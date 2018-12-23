Alexander hoping more to come from Lake View Lad as eight go for racingtv.com Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase, highlight of Wetherby’s Yorkshire Christmas Meeting Posted by racenews on Sunday, December 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The two-day Yorkshire Christmas Meeting gets underway at Wetherby on Boxing Day, Wednesday, December 26, with eight runners set to go to post in the feature G3 racingtv.com Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (2.10pm).

The weights for the £45,000 three-mile contest are headed by Baywing (Nicky Richards/Ryan Day, 11st 12lb), who finished fifth, beaten just over two lengths, in the thrilling 2017 renewal of the racingtv.com Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old went on to win the marathon Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle in February. He is also a G2 winner at Wetherby, having captured the G2 totepool Towton Novices’ Chase in February, 2017.

Cumbrian trainer Nicky Richards is also represented by bottom-weight Takingrisks(Danny McMenamin (7), 10st 9lb), who was victorious at Ayr in November before just failing when the half-length runner-up in a valuable handicap chase at Haydock Park later the same month.

Last time out Baywing finished seventh behind Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander/Henry Brooke, 11st 10lb) in the Listed Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle on December 1.

Trained in Scotland by Nick Alexander, eight-year-old Lake View Lad was a useful novice last season, being purchased by leading owner Trevor Hemmings ahead of his Newcastle success. He was victorious on his only previous outing at Wetherby when taking a novices’ hurdle in February, 2016.

Alexander, who is based near Leslie in Fife, said today: “Lake View Lad has been absolutely fine since his win at Newcastle.

“He has had no training interruptions and this race was always pretty much the plan since he won that day.

“Hopefully, he will run well again, but he is obviously up near the top of the weights now, having gone up 8lb for his Newcastle win.

“The ground should be fine. Soft ground is perfect for him and a drop more rain would always help.

“He won a novices’ hurdle very well around Wetherby and I would like to think he will handle the track well. It looks a lovely race for him.”

Lake View Lad is ridden by the right jockey in Henry Brooke is going after his third successive racingtv.com Rowland Meyrick success, having scored on both Definitly Red (2016) and Get On The Yager (2017).

Runner-up at Newcastle to Lake View Lad, beaten two and a half lengths and now 5lb better off, was Captain Chaos (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton, 10st 10lb). Successful in a novices’ chase over the course and distance at Wetherby in November, 2017, the seven-year-old is out to give Warwickshire trainer Dan Skelton his second racingtv.com Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase success following on from Get On The Yager in 2017.

Nine-year-old Wakanda (Sue Smith/Danny Cook, 11st 10lb) has finished runner-up in the racingtv.com Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase for the past two years and is trying to give the locally-based handler her second success in the contest following Cloudy Too in 2013.

Gloucestershire-based Nigel Twiston-Davies has made many successful raids on Wetherby prizes and relies on Crievehill (Jamie Bargary, 11st 8lb), who steps up to three miles for the first time, having last been seen out when sixth over the Grand National fences in the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on December 8.

Completing the line-up are Crosspark (Caroline Bailey/Robert Dunne, 10st 13lb), who steps up in class following victories at Uttoxeter and Southwell, and Allysson Monterg(Richard Hobson/Adam Nicol, 11st 5lb), who was seventh on his seasonal debut in the valuable Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Newbury on December 1.

The seven-race programme at Wetherby on Boxing Day commences at 12 noon and runs through to 3.20pm.

The racing continues at Wetherby with a further six races on Thursday, December 27, when the feature contest is the two-mile £25,000 racingtv.com Castleford Handicap Chase (2.15pm, 16 entries) – a race that is set to feature Lady Buttons (Philip Kirby).

The talented eight-year-old is unbeaten in two starts this season, having following up victory in the Listed OLBG.com Mares’ Hurdle at Wetherby on November 5 with a comfortable success in a Newbury handicap chase on December 1.

Online sales for both days of the Yorkshire Christmas Meeting have now closed. Premier admission tickets for December 26 have SOLD OUT, with limited availability for December 27, when those tickets may sell out on the day at the turnstiles.

Paddock & Course Enclosure admissions will be available both days at the turnstiles.

Accompanied children aged 17 and under are admitted FREE of charge to all enclosures.

Gates open at 10am on both days, with complimentary mulled wine and mince pies served to early arrivals.

Racegoers are encouraged to arrive as soon as they can on Boxing Day as traffic can build up between 11am and noon, the time of the first of the seven races.

https://www.wetherbyracing.co.uk/tother-stuff/how-to-find-us/ A free shuttle bus service to and from Wetherby town centre will operate during the Yorkshire Christmas Meeting, before and after racing. Further information can be found online at

The going at Wetherby is currently: Soft, Good to Soft in places

There was a total of 13 millimetres of rain on Thursday and into Friday morning. Yesterday, Saturday, December 22, was dry. There was a further nine millimetres of rain overnight into today, Sunday, December 23.

Occasional light rain is forecast for the remainder of today. It is then expected to be dry and settled, with daytime temperatures of seven to nine degrees Celsius.