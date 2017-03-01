95 horses go forward for 2017 Randox Health Grand National Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A total of 95 horses go forward for the 2017 Randox Health Grand National following the first scratchings’ deadline, details of which are revealed today.

Staged at Aintree on Saturday, April 8, the famous handicap chase offers total prize money of £1 million and is by far the richest Jump race globally staged outside of Japan. It is run over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences.

Heading the market at 10/1 with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, is Vieux Lion Rouge (10st 11lb, David Pipe), who won the Betfred Becher Chase over the course in December before cementing his credentials even further when landing the Betfred Grand National Trial at Haydock Park on February 18, coming home home three and a quarter lengths clear of Blaklion (Nigel Twiston-Davies), who is one of three 16/1 co second favourites with Betway.

Also on the 16/1 mark is One For Arthur (10st 10lb, Lucina Russell), bidding to become only the second Scottish-trained winner of the Randox Health Grand National after Rubstic (1979) and last seen out when the impressive six-length winner of the Betfred Classic Chase at Warwick on January 14.

Last year’s runner-up The Last Samuri (11st 9lb, Kim Bailey) is also a 16/1 chance with Betway and is set to complete his Randox Health Grand National preparation in the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster on Saturday (March 4), a race he won last season prior to his excellent effort at Aintree.

Also entered in the Doncaster contest are fellow Randox Health Grand National entries Definitly Red (10st 11lb, Brian Ellison, 28/1), Vivaldi Collonges (10st 10lb, Paul Nicholls, 66/1), Junction Fourteen (10st 10lb, Emma Lavelle, 50/1) and Knock House (10st 3lb, Donald McCain, 66/1).

Junction Fourteen was last seen out when runner-up in a valuable G3 handicap chase over three miles at Ascot on October 29. The eight-year-old, who is owned by Martin St Quinton and Tim Syder, landed the G2 Future Stars Novices’ Chase at Wincanton in 2015 and was also successful on the final day of last season when taking the Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase at Sandown Park.

Lavelle, who is based at Ogbourne Maizey in Wiltshire, commented: “Depending how Junction Fourteen works this week, we will see whether he is straight enough to go to Doncaster. If he doesn’t run in the Grimthorpe, we will take him to Newbury for a racecourse gallop and then possibly run at the Cheltenham Festival (where Junction Fourteen holds an entry in the Ultima Handicap Chase on March 14).

“I was happy enough with the rating he was allotted for the Randox Health Grand National, he will be carrying a lot less than he has been in his races and we are looking forward to it. He is a horse that travels and loves his jumping. He is also a horse loves his food! That is why we just need to see how straight he is before deciding where he runs next.

“He has run all right on soft ground but prefers good or good to soft ground.”

Junction Fourteen has yet to win over further than an extended two miles and six furlongs over fences, although his trainer believes that he can be effective over further.

Lavelle continued: “This year when he was up against the big boys over two and a half miles, he just wasn’t quick enough but there was no doubt he kept going at Ascot over three miles and we think he has a chance of staying at Aintree.

“You never know until you run them as it is an extended distance but I don’t think it is the case that we will be going there thinking he is a very doubtful stayer.

“Fingers crossed we can make the line-up – it is a case of both work and cotton wool in the build-up.”

The last Randox Health Grand National winner to have previously run in the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase before going on to score at Aintree in the same season was Amberleigh House in 2004. Amberleigh House was fifth in the Doncaster race ahead of his famous Grand National success for the late Ginger McCain.

Randox Health Grand National clues could also come on Saturday in the Listed Premier Chase at Kelso. Definitly Red and Vivaldi Collonges are also entered in the contest at the Scottish venue along with recent impressive Ascot winner Tenor Nivernais (11st, Venetia Williams, 33/1) and Le Mercurey (10st 13lb, Paul Nicholls, 33/1)

There are 26 Irish-trained contenders remaining, including Carlingford Lough (11st 10lb, John Kiely, 28/1), a five-time G1 winner who is now at the top of the handicap. Also going forward for Ireland is last year’s sixth Ucello Conti (10st 11lb, Gordon Elliott IRE, 18/1) who has been well-supported in the ante-post market, plus recent Bobbyjo Chase scorer Pleasant Company (Willie Mullins, 10st 11lb, 20/1).

