT Novices’ Chase, with 11 hailing from the stable of Willie Mullins. The Mullins’ entries also include G1-winning hurdler Bleu Et Rouge, who did well to win on his chasing debut at Leoapardstown over Christmas, 2013 Weatherbys Champion Bumper victor Briar Hill and lightly-raced American Tom.
Nicky Henderson’s nine entries, the most of any British trainer, are headed by Buveur D’Air who was third to Altior and Min in the 2016 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Last year’s Stand James Champion Hurdle fifth Top Notch and Whisper, who is a dual winner over fences at Cheltenham this season, are also engaged for the Lambourn handler.
Paul Nicholls has a six-strong team featuring G2 chase winner Clan Des Obeaux, Frodon, who captured the G3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at The International in December, and 2015 Coral Cup hero Aux Ptits Soins.
The four-mile J T McNamara National Hunt Chase, named in the memory of the former leading amateur rider who passed away in July and the longest race of The Festival, is proving an excellent pointer to the future. Last year’s race featured Native River, Vicente, Vieux Lion Rouge, Noble Endevor, Definitly Red and Shantou Flyer who have landed valuable handicaps in the meantime.
Among the 71 entries for the 2017 renewal are the Rebecca Curtis-trained pair of Aurillac and Bigbadjohn, exciting French import Calett Mad (Nigel Twiston-Davies), 2015 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle victor Martello Tower (Margaret Mullins IRE) and Singlefarmpayment (Tom George).
Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, two miles (1m 7f 199y). For novice 5-y-o & upwards rated 120 or more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 7 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (33 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21, six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A HARE BREATH (IRE)
|9
|Mrs S N J Embiricos
|Ben Pauling
|ALTIOR (IRE)
|7
|Patricia Pugh
|Nicky Henderson
|AMERICAN TOM (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ATTRIBUTION
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BALL D’ARC (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BELLSHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BENIE DES DIEUX (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BLEU ET ROUGE (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BUVEUR D’AIR (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CEPAGE (FR)
|5
|The Bellamy Partnership
|Venetia Williams
|CHARBEL (IRE)
|6
|Julie and David R Martin
|Kim Bailey
|CLOUDY DREAM (IRE)
|7
|Trevor Hemmings
|Malcolm Jefferson
|FLYING ANGEL (IRE)
|6
|R J Rexton
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|FOREST BIHAN (FR)
|6
|P J Martin
|Brian Ellison
|GINO TRAIL (IRE)
|10
|Jan Smith
|Kerry Lee
|IDENTITY THIEF (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE)
|7
|Mrs Barbara Hester
|Dan Skelton
|LE PREZIEN (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Paul Nicholls
|LISTEN DEAR (IRE)
|7
|Supreme Horse Racing Club
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MICK THONIC (FR)
|7
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|MIN (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ORDINARY WORLD (IRE)
|7
|Chris Jones
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|POLITOLOGUE (FR)
|6
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE)
|9
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SOME PLAN (IRE)
|9
|Roger Brookhouse
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|STARCHITECT (IRE)
|6
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|David Pipe
|THREE STARS (IRE)
|7
|Robert Finnegan
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|TOP NOTCH (FR)
|6
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nicky Henderson
|TULLY EAST (IRE)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE)
|6
|Richard Collins
|Malcolm Jefferson
|WAR SINGER (USA)
|10
|The War Cabinet
|Johnny Farrelly
|WINNER MASSAGOT (FR)
|6
|Masterson Holdings Limited
|Alan King
|YORKHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
33 entries
15 Irish-trained
J T McNamara National Hunt Chase (amateur riders)
Grade Two,£120,000 Total Prize Fund, 4.50pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Four miles (3m 7f 170y). For novice five-year-olds and upwards. To be ridden by amateur riders. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 4lb; 6-y-o and upwards 11st 6lb; Mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (71 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21, six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am Monday, March 13.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|AMBER GAMBLER (GER)
