AINTREE GOING DESCRIPTIONS CHANGE AHEAD OF RACING TOMORROW

AINTREE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5, 2017

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL

After a dry and windy day at Aintree, the official going description for the Grand National Course has changed ahead of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival, which starts tomorrow, Thursday, April 6.

Clerk of the Course Andrew Tulloch commented at 5pm: “Obviously, we have had a cloudy day and it has just carried on drying out, so the Grand National course is now Good to Soft, Good in places (from Good to Soft).

“The Mildmay and Hurdle Courses are now both Good, Good to Soft in places (from Good to Soft, Good in Places on the Hurdle Course – Mildmay Course remains the same).

“We will probably just water the last couple of bays, bays 13 and 14, around the Foxhunters track at the start of this evening, but we have not watered so far today.

“Tomorrow looks a cloudy day and then we will just assess the ground again tomorrow evening. We’ll see then if we need to water and if we do, then we will water the Mildmay and Grand National courses.”

Tulloch is delighted with the state of the tracks before the three-day Randox Health Grand National Festival gets underway with Grand Opening Day tomorrow. He continued: “We’re very pleased with the tracks. We had a tricky January when it was very dry and the rain we had last week just helped us.”

Regarding the forecast, Tulloch added: “Tomorrow looks grey and overcast but Friday is warming up for Ladies Day and on Saturday, Grand National Day, it is forecast to be dry and sunny so I think it is going to warm up.”

Grand National Course - Good to Soft, Good in places

Mildmay & Hurdle Courses - Good, Good to Soft in places

GoingStick Readings at 2pm

Grand National 6.2 (5.7 Tues, 5.3 Mon)

Mildmay 7.0 (6.7 Tues, 6.5 Mon)

Hurdle 6.9 (6.8 Tues, 6.3 Mon)

Mildmay & Hurdle

Bends and hurdles on outer line.

Race 1 add 70yds to race distance.

Race 2 & 7 add 60yds

Race 3 add 93yds

Race 4 75yds

Race 5 8yds

Race 6 56yds

Bends and hurdles will be moved in after each day

Forecast

Thursday – dry, breezy, overcast & cloudy with possible odd brighter spell 10C

Friday – dry, with sunny spells 13C

Saturday – dry and sunny 15C