The next acceptance stage for the Randox Health Grand National is on Tuesday, March 21. A maximum of 40 horses can line up in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National.

Latest odds from Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival

10/1 Vieux Lion Rouge; 16/1 One For Arthur, Blaklion, The Last Samuri; 18/1 Ucello Conti; 20/1 The Young Master, Pleasant Company, More Of That; 25/1 Carole’s Destrier, Foxrock, Minella Rocco, Vicente; 28/1 Definitly Red, Rogue Angel, Carlingford Lough; 33/1 O’Faolains Boy, Thunder And Roses, Cause Of Causes, Tenor Nivernais, Le Mercurey; 40/1 Saint Are, Ziga Boy, Shantou Flyer, Sausalito Sunrise, Raz De Maree, Maggio, Highland Lodge; 50/1 Alvarado, Bishops Road, Pendra, Clarcam, Hadrians Approach, Sizing Coal, The Crafty Butcher, Goodtoknow, Regal Encore, As De Mee, Roi Des Francs, Racing Pulse, Shutthefrontdoor, Polidam, Alary, Lord Scoundrel, Houblon Des Obeaux, Measureofmydreams, Alelchi Inois, Wounded Warrior, Lord Windermere, Saphir Du Rheu, Junction Fourteen, Road To Riches, Royale Knight, Perfect Candidate; 66/1 Straidnahanna, Drop Out Joe, Dare To Endeavour, La Vaticane, Killer Crow, Doctor Harper, Sambremont, Ballynagour, Lessons In Milan, Potters Cross, Seventh Sky, Silver Man, Vyta Du Roc, Double Shuffle, Just A Par, Stellar Notion, Gas Line Boy, Streets Of Promise, Milansbar, Samingarry, Katenko, Viva Steve, Mountain King, Emperors Choice, The Romford Pele, Vics Canvas, Cocktails At Dawn, Vivaldi Collonges, Wonderful Charm, Milborough, Knock House; 80/1 Out Sam; 100/1 Beeves, Goulanes, Gone Too Far, Bless The Wings, Cloudy Too, Alfie Spinner, Father Edward, Federici, Benbens, Waldorf Salad, Lamb Or Cod

Grand National Day Grandstand Ticket Areas, Festival Zone Sold Out

With less than six weeks to go until the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival, all Grandstand and Festival Zone (Tattersalls) tickets as well hospitality areas for Grand National Day are sold out, with only Steeplechase Enclosure tickets still available for the final day at Aintree on Saturday, April 8.

This announcement comes several weeks sooner than last year which shows the demand and the feel-good factor for the greatest race in the world.

All Grandstand and Festival Zone (Tattersalls) tickets, as well as hospitality areas, are sold out on Saturday, April 8, but Steeplechase Enclosure tickets can still be bought through randoxhealthgrandnational.co.uk for £27.

Aside from Grand National Day, tickets are still available for the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival on Grand Opening Day, Thursday April 6, and Ladies Day, Friday, April 7, but they are selling fast.

For Grand Opening Day, tickets are available from £29 for Festival Zone (Tattersalls) and hospitality places are available from £119 plus VAT. For Ladies Day, tickets are available from £43 and hospitality from £169 plus VAT. Racegoers can purchase by visiting randoxhealthgrandnational.co.uk or by calling 0344 579 3001.

John Baker, Managing Director of Aintree Racecourse, said: “The Grand National is in a great place and this can be seen by the way racegoers have flocked to buy tickets for the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

“We are delighted with the sales for Grand National Day and we are ahead on total ticket sales over the three days compared to this time last year, which is excellent. I’d urge racegoers to get their tickets quickly for both Grand Opening and Ladies Day so they don’t miss out.