|7
|Patrick Kelly
|Ian Williams
|AMERICAN (FR)
|7
|The Jago Family Partnership
|Harry Fry
|AMORE ALATO
|8
|Sarah Faulks
|Johnny Farrelly
|AQALIM
|7
|Brian Ead & Martin Moore
|Tim Vaughan
|ARBRE DE VIE (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ARKWRISHT (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|ARPEGE D’ALENE (FR)
|7
|Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson
|Paul Nicholls
|AURILLAC (FR)
|7
|D Mossop, P John & R White
|Rebecca Curtis
|BALKO DES FLOS (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BALLYCROSS
|6
|The Autism Rockers
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BATTLE OF SHILOH (IRE)
|8
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Tom George
|BAY OF FREEDOM (IRE)
|8
|Paul D Leech
|Peter Fahey IRE
|BAYWING (IRE)
|8
|David & Nicky Robinson
|Nicky Richards
|BELLOW MOME (FR)
|6
|Audrey Turley
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BELLS ‘N’ BANJOS (IRE)
|7
|The Maple Hurst Partnership
|Fergal O’Brien
|BELLSHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE)
|7
|G B Barlow
|Nicky Henderson
|BIGBADJOHN (IRE)
|8
|Nigel Morris
|Rebecca Curtis
|BOA ISLAND (IRE)
|7
|Mrs D Thompson
|Paul Nicholls
|BRIAR HILL (IRE)
|9
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CALETT MAD (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
|7
|Mrs Z Wentworth
|Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|CARNINGLI (IRE)
|8
|The Newport Partnership
|Jamie Snowden
|CATALAUNIAN FIELDS (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE)
|7
|Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
|David Pipe
|CHEF D’OEUVRE (FR)
|6
|McNeill Family
|Warren Greatrex
|CHILDRENS LIST (IRE)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|DANCING SHADOW (IRE)
|8
|The Dancing Shadows
|Victor Dartnall
|DEFINITE OUTCOME (IRE)
|8
|Carl Hinchy
|Rebecca Curtis
|DIG DEEPER
|8
|C C Shand Kydd
|Caroline Bailey
|DISKO (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|EDWULF
|8
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|EMERGING FORCE (IRE)
|7
|Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker
|Harry Whittington
|FATHER EDWARD (IRE)
|8
|Fergus Wilson
|David Pipe
|FLETCHERS FLYER (IRE)
|9
|Masterson Holdings Limited
|Harry Fry
|FLINTHAM
|8
|The Rasher Partnership
|Mark Bradstock
|FULL CRY (IRE)
|7
|Garristown Aintree Syndicate
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|HAYMOUNT (IRE)
|8
|Mrs C M Hurley
|Willie Mullins IRE
|HERON HEIGHTS (IRE)
|8
|Barry Maloney
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|IBIS DU RHEU (FR)
|6
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|JACK IN A BOX
|7
|Mark J Phillips
|Nigel Hawke
|JETSTREAM JACK (IRE)
|7
|Diana Whateley
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|KERROW (IRE)
|7
|Trevor Hemmings
|Alan King
|KRIS SPIN (IRE)
|9
|Six To Five Against
|Kerry Lee
|LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR)
|6
|David Sewell & Terry Warner
|Alan King
|LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE)
|9
|Trevor Hemmings
|Nicky Henderson
|MALL DINI (IRE)
|7
|Philip J Reynolds
|Patrick Kelly IRE
|MARINERO (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MARTELLO TOWER (IRE)
|9
|Barry Connell
|Margaret Mullins IRE
|MAXIMISER (IRE)
|9
|J D Gordon
|Simon West
|MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
|7
|Alan & Andrew Turner
|Warren Greatrex
|MYSTICAL KNIGHT
|8
|J P McManus
|Rebecca Curtis
|NAMBOUR (GER)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|OUR KAEMPFER (IRE)
|8
|Swanee River Partnership
|Charlie Longsdon
|PREMIER BOND
|7
|Middleham Park Racing XI
|Nicky Henderson
|PRESELI ROCK (IRE)
|7
|Bruton Street UK – I
|Oliver Sherwood
|PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
|7
|Jean Bishop
|Colin Tizzard
|SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|7
|Jane Gerard-Pearse
|Neil Mulholland
|SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
|7
|N T Griffith & H M Haddock
|Tom George
|TAKINGRISKS (IRE)
|8
|Frank Bird
|Nicky Richards
|TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|VIEUX LILLE (IRE)
|7
|Louisville Syndicate III
|Philip Hobbs
|VINNIE RED (IRE)
|8
|William & Angela Rucker
|Fergal O’Brien
|VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
|7
|Trevor Hemmings
|Sue Smith
|WHAT A MOMENT (IRE)
|7
|Bryan Drew & Steve Roper
