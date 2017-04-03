70 go forward for Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National

There are 70 horses going forward for Saturday’s £1-million Randox Health Grand National at Aintree, with a maximum of 40 runners able to line up at 5.15pm before a sold-out 70,000 racegoers on the course, a live British television audience of over 10 million with ITV the broadcaster for the first time and more than 600 million watching worldwide.

Nine horses came out of the most famous chase this morning at the confirmation stage – top-weight Carlingford Lough, Alelchi Inois, Foxrock, Maggio, Vic’s Canvas, Ziga Boy, The Romford Pele, Straidnahanna and Sizing Coal.

The weights rise 1lb, with the new top-weight being the 2016 runner-up, The Last Samuri, trained by Kim Bailey and owned by Paul & Clare Rooney, on 11st 10lb. Bailey won the 1990 Grand National with Mr Frisk.

The Last Samuri is one the market leaders at 14/1 with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. Definitly Red (10st 12lb), trained by Brian Ellison in North Yorkshire and owned by Phil Martin, is the 9/1 favourite, with Cause Of Causes (Gordon Elliott IRE, 10st 13lb), More Of That(Jonjo O’Neill, 11st 6lb) and Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe, 10st 12lb) all priced at 11/1.

The 40th horse is either La Vaticane (100/1) or Doctor Harper (66/1), both trained by David Pipe and both on 10st 6lb. The highest-rated of the two tomorrow, decided on the latest handicap ratings released then, becomes the 40th horse.

The final declaration stage is at 10am on Thursday, April 6, when 40 declared runners and four reserves go forward. The reserves can be brought in for any non-runners by 1pm on Friday, April 7.

The three-day Randox Health Grand National Festival gets under way on Thursday, April 6, 2017, Grand Opening Day.

Meade keen on his two

Noel Meade, who trains near Navan in Co Meath, Ireland, is set to have two Randox Health Grand National runners - Wounded Warrior (11st 2lb, 50/1) andMeasureofmydreams (10st 9lb, 40/1). Both horses are owned by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud, successful 12 months ago with Rule The World.

Meade said today: “Both horses are in good form and will definitely travel over. Sean [Flanagan] rides one of them, although I am not sure which, and I am not 100 per cent sure who rides the other one yet.

“They both went to the Curragh last week for a school over the Grand National fences and it could not have gone better. Both jumped brilliantly.

“Wounded Warrior has always struck me as an ideal horse for Aintree. He stays really well, is a big horse and jumps a bit big too. Unfortunately, he is coming off a very bad run at Fairyhouse and why he ran so badly I don’t know. It was a miserable run. I think he is in a lot better nick now – at least I hope so because I was very happy with his last bit of work on Saturday. We will leave the blinkers off this time.

“Measureofmydreams was probably going to finish sixth or seventh at Cheltenham until he got stopped in his tracks at the second last (when 13th in the Ultima Handicap Chase). It was a reasonable enough run. Stamina is his forte and he just got outpaced coming down the hill before staying on again. The further he goes, the better.

“We are just keeping our fingers crossed that both of them get that little bit of luck you need on Saturday.”

Going change

Drying conditions have seen the going descriptions change this afternoon at Aintree.

Clerk of the Course Andrew Tulloch has described the Grand National Course asSoft, Good to Soft in places (from Soft), while the Mildmay Course is Good to Soft, Good in places, (from Good to Soft) and the Hurdle Course is Good to Soft(from Good to Soft, Soft in places on the stands’ side).

Tulloch said: “We have just walked the courses again and they have dried. Yesterday and today have been nice sunny days. It is not that warm but the courses are just quietly drying.

“We will see if we have to water the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses tomorrow or on Wednesday. There could be a few millimetres of rain tonight and then it is forecast to be dry.”

Latest Randox Health Grand National betting from Betway – official betting partner of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival

9/1 Definitly Red

11/1 Cause of Causes, More Of That, Vieux Lion Rouge

14/1 Blaklion, One For Arthur, The Last Samuri

16/1 Pleasant Company

18/1 The Young Master, Ucello Conti

20/1 Saphir Du Rheu

25/1 Highland Lodge, Vicente

28/1 Tenor Nivernais

33/1 Le Mercurey, O’Faolains Boy, Rogue Angel, Thunder And Roses

40/1 Alvarado, Double Shuffle, Houblon des Obeaux, Just A Par, Measureofmydreams, Perfect Candidate, Raz De Maree, Saint Are, Wonderful Charm

50/1 Bishops Road, Goodtoknow, Lord Windermere, Pendra, Polidam, Regal Encore, Roi Des Francs, Royale Knight, Shantou Flyer, Stellar Notion, The Crafty Butcher, Wounded Warrior

66/1 Ballynagour, Bless The Wings, Dare To Endeavour, Doctor Harper, Drop Out Joe, Gas Line Boy, Knock House, Milansbar, Milborough, Potters Cross, Sambremont, Streets Of Promise, Viva Steve, Vyta du Roc

80/1 Cocktails At Dawn, Lessons In Milan, Silver Man,

100/1 Alfie Spinner, Beeves, Benbens, Cloudy Too, Emperor’s Choice, Father Edward, Federici, Gone Too Far, Katenko, La Vaticane, Lamb Or Cod, Racing Pulse, Waldorf Salad,

