Addeybb takes on eight rivals in Listed Betway Churchill Stakes at Lingfield Park on Saturday

Addeybb, winner of the G2 bet365 Mile at Sandown Park earlier this year, heads an excellent field of nine for the £40,000 Listed Betway Churchill Stakes (2.45pm), one of two Fast-Track Qualifiers on an eight-race Polytrack card at Lingfield Park on Saturday, November 17.

The winner of the 10-furlong feature receives a free and automatic place in the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, run over the same course and distance on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day on Good Friday, April 19.

Addeybb (William Haggas/James Doyle) is 2/1 favourite with Betway and the four-year-old, who has an official rating of 117, will be making his All-Weather debut on Saturday after coming home 12th to Roaring Lion in the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on October 20.

Master The World (9/2, David Elsworth/Sean Levey) captured the Betway Churchill Stakes in 2017 and went on to take the G3 Betway Winter Derby in the stewards’ room before finishing second to the Haggas-trained Victory Bond in the Betway Easter Classic.

Big Country (7/1) is unbeaten in three All-Weather appearances, having won twice on the Tapeta of Wolverhampton and taken the valuable Rosebery Handicap over 11 furlongs on Polytrack at Kempton Park in April, 2017.

The five-year-old, representing the current All-Weather champion trainer and jockey combination of Michael Appleby and Luke Morris, lines up on the back of two starts in Scandinavia, most recently when coming home fifth on dirt in a Listed race at Bro Park, Sweden, on September 23.

Rutland-based Appleby commented: “Big Country is in good form at home and the Betway Churchill Stakes has been the plan for a while.

“We went to Bro Park for a Listed race in September, but the dirt was too deep him for him.

“He is a very classy horse, who is unbeaten on the All-Weather in Britain, and we will be targeting him at the Betway Winter Derby and Betway Easter Classic as he has the right profile for the big middle-distance races.

“We are looking forward to hopefully having another good time of things during the All-Weather Championships.”

David O’Meara is doubly-represented with recent Chelmsford City handicap winner Primero (6/1, Joe Fanning) lining up alongside Frankuus (20/1, Daniel Tudhope), a dual G3 winner on turf for his former trainer Mark Johnston.

Scarlet Dragon (11/2, Alan King/Martin Harley) and Spark Plug (7/1, Brian Meehan/Martin Dwyer) have both shown a high level of turf form this year, while Maverick Wave (14/1, John Gosden/Robert Havlin) was runner-up in the 2016 G3 Betway Winter Derby.

The field is completed by Snowflakes (25/1, Kieran O’Neill), a rare UK All-Weather runner for Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Betway Churchill Stakes – Betway prices:

2/1 Addeybb; 9/2 Master The World; 11/2 Scarlet Dragon; 6/1 Primero; 7/1 Big Country, Spark Plug; 14/1 Maverick Wave; 20/1 Frankuus; 25/1 Snowflakes

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

A maximum field of 12 goes for Saturday’s second Fast-Track Qualifier, the £37,000 Listed Betway Golden Rose Stakes (3.15pm), which offers a free and automatic place in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships on Good Friday.

Gifted Master (Hugo Palmer/James Doyle) stormed to an impressive victory over Mythmaker (14/1, Bryan Smart/Graham Lee) in the six-furlong sprint last year and the son of Kodiac is Betway’s 7/2 favourite to gain a repeat success.

Palmer is also due to be represented by Encrypted (9/1, Josephine Gordon), who has scored on three of his four All-Weather appearances and also won a valuable turf handicap at York in June.

Corinthia Knight (5/1, Archie Watson/Hollie Doyle) took the £150,000 Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships on Good Friday last season, while the third, fourth and fifth from the 2018 £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships – Kimberella (12/1, Richard Fahey/Jack Garrity), Intisaab (11/2, David O’Meara/Martin Harley) and Gulliver (18/1, David O’Meara/Joe Fanning) are due to re-oppose each other.

Above The Rest (8/1, David Barron/David Probert) won the G3 Chipchase Stakes on Tapeta at Newcastle in June and the seven-year-old is joined by another Pattern race winner in Muthmir (8/1, William Haggas/Daniel Tudhope), a three-time G2 scorer on turf.

Could It Be Love (12/1, Aidan O’Brien IRE/Kieran O’Neill) also boasts some excellent turf form, with the three-year-old filly having been second to Alpha Centauri in the G1 Irish 1,000 Guineas. She also finished third in the G3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

David Evans saddles two contenders – last season’s Listed Betway Hever Sprint Stakes victor Gracious John (14/1, Charles Bishop) and Atletico (25/1, Sean Levey) – with all 12 runners possessing a BHA rating of 100 or more.

Betway Golden Rose Stakes – Betway prices:

7/2 Gifted Master; 5/1 Corinthia Knight; 11/2 Intisaab; 8/1 Above The Rest, Muthmir; 9/1 Encrypted; 12/1 Could It Be Love, Kimberella; 14/1 Gracious John, Mythmaker; 18/1 Gulliver; 25/1 Atletico

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

Saturday’s card gets underway at 11.55am and includes the mile £19,000 Sun Racing Handicap (1.35pm), which has attracted a strong field that includes last season’s Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championships third Goring (9st 8lb, Eve Johnson Houghton/Charles Bishop).

The weights are headed by Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes winner Salateen (9st 10lb, David O’Meara/Martin Harley). Goodwood Golden Mile third Original Choice (9st 4lb, William Haggas/James Doyle) has also been declared alongside prolific course and distance winners Chevallier (9st 2lb, Archie Watson/Luke Morris) and My Target (8st 12lb, Michael Wigham/Josephine Gordon).