|David Pipe
|WILD WEST WIND (IRE)
|8
|Simon W Clarke
|Tom George
71 entries
26 Irish-trained
RSA Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Three miles and half a furlong (3m 80y). For novice 5-y-o+ rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 8 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 2lb; 6-y-o+ 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (55 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21, six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 9, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 14.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|A TOI PHIL (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
|7
|Slaneyville Syndicate
|Sandra Hughes IRE
|ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|AMERICAN (FR)
|7
|The Jago Family Partnership
|Harry Fry
|AMORE ALATO
|8
|Sarah Faulks
|Johnny Farrelly
|ARBRE DE VIE (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AS DE MEE (FR)
|7
|The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
|Paul Nicholls
|AURILLAC (FR)
|7
|D Mossop, P John & R White
|Rebecca Curtis
|AUX PTITS SOINS (FR)
|7
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|BALKO DES FLOS (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BELAMI DES PICTONS (FR)
|6
|Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
|Venetia Williams
|BELLOW MOME (FR)
|6
|Audrey Turley
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BELLSHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BIGBADJOHN (IRE)
|8
|Nigel Morris
|Rebecca Curtis
|BLEU ET ROUGE (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BRIAR HILL (IRE)
|9
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BRIERY BELLE
|8
|Mrs H Plumbly J Trafford K Deane S Holme
|Henry Daly
|CALETT MAD (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE)
|7
|Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
|David Pipe
|CHIC NAME (FR)
|5
|Hinchy, Davies & Lynch-Smith
|Richard Hobson
|CHILDRENS LIST (IRE)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CONEY ISLAND (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Eddie Harty IRE
|DARK FLAME (IRE)
|8
|The Encore Partnership III
|Richard Rowe
|DELUSIONOFGRANDEUR (IRE)
|7
|McGoldrick Racing 3
|Sue Smith
|DISKO (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|EDWULF
|8
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|EMERGING FORCE (IRE)
|7
|Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker
|Harry Whittington
|FLINTHAM
|8
|The Rasher Partnership
|Mark Bradstock
|GANGSTER (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|HAYMOUNT (IRE)
|8
|Mrs C M Hurley
|Willie Mullins IRE
|HERON HEIGHTS (IRE)
|8
|Barry Maloney
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|IBIS DU RHEU (FR)
|6
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE)
|7
|Rebel Jumping
|Dan Skelton
|LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR)
|6
|David Sewell & Terry Warner
|Alan King
|MARINERO (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MARTELLO TOWER (IRE)
|9
|Barry Connell
|Margaret Mullins IRE
|MIGHT BITE (IRE)
|8
|The Knot Again Partnership
|Nicky Henderson
|NAMBOUR (GER)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|O O SEVEN (IRE)
|7
|Triermore Stud
|Nicky Henderson
|OUR KAEMPFER (IRE)
|8
|Swanee River Partnership
|Charlie Longsdon
|PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|ROBINSFIRTH (IRE)
|8
|Christine Knowles & Wendy Carter
|Colin Tizzard
|ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
|7
|Diana Whateley
|Philip Hobbs
|ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
|7
|Jean Bishop
|Colin Tizzard
|SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|7
|Jane Gerard-Pearse
|Neil Mulholland
|SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
|7
|N T Griffith & H M Haddock
|Tom George
|THEO’S CHARM (IRE)
|7
|Michael O’Shea
|Nick Gifford
|TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|UNCLE DANNY (IRE)
|8
|LWL Partnership
|John Queally IRE
|VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
|7
|Trevor Hemmings
|Sue Smith
|WHISPER (FR)
|9
|Walters Plant Hire Ltd
|Nicky Henderson
55 entries
26 Irish-trained
JLT Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £150,000 Total Prize Fund. 1.30pm Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Two miles and four furlongs (2m 3f 198y). For novice 5-y-o and upwards rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb; Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (66 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21, six-day confirmation & a supplementary stage of £7,500 March 10, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 15.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A HARE BREATH (IRE)