125/1 Samingarry

ALL QUOTED, NRNB, Enhanced Place Terms – 1/4 odds, first FIVE places

The Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries, Otago Trial (IRE) subsequently scratched), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28 (95 remained), second scratchings deadline March 21 (79 remained), five-day confirmations April 3 (70 confirmations), final declarations 10am April 6. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer 1) THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 11-10 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey 2) MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 11-06 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 3) SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 11-05 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis 4) PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 11-05 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien 5) SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 11-05 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls 6) ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 11-03 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 7) WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 11-02 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 8) WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 9 11-02 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Paul Nicholls 9) TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR) 10 11-01 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams 10) BLAKLION 8 11-01 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 11) DROP OUT JOE 9 11-01 The Jesters Charlie Longsdon 12) LE MERCUREY (FR) 7 11-00 Patricia Thompson Paul Nicholls 13) THE YOUNG MASTER 8 10-13 Dajam & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 14) CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) 9 10-13 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE 15) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 10-13 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 16) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 10-12 Professor Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 17) DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 8 10-12 Phil Martin Brian Ellison 18) UCELLO CONTI (FR) 9 10-12 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 19) DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 7 10-12 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George 20) HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR) 10 10-12 Jennifer Blackwell Venetia Williams 21) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 10-12 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 22) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 8 10-11 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 23) BALLYNAGOUR (IRE) 11 10-11 Allan Stennett David Pipe 24) O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE) 10 10-11 Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill Rebecca Curtis 25) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 11 10-11 Patricia Thompson James Moffatt 26) BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 10-10 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee 27) LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 10-10 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE 28) SAINT ARE (FR) 11 10-10 David Fox Tom George 29) VICENTE (FR) 8 10-10 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls 30) JUST A PAR (IRE) 10 10-09 Paul Barber & the late Graham Roach Paul Nicholls 31) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 9 10-09 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 32) RAZ DE MAREE (FR) 12 10-09 James Swan Gavin Cromwell IRE 33) STELLAR NOTION (IRE) 9 10-09 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE 34) PENDRA (IRE) 9 10-08 J P McManus Charlie Longsdon 35) ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 9 10-08 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 36) COCKTAILS AT DAWN 9 10-08 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Nicky Henderson 37) THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) 9 10-07 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 38) GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 10-07 The Three Graces Ian Williams 39) GOODTOKNOW 9 10-07 Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee 40) LA VATICANE (FR) 8 10-06 Ms Maria Bukhtoyarova David Pipe 41) DOCTOR HARPER (IRE) 9 10-06 The Johnson Family David Pipe 42) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 12 10-05 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 43) KNOCK HOUSE (IRE) 8 10-04 Tim Leslie Donald McCain 44) SAMBREMONT (FR) 7 10-02 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 45) VIVA STEVE (IRE) 9 10-02 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien 46) POTTERS CROSS 10 10-02 Conyers, O’Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis 47) BENBENS (IRE) 12 10-02 Sarah Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 48) POLIDAM (FR) 8 10-01 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 49) MILANSBAR (IRE) 10 10-01 Robert Bothway Neil King 50) LAMB OR COD (IRE) 10 10-01 Terry Warner Philip Hobbs 51) CLOUDY TOO (IRE) 11 10-01 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Sue Smith 52) VYTA DU ROC (FR) 8 10-00 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 53) STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE) 8 10-00 Gempro Michael Scudamore 54) BEEVES (IRE) 10 9-13 Paul & Clare Rooney Jennie Candlish 55) ROYALE KNIGHT 11 9-13 Chris Stedman & Robert Corsan Dr Richard Newland 56) LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 9-12 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson 57) ALFIE SPINNER (IRE) 12 9-12 Alan Beard & Brian Beard Kerry Lee 58) EMPEROR’S CHOICE (IRE) 10 9-12 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams 59) DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 10 9-11 Aidan J Ryan Eric McNamara IRE 60) SILVER MAN 10 9-11 John Wardle Jo Hughes 61) FATHER EDWARD (IRE) 8 9-11 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 62) SAMINGARRY (FR) 10 9-11 Nigel Hawke Racing Club & Partner Nigel Hawke 63) ALVARADO (IRE) 12 9-10 William & Angela Rucker Fergal O’Brien 64) MILBOROUGH (IRE) 11 9-10 Helen Cross Ian Duncan 65) THE CRAFTY BUTCHER (IRE) 10 9-09 P Byrne/P W Mullins/D Ryan/I Madigan Willie Mullins IRE 66) WALDORF SALAD 9 9-09 Alan Parker Venetia Williams 67) KATENKO (FR) 11 9-08 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams 68) FEDERICI 8 9-07 Jon Glews Donald McCain 69) GONE TOO FAR 9 9-06 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 70) RACING PULSE (IRE) 8 9-06 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis

70 five-day confirmations, 16 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING NINE HORSES WERE NOT CONFIRMED:

CARLINGFORD LOUGH (IRE), ALELCHI INOIS (FR), FOXROCK (IRE), MAGGIO (IRE), VICS CANVAS (IRE), ZIGA BOY (FR), THE ROMFORD PELE, STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE) & SIZING COAL (IRE)