Aintree Best Shod Award results announced

The Aintree Racecourse Best Shod Award initiative, introduced in 2015, was repeated at this year’s Randox Health Grand National Festival, with the results being announced.

Aintree’s Clerk of the Course, Andrew Tulloch, said: “From our perspective, this is part of our ongoing equine welfare initiatives.

“With the support of the Worshipful Company of Farriers and the backing of The Jockey Club and the BHA, we introduced the competition because quality shoeing is a key ingredient of horse welfare.”

The runners in the three races over the Grand National fences were judged by leading farrier and member of the Worshipful Company of Farriers, Jim Blurton.

Blurton commented: “Our objective is to highlight the need for quality shoeing and to endeavour to raise the standards across the board.

“I was impressed with the quality on show and was delighted to select the three winners below, who were outstanding.

“I congratulate Aintree for their forwarding-thinking approach to welfare.”

The Best Shod Horses at the Randox Health Grand National Festival (April 6-8) were as follows:

RANDOX HEALTH FOX HUNTERS’ CHASE

HORSE: DECADE PLAYER

TRAINER: KELLY MORGAN

FARRIER: TOM MORGAN, LEICESTERSHIRE

RANDOX HEALTH TOPHAM CHASE

HORSE: BALLYKAN

TRAINER: NIGEL TWISTON-DAVIES

FARRIER: JOHN BENFIELD, COTSWOLDS

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL

HORSE: DROP OUT JOE

TRAINER: CHARLIE LONGSDON

FARRIER: CHARLIE SANDS, OXFORDSHIRE