|9
|Mrs S N J Embiricos
|Ben Pauling
|A TOI PHIL (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|AMERICAN TOM (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ARBRE DE VIE (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ATTRIBUTION
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|AUX PTITS SOINS (FR)
|7
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|BAILY CLOUD (IRE)
|7
|R A Scott
|Mouse Morris IRE
|BALKO DES FLOS (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BALL D’ARC (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BARON ALCO (FR)
|6
|John Stone
|Gary Moore
|BELLOW MOME (FR)
|6
|Audrey Turley
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BELLSHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BIVOUAC (FR)
|6
|Chris Giles
|Nicky Henderson
|BLEU ET ROUGE (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BRIAR HILL (IRE)
|9
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BURTONS WELL (IRE)
|8
|Trevor Hemmings
|Venetia Williams
|BUVEUR D’AIR (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CASSE TETE (FR)
|5
|John Stone
|Gary Moore
|CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE)
|7
|Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
|David Pipe
|CHARBEL (IRE)
|6
|Julie and David R Martin
|Kim Bailey
|CHILDRENS LIST (IRE)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR)
|5
|G Mason, Sir A Ferguson, Mr & Mrs P Barber
|Paul Nicholls
|CLOUDY DREAM (IRE)
|7
|Trevor Hemmings
|Malcolm Jefferson
|CONEY ISLAND (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Eddie Harty IRE
|DAYS OF HEAVEN (FR)
|7
|Mrs S K Johnston
|Nicky Henderson
|DIAMOND KING (IRE)
|9
|Diana Whateley
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DIFFERENT GRAVEY (IRE)
|7
|Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
|Nicky Henderson
|DISKO (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|FLYING ANGEL (IRE)
|6
|R J Rexton
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|FRODON (FR)
|5
|P J Vogt & Ian Fogg
|Paul Nicholls
|GANGSTER (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|GWENCILY BERBAS (FR)
|6
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|HAYMOUNT (IRE)
|8
|Mrs C M Hurley
|Willie Mullins IRE
|HELL’S KITCHEN
|6
|J P McManus
|Harry Fry
|IBIS DU RHEU (FR)
|6
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|IDENTITY THIEF (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE)
|7
|Rebel Jumping
|Dan Skelton
|JETT (IRE)
|6
|G M McGrath
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|KILCREA VALE (IRE)
|7
|Alan Spence
|Nicky Henderson
|KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE)
|7
|Mrs Barbara Hester
|Dan Skelton
|LE PREZIEN (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Paul Nicholls
|MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE)
|6
|Paul Murphy
|Amy Murphy
|MIGHT BITE (IRE)
|8
|The Knot Again Partnership
|Nicky Henderson
|MIN (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|NAMBOUR (GER)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|POLITOLOGUE (FR)
|6
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|ROBINSFIRTH (IRE)
|8
|Christine Knowles & Wendy Carter
|Colin Tizzard
|ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
|7
|Diana Whateley
|Philip Hobbs
|ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE)
|9
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|7
|Jane Gerard-Pearse
|Neil Mulholland
|SIZING TENNESSEE (IRE)
|9
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|SOME PLAN (IRE)
|9
|Roger Brookhouse
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|STARCHITECT (IRE)
|6
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|David Pipe
|THEINVAL (FR)
|7
|Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr
|Nicky Henderson
|TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|TOP NOTCH (FR)
|6
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nicky Henderson
|TULLY EAST (IRE)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|TWO TAFFS (IRE)
|7
|Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter
|Dan Skelton
|WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE)
|6
|Richard Collins
|Malcolm Jefferson
|WHISPER (FR)
|9
|Walters Plant Hire Ltd
|Nicky Henderson
|WINNER MASSAGOT (FR)
|6
|Masterson Holdings Limited
|Alan King
|YORKHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
66 entries
31 Irish-trained