“We’re all excited about the Festival and are working extremely hard to provide racegoers with the best possible experience over the three days. It’s not just about selling tickets, we want racegoers to really enjoy themselves at one of the best horseracing Festivals in the world.

“We hope our Racemakers’ initiative will continue to ensure a fantastic welcome to racegoers and we’re again delighted to provide a fantastic prize for the winner of the Ladies Day Style Award – a Range Rover Evoque.

“With the quality of horses entered into the Grand National race as well as across the Festival, it is three days of fun and top class racing that’s not to be missed.”

The Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries, Otago Trial (IRE) subsequently scratched), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28 (95 remain), second scratchings deadline March 21, five-day confirmations April 3, final declarations 10am April 8. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

HORSE Age Wgt Owner Trainer 1) CARLINGFORD LOUGH (IRE) 11 11-10 J P McManus John Kiely IRE 2) THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 11-09 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey 3) ALARY (FR) 7 11-08 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard 4) ALELCHI INOIS (FR) 9 11-07 L McMahon/Mrs F Murphy/F Mangan Willie Mullins IRE 5) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 7 11-06 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 6) MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 11-05 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 7) SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 11-04 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis 8) LORD SCOUNDREL (IRE) 8 11-04 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 9) PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 11-04 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien 10) SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 11-04 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls 11) ROAD TO RICHES (IRE) 10 11-03 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 12) SAUSALITO SUNRISE (IRE) 9 11-03 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs 13) ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 11-02 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 14) CAROLE’S DESTRIER 9 11-02 Carole Skipworth Neil Mulholland 15) FOXROCK (IRE) 9 11-02 Barry Connell Ted Walsh IRE 16) WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 11-01 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 17) WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 9 11-01 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Paul Nicholls 18) TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR) 10 11-00 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams 19) BLAKLION 8 11-00 Sarah Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 20) DROP OUT JOE 9 11-00 The Jesters Charlie Longsdon 21) LE MERCUREY (FR) 7 10-13 Chris Giles & Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls 22) MAGGIO (FR) 12 10-12 Douglas Pryde/Jim Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE 23) THE YOUNG MASTER 8 10-12 Dajam & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 24) CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) 9 10-12 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE 25) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 10-12 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 26) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 10-11 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 27) DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 8 10-11 Phil Martin Brian Ellison 28) UCELLO CONTI (FR) 9 10-11 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 29) DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 7 10-11 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George 30) HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR) 10 10-11 Mrs Julian Blackwell Venetia Williams 31) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 10-11 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 32) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 8 10-10 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 33) BALLYNAGOUR (IRE) 11 10-10 Allan Stennett David Pipe 34) JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE) 8 10-10 Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle 35) VIVALDI COLLONGES (FR) 8 10-10 The Gi Gi Syndicate Paul Nicholls 36) O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE) 10 10-10 Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill Rebecca Curtis 37) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 11 10-10 Bowes Lodge Stables James Moffatt 38) BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 10-09 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee 39) VICS CANVAS (IRE) 14 10-09 Bodeen Bandits Partnership Dermot McLoughlin IRE 40) LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 10-09 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE 41) ZIGA BOY (FR) 8 10-09 Axom LI Alan King 42) SAINT ARE (FR) 11 10-09 David Fox Tom George 43) VICENTE (FR) 8 10-09 John Hales & Ian Fogg Paul Nicholls 44) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 9 10-08 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 45) RAZ DE MAREE (FR) 12 10-08 James J Swan Gavin Cromwell IRE 46) STELLAR NOTION (IRE) 9 10-08 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE 47) JUST A PAR (IRE) 10 10-08 Paul Barber & the late Graham Roach Paul Nicholls 48) ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 9 10-07 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 49) SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (IRE) 10 10-07 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 50) PENDRA (IRE) 9 10-07 J P McManus Charlie Longsdon 51) COCKTAILS AT DAWN 9 10-07 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Nicky Henderson 52) AS DE MEE (FR) 7 10-07 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls 53) SEVENTH SKY (GER) 10 10-07 Fidelma Toole Charlie Mann 54) THE ROMFORD PELE (IRE) 10 10-06 Trembath & Outhart Rebecca Curtis 55) THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) 9 10-06 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 56) GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 10-06 The Three Graces Ian Williams 57) GOODTOKNOW 9 10-06 Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee 58) LA VATICANE (FR) 8 10-05 Maria Bukhtoyarova David Pipe 59) DOCTOR HARPER (IRE) 9 10-05 The Johnson Family David Pipe 60) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 12 10-04 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 61) KNOCK HOUSE (IRE) 8 10-03 Tim Leslie Donald McCain 62) HADRIAN’S APPROACH (IRE) 10 10-02 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson 63) SAMBREMONT (FR) 7 10-01 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 64) POTTERS CROSS 10 10-01 Conyers, O’Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis 65) BENBENS (IRE) 12 10-01 Sarah Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 66) STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE) 8 10-01 Margaret Scholey & Ray Scholey Sue Smith 67) VIVA STEVE (IRE) 9 10-01 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien 68) POLIDAM (FR) 8 10-00 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 69) LAMB OR COD (IRE) 10 10-00 Terry Warner Philip Hobbs 70) MILANSBAR (IRE) 10 10-00 Robert Bothway Neil King 71) CLOUDY TOO (IRE) 11 10-00 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Sue Smith 72) VYTA DU ROC (FR) 8 9-13 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 73) STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE) 8 9-13 Gempro Michael Scudamore 74) BEEVES (IRE) 10 9-12 Paul & Clare Rooney Jennie Candlish 75) ROYALE KNIGHT 11 9-12 Chris Stedman & Robert Corsan Dr Richard Newland 76) OUT SAM 8 9-11 Swanee River Partnership Warren Greatrex 77) SIZING COAL (IRE) 9 9-11 Alan & Ann Potts Partnership Jim Dreaper IRE 78) GOULANES (IRE) 11 9-11 Roger Brookhouse Neil Mulholland 79) LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 9-11 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson 80) ALFIE SPINNER (IRE) 12 9-11 Alan Beard & Brian Beard Kerry Lee 81) EMPEROR’S CHOICE (IRE) 10 9-11 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams 82) MOUNTAIN KING 8 9-11 Jack McKay/Paul McKay/Mark McKay Gordon Elliott IRE 83) DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 10 9-10 Aidan J Ryan Eric McNamara IRE 84) SILVER MAN 10 9-10 John Wardle Jo Hughes 85) FATHER EDWARD (IRE) 8 9-10 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 86) SAMINGARRY (FR) 10 9-10 Nigel Hawke Racing Club & Partner Nigel Hawke 87) ALVARADO (IRE) 12 9-09 William & Angela Rucker Fergal O’Brien 88) MILBOROUGH (IRE) 11 9-09 Helen Cross Ian Duncan 89) THE CRAFTY BUTCHER (IRE) 10 9-08 P Byrne/P W Mullins/D Ryan/I Madigan Willie Mullins IRE 90) WALDORF SALAD 9 9-08 Alan Parker Venetia Williams 91) KATENKO (FR) 11 9-07 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams 92) FEDERICI 8 9-06 Jon Glews Donald McCain 93) GONE TOO FAR 9 9-05 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 94) RACING PULSE (IRE) 8 9-05 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis 95) KILLER CROW (IRE) 8 9-04 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

95 entries remain after February 28 scratchings deadline

26 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 15 HORSES HAVE BEEN TAKEN OUT: OUTLANDER (IRE), CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE), EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE), DON POLI (IRE), DEVILS BRIDE (IRE), CLARCAM (FR), TIGER ROLL (IRE), A TOI PHIL (FR), THE GAME CHANGER (IRE), TRIOLO D’ALENE (FR), VIEUX MORVAN (FR), GALLANT OSCAR (IRE), TOUR DES CHAMPS (FR), DROMNEA (IRE), OTAGO TRAIL (IRE)