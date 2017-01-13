Aintree pays tribute to National hero Brian Fletcher Posted by racenews on Friday, January 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

John Baker, Regional Director, Jockey Club Racecourses North West and boss of Aintree Racecourse, today paid tribute to Brian Fletcher.

“We are greatly saddened by this news. Following the passing of John Buckingham, we have lost two Aintree legends in a matter of days.

“Brian was part of Aintree folklore and his three Grand National wins puts him in a very special and extremely exclusive club.

“He has remained in touch with Aintree and in February, 2011, joined us in London to unveil the National weights.

“We thank him for what he did for the National and send our condolences to Irene and his close friends.”